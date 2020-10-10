101 Harry Potter Gifts Any Potterhead Would Love

iPhone cases make good gifts because they are practical but also stylish. If you are shopping for someone with an iPhone 7, this clever case may be the gift you are looking for. This is a wallet style case, with a flap cover designed to look like a Defense Against the Dark Arts textbook. The inside of the case has two card slots and one cash slot to hold all of their necessities. The case is made out of durable and soft leather, and the decoration is printed on the front using a heat transfer process. this leaves a bright yet durable design that will not flake off with use, peel off or fade in color. If the person you are shopping for is more of an alchemist or cooking enthusiast, you can also get an Advanced Potion Making case for them. Want to see more Hogwarts phone cases? Browse all Harry Potter cases here.