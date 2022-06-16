50 Hottest Gifts For 2022: The Heavy Hot List

Are you looking for a gift that’s sure to be a hit in 2022? Want something trendy and memorable? We’ve done the hard work for you and have analyzed trends lists and reviews to find the gifts that are the biggest hit this year. Below you’ll find the Heavy Hot List of the 50 hottest gifts of 2022 to help you get started with your shopping.
Automated gifts that save time are trending, and this robot vacuum is a major time-saver. The vacuum learns your habits and routines, and it uses that data to make personalized cleaning recommendations. Its three stages of cleaning easily tackle carpets and hard floors, and its technology detects the dirtier areas of your home and directs more cleaning power there. Sensors let the robot navigate both under and around furniture, and the robot is so smart it automatically returns to its docking station to recharge.
With this faux fur blanket, you can enjoy all the luxury of a fur blanket without harming a single animal. UnHide is dedicated to producing cruelty-free and eco-friendly blankets, making this gift particularly relevant in 2022. The blanket is made from 90% recycled materials, and it is incredibly soft and snuggly. This premium blanket is ideal for relaxing on the couch or for staying cozy in bed.
Perfect for any home chef, this hydropnic garden is one of the hottest gifts of 2022. It includes basil, parsley, dill, thyme, and mint seed pods, so a chef can grow fresh herbs for all of their cooking needs. There’s no need to use soil, so growing is mess-free. The garden control panel reminds you to add water and plant food and automatically controls the light for easy, convenient growing.
Thanks to its incredible comfort and versatility, the Moon Pod beanbag chair has quickly become one of the hottest gifts of 2022. Its micro-beads mimic the feeling of flotation therapy while molding to your body for maximum comfort and minimized pressure points. The bean bag is flexible yet supportive, so it can help to relieve back and neck pain. Best of all, it weighs just 12 pounds, making it easy to move around and store.
Smart devices are trending, and this smart oven is a time-saving addition to any kitchen. It features a steam, bake, broil, reheat, and toast cooking mode, and it can be set and controlled by a smartphone for effortless cooking. It includes a library of recipes for lots of meal ideas. You can even scan the barcode on groceries, and the oven knows how to cook them perfectly.
If you’re looking for a great gift that just about anyone will appreciate, you’ll find it in this digital picture frame. Its 1280 x 800 pixel resolution ensures a quality, crisp photo display, while its 16GB memory is capable of storing about 40,000 photos. It can connect to WiFi networks for smooth and fast photo transfers, and its features like adjustable brightness and a sleep mode enhance its use. It’s a fantastic choice for graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, and more.
This tabletop fireplace makes for a unique, trendy gift. It is fueled by rubbing alcohol for a smokeless and odorless operation, meaning it can be used both indoors and outdoors. The fireplace is light and easy to move around, and it makes a beautiful centerpiece. It’s easy to light and extinguish, and the flame lasts for 40 to 50 minutes, creating plenty of ambiance.
This self-cleaning water bottle has quickly become one of the hottest gifts of 2022. Its UV-C LED technology sanitizes water and neutralizes bacteria and viruses. Just press a button to activate the technology, and the cleaning process is completed in 60 seconds. The bottle will continue to self-clean itself every two hours for fresh, odor-free water. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps water cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, so you can take your time enjoying your beverage. There’s no need to worry about replacement filters, and single charge will last up to a month.
A fantastic gift for dog lovers, this DNA test provides a comprehensive over view of important information like a dog’s ancestry, health, and traits. The test screens for more than 200 genetic conditions and 350 breeds. The 35 trait tests provide genetic explanations about a dog’s characteristics, like body shape and ideal weight, so owners can better care for their best friends.
The Echo Show 10 is a versatile addition to any home. This device can play shows, music, and podcasts afrom popular streaming services, while it also supports video calls. The 10.1-inch HD screen moves with you, keeping you within view during the whole call. This device can pair with compatible smart home evices for a centralized control hub, while the built-in camera allows you to remotely monitor your home through your photo whenever you’re away. It can even function as a digital picture frame.
Perfect for anyone who enjoys taking their music with them, this speaker is an ideal choice for indoor and outdoor use. The speaker detects its position to maximize the sound quality in your environment. It’s waterproof and even floats, and is resistant to UV light, corrosion, dust and debris. It can even withstand drops, so it’s ready for any adventure. The speaker features a built-in microphone for making and receiving calls, and features a 30-foot Bluetooth range.
With this handy photo printer, placing online photo orders is a thing of the past. This printer creates long-lasting photos with or without borders. Sizes are available up to 4×6″, and it takes approximately 47 seconds to print that larger photo. The printer’s wireless connection means you can print from any room in the home or office, then instantly share your photos with friends, family, and more.
A KitchenAid mixer is the ultimate gift for anyone who loves to baker, and this model is a fantastic choice. Its 10-speed slide control offers the versatility needed for nearly any recipe, and the mixer includes a flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip. The power hub allows you to add on more than 15 additional attachments, making the mixer a highly versatile tool tahat isn’t just for baking. With more than 20 colors available, you can choose the mixer that best reflects the recipient’s style.
The Hatch Restore can help a recipient to get better quality sleep so they wake up refreshed. This device features a sunrise alarm clock for a gentle wakeup that promotes healthy cortisol levels. Its soothing sounds, lights, and white noise create a relaxing atmosphere, and you can control it with the buttons or a companion phone app.
Perfect for the whole family, this giant blanket measures 10 x 10 feet and weighs 11 pounds, so multiple people can share it at once. It’s made from polyester and spandex for a super soft texture. Since the material keeps you cozy without getting too hot, it’s ideal for movie nights, picnics, camping, and more. The four-way stretch material is available in a wide selection of colors.
The Ring Video Doorbell was released in 2020 but has only grown in popularity, making it one of the hottest gifts of 2022. The video capability mean you can hear, see, and speak to visitors, and the doorbell will send mobile notifications when anyone triggers the motion sensors or rings the doorbell. The doorbell also features privacy zones and night vision for increased security. It’s easy to set up and features a rechargeable battery that runs off of your existing doorbell wires.
With essential oils being so popular, this stone diffuser is a great, trending gift in 2022. It’s made from a high-quality porcelain and its modern style and clean lines mean it can double as a piece of decor. The plastic internal reservoir is free of BPAs and diffuses up to 500 square feet. You can choose from a seven-hour intermittent or three-hour continuous setting. The diffuser features an auto shut-off feature for safety.
With smart items trending, it’s easy to see why this smart microwave is one of the hottest gifts of 2022. It integrates for Alexa with an Echo device, allowing for hands-free operation. The microwave includes 23 popular food settings, while a humidity sensor adjusts the power for the best heating results. You can even turn off that annoying beep that most microwaves make when your food is finished cooking.
This tablet is a fantastic gift for kids ages three to seven. This full-featured tablet includes a kid-proof case and is backed by a two-year guarantee. It also includes one year of Amazon Kids+, so kids will have access to games, apps, books, videos, and educational content. Parental controls make for easy content filtering, and parents can allow access to platforms like Netflix and Disney+.
With this ice cream maker, families can make frozen desserts and drinks right at home in just 20 minutes. The double insulated freezer bowl has a two-quart capacity, and the machine features a large ingreident spout so it’s easy to add mix-ins. The retractable cord storage makes for a clutter-free counter. The integrated motor and automatic mixing paddle do the hard work and ensure smooth results.
An ideal gift for a beauty fan, this hair straightener features a cutting-edge design that helps to both condition and soften hair. Titanium rose gold plates and an infrared light strip help to lock in moisture for a gentle yet powerful heat that promotes shiny, sleek hair. Curved edges and rounded barrels make this straightener versatile enough to use for curling, too. It’s lightweight and ergonomic and features a digital setting display for convenient use.
The perfect gift for a grillmaster or home chef, this wireless meat thermometer is a trendy update for any kitchen. It can be inserted and left in meat as it cooks, and the WiFi bridge means you’ll get temperature notifications as long as you have a WiFi connection. The Xtender mode will even send temperatures up to 300 feet away when WiFi isn’t available. The set includes two MeatSticks as well as a cook list with different meats. The thermometer is deep fryer- and dishwasher-safe.
Combining wireless charging with a mug warmer, this charging unit makes a fantastic gift. It can eliminate pesky charging cords and quickly charge any Qi enabled device. The product can keep your mug toasty, or it can also keep a chilled drink cool. It will be the perfect addition to your morning routine at home, or bring it into the office for convenience throughout the day.
Designed to keep families connected even when they’re separated by distance, the Amazon Glow is one of the hottest gifts of 2022. This video calling and interactive entertainment system makes it easy for children to bond to remote family members, allowing kids to participate in fun activities with their family members. With the 19-inch projected touchscreen, kids can complete activities on the projection mat. There are thousands of books, games, and art activities to choose from, and kids can do these activities with a family member on a call, with someone right next to them, or even on their own.
This automatic coffee maker can make coffee in 5- and 7.7-ounce sizes, as well as single and double espressos. Its extra-large water tank maximizes convenience, and the machine heats up in just 15 seconds, so you won’t be waiting long for your morning coffee. The machine reads the barcodes on Nespresso Vertuo capsules, then delivers the best results. You can even pour it over ice for a delicious iced coffee.
With DNA testing being more popular than ever, this testing kit is one of the hottest gifts of 2022. The at-home kit includes access to more than 80 reports. The ancestry background provides a clear picture of where ancestores lived, while the DNA relative finder can help you to connect with people who share your DNA. More than 30 reports explain how your DNA affects your traits. The kit is easy to use, and you can expect results in just five to six weeks.
Gel polish has taken the beauty world by storm, and with this gel polish kit, you can get professional results from the convenience of home. The bundle includes a professional gel polish curing light, as well as two polishes, a nail cleanser, a remover, and a Basix kit. The light cures all five fingers at once in just 45 seconds, saving you time. The polish is highly durable and lasts up to 21 days.
Perfect for a coffee or tea lover, this French press makes it easy to create a perfect cup of that favorite beverage. It features a double micro-filter that keeps grit and sludge out of the drink. Pressing the filter also has the benefit of stopping the extraction, so a drink doesn’t get bitter. The double-walled stainless steel insulates your drink, so it stays waterm for hours.
These wireless Bluetooth headphones are perfect for the music lover on the go. They feature an adjustable fit, and comfy ear cups mean they’re ideal for daily use. A single battery charge offers up to 40 hours of use. The headphones feature a fast fuel option, so after five minutes of charging, they’ll be ready for another three hours of use.
Perfect for any foodie, this air fryer is easy and convenient to use. It features an aluminum basket that conducts heat efficiently for faster frying. The dual heating elements paired with automatic temperature control help to ensure evenly cooked food, and there’s no need to shake or flip it over during the process. You can even customize and save 10 cooking functions with your ideal temperature for faster, easier cooking in the future. The large basket holds up to 17 chicken wings for one-step meal prep.
The Wristcam is the ultimate upgrade for an Apple Watch, making it one of the top trending gifts of 2022. The Wristcam allows you to head out without your phone and use the watch in its place. It features two cameras that take HD video and 4K photos, as well as dual microphones. The Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity makes it easy to automatically share your videos and photos to your iPhone photo gallery. A built-in battery is independent of your Apple Watch battery, and the Wristcam is even water-resistant.
This ice machine is one of the hottest gifts of 2022 – or, should we say, the coolest? A big seller in the summer, it’s perfect for parties, home bars, and for a fridge that doesn’t have an ice machine. The compact size makes it ideal for apartments with limited space, and it’s easy to move around as needed. It produces nine ice cubes in just six to eight minutes, so it could make up to 26.5 pounds of ice in a single day. It’s quiet and features indicators that remind you to take out the ice once full.
Known for their superior quality and performance, YETI products continue to be popular, and this set of tumblers is a great gift for a family or an active outdoorsperson. Perfect for use at home or around the campsite, these tumblers feature rugged stainless steel construction. Their no-sweat design won’t leave behind rings on your coffee table, and the double-wall vacuum insulation helps to keep both hot and cold drinks at the desired temperature.
This soundbar adds life to any home theater setup. Its deep bass reflext speaker creates a rich sound, while voice enhancement ensures you can easily hear even hushed dialogue. The slim design is perfect for smaller spaces, and it’s easy to set up. The speaker provides plenty of power and features a convenient Bluetooth connection.
With its smart technology capabilities, this pressure cooker makes for easy and convenient use. You can connect it to the iQ App using its WiFi or Bluetooth connection. Then, you can access guided cooking recipes and how-to videos and control the cooker throughout the cooking process. The Smart Cooker features a built-in scale for easy measuring, allowing for precise cooking. It’s programmed wit hthree pressure release methods and more than 1,000 cooking presets, so it’s incredibly easy to use.
The Fire 10 Tablet is a fantastic and versatile gift. It features a battery that lasts up to 12 hours, as well as a vivid display with more than two million pixels. It supports apps like Facebook, Netflix, and Hulu for plenty of entertainment. WIth apps like Zoom, Office, and oneNote, it also becomes a valuable work tool.
With content creation being a booming industry, the Pivo Pod is a fantastic gift for anyone who wants to be able to capture quality video of themselves. The Pivo features smart tracking of faces, bodies, and even horses. You can also set it to track other custom objects. It can help creators make content without the help of a videographer, and its tracking capabilities can enhance video calls so you never walk out of the frame. The set pairs with a smartphone, and the smart mount fits most phone cases. The kit also includes a travel case and remote control.
Perfect for homes and apartments where counter space is limited, this Keurig machine features a space-saving design. It brews Keurig K-Cup pods and features space to hold nine cups at a time. The unit has cord storage to keep your counter tidy, and the removable drip tray accommodates mugs up to 7 inches tall for convenient use. It even features a Strong button for those who like their brew to have a bolder taste.
This award-winning skin care tool has been featured in top style publications like Vogue and InStyle. The single tool offers four science-backed effects: Red light therapy, microcurrent, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth. Those effects help to tighten skin, reduce wrinkle appearance, and more. The Renew Complex Serum features natural ingredients like hyaluronic acid, and the tool is both portable and rechargeable for convenience.
These light bars make it easy to transform an entertainment center or gaming area into an atmospheric space. The colorsense camera prompts the lights to react to your entertainment content, syncing up with the changing brightness and sounds of your media. The lights change colors, and can be set to project multiple colors onto your walls simultaneously. The set is even smart voice and app control compataible for hands-free control.
Bogg Bags are in style right now, making this Bogg Bag a trendy yet also practical gift in 2022. Mom-invented, this award-winning bag is ideal for any family. It has space to hold up to six large towels, and also includes two accessory bags to help keep you organized. The bag is tip-proof and features a non-slip bottom. The shoulder straps are soft to keep you comfy, and at the end of the day, you can just hose it clean. It’s made of EVA material, so it’s durable and ready for your family adventures.
Highlighted in beautify magazines like Vogue and InStyle, this kit is the next big thing in teeth whitening. The system features a teeth whitening gel paired with a USB-powered LED mouthpiece to brighten your smile. It’s safe for use with sensitive teeth and braces, and is a pain-free property. One kit delivers about 75 whitening sessions, saving you trips to the dentist or frustrating whitening strips.
Perfect for the busy person on the go, this personal blender is fast and easy to use. Its 1,000-watt motor is plenty powerful and can quickly pulverize ice. The blender features intelligent programs that consist of timed pulsing and blending patterns, so the machine does all of the work for you with quality results. The unit is compact and fits on any countertop, and includes two to-go cups with spout lids to have you quickly on your way.
With this handy printer, printing photos straight from a smartphone couldn’t be easier. You can dock your phone right at the printer, or use the Bluetooth connection. The printer makes creating your own photos affordable, and the photos are printed with a laminating process to be water-resistant and fingerprint-proof. Choose from border and borderless photos, and instantly share prints with friends and family.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made air purification all the more important, and this air purifier is ideal for treating large rooms. Suitable for 300 to 600 square feet, it offers four-stage filtration. The HEPA filter removes 99.97% of contaminants, including allergens, viruses, and germs, for healthier, cleaner air. This purifier also features a PlasmaTrue technology setting that utilizes ionization to help remove airbone contaminants from the air. This is a gift that can be used year-round, but that’s particularly valuable during cold and flu season.
Sous vide cooking has become all the rage, and this sous vide precision cooker lets chefs experience this unique method right at home. It’s perfect for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, and more, and this powerful cooker is perfect for restaurants and home chefs. It can heat up to 100L of water and run for 10,000 hours straight, so it’s wel-prepared for any home use. The cooker is drop tested and made of stainless steel for durability. Best of all, it’s user-friendly and easy to use, whether manually or with the controls in the Anova app.
The new and improved Kindle Paperwhite is one of this year’s top gifts for multiple reasons. Now the Paperwhite boasts thinner borders and a battery life of up to 10 weeks for better functionality. Its glare-free display reads just like real paper, and is clearly visible even in sunlight. The Paperwhite offers plenty of controls, including an adjustable warm light from white to amber for a customized reading experience. It’s designed to withstand accidental immersion in water, making it a durable choice suitable for outdoor use.
The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features many improvements, making it a top gift in 2022. Its longer battery life can keep drinks hot for up to 1.5 hours, and the redesigned charging coaster can power the mug all day. The mug is easily controlled with the Ember app on your smartphone for excellent convenience, and it will also remember the last used temperature so you don’t have to set it every time. The mug will enter sleep mode when it’s inactive for two hours to save power, then wake up to movement or liquid.
With the new Star Wars franchise releases this year, this LEGO model is a top gift for both kids and adults. Fans can craft the Millennium Falcon, which comes with seven LEGO characters. The model is full of details including spring-loaded shooters, an opening cockpit, and a lowering ramp, so it provides fun play opportunities, too. It’s suitable for ages nine and up and makes a fun activity for the whole family.
Perfect for the whole family to enjoy, this mystery box set offers hours of entertainment. The set includes all six Hunt a Killer game boxes with no subscription required. The boxes provide between 10 and 15 hours of gameplay, and players will need to solve puzzles, decipher codes, and more to find the killer. Suitable for one to six players, this is a gift that recipients can enjoy with their friends or family.