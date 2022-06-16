50 Hottest Gifts For 2022: The Heavy Hot List

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features many improvements, making it a top gift in 2022. Its longer battery life can keep drinks hot for up to 1.5 hours, and the redesigned charging coaster can power the mug all day. The mug is easily controlled with the Ember app on your smartphone for excellent convenience, and it will also remember the last used temperature so you don’t have to set it every time. The mug will enter sleep mode when it’s inactive for two hours to save power, then wake up to movement or liquid.