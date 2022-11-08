50 Hottest Gifts For Christmas (2023)

When looking for a water bottle or cooler, there is no bigger name than the Yeti brand. With hundreds of color options and a durable shell that can withstand almost anything, Yeti products are some of the hottest items on shopping lists this holiday season. While the YETI Rambler is a perennial favorite, there is a new hydro flask on the block and its name is the Yeti Yonder. The Yonder is not insulated and is specifically designed for cold beverages whereas the Rambler is vacuum sealed and can handle both hot and cold.

The Yonder water bottle is just as durable as any other Yeti product and lighter than most of its competitors. Pound for pound you would be hard-pressed to find a better and longer-lasting water bottle than what Yeti brings to the table. The Yonder is currently available in two sizes, the 25 oz, and a larger 34 oz option. The Yonder is also available in 3 different colors as well as a transparent option. All Yeti water bottles are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe and the Yonder comes with a 5-year warranty so you also get peace of mind with your purchase.