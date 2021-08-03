33 Best Housewarming Gifts for Men in 2021

Know a guy who has just moved into a new space? Searching for the perfect way to give him something useful and fun to celebrate his new abode? From small gifts to large, luxurious options to affordable ideas for anyone, these housewarming gifts for men will warm his new home and his heart.
There’s no doubt about it, anyone’s house can get a little stale at times, especially if they own a pet. The TruSense UV air purifier will take care of all kinds of unpleasant aromas around your man’s new home or apartment. If you’re looking for a purifier that will keep him breathing easy, this sleek looking UV air purifier for medium rooms is a great gift idea. It has lots of features he’ll definietely want, including four fan speeds, an auto-timer, a UV mode, and filter replacement indicators.
This purifier features 360 degree air purification, while an axial-centrifugal fan delivers optimal suction for better results. With four levels of purification, it catches dust and pet dander. It uses a washable pre-filter and carbon filter to capture pet hair and dust, a HEPA filter, and UV light sterilization to purify the air. This unit captures common pollutants as well as viruses to keep his home safe. An air quality sensor pod communicates with the purifier to signal when it needs to ramp up.
At just 22 inches tall, the TruSens covers up to 375 square feet. An integrated handle makes it so easy to pick up and move into a convenient spot. PureDirect proprietary technology splits clean air into two air streams, delivering purified air more comfortably and efficiently throughout any room. That bi-directional airflow delivers purified air more effectively, and in some cases, has been proven to be up to 24% more efficient. If his home is set up for smart devices, you can get a smart version of this air purifier that he can program from his devices.
If you like the thought of UV air purifiers as a gift option, there are many choices available at every price point.
Men deserve to have some zen moments now and then, and there’s nothing more relaxing than this set of ManKandles. This six-pack of soy candles comes in the very manly scents of Vanilla Bean & Tobacco, Oud & Amber, Vanilla Milk, Tobacco & Leather, Cedarwood, and Black Leather. Each comes in a tiny reusable tin that is adorned with inspirational quotes to lift his spirits, encourage focus, awaken ambition, or simply create a relaxing ambiance.
This set comes packaged in a cool gift box that looks reminiscent of those shiny aluminum tool boxes for pickup beds. Each of the candles delivers 30-40 hours of burn time which is seriously impressive.
Once a garage gets junky, it’s hard to restore order. Keep everything in order with this Wall Control Pegboard Garage Organizer. It’s made of 20 gauge metal instead of the usual pegboard material, and that makes it more rugged and durable. As a result, the pegboard won’t crack, warp, or fray, even if his garage is super hot in summer, or cold and damp in other seasons.
In addition to the board, the organizer also includes two shelves, plastic hanging bins, numerous hooks, and brackets, mounting hardware, and both a hammer and a screwdriver holder. The pegboards and accessories are available in a variety of colors to mix and match, including black, green, red, and gray.
Let’s be honest, men love their pets, sometimes even more than their partners. But pets have accidents which can make a nasty mess in your man’s new house. The Bissell SpotBot is a handsfree cleaner that can tackle tough pet stains on carpets and furniture with almost no effort from him.
This clever cleaner is made to lift pet messes without getting his hands dirty. With preset cleaning cycles that automatically spray, brush, and suction, it can permanently remove both surface and tough set-in pet stains with the simple touch of a button. This cool combo kit includes a trial-size Pet Stain & Odor, Pet Oxy Boost Formula, and a three-inch tough stain tool.
Every guy who moves into a new space wants to decorate his man cave. If he has a favorite football team, this Denali Hand-Stitched Sports Team Blanket is a great way for them to display their team spirit. This large, microplush blanket is actually two blankets sewn together and includes fiber technology that can regulate the body’s temperature, making it an all-season throw. Blankets are available for several NCAA and NFL teams.
During meal prep, it’s often hard to find the right bowl, especially when they’re all in different cabinets. However, this Bamboozle 7-Piece Nesting Bowls Set keeps everything in one place. In addition to being seriously space-saving, it’s made of biodegradable, durable bamboo fiber and is dishwasher safe (a major plus for anyone who hates handwashing dishes.) It is also available in a 4-piece set and the thistle color palette is especially nice.
The set also comes in shades of gray, just in case you’re shopping for a guy who doesn’t love lots of color in his kitchen.
Fried foods are popular, but if you’re trying to help your guy maintain a healthy lifestyle now that he’s in a new place, he can still enjoy his fave fried goodies, by using this awesome Corsori Air Fryer that includes a nonstick basket. It uses 85% less fat than typical deep frying methods because it uses little to no oil. It also cooks in less time than baking pre-fried foods in a conventional oven.
It features 11 different functions, allowing him to cook meats, veggies, desserts, and more with the touch of a button! The 5.8 quart size allows plenty of room to toss in a batch of wings for his next guy gathering. Then it’s just a matter of tossing on his favorite hot sauce for an impressive spread that’s healthier than expected.
In case you’re wondering whether air frying really stands up to all the buzz, check out this article from WebMD for some pretty amazing stats.
Most people hide their knives in a wooden block, but this Mercer Culinary Renaissance 6-Piece Knife Set offers a different approach. Who wouldn’t want to display this work of art in their kitchen? These stainless steel knives are encased in tempered glass, and the clear block takes the guesswork out of selecting the right knife when you’re in a hurry.
The set includes a paring knife, utility knife, flexible boning knife, wavy edge bread knife, chef’s knife, and of course, the glass block – which can be disassembled to clean. If you’re looking for housewarming gifts, or want to update your own kitchen, this knife set is a winner. It would coordinate well with any stainless steel kitchen decor. Don’t forget to get him a sharpening steel to keep at the ready when he wants his knives razor-sharp.
One housewarming gift that’s sure to generate excitement is a TV- especially when it’s a smart TV that can access over 5,000 streaming channels like Netflix and Hulu. This TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV has a 120HZ refresh rate and is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It is available as a TV only, but also with an Alto 5 Sound Bar, or with the sound bard and Wireless Subwoofer.
This flatscreen is so affordable, it’s a perfect option for his kitchen or den.
Home is a place to rest and relax, and that’s much easier to do with this Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer. It works with Alexa or Google Assistant to brighten and dim lights, play music, listen to the news, and control his other smart home devices. In addition to the dimmer model, there is also a fan speed controller model, and a mini-plug-in outlet.
Busy homeowners appreciate gifts that allow them to multitask, and this LumiCharge LED Adjustable Desk Lamp, Clock, and Charging Dock includes a variety of features. It’s a lamp with an adjustable light that swivels in several directions – and has 3 different hues and 10 levels of brightness. The desk lamp also includes a wireless charger in addition to a universal charging base. If that’s not enough, the LED light displays the time and date, weather, and can be set to alarm. In addition, when the motion sensor function is enabled, a light comes on whenever motion is detected.
Fancy cocktails are no longer the purview of bartenders only. With this Mixology 10-piece barware set, your man can shake up drinks with the best of them. Each piece fits neatly into an impressive bamboo holder that has a cool mid-century modern design. The set includes a cocktail shaker, strainer, spoon, jigger, muddler, corkscrew, two pouring spouts, and a pair of ice tongs.
Now all he’ll need to impress guests coming to visit his new house is a fancy ice bucket and a cool cocktail cookbook. We’d recommend The Art of Mixology: Classic Cocktails and Curious Concoctions.
A good mattress is essential for a good night’s sleep, but so is a good pillow. The Nest Bedding Adjustable Easy Breather Pillow uses CertiPUR shredded memory foam fill. Instead of expecting your guy to conform to a certain pillow firmness, these pillows are delivered overstuffed. He can opt to keep all of the filling in the pillow, but it’s a cool perk that it can be unzipped and some of the filling can be removed for a customized comfort level. This pillow is available in standard, queen, and king sizes.
Now, if he’s a sweaty sleeper, some other great housewarming gifts for men might include a set of cooling sheets or even a cooling bed pillow. They’re sure to give him sweet dreams ahead!
Your new homeowner may or may not have a porch from which to hang a hammock. If not, this Republic of Durable Goods Mock One Portable Folding Hammock has a free-standing frame that can be set up anywhere a hammock or cot is needed. No trees or ropes are required since this 15-pound hammock is so comfy it’s perfect for him to sit or lay in it.
The hammock is easy to carry, set up, and dismantle, making it perfectly portable for a trip to the park, beach, or backyard, and it’s even a great option for camping trips when he’d rather not sleep on the ground. Hammock chairs are another great housewarming gift idea, and if he’s got a sizeable patio, order two so there’s always a place for you to sit when you visit!
Combining a weighted blanket with a luxury blanket is the perfect recipe for sweet dreams. This set includes a weighted blanket by TRU Lite Bedding with tiny glass beads, so it won’t have odors, noises, or feel like a bean bag. The set also includes a minky duvet that can be used separately. The blanket can be used not only as a blanket but also as a throw, which would be the perfect way to end a stressful day.
Weighted blankets offer the benefit of calming stress and anxiety as they make your guy feel like he’s wrapped in a giant hug. According to the experts at Healthline, these blankets are more than just a fad. They help to relieve pain and improve mood as well. Sweet.
Experts tell us that sitting at a desk all day is harmful to our health – not only at work, but also at home. If your new homeowner works from home, this Seville Classics Tempered Glass Electric Standing Desk has a touch screen controller that adjusts the height anywhere from 29 inches to 47 inches. So the black, tempered glass desk can be raised for standing work, and lowered when he wants to sit down. (As a writer, I can’t always do my best work when standing, but for other tasks it’s a great way to break up the day.)
The desk also includes a drawer for storage and two USB charging ports. In addition to solid black, it’s also available in solid white, and black glass/gray. In fact, there are so many standing desk options these days that if your guy is working exclusively from home, snag him an ergonomic office chair for another special occasion gift.
Anyone can look like a professional chef with the Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender. However, it’s actually doing all of the work. The blender can heat (yes, you can heat soup, but I haven’t tested that function yet on the sample I received), chop, grind, blend, and emulsify. The possibilities are endless, ranging from making frozen desserts to grinding nuts and coffee beans to kneading bread and pizza dough.
The smart blender has laser-cut, hardened stain-steel blades, a cool-running motor, and uses self-detect technology. The motor base can actually sense the container size and automatically adjust the three program settings (for smoothies, frozen desserts, and hot soups) and maximum blending times to maintain accuracy. You also have the option to blend manually and set the speed, pulse, and timer as desired.
Pretty and practical, the OXO BREW Cordless Glass Electric Kettle heats water faster than your microwave. It’s also a safer option than using your stovetop. And as we found out when we tested the sample we received, it looks better than both! The borosilicate glass electric kettle sits on a 360-degree swivel base, and has an LED switch that lights up when the kettle is on – and the kettle automatically shuts off when the water has reached a rolling boil.
Also, you don’t have to worry about burning yourself since the kettle has a cool, easy-to-grip non-slip handle, making this a safe and stylish addition to any kitchen.
Perhaps you’re shopping for an elderly man who has relocated to a senior community. If you’re looking for the best way to keep your grandpa or another elderly friend tuned in to all that’s happening in your life, this digital photo frame is a simple solution. The Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame offers ultra high definition resolution and the 10-inch screen brings photos and videos to life for them.
The coolest thing about this frame is that you can pair it with your smartphone and upload photos and videos as often as you’d like. They’ll be surprised each time they come into the room and see a whole new selection of pictures from your family. This frame works with both iOS and Android devices, and we’ve checked that out thanks to a test unit from the company. Works perfectly.
In fact, if you get this frame for your parents too, you can manage all the frames from a simple to use App. With a motion sensor that turns on whenever they walk into the room, they’ll feel close and connected thanks to your regular updates. It’s a terrific gift for seniors for any special occasion.
Anyone who hates ironing clothes will enjoy this CHI Steam Collapsible Hanging Garment Steamer. Hang it on the back of a door or on a shower rod, place the clothes in the garment bag, fill the water reservoir, and simply press the power button to release the steam. In less than two minutes, you can steam a lightweight blouse or shirt; a suit jacket, sweater, or pair of pants will take two to three minutes to steam, and tablecloths require three to five minutes to knock out the wrinkles.
As I was reviewing the unit I was sent, I was concerned with what to do with the bag when not in use. However, the garment bag is collapsible for easy storage.
Lots of men love to cook and bake, and they can avoid scrubbing baked-on foods with this six-piece Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware Set. In addition to nonstick properties, one feature we observed when testing out a sample set – the bakeware is also designed to be taken right out of the oven and placed on the countertop.
That’s because of the heat-resistant, no-slip silicone feet on the bottom of each bakeware piece. The set includes a large cookie sheet, 12-cup muffin pan, eight-inch square cake pan, nine-inch round cake pan, 9 x 13-inch brownie pan, and 5 x 10-inch large loaf pan. All of the items heat consistently and are oven safe up to 450 degrees to easily tackle pretty much any baking task.
For guys who don’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, prep time is a breeze with this All-Clad Cordless Immersion Blender. With the touch of a button, the 5-speed blender is so powerful that it only takes a few seconds to blend, mix, chop, or puree. The blender is not only quick – it is also deep, and using the nonslip handle, you can reach deep into bowls, pots, and pitchers for thorough mixing.
This kitchen wonder is a necessity for anyone who loves to make a quick salad dressing, smoothie, or sauce. And since it has a cordless, rechargeable design, it can be used anywhere in the kitchen. The blender has a safety lock, and for cleaning and storage, the shaft can detach quickly and easily, and when testing the unit, quick and easy were the two factors that impressed us the most.
The Revolution Cooking Smart Toaster can make your guy’s life so much easier, especially if he considers toast among the major food groups. (Honestly, who doesn’t?) It uses smart sensors to adjust both the time and temperature to ensure his bread browns consistently – and also much more quickly than a traditional toaster.
The toaster has seven browning levels to choose from, and it also lets you select the bread type: bagels, toast, English muffins, toaster pastries, and waffles. There are also three toasting modes; fresh, frozen, and reheat. All of these features combine to ensure that he’ll never have to worry about burning the toast or having to retoast to get it brown enough.
Another impressive feature is that the machine’s auto glide lowers and lifts the toast, so his bread won’t get stuck in the toaster. What’s super cool is the intuitive touch screen which will tickle your man who loves the latest technology!
For guys who want perfection when it comes to cooking meats but don’t have the patience to keep checking to see when it is done, the Meater Plus is a lifesaver. Simply insert the meat probe. Using the MEATER app, select the type of meat (steak, pork chops, etc.), and then select the temperature and doneness level, and the app will estimate your cook time and keep track of the meat’s progress.
It’s simple for him to keep tabs on this information via Bluetooth using his phone or tablet. Since the thermometer is cordless, it can be used for either indoor or outdoor cooking to ensure his steaks, burgers, and chops are cooked to perfection.
You might wonder why temperature control is important. Food safety experts say you need to cook meat to kill harmful organisms.
A perfect night’s sleep is often as easy as sinking into a set of 100% pure bamboo viscose sheets like these from California Design. This lusciously silky and soft bedding is vegan and made with only bamboo fiber which is naturally moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and bacterial too. This sustainable fabric is great for the planet as bamboo is a wholly renewable resource.
This king sheet set includes one fitted deep pocket sheet for mattresses up to 16 inches, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. These sheets come in six different colors and sizes including King, California King, Split King, Queen, and Full. Add a cooling mattress pad, and your man will sleep like a baby!
If you’ve eaten in a high-end restaurant, you may be familiar with the sous vide method of cooking vacuum-sealed food in water to ensure that it remains flavorful during the cooking process. However, this process can be replicated at home using the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which ensures food is not overcooked or undercooked.
Cooking at home is the new norm, and whether it’s beef, pork, chicken, fish, or veggies, the precision cooker attaches to the pot of water (or other types of water containers) and circulates water at the exact temperature needed to achieve the desired result. The device is designed for all skill levels (I’m a beginner), and there’s an option for either using the built-in controls or the Anova App to operate it.
We don’t know any guy (or gal, for that matter) who just adores vacuuming and mopping the floors. That’s why the Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop is one of our fave housewarming gifts for guys. Whether they have carpet, wood floors, or hard floors like tile, the vac is smart enough to clean them for 150 minutes. On wood and hard floors, it can sweep AND mop.
The robot vacuum can also connect to any Alexa device for voice control (if he has an Echo, Dot, or Kindle) or to his iPhone or Android phone. There are 13 sensors, including four cliff sensors to prevent it from falling down the stairs. Some of the other sensors can detect if the filter is in position and/or if it’s clogged, and whether the water tank is in position.
Your giftee can also schedule when (and in which rooms) you want it to mop or vacuum, and set virtual barriers. In addition to black, the robot vacuum and mop is also available in white.
Sure, some people might have a little judgment about wine in a box, but boxed wines are gaining in popularity for lots of reasons, including that they’re a lot better than they used to be. When wine is in a box, it stays fresher longer (up to a month and a half!), plus it’s better for the environment and eliminates the cost of the bottle. The Boxxle Box Wine Dispenser makes it easy to both store and dispense boxed wine.
Made of stainless steel and plastic, this appliance can hold up to three bags of bag-in-box wines – or fruit juice – and a simple press of the spout is all it takes to deliver his perfect pour. The dispenser is available in three colors: red, black, and stainless steel
After washing all the day’s dirt and grime down the drain, your guy will love reaching for a nice, warm, soft towel from this Amba Towel Warmer. This towel rack does more than just keep his towels cozy and warm. It also helps them to dry quickly and efficiently, reducing the risk of mold and mildew. And since it’s wall-mounted, it’s also a space-saving option if his bathroom space is limited.
The Amba the towel warmer also comes in a freestanding version that comes in several finishes, including satin brass, brushed nickel, white, matte black, polished nickel, and oil rubbed bronze.
A Time article reveals that your bath towels are much dirtier than you might think, and you probably wash them after two days of use.
Trash cans have come a long way from those cheap, plastic models of yesterday. In fact, the Brabantia Bo Trash Can could be mistaken for a piece of mid-century modern furniture. The adjustable legs mean no bending over, making it easier to dispose of trash. By barely touching the top, it opens silently – and closes softly and quietly as well.
Inside, there are two separate compartments, perfect for recycling. You man can also opt to use it as a stylish storage option for trash bags, zip lock bags, styrofoam cups, and other items that won’t fit in his pantry! Color options for this space-efficient trash include matte steel, white, black, and golden beach.
If you’re shopping for a single guy, or someone who just cooks for himself and perhaps his significant other, this six quart Instant Pot electric pressure cooker makes every meal fast, flavorful, and ridiculously easy. This versatile kitchen tool can cook literally any meal up to 70 percent faster than doing it on the stovetop. Plus, pressure cooking can make even less expensive cuts of meat super tender and delectable, so he’ll save on his grocery bill too.
Versatility is the key with this awesome pressure cooker because it can also act as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, and sterilizer, plus a whole lot more with ten different cook functions to choose from. If you think he’d love this but needs an even bigger model because he invites his dude group over for chili and football, you can also get this amazing kitchen tool in an eight-quart size.
You might share this awesome article from the New York Times cooking section on how to use his instant pot. Their food-related articles are filled with wise advice and great cooking techniques.
Sometimes, it’s hard to get comfortable, especially when sitting down. If you’re shopping for a new homeowner or apartment dweller who also works from a home office, this Aylio Socket Seat takes the pressure off his bones when sitting. That includes not only the coccyx, but also the hips, tailbone, and hamstrings.
In fact, it can promote a healthier posture which might just be a gift in itself. The seat is made of high-density memory foam with a vegan leather base. The covering can be unzipped and washed. And it also includes a carrying handle, so it can be easily transported to other rooms in his house, or used at the office or when traveling.
What’s better than a bread box? One that can hold two loaves of bread at once! This extra-large Brabantia Bread Box in brilliant steel is big, yet it sports a compact design with a classic roll lid that doesn’t take up additional space when opened. If your giftee doesn’t need to store two loaves of bread, he can always keep his peanut butter, honey, and jam safely stowed inside, but hidden from view.
In addition to brilliant steel, the bread box is available in clay pink, moss green, yellow, and pine green. If he’s more of a traditionalist, he might prefer this two-tiered bamboo bread box instead.