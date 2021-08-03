33 Best Housewarming Gifts for Men in 2021

There’s no doubt about it, anyone’s house can get a little stale at times, especially if they own a pet. The TruSense UV air purifier will take care of all kinds of unpleasant aromas around your man’s new home or apartment. If you’re looking for a purifier that will keep him breathing easy, this sleek looking UV air purifier for medium rooms is a great gift idea. It has lots of features he’ll definietely want, including four fan speeds, an auto-timer, a UV mode, and filter replacement indicators.

This purifier features 360 degree air purification, while an axial-centrifugal fan delivers optimal suction for better results. With four levels of purification, it catches dust and pet dander. It uses a washable pre-filter and carbon filter to capture pet hair and dust, a HEPA filter, and UV light sterilization to purify the air. This unit captures common pollutants as well as viruses to keep his home safe. An air quality sensor pod communicates with the purifier to signal when it needs to ramp up.

At just 22 inches tall, the TruSens covers up to 375 square feet. An integrated handle makes it so easy to pick up and move into a convenient spot. PureDirect proprietary technology splits clean air into two air streams, delivering purified air more comfortably and efficiently throughout any room. That bi-directional airflow delivers purified air more effectively, and in some cases, has been proven to be up to 24% more efficient. If his home is set up for smart devices, you can get a smart version of this air purifier that he can program from his devices.

If you like the thought of UV air purifiers as a gift option, there are many choices available at every price point.