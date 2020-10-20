70 Fantastic Kitchen Gifts: The Ultimate List

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect kitchen gifts, this gift guide is a great place to shop. With the current food-obsessed culture, cooking shows are more popular than ever before.
There’s also a serious fascination with restaurants and dining out and we’ve seen continued growth in stores focused solely on selling cookware and serve ware. It’s no surprise that a few simple pots and pans simply won’t cut it for the food-obsessed.
Shop this list for the perfect kitchen gifts – everything from kitchen necessities to the best in cookware and entertaining pieces.
This bundle saves you money (and the hassle of buying all these things separately). It’s the perfect gift for someone who needs some upgraded kitchen basics and includes a semi-round step can brushed paper towel holder and a compact steel frame dishrack, all of which are necessary kitchen items. If you’re looking to spend a bit more, simplehuman has awesome bundles at every price point. Check them out here.
If you’re an owner of Le Creuset cast iron kitchenware, you know just how magical it is and why it’s well worth the investment. If it’s well cared for, it should last a lifetime. The braiser is a great starter piece, or a wonderful addition to any existing collection of pots and pans.
Not only is it beautiful, but it cooks wonderfully, holds a large volume of food or liquid, and cleans effortlessly. It can be used on both the stovetop and in the oven, depending on your needs. If you’re not a fan of this color, this same braising pot is available in seven various colors.
This Le Creuset Dutch Oven is another awesome option for a lifetime of cooking. Shop other gift ideas from Le Creuset here.
This is a gift that will stand out among the rest. It’s life changing in the kitchen, and a beauty to look at on any countertop. It’s 25 percent lighter and has a 20 percent smaller footprint when compared with KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer.
It’s compatible with all of the attachments. The tilt-head design allows clear access to the bowl and attachment so you can easily add ingredients, scrape the sides of the bowl, or change attachments. The head locks into place during operation and keeps the beater-to-bowl contact close and efficient.
If you’re not into the red, there are quite a few additional colors, both understated (like stainless steel and black) and bold (like blue, yellow, and pink). Shop all KitchenAid appliances here if this one isn’t exactly what you’re looking for.
Each piece of cookware in this 16-piece set is made with durable Thermolon ceramic nonstick material. In addition to keeping food from sticking as it cooks, the material is also free from lead, cadmium, PFAS, and PFOA. An aluminum reinforced body ensures even heat distribution for delicious results. Smaller 12- and 14-piece sets are also available. You’ll also find the set in several other colors.
This isn’t your generic spice rack. Between the beautiful geometry and the slew of colors you’ll have on display from various items, we can’t imagine a better way to keep your necessary spices on hand.
Mason jars are so fun and super trendy. If you know someone who’s a fan, this is an adorable gift for their kitchen. The set is designed with a beautiful aqua blue color and a glossy finish. Instead of keeping their measuring cups stashed away in a cabinet or drawer, they’ll want to display these as decor on their countertops.
The set of five items includes the four standard sizes of nesting measuring cups, four standard sizes of measuring spoons, a utensil crock, a resting spoon, and a mason jar. World Market has an entire line of mason jar inspired kitchenware.
While the aqua blue is fun, they also have designs in light pink, light yellow, and a festive red check out if you prefer. To add to this gift, these matching salt and pepper shakers.
There’s a reason Nespresso machine owners are constantly raving about the capabilities of this rockstar appliance. Speaking from experience, it makes the morning ritual of coffee making so fast, easy, and enjoyable.
It’s about a foot long and only four inches wide, saving valuable countertop space. The water heats up quickly (in less than 30 seconds) so you’re not stuck standing around waiting around for your coffee to brew. Each machine includes a welcome set with 16 capsules so you can set up your machine right away and find your favorite.
If you want to get the recipient of this gift started with a few more options, buy this pack of capsules containing one sleeve of each flavor from the original line.
There’s no point in having a kitchen stocked full of awesome cooking items if you don’t have the proper flatware to eat everything with. If you know a stylish chef who cares about presentation, this you’ll want to check out this gold flatware set from Year & Day. Don’t stop there though, all of their pieces are simple and beautiful, classic addition to any tasty dish.
We love personalized gifts so much that we put together an entire list of custom gifts. It really shows that so much extra thought and consideration went into choosing their gift.
This cutting board is a great option for someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. Not only is it functional for all of their chopping, dicing, and mincing, but they can keep it displayed on their kitchen countertop as a piece of decor.
The board is made from 100 percent natural bamboo, which is stronger, lighter, and more sustainable for the earth than traditional hardwoods. The board measures 13.75 inches long by 9.75 wide, a nice size for most needs.
All customized gifts ship within two days from this retailer, so even if you’ve waited until the last minute, this can still be a valid option. If this one isn’t your style, browse alternative cutting board options, all of which can be personalized.
If you’re shopping for someone who loves their pizza, this will take any homemade pie to the next level. Not only can it be used in the oven, but also on the bbq grill for a more charred flavor. By heating the stone at a high temperatures, you can reproduce that same brick oven pizza experience that you’ll find in many restaurants in the comfort of your own home.
The final product is a chewy crust with a crisp exterior. The stone also comes with detailed instructions for preparing the stone so even a newbie can figure it out. A pizza cookbook is a great add-on to your pizza stone gift. Check out some top options here, all of which are great kitchen gifts.
Every cook needs one of these griddles/grill pan combos in their kitchen. The uses are endless so it’s silly to try to list them all. You can see from the plethora of high reviews that it’s not an investment that disappoints.
While outdoor grilling is a favorite for many during the summer months, cooler temperatures make it either impossible or unenjoyable to cook in the elements. You can bring the grilling inside for the same great results with this cast iron pan. Just like the grates on an outdoor grill, these cast iron grates hold heat extremely well.
With a simple spray of non-stick cooking oil, meat and veggies will come right off when they’re complete. The opposite side of this pan features a griddle, just like you would see in the back of a restaurants.
It’s great for whipping up breakfast (pancakes, eggs, bacon) or to cook protein or veggies on a larger surface. Grab one of these grill pan cleaners so the recipient will have an even easier time keeping it looking brand new.
The ability to make fresh guacamole at home in seconds is probably the main reason to gift this set. Anyone who’s made guacamole before knows that trying to store leftover guacamole (if there is any) is virtually impossible.
Within seconds it’s brown and unappealing. Purchase this Guac-Lock container to go with this gift (and maybe grab one for yourself too) for proper and successful storage of guacamole that can actually be enjoyed the next day.
This retro-style toaster isn’t just for the eyes (although the awesome vintage design is certainly a plus). Even though the design is retro, it’s simple enough to fit well in any modern kitchen. Available in several colors, it’s quality made and has a few nice features that will keep it working for years to come.
The lever mechanism is typically the first thing to go with toasters but this one is made to last. The crumb drawer glides out smoothly and pops right back into place. If you know someone who’s a fan of this style appliance, check out the other items from Smeg for alternative gift ideas.
Cookbooks make a great gift for anyone who likes to spend time in the kitchen. With healthy eating being at the forefront of many people’s culinary decisions, choose a cookbook that keeps this in mind while still delivering on flavorful and tasty food.
The recipes are easy to follow and approachable so you don’t have to be a professional chef to follow them. This top-selling cookbook from the same author contains only slow cooker recipes, perfect for the chilly winter months.
These are the types of pots and pans that you use every single day, for every single thing. If the person on your list is newer to the kitchen, this is the perfect set to get them started on their culinary adventure.
Just like a set of golf clubs, or a tool kit, each pot and pan has it’s own set of strengths. The set includes includes 10 and 12 inch omelette pans, 1 1/2 and 2 1/2 quart sauce pans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with a lid, a 5-quart dutch oven with lid, and an 8-quart stock pot with a lid.
The nonstick surface of the pots and pans means you don’t have to coat the bottom with oil or butter to avoid sticking and guarantees a super easy cleanup.
Check out alternative pot and pan sets for any cook. If you prefer a set with some color, this set from Rachael Ray is inexpensive and contains all of the must have items.
While it might seem like an intimidating and difficult task at first, making pasta from scratch is not only extremely easy, but really fun. It also tastes better knowing that you made everything from just a few simple, wholesome ingredients – flour, egg, and water.
This particular pasta maker is one of the very best on the market and is commonly used in restaurants, both here and abroad. While it’s good enough for professional use, it’s easy enough for a novice, with easy to follow instructions and a bunch of recipes to get you started.
To complete the gift (and the meal) gift this cookbook on the best pasta sauces.
If you haven’t tried a spiralizer for yourself, it’s a really great kitchen gadget for those trying to eat healthy, cut calories and carbs, and eat their greens. With a little doctoring you can replace the pasta in many dishes with zucchini, sweet potato, cucumber, beets, and more.
This machine is super fun to use, which doesn’t hurt. With five different blades to choose from, simply slide the blade of choice in place, skew your vegetable onto the attachment and turn. This best selling cookbook offers tons of spiraled vegetable inspiration for your gift recipient to get started.
For anyone who has a colorful kitchen (or anyone who needs some color in their kitchen) these knives do the trick. They’re extremely affordable, which isn’t the norm with high quality cutlery. Some knives cost hundreds of dollars each, which makes this set even more impressive.
It includes the basics for everyday cooking, slicing, and dicing, as well as a few specialty knives. The set consists of a paring knife, utility knife, carving knife, chef’s knife, bread knife, cheese knife, and a pizza knife. There’s also the bonus of a professional knife sharpener to keep the knives like new and a magnetic knife holder for a great display.
While you might be able to find similar priced sets, it’s the bright bold colors and high quality that really makes this set stand out.
If you still haven’t found that perfect gift for a female on your list who loves to cook, an apron set is a great option. This one also has a few bonus items that she can keep in her kitchen for daily use. The set includes the apron, one pot holder, two oven gloves & four cloth napkins.
It’s adjustable around both the neck and waist so it can be sized to any figure. The cotton cloth is soft, comfortable, durable, and machine washable.
If this style isn’t quite right, you can find a number of different colors and patterns to choose from here. If you’re shopping for a guy, check out some fun aprons for men here.
The basic KitchenAid Classic Plus Series Stand Mixer features a 4.5 quart capacity and has 10 speeds to mix, knead and whip ingredients. KitchenAid stand mixers have a reputation for reliability and consistent performance, and this Classic Series mixer is no exception. The power hub fits over 10 hub attachments for more versatility.
For most people, kitchen storage space is limited and goes fast. While it might be ideal to have everything neatly tucked behind closed cabinet doors, it’s not always a realistic option. If counter storage is necessary, it’s essential that it look nice, clean, and like a purposeful decision.
These chalkboard canisters are so fun that even people without the need for countertop storage might opt to display some essential items in plain sight. Cereals and cookies, flours and sugar, or even packaged goods that you don’t want to spoil are all great options.
With their secure rubber seal, the airtight glass lids keep contents fresh and dry. They’re also specially designed to lift on and off with ease. Each set comes ready with three vinyl chalkboard stickers and a piece of white chalk for easy labeling. You can gift these extra labels for future uses.
This nesting bowl set is a option when it comes to kitchen gifts. It’s a great space saving set that meets all basic kitchen needs. It includes a set of four measuring cups, a mixing bowl, a colander, a sifter and a smaller mixing bowl.
All of the various pieces neatly stack inside one another so they take up barely any space at all. The handles on each item make them easy to carry and while the measuring cups are labeled, the colors are a great way to quickly tell everything apart.
If the person you’re buying this gift for is into color, consider also gifting this silicone kitchen spoon and spatula set.
Buying inexpensive steak knives can be risky as quality is often lacking. For big steak lovers, the worst thing is seeing a cheap serrated knife shred your steak to pieces. The fine sharp edges on these is certainly an upgrade and gives the user the opportunity to sharpen them if they ever dull.
They cut smoothly through meat without effort, just like cutting through butter. If you’re looking for an even fancier set for a steak fanatic, check out this set from the same company.
One of the best gifts you can give is a new experience. It’s better than any material item and creates lasting memories. While a sushi making class could be fun, it’s a bit daunting to learn a new skill in a room filled with strangers (awkward).
You can gift this kit instead so the recipient can practice their sushi rolling skills in the comfort of their own home until they get it just right. The kit isn’t only inexpensive but easy to use, so the learning curve is quick. With a training frame, non-stick paddle, and the SushiQuik roll cutter, they’ll be eating homemade sushi in no time.
While originally the thought of drinking kale and carrots (among other veggies) seems repulsive, after a few drinks and with the right mix of ingredients, a green drink can be totally enjoyable. Anyone who’s into juicing would be ecstatic to open this gift.
Organic juices can cost $10 or more for a small container in health food stores and boutique juiceries. With this top of the line machine, anyone can produce the same goodies for a fraction of the cost at home.
It’s quieter than many other machines on the market, it resists staining from colorful fruits and veggies, and comes with slide on spout with a small container when juicing just a small amount. There’s also a large jug which can hold about four times more juice for large quantities. This piece can be sealed and stored in a refrigerator for later use.
People who are really into wine would love the excuse to store their wine in a special wine cooler. Unlike a large refrigerator, the user has much more control over the temperature. While this isn’t always the case with other wine coolers, this one runs with a very quiet motor so you won’t hear any vibrations or humming coming from it.
The 12 bottle size is perfect for a countertop or a home bar and holds a decent amount of bottles without taking up too much space. If you’re looking to gift a larger wine cooler, the same one is available in many options, with the largest holding up to 33 bottles.
We’ve put together an entire gift guide of the best gifts for wine lovers so you can shop for them here.
We speak from experience when we say this slow cooker is the BEST. With every use it becomes more apparent why this is the slow cooker that would make an amazing gift for anyone.
Many slow cooker recipes require searing or sautéing meat and/or vegetables before the slow cooking. This step is typically done on the stove which means dirtying another pot/pan and sort of defeats the entire slow cooker purpose of being able to cook everything in one vessel.
This slow cooker has three various settings – the traditional hi/low slow cook setting, a brown/saute setting, and a steaming setting. Rather than dirtying a bunch of pots and pans and then starting your slow cooker, you can do everything here. It’s non-stick, easy to clean, and extremely well-made.
You can shop other top-rated slow cookers here.
Listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, these self-watering planters make it easy to grow herbs year round right in your kitchen.
If you’re shopping for someone who shops organic, has a green thumb, lives in the city without room for a garden, or might like to try their hand at some home gardening, this is a wonderful gift.
This is also a great gift for someone who kills all of their home plants by forgetting to water them. The set includes the basics – organic basil, organic parsley and non-GMO mint seeds. You’ll also find plant food and the reusable containers.
If you prefer a set with an Italian or Asian focus, you can find self watering herb kits with these speciality herbs as well.
The Kamado Joe is not your typical barbecue grill, it’s so much more. While it doesn’t actually sit in the kitchen, we still think it belongs on this list and any avid chef should have one. What sets this apart from other grills is its ability to insulate.
This means less total heat for cooking and the ability to cook at significantly higher temperatures or at very low temperatures for a significantly longer time. You can grill, smoke, sear, and bake. If you were maybe considering purchasing the Big Green Egg, this ceramic vessel is nearly identical in size, shape, and thickness but there’s a huge difference in price.
For this $1,000 Kamado Joe, you’ll get the ceramic vessel, the heat diffuser plate, a multi-tier grill, the side-shelves, the rolling base, a poker, and a grill gripper. It also comes already assembled. The same equipment, plus assembly for a Big Green Egg costs somewhere around $1,500 – a third more.
All types of serveware make a nice gift, especially for people who like to entertain. Well-constructed cheese plates with all the fixings are a go-to appetizer.
While cheese has always been a popular snack and a common choice for cocktail parties, foodies are taking the cheese plate to a whole new level. This set includes a slide out drawer that houses the perfect serving pieces as well.
Check out this gift guide with the best cheese gift baskets to gift with this presentation piece.
Grab this beautiful kettle for any tea lover on your list while it’s still on sale. The design fits both traditional and contemporary kitchens alike. Both the handle and knob are wood so they can be held without an oven mitt even when the rest of the kettle is heated.
The copper makes for quicker heating and once the water is hot, it maintains temperature much longer than with other kettles. Shop other copper tea kettle designs here and lots of other highly rated teakettles here .
With 20 flavors to choose from, there’s never a dull culinary moment with this set on hand. From Lime Chipotle to Black Cajun to Chili Parsley and more, there’s a satisfying match for every dish. This comprehensive gift set is full of adventurous tastes, classic combinations, and essential pantry staples.
A utensil crock is a convenient way to keep utensils organized and within easy reach while cooking. If turquoise isn’t the color you had in mind, you can find this crock in other colors. This crock is made with a durable powder coated galvanized steel and is large enough to keep the essentials on hand.
Pair this crock with a utensil set to make a complete gift. If you prefer a crock that comes with utensils, consider the Le Creuset Crock With Utensils.
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat breaks down the four simple elements of cooking in a way that’s useful for cooks of all levels. Instead of blocks of dense text, this cookbook offers illustrated walk-throughs and narratives to help readers understand these basic concepts. Recipes range from balanced vinaigrettes to braised meats and flaky pastry doughs.
The Braun Multiquick Hand Blender offers plenty of power for baking and cooking tasks such as beating and stirring eggs, cream and other ingredients. It’s also useful for blending soups, sauces and more. A soft grip keeps hands comfortable during use. The blender also comes with Turbo Boost for added power when necessary. A bell-shaped shaft, combined with robust stainless steel blades, produces fast and accurate results.
This digital kitchen scale is a basic tool for cooks of all abilities. User-friendly features include an automatic unit button that converts between five different units of measurements, along with a precision tare button that subtracts the added weight of a bowl or container for accurate results. The scale comes in multiple colors.
The Kuhn Rikon High Performance Ratchet Grinder features a ceramic stone grinder that’s resistant to corrosion for added durability. It’s also adjustable for fine and coarse grinding. This grinder works with salt, pepper and various spices. If red isn’t the color you had in mind, there are several other colors available. This grinder is easy to refill and is constructed with BPA-free materials.
It’s less than a foot tall, but this sous vide tool has 1100 watts of power to heat up water quickly and cook food as efficiently as possible. It’s compatible with iPhone and Android devices, ans is WiFi and Bluetooth ready. A magnetic base holds the device securely to the sides of most pots. Other features include voice control and access to hundreds of guides and recipes via the app.
Not the gift you had in mind? Browse more of this year’s best cooking gifts. You can also pair this tool with The Essential Sous Vide Cookbook: Modern Meals for The Sophisticated Palate to make a complete gift set.
If red isn’t quite the color you had in mind, there are several other colors to choose from. This Le Creuset oven has a 5.5-quart capacity and features large handles for safe and comfortable transportation. The interior enamel is wear-resistant and provides optimal heat distribution and retention.
Pair this piece with The Dutch Oven Cookbook: Recipes for the Best Pot in Your Kitchen to make a complete gift set.
The Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 12-Piece Cookware Set includes cookware for all stages of meal prep, from appetizers to entrees. Set pieces range from covered saucepans to open skillets, a stockpot, saute pan and more. The set is safe for use with induction cooktops, and is oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Each piece is dishwasher safe for added convenience.
A budget-friendly alternative is the 12-Piece T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set.
The life of a spatula can easily be shortened by sharp blades and the general wear and tear of cooking and baking. This set includes small and medium spatulas along with a spoon spatula. Each piece can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use the spatulas with nonstick and coated cooking surfaces. They’re dishwasher safe for added convenience.
The Oster Belgian Waffle Maker covers all the basics at an affordable price. Its compact size makes this Belgian waffle maker a solid choice for apartment dwellers and those with smaller kitchens. Adjustable temperature control yields light and fluffy waffles as well as crispy ones. Power on and ready indicator lights make it easy to keep track of waffles as they cook.
If you’re looking for a larger waffle maker, consider the Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker. You can pair this waffle maker with items such as the KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser, Stonewall Kitchen Our Breakfast Grab and Go Gift Set or Will It Waffle?: 53 Irresistible and Unexpected Recipes to Make in a Waffle Iron to make a complete gift set.
Make sure the cook on your gift list has all the essentials with this multi-piece knife block set. This set includes various types of knives, such as bread, utility, boning, paring, steak and slicing knives. There are also kitchen shears for cutting up herbs and similar items. A sharpener is included, as is the wood block.
The Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker can be used for more than just cooking batches of rice. A steaming basket is included for steaming and quick cooking. The rice cooker can also be used to bake a cake. There are several menu settings to accommodate different types of rice, including brown, white, mixed and sushi. This rice cooker has enough room for up to 10 cups of cooked rice.
Binging with Babish is an especially exciting gift for fans of the internet cooking sensation. However, this fun and informative cookbook is an appealing gift choice for any foodie. Rea teaches readers famous TV and movie recipes, such as babka from Seinfeld and beef bourguignon from Julie & Julia. Behind-the-scenes stories and exclusive photos make meal prep even better.
This cooking apron features a unisex design and several chef-friendly features. For those who like to listen to music when they cook, the included headphone loop helps to keep cords out of the way. There’s also a built-in towel loop. Each pocket is double stitched for added durability. The apron’s cotton construction is breathable and lightweight and is versatile enough to use when gardening, BBQing, serving food and drinks and more.
Aside from beef and jerky, this food dehydrator helps to fry out herbs, dog treats and more. The appliance comes with six stainless steel trays for making several batches at once. It’s also equipped with a digital timer and temperature control for added convenience. Its stainless steel exterior, along with a glass front door, making this appliance an eye-catching addition to any kitchen.
The Instant Zest Plus is a must-have for families and frequent hosts, as it makes up to 20 cups of cooked rice and grains. The cooker relies on precision heat technology to expertly cook each batch. Chefs can choose between nine smart programs for whipping up main and side dishes. This Instant Pot automatically adjusts the cooking time based on ingredients that have been added.
A colorful ceramic spoon rest such as this hand-painted gem makes a practical and stylish addition to any kitchen. The spoon rest is large enough to hold various kitchen ladles, utensils and other gadgets. It’s also safe for the dishwasher and microwave for added convenience. Each spoon is ethically sourced from communities throughout Mexico.
This versatile and delicious spicy honey serves many purposes and can be used as a dipping sauce, glaze or marinade. Each batch is made with raw honey from Midwestern honey bees. Before it’s packaged for sale, the honey is heated and filtered just enough to remove impurities without compromising the health benefits of the honey.
Silicone oven mitts don’t make the most exciting gifts for chefs, but they sure are practical. Chefs spend lots of time reaching into ovens and other hot spaces, which is where oven mitts such as these come in handy.
These mitts feature a quilted cotton lining to protect the hands and arms against the heat and any spills that might happen during transport. The mitts are heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also steam resistant and waterproof and come in several different colors.
This 15-piece set is ideal for beginners and for chefs in smaller kitchens. You can also six-piece, 10-piece and 18-piece variations of this set. The container holds the most important kitchen tools, including tongs, a square turner, slotted spoon, grater, potato masher and more.
The tools made with silicone and nylon are heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used on nonstick surfaces. The utensil holder contains a dishwasher safe removable drip tray.
The updated version of Joy of Cooking takes the most beloved and trusted recipes from the original version and makes them even better. There are also 600 new recipes, with everything from renowned comfort dishes to experimental recipes for the most adventurous and advanced chefs. The emphasis on here is on delicious meals for the whole family, making this an accessible cookbook for any chef.
Even the highest-level chefs could use some help in the kitchen. Despite its compact size, the Ninja Foodi is several machines in one. This all-around appliance comes in handy for cooking rice, air frying, braising food, steaming, baking, slow cooking, making yogurt and more.
Chefs can choose from several pre-set cooking functions for added convenience. The Foodi automatically keeps food warm up to 12 hours, and features a nonstick coating that’s easy to clean. A five-quart capacity means plenty of room to cook a meal for the whole family.
Not only does this kitchen cart create additional space in the kitchen, its stylish looks will also enhance any kitchen. The cart features a solid rubber wood top for chopping and slicing ingredients, along with two adjustable shelves inside the cabinet doors. A total of three storage drawers offers a handy solution for storing kitchen essentials such as utensils, plates and cutting boards. This cart also comes with a spice rack and a towel bar.
The eight-inch Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef’s Knife works equally well for amateur and professional chefs. This knife has a tapered stainless steel edge for an easy and efficient cut. Chefs can use it to mince, slice, dice, chop and more. An ergonomic handle keeps the knife comfortable during use. Clean up is made easier by the fact that this knife is dishwasher safe.
J.A. Henckels is a well-known knife manufacturer based in Germany, producing high-quality knives and other cookware for everyone from beginner to professional chefs.
This set comes with essentials for chefs of all levels, including a paring knife, boning knife, utility knife, bread knife and chef’s knife. There’s also a sharpening steel and kitchen shears.
A kitchen scale is a basic but essential tool for any chef. This digital scale comes with a removable bowl along with a user-friendly backlit LCD display. Tare and auto-zero functions let users subtract the weight of other containers for accurate results. A detachable 2.5-liter bowl makes it easy to mix and pour ingredients. This scale also has a low battery indicator and runs on two AAA batteries, which are included.
This John Boos cutting board features an edge grain construction, which means the strips of wood are glued together. The end result is a highly durable and versatile cutting board that’s also easy to maintain. Handgrips on both ends make it easy to transport the cutting board as needed. At 2.25 inches thick, the cutting board can withstand food prep demands such as slicing, chopping, cutting and cleaving.
The Kenwood Chef Major features 800 watts of power, along with a sturdy motor that’s designed to work through even the heaviest dough with ease. To keep ingredients from flying out, the mixer starts out slowly then gradually speeds up. Chefs can choose between eight different mixing speeds for full control. An attachment hub with four available options expands the mixer’s capabilities.
Cooking can get messy and smelly, including the hands. Even beginner chefs can benefit from the Amco Rub-A-Way Bar, which is useful for getting rid of any lingering odors on the hands. It’s especially handy after working with fish, onions or garlic. The bar is used just like a normal soap bar and works with or without water. It’s also dishwasher safe and is easy to clean.
Many chefs find themselves standing for hours at a time, which can put a lot of strain on the feet and knees. This anti-fatigue mat is ideal for the kitchen and offers a blend of support and softness. Its surface is also easy to clean. The mat is also stable and supportive, and won’t compress or rock when in use. Features such as a low angled edge and anti-slip construction make this mat a safe choice for any kitchen.
Aside from acting as an easily accessible reference guide, this combination stand has room for tablets of all sizes. It’s also large enough for a wide range of cookbooks. All of the essential measurements are conveniently posted on the front of the stand. Whimsical graphics and classic colors complement any kitchen.
The KitchInfinite Professional Mandoline Slicer features an interchangeable blade that allows for six functions at once. For example, it’s handy for shredding and grinding fruits and veggies, as well as chopping, dicing, slicing and more. There’s enough room to store the blades inside the slicer for simple and efficient storage.
The highly-rated My Sous Vide My-101 Immersion Cooker is perfect for those who are just learning the ropes of sous viding. It’s easy to use and highly rated, making even the most basic meat and seafood taste like a restaurant-quality meal. The digital temperature and timer make it simple to be precise so there’s no guesswork involved. It also has a built-in alarm to let you know exactly when it’s done.
There really is nothing better than homemade ice cream, but having that ice cream be soft-serve really takes the experience to an entirely new level. The ingredients are all poured through the top so you can watch the process unfold as the liquid turns to cream. The top has three containers for toppings so you can put your favorite mix-ins like sprinkles and nuts there for very easy access and to add them straight into the soft serve if you choose.
There’s really nothing more frustrating than trying to pull up a recipe on your phone and every time you get a text or answer a call, it disappears from the screen. The Echo-Show isn’t just for TV shows, movies, audiobooks, and music, but can also give you access to thousands of recipes, cooking shows, and live cooking classes where you can cook along with some of the top culinary experts. With this bundle, the Food Network subscription is included at no additional cost for an entire year.
If you’re shopping for someone who’s short on space and storage options in their kitchen, consider gifting the Giantex Kitchen Trolley Cart, which not only provides extra counter space for working but also additional storage space. This minimal and simplistic design fits with most home decor, with wheels that can easily glide when you need to move it and lock in place when you’d like it to stay put. The shelving within the cabinets is adjustable to accommodate anything you need to store, small or large.
Truthfully, a set of measuring cups and spoons might not normally make an impressive kitchen gift. This Copper Gemz set is an exception, thanks to its stunning copper and rose coloring. Each piece has an upscale exterior mirror polish and an inner satin polish and is welded for added strength. The set comes in a designated gift box for quick and easy gift-giving.
Give the gift of fried food without the fat and calories with the Chefman 6.8 Quart Air Fryer Oven. As a chef myself, I wasn’t really convinced that the same great taste of fried food could be achieved, but I was pleasantly surprised to find a healthy alternative to some of my favorite foods like fried chicken, french fries, and more. The time spent cooking is also cut down tremendously, as most meals can be fried in a matter of minutes. This air fryer has a timer, with an automatic shut off when the timer expires and is so easy to clean, with all non-stick surfaces.
As any serious foodie knows, there’s no such thing as too much oil. Even the most dedicated chef or food lover in your life might not have this luxurious truffle oil set. The package contains black, white, and English truffle oils. Not only is the upscale box a nice touch on its own, each bottle also looks equally elegant. Just a little bit of one of these special oils go a long way towards making food that much more delicious. Truffle oil can be used in myriad ways, but it’s especially good for marinating, seasoning, and drizzling onto pasta and pizza.
With hand washing and sanitizing being a priority in every home, the simplehuman 9 oz. Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser is a must-have. Not only does it limit the number of surfaces touches with dirty hands but makes it easy for kids and adults to wash and sanitize without the mess of drippy soap dispensers. It charges quickly, maintains a charge for up to three months so it’s not something you have to worry about often.
Whether she’s starting a career as a chef or could use an upgrade, this chef coat is a classic gift idea. The handy zipper closure makes it easier to quickly remove and replace the coat. She’ll also appreciate the durable yet comfortable blend of polyester and cotton, which works well for those long days in the kitchen. Its single-breasted top makes this jacket an upscale choice for any culinary setting and is sure to make her feel proud. Other perks include a cell phone pocket and a back collar apron holder. This jacket comes in black and white.
The Caron & Doucet – Cast Iron Cleaning & Conditioning Set is a must-have for any home chef. There’s a good reason it’s a top-seller and has great reviews wit both a cleaner and oil included, which are plant-based. The products are meant to help care for expensive cast iron cookware, which helps with the natural seasoning. The end result is pots that last longer and food that tastes better since there’s less odor and build-up.
Rather than having to access the pantry every single time a spice is needed, the Affogato Five Piece Spice Jars bring the most commonly used ingredients right to the chef’s fingertips. They can be filled with salt, pepper, garlic, red pepper, or whatever spices and herbs are preferred, with easy to open lids for freshness and a tiny spoon for transferring and measuring. The set is also very attractive, made of high-quality beautiful bamboo and gorgeous white ceramic that will look lovely on any countertop.
Most home chefs will identify a good cutting board as one of the most used items in their kitchen. If you buy the right one, these can last for a lifetime, especially with the right care. The Ironwood Gourmet Chef’s Board is made from light and dark acacia wood and can be used for both prep and presentation since it’s truly beautiful. Chop veggies, fruit, and bread, or use it to serve a plentiful charcuterie and cheese board. Simply wipe clean with soapy water and a towel between uses.
The Barnyard Designs Decorative Canisters are a lovely way to add some decor to a rustic style kitchen, combining function with aesthetics. Each jar is beautifully labeled with a farmhouse design to show its contents and has an airtight lid that fits securely on top to keep the contents fresh. They come in several beautiful colors, from neutral white and cream to more vibrant red and green. Keep them clean by hand washing them in the sink.
A food scale is a must-have kitchen tool for accurate cooking and baking. The Nicewell Food Scale is a top-seller, with accurate and easy measurements that are easy for anyone to read. It’s a small, compact size that can be stored anywhere in the kitchen without taking up too much space, whether that’s in a cabinet or on the counter. It’s sleek and attractive, with a digital read and made with high-quality tempered glass.
Some might have you believe that you need an arsenal of knives in order to be successful in the kitchen, but you really only need one. The WÜSTHOF Classic 8 Inch Chef’s Knife can do it all – chopping, mincing, slicing, and dicing. This brand is and has been one of the best selling knife brands for years, with a durable construction that resists fading, breaking, and discoloration. It also has a built-in finger guard to protect against distractions and missteps in the kitchen, keeping the user safe during all their cooking endeavors.
If you know someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, then chances are they get some grime and dirt on the floor pretty frequently. It can be hard to keep up with the mess, especially when it comes to homes with kids and pets. The BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop is the best tool for cleaning kitchen floors (and the rest of the home, too). Not only does it remove dirt and spills but also sanitizes the floors. It’s easy to maneuver, even in tough to reach spots with a great swivel head. The power cord is 23 feet so you can tackle the whole kitchen without having to move outlets.
Is there anything better than a cup of fresh-squeezed juice? The Zulay Professional Citrus Juicer is the top-selling juicer since it offers a professional level of hand-juicing that’s meant to get every last drop from the citrus. It can be used for the most traditional citrus for orange juice but also works for grapefruits, lemons (for homemade lemonade), limes (for the best margaritas), and more. It easily wipes clean and stays secure during use with rubber feet that keep it from sliding on the counter.
The New Star Foodservice Commercial Grade French Fry Cutter is one of those kitchen gadgets that you really never knew you needed until you have it. It makes the BEST french fries, with the perfect restaurant-quality shape, resulting in even cooking for each fry. The french fry cutter comes with several blades, with additional options available for purchase, depending on the size you prefer your fries. It can be used with both peeled or unpeeled potatoes, again, depending on preference. It can be mounted on the table and won’t move while you’re at work.
There are so many attachments for the KitchenAid mixer, each serving as a unique kitchen tool, but the Metal Food Grinder Attachment is one of the best. If you know someone who loves a good burger, there is no better way than to make one truly from scratch, with the meat being ground right in their own kitchen. It can also be used to make homemade sausage or to grind cheese, vegetables, and more. It’s a versatile kitchen tool that adds some fun and function to any kitchen.
Not only is The Pioneer Woman 20 Piece Kitchen Gadget Utensil Set a stylish gift, but it’s also really useful, giving anyone’s mismatched kitchen utensils a bit of an upgrade. The set includes a four-piece knife set, three-piece silicone tools, one-piece cutting board, one-piece acacia wooden spoon, one-piece melamine spoon rest, four-piece melamine measuring cups, four-piece measuring spoons, and two-piece measuring pitcher. It has everything you need for cooking and baking all in a darling design.
These beautiful ceramic bowls are a lovely addition to any kitchen, meant for either everyday use or entertaining. They come in a variety of styles, each with a glossy finish. They’re suitable for cereal, late-night snacking with ice cream, soup, salad, pasta, oatmeal, and popcorn. They’re both oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe.
This knife sharpener works with both straight edge and serrated knives. A dual-stage system effectively sharpens each knife. The knife first makes its way through the diamond-coated wheel, followed by a ceramic honing wheel for precise results. This knife sharpener is a handy gadget for giving dull knives a sharp edge. The base is secure and cushioned for your comfort.
If you’re specifically looking for gifts for chefs, a sling bag is a practical choice. This particular bag has slots for 21 knives, along with zippered mesh pockets to safely store spoons, ladles, sharpening stones, and more. There’s even a larger compartment for a phone, tablet, cleaver, and other cooking essentials.
This rapid egg cooker can cook up to six eggs to perfection at a time. It’s also easy to customize and can cook eggs to soft, medium, or hard firmness. In addition to the lid and base, the set also contains a measuring cup, poaching tray, boiling tray, and omelet bowl.
This fun Star Wars set is a fun gift or housewarming present. There are five pieces per set, including two spatulas and three spoons. Each piece is made with sturdy bamboo and can withstand high heat, mixing and other cooking tasks. Like the concept but not the design? There are several other styles to consider.
This heavy-duty bowl stands firmly in place while mixing ingredients, thanks to its durable melamine construction and a non-slip bottom. The batter bowl also has a spout for easy pouring. Its soft yellow exterior makes this mixing bowl an upscale yet unobtrusive addition to any kitchen.
Preparing for guests is much easier with the right resources. Shelly Westerhausen’s Platters and Boards offers stunning yet casual spreads and boards for every occasion. Even total beginners will find an array of user-friendly recipes and helpful tips to create a delightful end result.
Even the best kitchen knife is only as good as its blade. Sharp knives are simply safer and easier to use. This double-sided knife sharpener features an angle guide and a sturdy bamboo base. An instruction manual is included, along with an e-book.
They’re called dessert bowls, but this set of six can be used for snacks, storing dry food, and more. Each bowl is brightly colored and will instantly brighten any setting. There’s enough room for 10 fluid ounces or 1.25 cups. The bowls are safe for the dishwasher, oven, microwave, and freezer.
Given the amount of wear and tear on dishtowels over time, a four-piece set is a sensible kitchen gift. This vibrant set includes a pineapple print towel along with three yarn dye towels. The colorful dishtowel set is also durable enough for the washing machine for easy cleaning. A sewn-in loop makes storage a breeze.
Even complete beginners can enjoy fresh herbs with this starter kit, which features seeds for growing mint, lemon balm, lavender, and chamomile. All the essentials are included, from plant markers to seed packets, burlap pots, shears, and soil discs. Tea lovers will appreciate the included tea infuser and booklet.
A pepper seed kit is also available for your spice-loving friend or relative.
Getting ready for game day is much more fun with an NFL hat and apron. Every professional team is listed, so you simply need to scroll through to find the right one. The hat even has a Velcro closure to help keep it firmly in place while cooking.
Even a few degrees too hot or cold can impact a meal. This ThermoPro digital thermometer uses advanced thermocouple technology that delivers accurate readings in just seconds. The four-inch probe can read temperatures between 14 and 572 degrees Fahrenheit, making it well suited for a variety of foods. The LED display is big and bright and is easy to read indoors and outside.
Seasoned Sea Salts is just one of many available gift sets from FreshJax. Looking for some extreme spice? The Ghost Pepper sea salt is a mouth-watering solution. There’s also Sriracha sea salt, which adds flavor and heat. Campfire brings a smokey bite that works especially well on several types of meat along with potatoes and roasted veggies. Rosemary Lemon and Herbes de Provence round out this flavorful selection. Each jar is certified organic and free from artificial flavors.
Good cookbooks and cooking-related books come and go, but this perennial favorite continues to stand out among the rest. Andrew Dorenburg’s The Flavor Bible explores the magic behind every great recipe: knowing how to properly season ingredients. Even less experienced cooks can make a delicious meal with the right recipe, but knowing the intricate details and secrets behind various herbs, spices and seasonings elevate meals to the next level. Along with thousands of ingredient entries, readers will find tips, favorite dishes and anecdotes from some of the most celebrated chefs in the U.S.