28 Last Minute Anniversary Gifts For Her

If you’re looking for a total splurge gift for your lady, this perfect pink purse from Kate Spade New York will leave her completely delighted and surprised. This beauty is a popular choice that will dominate the fashion scene. This bag can act as a standard purse or be worn as a crossbody bag, thanks to the detachable strap that’s included.

Made of the finest pebbled leather, this bag features a large center zip section that separates the back into three sections. It also has an interior zip pocket, slide pockets, and a snap closure. If this coral isn’t her fave color, there are five other options as well.