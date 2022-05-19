28 Last Minute Anniversary Gifts For Her

Just because you’re shopping at the last minute doesn’t mean that your anniversary gift needs to seem like an afterthought. Every item featured can be ordered online from Amazon.com and rush-shipped to your door in one or two business days. If you’re looking for a present as unique as she is, check out these awesome last minute anniversary gifts for the most special woman in your life.
If you’re looking for a total splurge gift for your lady, this perfect pink purse from Kate Spade New York will leave her completely delighted and surprised. This beauty is a popular choice that will dominate the fashion scene. This bag can act as a standard purse or be worn as a crossbody bag, thanks to the detachable strap that’s included.
Made of the finest pebbled leather, this bag features a large center zip section that separates the back into three sections. It also has an interior zip pocket, slide pockets, and a snap closure. If this coral isn’t her fave color, there are five other options as well.
Give her the anniversary gift that says you’d marry her all over again. A diamond anniversary ring can take many forms, but you’re no longer expected to choose from a simple diamond band. The three-stone design is super popular, and this ring amps it up with three additional diamonds on the sides of the three bigger focal stones. With 0.50 carat of beautiful diamonds, it’s set in 10k yellow gold. Better yet? You can get it delivered next-day and it comes it a wide range of sizes so you’ll be able to find the perfect fit.
Oh sure, you could go to the popular chain store for a bath gift set this year, but if you want to show her you really put some thought into this year’s anniversary gift for her, this beautiful handmade bath gift set is truly going to impress. Made with all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients, these candles, soaps, and balms let her indulge without a speck of guilt.
In fact, on your special night, you could run her a bath with one of the luxurious bath bombs, and to prove to her what an awesome partner you are, you could surprise her with an amazing bamboo bath caddy stocked with her favorite magazines, a glass of her favorite wine or a cocktail, and some relaxing music to go with.
Does your lady refuse to splurge on designer sunglasses for herself? This last-minute gift idea is a winner because you can get these beauties from Michael Kors with fast shipping. They’re big and bold, and they feature popular tortoise shell frames along with gold tone accents on the sides.
Alright, we admit it. Women swoon over love notes, so this jar of loving little messages is going to totally send your sweetie. With 31 sweet notes in adorable envelopes printed with hearts, she can take one out whenever she’s missing you and think of the most important person in her life.
She might also get a kick out of these Knock Knock You Do You notes because you can customize one for her each day, and deliver it with her morning coffee in bed. (We’re serious.) She’ll definitely appreciate the slightly less snarky What I Love About You notes, and both of these last-minute anniversary gifts offer overnight delivery.
Massage can be romantic, therapeutic, or healing. In any of those instances, a hot stone massage is a great way to show your love. This SereneLife Portable Massage Stone Warmer Set gives you 12 professional-grade stones, plus a cool shell-shaped stone warmer that brings them to the perfect temperature in just ten minutes. After warming and placing the stones, let your sweetie relax and get her muscles warmed up, then grab a bottle of massage oil and give her a great hands-on massage treatment as an anniversary gift.
Need some instruction on how to deliver a great massage? The Couple’s Massage Handbook tells you how to build your skills and your relationship at the same time.
If you’re planning a romantic anniversary with your lady love, this Antoni Barcelona Stemless Balloon Wine Glasses Set is a great last-minute anniversary gifts to toast your time together and celebrate. This set of four stunning goblets comes packed in a lovely gift box, ready for giving, so all you’ll need to do is pick up her favorite bottle of wine to go with them.
Has your sweetheart expressed an interest in monitoring her fitness, increasing her activity, or just wanting to tap into her daily activity and wellness in general? This last-minute gift idea does all of that on top of everything else she may want out of a smartwatch.
The Fitbit Sense has continuous heart rate monitoring, she’ll know when she’s in the cardio zone, as well as see her normal pulse – if she’s intuitive she can see how stress affects that. This clever device lets her track her daily activities including steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, and active minutes. Plus she can check notifications and access weather and news at a glance!
We don’t know a single woman who doesn’t love a beautiful bouquet. That’s why this is one of those winning last-minute anniversary gifts that guarantee you’ll win the day. Filled with stunning deep red roses and exotic white alstromerias, this beauty smells as good as it looks. It comes with a vase, so all you’ll need to do is make sure to order it in time for delivery, as this online florist can only guarantee two-day delivery.
A bath set to pamper and the time to indulge are perfect anniversary gifts for her, and this set from our favorite French cosmetics company is an absolute treat. L’Occitane has gathered their beloved hand cream and body cream into one boxed set. Get it in just two days with Prime delivery.
There’s nothing more fulfilling than an anniversary gift that lets your lady pamper herself and lets her feel more beautiful. This digital gift card from Ulta Beauty gives her unlimited opportunities to treat herself to something special, be it a new perfume, cosmetics, or a new hairstyle at their salon.
These gift cards start at $25 but you can be as generous as you can afford, and hey, since it’s your anniversary, it’s a perfect time to splurge big on her. If you don’t have an Ulta store nearby, she can always shop online, or you could get her a Sephora digital gift card instead.
One way to show your love on your special day is with this fun Korean face mask set that gives her a whopping 100 treatments for a value price. Each of these sheet masks delivers Korean Essence to her skin and leaves her looking and feeling especially pampered. They are infused with skin-loving goodness like aloe, collagen, cucumber, and other moisturizing ingredients. Now you just need to give her the time to use them.
Or you can always check out our list of favorite Korean sheet masks for more ideas. And in the realm of K beauty, we can also recommend the best Korean essences as well.
If your sweetheart is the one piece of your life’s puzzle that always fits, this puzzle ring would be an awesome last-minute anniversary gift she’ll love. It’s big, bold, intricate, and polished to a high shine. Uniquely, it is made from four bands that fit perfectly together to create this intricate design. These rings have been around for centuries and you can find out more about their history here (some of which you might not want to share with your lady love).
When you see people in extraordinary relationships, have you ever wondered what their secret to happiness is? Most experts and happily married people agree that communication is the key. This book, Our Q&A a Day, is a terrific anniversary gift idea that allows you both to write down your thoughts, and discuss them. It keeps the lines of communication wide open.
Rather than a traditional journal where you write the details of your day, this clever journal asks some thought-provoking questions that only require a two-sentence response, like “What does your partner’s laugh sound like?” This piece is a great way to get to know your partner more deeply in a completely sweet way.
With Q & A for three years, it’ll keep you talking and loving for a long time to come.
Cozy clothes are always appreciated and make great last-minute gifts when you’re pressed for time. This sweet tunic from Daily Ritual can be at your door in just a day if you pay for expedited shipping. It’s got a trendy split hem that’s longer in the back. With long sleeves and a round neck, this comfy tunic is made with rayon and cotton, so it feels super comfy against the skin, which probably means you’ll want to cuddle more.
Whether your sweetheart wants to look up a recipe in the kitchen, watch the news in the bathroom while she gets ready for work, or simply wants to run any smart home devices, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is a great gift. She’ll be blown away by the ease of using her own personal assistant, Alexa. She can make phone calls, request her favorite playlist, or get the latest episode of America’s Test Kitchen to try out a new recipe, plus so much more.
The stones in this necklace may not be precious, but the sentiment definitely is. The Sterling Silver ‘I Love You for Always and Forever’ Necklace is made from sterling silver with cubic zirconia. The inscription reads “I love you for always and forever” which is a nice sentiment to get from a romantic partner, child, or parent.
This tasty assortment of treats is perfect for the gourmet on your holiday shopping list. This The Connoisseur Gourmet Gift Basket from Wine Country Gift Baskets includes a huge selection of decadent treats including: Ahmad English Tea (20bags), Brown & Haley Cashew Roca (2pc), Elsa’s Story Brown Sugar Butter Cookie (0.88oz), Godiva Pecan Caramel Sundae Truffle (2pc), Hummus (3oz), Lille Chocolate Cookie Thins (3oz), Stonefire Naan Crisps (2.5oz), Truffettes Cocoa Dusted Truffles (3pc), Walkers Shortbread Cookies (2pc), Yves Thuries Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffles (6pc), Bella Campagna Olives (3.5oz), Dolcezze & Sapori Scrocchi Italian Crackers with Olives (3.52oz), Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate w/White Mint Square (1pc), Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate w/Caramel Square (1pc), and Garlic & Herb Cheese Wedges (4oz).
If this basket doesn’t seem like your wife’s style (and that is very unlikely), you can browse our other favorite gift baskets instead.
Imagine the impression you’ll make on your anniversary morning if you serve her cup of coffee along with cream and sugar, and this little spoon. Engraved with the words “let’s have coffee together forever” it’s a thoughtful little gift that will totally touch her heart. Even after a billion washes (per the manufacturer) the words on this stainless steel spoon will last forever – just like your love.
Is wifey more of a tea drinker? Consider a lovely tea gift basket instead.
A cozy night’s sleep is a thoughtful gift indeed. This total body support pillow is great for pregnant women, but also women who sleep on their side will also find that this pillow provides perfect support and joint pain relief. This breathable pillow is designed to keep the neck, shoulders, back and hips aligned all night long. And guys, this might mean you get a little more wiggle room for yourself too.
There’s nothing more romantic than those pictures of special moments you’ve shared together. This pretty silver tone picture frame is one of those lovely last-minute gift ideas that will melt her, especially if you insert a photo from your wedding or another special occasion before you present it. The frame holds a 4 x 6-inch photo and it features a super romantic poem on the reverse. It also comes in a beautiful gift box inscribed with “I Love You” on the outside.
If you’ve got a partner in life who loves spending time in the yard, whether it’s to play in her garden or simply relax, this beautiful birdbath is a great way to make sure she’s got some avian company while she’s out there. Made from gorgeous solid hammered copper, this birdbath comes with a black iron holder that hangs from three black chains. It guarantees year-round bird-watching adventures, whether she’s watching from indoors or outside.
Even if your woman isn’t a game player in the spiritual sense, she’ll love to play this game with you because it’s always going to fit her mood. With three different options to play – talk, flirt or dare – you can use this gift to lead to deeper conversations she’s been wanting to have, flirty situations that might take her by surprise, or who know what you’ll be in for when she chooses those dare cards!
This fun game is a great relationship builder for couples who are in newer relationships, and might even help spark some new emotional intimacy for those in long-term relationships.
Your lady will be delighted with these Luxor Linens Egyptian Cotton His & Hers Waffle Robes, especially if you package these last-minute anniversary gifts along with an appointment for a couple’s massage. These top-quality waffle weave robes are made from the most luxurious Egyptian cotton, so they feel downright delicious on the skin. Embroidered with His and Hers on the front, there’ll be no mistaking whose robe belongs to whom when they’re hanging on the back of the bathroom door.
Journaling can be an intimate way to get in touch with feelings, organize thoughts, problem solve, and celebrate grace. This lovely faux leather journal makes a beautiful and thoughtful way to let the love of your life express herself through words. Whether she uses this refillable lined book to keep herself organized, or if she uses it to delve more deeply into her life experiences, it’s a thoughtful last minute gift that lets her know you value her self-exploration. She’ll also love the embossed tree of life on the cover as well as the charm on the leather straps.
Or if she prefers a modular journaling system, consider browsing our favorite leather notebook covers instead.
Wrap your sweet lady in luxurious cashmere this anniversary. These beautiful pashmina shawls are oversized, so they make for a cozy wrap on chilly spring and summer evenings, or add a beautiful style element to her outfits in the fall and winter. Cashmere is warmer than traditional wool, although it’s far more lightweight.
These beautiful shawls have a shimmering finish and are fringed on the ends. Perfect for her to fend off the cold from her office A/C, any of these would be stunning gifts she’s guaranteed to love.
These fun LED lights can help make her bike more visible at night. The lights will last 48+ hours on just three AA batteries (which aren’t included). Multiple color options are available, so if one color does sell out before your anniversary, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from.
In addition to the red lights pictured above, colors like green, white, blue, gold, and multi-color are also available. These are great for safety, as well as for making her ride feel more fun and festive.
And as long as you and your partner are into super romantic gestures, this sweet chalkboard style sign is a gift that will warm her heart. It reads: “You are the peanut to my butter, icing on my cupcake, water to my ocean, cherry to my sundae, blue in my sky, butter to my jam, ice to my cream, milk to my cookie, flip to my flop, apple to my pie, cheese to my macaroni, glaze to my donut, cream to my coffee, best to my friend, love of my life.“ This is one of the cheesier gifts we’ve picked so make sure it’s your wife’s style before you gift this ultra-saccharine token of your love.