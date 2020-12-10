21 Last-Minute Gifts with -2-Day Prime Shipping

21 Last-Minute Gifts with -2-Day Prime Shipping

‘Twas the month before Christmas and all through the house, there were plenty of creatures stirring…wondering where all the presents were going to get here. 2020 has been rough enough already. Ensure that all your Christmas gifts are delivered on time using 2-Day shipping with an Amazon Prime membership.

Our list below features a number of wonderful presents for women, men, kids, and even pets and all of them will get to you before the magic day of Christmas (this year it’s Friday, December 25). But take note: to take advantage of the speedy-quick delivery and last-minute deadlines that Amazon provides, you must be an Amazon Prime member.

There’s no ready to freak out (yet), but don’t leave things to chance. Monday, December 21, is the last day to order from Amazon with guaranteed delivery before Christmas. Get your elf shoes jingling before time runs out. Then, relax and enjoy some milk and Christmas cookies for helping Santa prepare for the big day.

Does Amazon Prime Still Have Free 2-Day Shipping?

The holidays are just around the corner. While Amazon hasn’t published this year's cutoff dates for its Holiday Delivery Calendar at the time of this writing, last year’s shipping deadlines give us a good reference point for deadlines.

With how 2020 has gone already this year, it would be a supremely good idea to make your Amazon gift purchases a little earlier than usual, just to be safe. You should try and beat last year’s deadlines if you can.

Estimated shipping deadlines should be:

  • December 12 – free shipping on orders of $25 or more (no Prime membership necessary)
  • December 18 – free standard shipping within three to five days (no Prime membership necessary)
  • December 21 – free two-day shipping for Prime members
  • December 23 – free one-day delivery for Prime members
  • December 24 – free same-day delivery in select cities for Prime members on $35 orders and more

What are the Benefits of Having Amazon Prime?

If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, quick last-minute shipping for the Christmas season and throughout the year isn't the only reason to sign up. Some items on Amazon come with free two-hour delivery as well.

Amazon has indeed grown into other markets to offer goods and services that weren't available just a couple of years ago. A Prime membership includes access to these perks such as:

  • Prime Day: Typically a big happening in the summer, this year Prime Day was actually a two-day event on October 13 and 14 that offered up thousands of exclusive deals on all sorts of products.
  • Prime Now: Everyday household goods and grocery items are available in two hours or less in select cities. Check your zip code to see if Prime Now is available in your community.
  • Lightning Deals Early Access: Prime members are allowed a 30-minute headstart on deals that are only available for just a few hours. Not only that, but some items sell out quickly making this Prime perk a good one.
  • Prime Video: Amazon boasts one of the largest libraries of movies and television shows around, all available for free, including original Amazon content like The Boys. There are also 100 channels such as HBO and Showtime, formerly exclusive to cable television, that are available to members and they only have to pay for the ones they want.
  • Prime Music: Two million songs and they're all free of advertising and available on demand? Yes, please. For just a little more per month, Amazon Unlimited provides 60 million songs and allows downloads for listening offline.
  • Prime Reading: Members can choose up to ten titles in one go from more than 1,000 books immediately available. Read using the Kindle app. Some books even come with Audible voiceover content.

There are literally dozens of other benefits available to Amazon Prime members from sharing accounts to lower prices for students to photo storage services and more.

