21 Last-Minute Gifts with -2-Day Prime Shipping

The Ranger Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker from Traeger gives anyone a top-notch tailgating grill but with a lot more punch. The Ranger allows the user to take wood-fired flavor wherever adventure leads them. The baffled lid design latches for durability and transport.
This little machine can be set up literally anywhere: on a truck bed, picnic table, or campsite. A feast fit for the group you’re with is not only possible but guaranteed with Traeger’s Digital Arc controller that provides precise temperature control. Set your cooking temperature in five-degree increments and utilize the tried and true Traeger wood pellet magic, just in a portable size.
2020 is the year not to travel, meaning a lot of us aren’t going to get home for the holidays. Send your loved ones stuck far away one of these Homesick State Candles that smell just like home. Each candle is made of white soy wax, weighs 13.75 ounces, and hand-poured in small batches into a soda can-shaped glass.
The candles look classy but the scents are to die for. Idaho smells like spruce needles, melting snow, and cinnamon. New York creates a crisp fall afternoon in the Adirondacks with notes of apple peel, pumpkin, and hay. And Texas? Leather, pine, and citrus, of course.
Homesick makes a huge variety of candles beside the state versions including cities, nations, and even memories like “Grandma’s Kitchen” and “New Home”. And just in time for this time of year, their holiday candles include “The Nutcracker” and “Let’s Toast”. These candles are awesome.
Simplicity and minimalism are two adequate descriptors of the Deejo Ultra-Light Pocket Knife. Elegant in shape and purpose, Deejo offers resolutely innovative knives that are, at the same time, strong and light. The 420 stainless steel knife with titanium finish is complemented by a handle trimmed with finished juniper.
Equally useful while camping or fishing and also in everyday life: restaurants, at home, or used in a DIY project, the Deejo is equipped with a belt clip that always makes itself handy. When folded, it measures just 3-1/2-inches long. When open, it measures just a little over 6-1/2-inches with a blade 3-1/8-inches long and 3/8-inches thick.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, with their three levels of noise cancellation, will provide an audio experience like you’ve never had. Bose, as most people are aware, is staffed with tech wizards that somehow create deep and clear sound out of tiny speakers. Their QuietComfort 35 II headphone is another example of their rampant experimentation with pure magic.
The dual-mic system prevents ambient noise from interfering with the rich sound. These headphones understand the environmental noise around your location and work to provide a perfect listening experience no matter where you are. Bluetooth connectivity syncs with a mobile device without a second thought and more personalized settings are available via the Bose app.
The QuietComfort 35 II is Alexa-enabled to simply use your voice to call up music, operate smart home gadgets, or look up information when you need it. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones come in black and silver and right now they’re on sale for $30 for the holidays.
If you haven’t seen The Mandalorian on Disney+ by now, then make the jump to lightspeed immediately so you can catch up with this incredible television masterpiece. The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is a hardcover book full of stunningly beautiful artwork that will take readers behind the scenes of this perfect live-action Star Wars television series.
I’m a real sucker for behind-the-scenes books and this one is one of the best I’ve seen. It’s filled with concept art, sketches, and interviews with the cast, crew, and (most importantly) creatives. The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will provide readers with a look at the creation of new Star Wars characters, locations, and vehicles.
The show follows the adventures of the bounty hunter Din Djarin and the Child (Grogu!) as they wander the outer rim of the galaxy and evade remnants of the Empire. Readers will encounter early visual and conceptual ideas for these new characters and unexplored frontiers, filled with crime syndicates, bounty hunters, and smugglers. For what it’s worth, my family calls it The Baby Yoda Show and that’s okay with me as long as we get to watch it.
We’re all spending a little more time at home these days (okay, a lot) so why not make it a comfy-cozy holiday season? The Purple Mattress provides an amazing night’s sleep with its innovative approach to the mattress market. Plus, try it out now with a 100-night trial exclusively through this Amazon deal.
The secret to perfect comfort lies with layered materials. The base is a dual layer of comfort foam that’s made of a soft, responsive comfort layer on top of a firm, supportive high-density foam layer. On top of that base is a two-inch Purple Grid that is designed to flex under pressure points and support your body. Finally, the SoftFlex cover delivers a soft wave knit that features stretch properties to maximize the flex given by the Purple Grid.
Note: the Purple Mattress does not come with the bed frame shown in the photo. And if you’re going to splurge on one of the best mattresses out there, take a look at these super-soft sheet sets from Brooklinen.
There are dozens of cities to choose from when you order the City Map Wooden Coasters 4-Pack. They’re a fun addition to the decor of any home. The coasters are made from layers of actual Sapele mahogany.
The city maps are laser etched and applied to a base layer with the city name on the other side. Each piece measures 3-5/8-inches square and looks warm and inviting for that cup of tea you’ll place on it. The cities available include those in the USA as well as from around the world.
Movie nights at home are more of a thing right now and, man, does this Anker Nebula Projector Capsule make for an amazing movie night. It’s one of the few projectors that I’ve seen that features both a top-notch projector and a powerful speaker that together deliver that big-time theater experience.
The Nebula will stream content wirelessly via Bluetooth from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. It also has Wi-Fi capability and can run apps like Netflix and YouTube without a mobile device. Video can be blown up as large as 100 inches wide at 100 lumens.
The Nebula delivers Hollywood-quality sound in 360 degrees with great mid-range and bass levels. No one in the room will miss out on the pops, bangs, and whooshes. What’s better about this is that the Nebula is only the size of a 12-ounce soda can.
Nothing is better during the holidays than wearing cozy pajamas like this plaid flannel set from PajamaGram. These high-quality PJs are designed to be relaxed and generously oversized. Note: they definitely run large so size down if you’re typically in between sizes.
The traditional plaid is made from tightly woven, double-brushed flannel to create what you might feel is the softest Christmas pajamas that you’ve ever worn. The cozy flannel is made of 100 percent cotton and will get softer with every wash but won’t thin or lose its color.
My wife calls these pajamas “boyfriend style” meaning comfort with a long-sleeve top, a chest pocket, notched collar, and full-length pants utilizing an elastic, drawstring waist. But along with the menswear style comes some feminine touches including piping along the edges and seams.
For the dog lover on your Christmas shopping list, check out this Travel Bag from Ruff Dog Gear. This weekender bag for your precious pooch has everything to store what he or she needs for a fun-filled adventure. Multiple storage pockets are everywhere on this thing and of various sizes to store many of your dog’s needs.
Each bag comes with two collapsible silicone travel bowls for mealtimes on the go. Each bowl can hold up to six cups of food and water and good to throw in the dishwasher for cleaning. A detachable food bag makes pouring kibble much easier as well. And what happens after your dog eats? This travel bag comes with five plastic bags and a refillable dispenser as well.
The travel bag can be worn as a backpack, toted along with the leather handle, and it’s compliant for airline overhead bins and underneath seats. Did I mention the outer layer is waterproof? Yep, that dog owner you know will love this bag.
After the holidays are over, cleaning up after the festivities is a drag. Unless you have the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum that it. The Roomba 675 is a wonderful entry-level robot vacuum that can be scheduled to clean up daily dirt, dust, and schmutz. It can be set on its way with the free iRobot app or a voice assistant like Alexa or Google.
This robot vacuum cleans in three stages. First, it will grab dirt from carpets and hard floors with undercarriage brushes while its edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. Advanced sensors allow the Roomba to move around and under furniture and along edges. The Roomba will learn your routines and eventually figure out how to clean without you even knowing that it’s on the job. Now, THAT’S a Christmas gift.
I can’t rave enough about how much I love our Instant Pot so I won’t even try. No, wait; I can’t help it. This thing is simply awesome. This best selling model features a microprocessor that monitors pressure, temperature, time, and adjusts heat while cooking. It is seriously the easiest way on the planet to cook a delicious full meal.
For most recipes, simply place the ingredients in (mostly without preparation) then hit the desired time to cook. This works even better with frozen foods; a frozen pork roast will come out amazingly well in just 90 minutes. With an Instant Pot, you’ll have a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer all in one appliance.
It’s completely easy to clean, features a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid, and the components are dishwasher-safe. And even though there are a myriad of recipes online, printed pages don’t gift very well. Pair the Instant Pot with a copy of The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook for an incredible present to open on Christmas morning.
My wife and daughters swear by these handmade microwaveable hot packs from Lalatextures. It can be kept in the freezer within a resealable bag for a gentle cold pack or placed in the microwave to make an almost-instantaneous hot pad to soothe what ails you.
The pad itself is made of a segmented muslin insert filled with 100 percent food-grade, unscented flax seeds. The maker, upon request, will throw in scents such as peppermint, eucalyptus, chamomile, or lavender. There are no fillers like rice, buckwheat, wheat, corn, or barley. These hot pads are available with covers in a wide variety of colors and patterns. The covers are made of pure flannel or cotton (no synthetics!) and are removable to throw in the wash.
Give the gift of germ eradication for the holidays with the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer. Did you know that cell phones feature 25,127 bacteria per square inch at any time? Yuck. Gross.
With the PhoneSoap Sanitizer, you can wipe out 99.99 percent of all bacteria with two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs. When you’re done wiping out germs to the ends of the earth, throw your watches, keys, and earphones into the cradle and get them clean, too.
The PhoneSoap 3 features a USB port for device charging and a USB-C port for powering the unit. Large phones like the Galaxy S20 Ultra can fit into the machine with no problem. What are you waiting for? Santa to bring one?
With everyone staying a little closer to home for the holidays, make sure you keep in touch with family and friends with the Echo Show 5. It’s capable of video calls with any device featuring Alexa capability. The Echo Show features a vibrant 5-1/2-inch screen and crisp full sound.
The compact design fits in any room in any home or apartment and it has a myriad of helpful options including on-screen lyrics when playing Amazon Music; you know, to sing along to holiday tunes. Plus, ask Alexa to look up information like news, movie times, and weather and traffic conditions.
Set alarms and timers as well as check out movie and TV trailers or cook along with step-by-step recipes. Plus, connect with any other Echo devices in the house to communicate or make announcements. Need a larger screen? The Echo Show also comes in an 8-inch and 10-inch version as well.
Don’t ever burn your coffee or tea leaves again with the Cosori Gooseneck Electric Kettle. This little appliance features five precise temperature presets and a warming function that will hold temperature for 60 minutes. The kettle is made with 100% stainless steel with no chemical linings to ensure the perfect taste for your hot beverages.
1,200 watts will boil a full kettle of water in just three to five minutes with a ready tone that will ring three times when the water has reached the preset temperature. This feature may be turned off as well. The gooseneck pour spout is perfect for pour-over rate into a vessel along with the counterbalanced handle to keep the pour steady.
Stylish and completely warm, this Chevron Quilted Down Jacket from Calvin Klein will have whomever receives this for the holidays jumping for joy. it features down insulation for added warmth and to protect against the chilly winter weather. But if it warms up, it packs up into a small bag no larger than an average purse.
The jacket is available in eight colors including this basic black. A center front zipper extends into the stand-up collar to protect against those arctic winds. Two side pockets are good for hands, keys, or gear and the hem falls just above the knee to make a statement to nasty old Jack Frost.
Perfect for an extra monitor in the home office or gaming television for a bedroom, the 32-inch TCL 1080p Smart LED TV with Roku makes a wonderful holiday gift. The high definition screen is bright and beautiful and multiple HDMI slots are available for several peripherals such as a PlayStation or Nintendo Switch game console.
Because it’s an LED screen, this Roku TV can be hung on a wall without special mounting hardware necessary. For my own workstation at my house, I have my laptop plugged into it with an HDMI cable to create dual-screen compatibility. Use the onboard voice control to work with Alexa or Google Assistant as well. Want a larger screen? There are 40, 43, and 49-inch models available with a huge variety of sound package options.
Easy to learn and a world of fun to play, Ticket To Ride is an original board game that’s perfect for families. Players compete to become the nation’s largest rail baron by connecting major cities with their train lines. The person with the highest number of total points when the nation is fully connected wins the game.
Players must earn points by claiming routes between cities, completing pre-ordained Destination Tickets, and by attempting to run the longest continuous path of rail. If you have a compatible Echo device at home, simply say, “Alexa, launch Ticket To Ride” and the voice assistant will take you on a guided tour from the beginning to the end of the game. Alexa can even act as a player.
The Modular Building line from LEGO is an amazing way to create entire city blocks with incredible detail. With the Assembly Square Building Kit, you’ll build multiple shops, a dentist’s office, a dance studio, and a sidewalk with outdoor café furniture. There are over 4,000 pieces in this set which means you and your family will have an incredible time.
The nature of the Modular Building kits is such that each level of the model can be separated easily for excellent play value. Each of the Modular sets have connection points to attach to each other. The façades are elaborate with beautifully detailed windows, doors, and other urban accents such as business signage and trees.
Assembly Square includes eight minifigures: a dentist, barista, baker, florist, music store assistant, dancer, photographer, and a LEGO fan as well as an adorable baby minifigure. It measures over 13 inches high, 14 inches wide, and 9 inches deep. And just a heads up: LEGO was recently rated to be worth even more than gold in terms of resale value so there’s that.
This Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser from Vitruvi is made of stone and crafted to help elevate your routines at home by issuing scents naturally. The hand-crafted matte ceramic finish is unique, sophisticated, and can fit into any space. Compared to some other diffusers, the Vitruvi is very quiet with just a slight gurgling sound that is soothing to listen to.
Times for the diffuser to operate (via ultrasonic vibrations, not heat) may be either a three-hour continuous setting or seven-and-a-half in various intervals depending on your preference. A warm-colored light may be used to create ambiance as well. To clean, simply twist off the ceramic cover and wipe clean with a damp cloth to remove dust or residue.
This gift is perfect for someone you know who is into yoga, meditation, or who simply wants a brightly scenting living space. Oh, I almost forgot: don’t forget to pick up the essential oils to go with this diffuser.