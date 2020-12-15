31 Best Last Minute Christmas Gifts for Dad

Dad’s always there for you. Maybe that’s why you saved getting him a gift for the last minute. After all, there’s nothing harder than finding a fitting token of appreciation for the guy who gave you everything. Of course, all that goes out the window when it’s crunch time. Read on to browse our picks for the best last-minute gifts for Dad.
A soft, cozy robe is the perfect Christmas morning gift, especially when it looks nice enough to wear out to the mall for Returns Day. This luxury polyester robe is stylish and has a comfortable hood, so it will keep Dad warm and fashionable through the winter months.
If Dad enjoys putting twists on his liquor, consider an Oak Bottle Original Master Infuser for a quick and easy gift. Pour any average wine or spirits into this compact oak vessel and it will be instantly and efficiently infused with that oak barrel flavor synonymous with top-shelf hooch. This infuser can flavor a beverage in only two hours and can store an entire fifth.
If Dad recently upgraded to a new Samsung phone, then you can further enhance his Android experience with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. It connects to newer Android phones via Bluetooth so that he can call, text, stream music, and get notifications right from his wrist. It has a day-long battery life and fitness tracking capabilities too, so he’ll be finding new uses for it all day every day.
A lot of people think of a gift card as taking the easy way out. And perhaps it is. But realistically, finding the right Christmas gift takes research. And if your Dad is the type of guy to throw out an unwanted gift without even trying it out, then a gift card ensures that he will get something he actually wants. Additionally, you can input it for a custom price, which is especially useful when they want something that isn’t out yet.
The Original Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses are an iconic look that fits almost any style. Dad will surely be excited to follow in the fashion footsteps of legends like Bob Dylan, Jim Belushi, and Leo DiCaprio.
Amazon’s Alexa service is gaining new skills every day so there is no shortage of helpful applications for their latest generation of the Echo 4th Gen Speaker. This Wi-Fi-enabled speaker can be used to make basic commands to Alexa like “Alexa, play Gorillaz Spotify radio,” or, “Alexa, turn on living room lights.” The sheer utility of this device makes it the perfect last-minute gift that will have Dad thinking, “why didn’t I know I wanted one of these?”
Cornhole isn’t just for the beer patio anymore. Dad’s favorite bar game comes in a convenient collapsible kit that allows you to toss sacks at the beach, in the backyard, or anywhere else you fancy.
Listening to music with a nice pair of noise-canceling headphones is the best way to take a break from the distractions and stresses of life to just find your happy place. The Sennheiser HD 450BTs are a solid pair of ANC headphones that offer a comfortable over-ear style and high-quality Bluetooth playback. They deliver detailed aptX audio wirelessly for up to thirty hours on one charge. Their built-in NoiseGard technology is the icing on the cake, as it actively cancels out ambient sound.
There’s nothing like getting to know the best beers brewed in your home state. With each of North America’s fifty states, there are delicious new ambers, IPAs, and lagers to taste. This wooden wall decoration has around seventy slots to hold bottle caps of your favorite beers. Designs are available of all fifty states, and unless you live in Colorado, they make for a really interesting decoration.
Dad’s got the driving range to practice his power and he always saves his putting for the green, so where does he practice his chip shots? This Collapsible Golf Chipping Net is a great way to train with wedge shots and can be put up just about anywhere.
If your dad is generally into fantasy video games and shows, he may secretly be a dungeon master waiting to blossom. The only way to know for sure is to get him started with the latest player handbook for Dungeons & Dragon’s fifth edition. D&D is a great way to connect as a family or to get to know new people. The rulebook can also be obtained as a PDF or eBook file if you don’t have time to get it shipped.
If you aren’t sure which games Dad has on his wish list this year, you can’t go wrong with some money on a digital PlayStation Store gift card. That way he can put it towards exactly what he wants. He doesn’t even have to leave the house, so with this gift he could be downloading his game pick of the year Christmas morning.
This compact camping hammock is easy to take along to any outdoor excursion and it can be set up between two trees in a matter of minutes. It comes in single and double sizes depending on if Dad usually likes to nap solo. Be careful where you first set it up, as it may become a permanent fixture.
Pulled pork is a summertime barbecue classic. It is tender, delicious, and oh so fun to rip apart with metal shredder claws. If your dad doesn’t yet know this joy, it is not too late. These Pulled Pork Shredder Claws ship in time for Christmas. You can even use it to shred your holiday ham. (Disclaimer: these claws are not actually designed to shred cured ham).
Every dedicated beer lover should try their hand at making their own brew at least once. It’s not as hard as it sounds, especially when you have a starter kit fully loaded with everything you’ll need. The Mr. Beer Craft Brewing Kit will have you making homemade beer in a matter of weeks and it’s going to beat the hell out of Coors.
A man with a lot of responsibility usually has a lot of keys. This Northwall key organizer can save loads of time trying to always find the right one, as it keeps them tight together in a set order. It also eliminates that annoying jangle and houses a removable bottle opener for when it’s beer thirty.
A power bank is a useful item for travel, though for phone addicts it is an everyday carry item. The Anker PowerCore 20100 is a great choice for either camp is it strikes a fine balance between portability and power capacity. This power bank is practically pocket-sized despite the fact that it stores 20100mAh of power, which is enough to recharge a Galaxy S8 about five times.
A Thermos is one of those classic “buy it once” gifts that end up lasting forever. If Dad doesn’t already have an insulated drink storage vessel, then do him the favor of enabling many piping fresh chili lunches at work. And who doesn’t love chili?
Whether or not Dad has dabbled in playing some guitar (chances are that he has), the mandolin is a fun and fresh string instrument for the musically inclined to learn. He will be able to learn songs from bands like Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., and Bruce Springsteen, all of whom have famously utilized this plucky eight-stringed instrument.
A high-quality water bottle might not be the most creative gift out there but it is something that they are practically guaranteed to use (unless they already have an equally nice bottle). The Hydro Flask is sure to impress too, as it double-wall insulated, comes in tons of stylish colors, and has a lifetime warranty.
Nobody likes putting on a soggy pair of boots, which is why the DryGuy DX Boot Dryer is an absolute godsend in the winter season. Four forced air vents can be used to quickly heat dry snowy boots and gloves. Most garments will be ready within three hours and the dryer has a built-in timer so you can set it and forget it.
This fun knit ski mask from Vbiger is both a beanie and a face mask, making it a warm and convenient way to cover up this winter. It is knitted from acrylic yarn and comes in several different colors, making it easy to match with his favorite cold-weather attire.
If your family hasn’t already tried Spike Ball then it is time for you to introduce them to the next generation of lawn games. This lightning-quick game plays a bit like volleyball but with a miniature trampoline instead of a net dividing the two teams. The collapsible net stores away easily when you are done playing and the whole game set comes in a giftable travel bag.
Bocce ball is one of those fun, play-anytime lawn sports that is great for bringing families together. This GoSports Bocce Ball Set makes a great gift because it includes eight high-quality resin-cast bocce balls, which is enough for four simultaneous players. Plus, it all comes in a giftable travel bag.
Gary Larson is the godfather of Dad jokes, so there is a good chance that there is an appreciation for Larson’s highly literal humor baked right into Dad’s DNA. This beautiful three-volume slipcase is the ultimate gift for the longtime Larson fan as well as the essential starting (and ending) point for a new fan. However, we would be seriously surprised if your Dad wasn’t already familiar with these classic comics from the Sunday papers, as Larson has been publishing comics since the late ’70s.
For all the tools that the average dad has, he’ll likely never have enough ways to organize them. This nifty Magnetic Wristband is one surefire way to help, especially when it comes to home maintenance projects. This wristband has 15 different magnets sewn into 1680D ballistic polyester, giving him plenty of places to stick drill bits, nails, screws, and even full tools.
Regularly washing one’s car is one of the central pillars of fatherhood, which is why Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit is a go-to gift for dads worldwide. This kit includes everything Dad needs to keep his car looking pristine, including gold class soap, liquid carnauba wax, plastic polish, endurance tire gel, and more. Just be sure to educate yourself on local grey water disposal laws before you set him up with the full package.
Traditional measuring tape just feels so old-fashioned once you’ve tried the Tacklife HD60 Laser Measure. This highly accurate measurement device can instantly measure distances up to 196 feet from either the front or the back of the unit. It can also be used to make more complicated calculations such as area, volume, and right triangle hypotenuses.
If Dad gets serious in the kitchen, then he should have a regular routine for keeping his knives sharp. And while he could probably learn how to use a whetstone from a few hours of YouTube research, we recommend taking the easy route with the Presto Professional Electric Knife Sharpener. It has a switch to adjust the ceramic wheels for different knife sizes and a built-in guide that feeds the knife through at the perfect angle for no-guess sharpening. Run a dull knife through the three-stage system and it will be back to splitting hairs like it was brand-new.
If your dad is fascinated by astronomy and the mysteries of the starry sky, then this Desk Planets Gemstone Set is a great desktop generation for stirring the imagination. It includes eight hand-polished gemstones to represent the planets of our solar system (sorry Pluto), as well as a walnut stand to display on his desk.
With most indoor gyms staying closed for a while longer, anyone who wants to take care of their body is going to need some solid home workout equipment to stay in shape. This 3-inch Ab Wheel Roller is a great tool for developing core strength without taking up too much space when not in use. It is easy to learn how to use and it comes with a knee pad so you can focus on your gains not your pains.