50 Best Long Distance Relationship Gifts

When it comes to long distance relationships, sex is always going to be more complicated than it is for close proximity couples–but thankfully the technology of sex toys for long distance has advanced enough that some toys can help close the miles between you.

The Lush 2 is a Bluetooth vibrator that can be controlled by the user’s smartphone or the user can transfer control to someone else’s smartphone even if they’re on the other side of the world. Your long distance partner can control the vibrations of your toy while you chat.

The app allows for greater customization of the vibrations than you’d ever dreamed possible. You’re not tied down to the patterns pre-programmed into your toy because you can create your own and explore others downloaded from the app. The vibration can also respond to music and the sound of someone’s voice, meaning your toy could vibration to your partner’s voice across the globe.

It’s not a perfect solution to being apart but it’s still pretty great.