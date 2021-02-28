15 Best Luxury Chocolates: Your Ultimate List

Godiva Chocolatier is one of my favorite brands for chocolate truffles because of their unmistakable Belgium chocolate taste paired with unique and luxurious fillings. If you’re shopping for Valentine’s Day, check out their Godiva Heart Collection that has indulgent assortments in a range of price points.

The beauty of Belgium chocolate is in its simplicity. There’s an intense chocolate taste that’s very pure and uncomplicated. It has a satisfying snap that quickly melts into unexpected creaminess. I like that Godiva dark chocolate isn’t too bitter and their milk chocolate isn’t so mild that it’s boring.

Their truffle fillings are to die for. Their Gold Box is a classic and contains sumptuous flavors like Almond Praline, Macadamia Mosaic, Cinnamon Blush, Raspberry Ganache, and Butterscotch Caramel Lions.

Their seasonal releases are even more creative and tempting–not to mention beautifully decorated. I recently got a media sample of their summer Festival Collection and was very impressed with their flavor combinations including Dance (dark chocolate, dark chocolate ganache, salted caramel), Passion (milk chocolate, white chocolate mango ganache, chili pepper), and Fun (milk chocolate, milk chocolate mousse, popping candy.)

I’ve tried a few brands of truffles that tried to include popping candy and Godiva is the only one that got it right. The popping candy isn’t flavored so it doesn’t add a cloying sweetness or interfere with the chocolate flavor. What it adds is a fun texture with a nostalgic feeling.

Is it the most gourmet on the list? No, but it’s well-made and accessible in flavor and price. There’s comfort in the familiar and because of its wide appeal, I’ve included them in several of my guides including Gifts for Women Who Have Everything.

You really can’t go wrong with Godiva. (They’re also certified Kosher.)