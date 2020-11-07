31 Best Matching Family Christmas Pajama Sets: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

There’s no denying it: matching Christmas pajamas are all the rage right now. They’re just plain fun! Make sure your family’s style is on point this season – and Instagram ready! – with matching jammies of your own.

Our list of the best family Christmas pajamas features only the cutest, coziest, and most comfortable styles made by brands known for their incredible sleepwear and loungewear. From traditional silhouettes to unique twists to the best flannel pajamas out there, we’ve got you covered with holiday-ready patterns and styles everyone in the family will love – including the dog!

Amp up the holiday spirit in your house this December with these seriously fun and festive Christmas pajamas.

The Trendy Tradition: Christmas Pajamas

Receiving pajamas at Christmas is not a new thing. In fact, a lot of families share in the time-honored tradition of gifting pajamas on Christmas Eve - just in time for all those Kodak moments the next morning. My family is one of them, and, just as it has for others, the tradition lives on to this day. 

It's hard to say when Christmas pajamas became a thing for the entire family, but Hanna Andersson, a Portland, Oregon based clothing company, is often cited as the first to sell matching Christmas pajamas in their catalogs thirty years ago. Since then, many other manufacturers and designers have all started making cozy, cute, and comfortable looks for the entire crew. Many of them are on our list, too.

And while Christmas pajamas are definitely a longstanding tradition, they're also incredibly trendy. If you've paid any attention to social media over the past few years, you know that matching family pajamas are December's ultimate fashion statement

So, make sure your family is part of this fun and festive experience this year - your Instagram followers will thank you.

Winter Is Coming: Time To Chill Out

2020's been a year, hasn't it? Between face masks and social distancing and all the video conference calls, we're ready for a month of traditions and home-based holiday fun. So, stock up on those matching Christmas pajamas because winter is coming and it's time to chill out, relax, and enjoy all the best holiday treats, movies, and fun activities.

If you're looking for things to do with your family - or not do! - in all those cozy and cute looks, check out our suggestions below. 

Freeform's 25 Days Of Christmas - Freeform's annual celebration of holiday movies kicks off on December 1! With 25 days of non-stop Christmas entertainment, you're bound to catch a few of your favorites: Miracle on 34th Street, Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer, and many others. Make sure you're rocking your Christmas pajamas for all that much-needed couch time, too!

All the Holiday Treats - there's no better time than the holidays to bust out all those cool kitchen gadgets and bake up a storm. We're talking brownies, cookies, and all your favorite sweet treats. Consider making gingerbread houses, too. It's seriously one of the most fun things to do during the holidays. And, you know what? Matching Christmas pajamas - and even just regular pajamas - make for the perfect ensemble for all of those activities. 

Virtual Family Hangs - if your family is playing it safe this year and deciding to celebrate with just those in your immediate household and social bubble, you're not alone. But, make sure you give your relatives a video call - even if it's just to say "Merry Christmas" and show off your matching Christmas pajamas. They'll appreciate it, and so will you.

