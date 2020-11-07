31 Best Matching Family Christmas Pajama Sets: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

There’s no denying it: matching Christmas pajamas are all the rage right now. They’re just plain fun! Make sure your family’s style is on point this season – and Instagram ready! – with matching jammies of your own.
Our list of the best family Christmas pajamas features only the cutest, coziest, and most comfortable styles made by brands known for their incredible sleepwear and loungewear. From traditional silhouettes to unique twists to the best flannel pajamas out there, we’ve got you covered with holiday-ready patterns and styles everyone in the family will love – including the dog!
Amp up the holiday spirit in your house this December with these seriously fun and festive Christmas pajamas.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lazy One is one of our favorite loungewear brands. Comfortable and cute designs are elevated with jokes and funny sayings and we just think that’s all kinds of fun.
These matching Christmas pajamas feature a unique and holiday-ready design and silhouette: the flapjack. A modern twist on long underwear, these pajamas feature the always on-trend buffalo plaid and a buttoned flap over your derriere with the words “bear cheeks” embroidered on. See what we mean? Funny.
As Lazy One’s most popular pajama-style, and with a variety of sizes available for everyone in the family, we know you and your crew will love wearing these.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tartan Plaid is always a fashionable look to rock during the holidays, and these matching Christmas pajamas are hitting all the marks for us.
Made of 100% cotton flannel and featuring a traditional design with full-length pajama bottoms and a collared button-up top, these Christmas pajamas are completely cozy, cute, and comfortable. With sizes and styles available for men, women (plus sizes, too!), children, babies, and even the family dog, this one look you don’t want to pass up.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Buffalo plaid is one chic look during the holidays, making these matching Christmas pajamas from Sleepytime PJ’s a serious must-have!
Made of 100% cotton, these cozy, cute and totally comfortable jammies make for the perfect loungewear look this season. Festive, fun and timeless, these pajamas are sold in various styles and sizes are sold for men, women, children, and even the family dog!
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone’s favorite greedy grump will bring all kinds of holiday cheer to your family this year. With artwork from the original story by Dr. Seuss, these matching family pajamas from PajamaGram are a fun way to celebrate the season. Featuring screen-printed jersey pajama tops and warm flannel pants these are just comfortable as they are cute.
Featuring sizes and styles for the entire family – men, women, children, and even your favorite furry friends! – these cute jammies are definitely ones to rock this season.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PajamaGram makes some seriously awesome pajamas and this special Star Wars edition is perfect for your entire crew.
Featuring a printed t-shirt that reads “Up To Snow Good” and featuring various Star Wars characters on the pants as well as the shirts, your family is sure to be feeling one with the force this Christmas. These pajamas are available in various styles and sizes perfect for the entire family – mom, dad, kids, and even the dog!
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a fun twist on the matching jammies trend – mix and match styles. Sleepytime PJ’s spin on this tradition offers you a unique opportunity to match with your crew without being too matchy. With several shirts and bottoms to choose from for men, women and children, you’ll be able to make your own pajama sets that complement each other. Pretty cool, huh? There are even various bandana options for the dog!
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As one of the newest sets of matching Christmas pajamas to drop, this red and black plaid style from KicKee is super cute and super adorable. Made of 95% viscose from bamboo – how cool! – and 5% spandex for a comfortable and cozy fit, this is on set to take an extra look at.
Available for women, men, kids, babies, and even the family dog, your whole crew will be the epitome of style and ready for all those Instagram moments on Christmas morning. These are even available in
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If Christmas Vacation is your family’s favorite holiday movie, then you’ll absolutely love these Christmas pajamas.
Inspired by an all-time classic, these pajamas are available in various styles and sizes for mom, dad, and the kids, and are perfect to rock this coming December. Featuring a simple design up top with the phrase “you serious, Clark?” and a pattern of cars with Christmas trees on the bottom, this is certainly a festive matching set, ideal for a viewing party in addition to Christmas Eve and morning. The pants are even stretchy for added comfort.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lazy One makes some seriously awesome pajamas, and this “Lights Out” version is bright, merry and totally festive. And, not to mention, they’re also incredibly cozy and comfortable.
Available in a variety of styles and sizes for everyone in your family – men, women, children, and even a bandana for the dog! – these pajamas will have you all looking super spirited in December. Perfect to wear on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, make sure your family is Instagram-ready when the time comes.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PajamaGram makes incredibly awesome pajamas and their sets of matching Christmas pajamas are some of the best. Definitely a look you and your crew should be rocking on while opening presents, check out this festive green and red plaid design.
With pajamas for men, women (plus sizes, too!), children, babies, and even the family dog, matching with your favorite people has never been so much fun! Perfectly cozy, cute, and comfortable – our three favorite words right now – check them out.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If all-over pattern isn’t really your jam, check out this toned-down fair isle pajama set from Little Blue House by Hatley.
Made of 100% cotton, these matching pajamas feature a fun fair isle pattern on the bottom and a simple solo bear on the top. A more reserved look that’s still completely fashionable and perfect for the holiday, these pajamas include styles for everyone: women, men and children. Available in a variety of sizes, this is one flattering look everyone will love.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Did we just say hooded onesies? You know it!
Made of super soft fleece, these penguin patterned onesies from Sleepytime PJs are incredibly cozy and comfortable. Available in a range of sizes for women, men and children, your crew will love rocking this effortlessly cool and cute look. And that hood? And those pockets? Extra style points and comfort points, people!
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Made of 100% cotton, these family Christmas pajamas from Little Blue House by Hatley are completely stylish and comfortable. Definitely something to snuggle up on the couch in.
Featuring a fun play on traditional long underwear, these “union suits” are made with cheeky flaps on the back and a fashionable fair isle pattern all over which features bears and moose along with other holiday-themed symbols. Available in sizes for men, women, children, babies and even the family dog, this one fun look to rock this season.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does you family have a bit of sense of humor? Good. We like that. And, you might like these: the “What the Elf?” matching Christmas pajamas from IFFEI.
Made of super soft cozy material, and featuring stretch in the pants, you and your crew with be completely comfortable no matter what your plans are. In addition to the printed top, this pajama set also features a fun green and white striped pattern on the bottoms, along with a pop of red around the ankles. So cool.
Available in a variety of sizes and styles for men, women, and children.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s no denying it: plaid rules this time of year. So, make sure your family’s style is on point for the holidays with these matching Christmas pajamas from Sleepytime PJ’s!
Available in a variety of plaid patterns and colors including red and blue, these pajamas are made of 100% cotton and are perfect for lounging around the house, Christmas Eve, Christmas Morning, and every other day in December, too. Heck, rock these all year long. A timeless design you’ll love having, make sure your whole crew looks great this holiday season!
Various styles are sold for men, women, children, and even the family dog!
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lazy One is one clever company. Not only do they make incredibly cute and comfortable loungewear, but they do it with style and flair…and maybe a bit of attitude, too.
These matching Christmas pajamas, which happen to be a bestseller, feature a unique design and silhouette perfect for the holidays: the flapjack. A modern twist on long underwear, these pajamas feature a mostly charcoal body with a plaid buttoned flap over your rear with the words “Moose Caboose” embroidered on. See what we mean? They like to have fun.
Available in a variety of sizes for everyone in the family, we know you and your family will love wearing these matching Christmas pajamas.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PajamaGram makes some incredibly cozy, cute and comfortable sets of matching Christmas pajamas, and we are loving it! I mean, is there anything better than being cozy and comfortable in December? Nope.
This fun Christmas lights print with red detailing around the cinched ankles and wrists, is available in a variety of sizes and styles for men, women (plus sizes, too!), children, babies, and even the family dog. Yep, even Fido wants to flaunt their enthusiasm for the season! Check them out!
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You heard us right: onesies!
Made of super soft fleece, these Christmas tree patterned onesies from Sleepytime PJs are incredibly cozy and comfortable. Available in a range of sizes for women, men and children, your crew will love rocking this effortlessly cool and cute look. And that hood? And those pockets? Extra style points and comfort points, people!
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A simple yet perfect design, these “Believe” matching Christmas pajamas from IFFEI are a nice reminder to believe in the magic of the season.
Made of super soft material, and featuring stretch in the pants, you and your crew with be completely comfortable and cozy no matter what your plans are. In addition to the printed top, this pajama set also features muted striped pants for a more reserved look.
These pajamas are available in a variety of sizes and styles for men, women, and children.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone’s favorite mischievous and adventurous Beagle gets the star treatment on these matching Christmas pajamas from PajamaGram.
Made with 100% cotton, celebrate this season with Snoopy and Woodstock as they bring fun, festive and playful humor to your family and house. A great set of pajamas that features a long sleeve styling and full-length pants with an all-over print. There’s also elastic in the waist for added comfort while you’re cozying up on the couch.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you and your family love Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the whole Peanuts gang, then you’re going to love these matching Christmas pajamas from PajamaGram. Featuring Charles Schulz’ iconic and classic characters, these woven, double-brushed flannel pajamas feature the entire group trimming the tree and decking the halls.
Super comfortable and cozy to wear, your crew will love the traditional design – long sleeve collared shirt with buttons down the front and long pants.
Available in a variety of sizes for the entire family – including women’s plus sizes!
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Santa’s coming to town and these cute holiday pajamas will have your family feeling festive and ready for the big guy in red. Made of 100% cotton, these pajamas are incredibly soft, cozy, and comfortable to wear.
A great choice for everyone in the family, these matching Christmas pajamas are available in a variety of women’s, men’s, and children’s sizes. Definitely a style you want to snuggle up on the couch in, don’t miss out on this fun Instagram-ready look this season.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A bear-y cute set of holiday pajamas, these matching jammies from Sleepyheads look and feel like a dream. Made of knit jersey (cotton/polyester/spandex) these pajamas are incredibly soft, cozy, and comfortable to wear.
A great choice for everyone in the family, these polar bear themed matching Christmas pajamas are available in a variety of women’s, men’s, and children’s sizes. There’s even a matching bandana for the dog! Definitely a style you want to snuggle up on the couch in, don’t miss out on this fun Instagram-ready look this season.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to get everyone pajamas this Christmas without looking too matchy matchy? Check out this set series from Little Blue House by Hatley. Incredibly cute looks that all feature the same bear pattern but in different silhouettes and style.
Made of a cotton-polyester blend (depending on the item!), these pajamas include styles for everyone: women – two styles actually! – men, boys, girls and babies. Available in a variety of sizes, this is one flattering look everyone will love. And, these pajamas don’t scream “Christmas” and we like that.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Talk about fun pajamas!
Made of super soft fleece, these plaid patterned onesies from Sleepytime PJs are incredibly cozy and comfortable. Available in a range of sizes for women, men and children, your crew will love rocking this effortlessly cool and cute look. And that hood? And those pockets? Extra style points and comfort points, people!
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes you just can’t beat a classic. These nordic-inspired pajamas from PajamaGram are incredibly cozy and cute and ready for the holidays. Made of a 95% cotton and 5% spandex jersey, these pajamas are also incredibly comfortable, with just enough stretch to really get your lounging on. And, while these are matching pajamas, they aren’t too matchy matchy. We like that.
Featuring sizes for the entire family – men, women, children, and even your favorite furry friends! – these Christmas pajamas will really amp up those Instagram shots.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These matching Christmas pajamas from Yaffi features a classic yet subtle nod to jolly ole St. Nick with a cute Santa Hat printed on a long sleeve shirt. With festive and stretchy pants that feature a pattern of Christmas trees, reindeer, and snowflakes, your crew is sure to be styling this December.
Cute and made of comfortable fabric, these pajamas come in a variety of sizes and styles for the entire family – men, women, and children.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These matching jammies from Sleepyheads are made of knit jersey (cotton/polyester/spandex) and are incredibly soft, cozy, and comfortable to wear.
A great choice for everyone in the family, these reindeer themed matching Christmas pajamas are available in a variety of women’s, men’s, and children’s sizes. There’s even a matching bandana for the dog! Definitely a style you want to snuggle up on the couch in, don’t miss out on this fun Instagram-ready look this season.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Matching Christmas pajamas are all the rage, and when they’re as cute as this set from Lazy One, we get it.
Featuring sizes and styles for the entire family – men, women, children, and even your favorite furry friends! – this Moose Fair Isle design will have you and your crew looking festive on Christmas morning. Made from 100% preshrunk, ultra-cozy cotton, these cute family Christmas pajamas are definitely ones to rock this season. Check them out!
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We love a good pun. Don’t you? Made of knit jersey (cotton/polyester/spandex) these matching Christmas pajamas from Sleepyheads and are incredibly soft, cozy, and comfortable to wear.
A great choice for everyone in the family, these pajamas with the phrase “Snow Place Like Home” are available in a variety of women’s, men’s, and children’s sizes. There’s even a matching bandana for the dog! Definitely a style you want to snuggle up on the couch in, don’t miss out on this fun Christmas morning-ready look this season.
Please note that each set is sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes simple designs are the best. And, while these “Merry Christmas” pajamas from IFFEI might be a little more basic than some of the other in you face styles on our list, these are just so dang cute and perfect for all those Istagrammable moments on Christmas morning. They’re also bestsellers.
Made of super soft cozy material, and featuring stretch in the pants, you and your crew with be completely comfortable no matter what your plans are. In addition to the printed top, this pajama set also features a fun buffalo plaid pattern on the pants and on the sleeves. Available in a variety of sizes and styles for men, women, and children, these pajama sets also come in three colors: black, grey, and black with gold lettering.
Please note that each set is sold separately.