35 Best Mindfulness Gifts: The Ultimate List

The Wiggle Seat is a simple yet effective way to bring mindfulness to even the most basic, everyday moments like sitting at your desk working, or at the table for a meal.

The wiggle seat is designed for children, with a small and large size for little and big kids. This sensory cushion wiggles gently back and forth, enabling kids to quietly move their bodies while staying in their seats. The seat is reversible, with sensory nubs on one side and a smooth opposite side.

Although it is designed for kids, it, of course, works for adults as well and can increase focus and productivity through simple mindfulness. This would be a nice gift for someone who wants to practice mindfulness at work or at home, or for a busy parent who could use some help getting their kid to focus!

Gifts for the mind do not have to be all candles and chimes, sometimes the best gifts are simple and practical like this seat.