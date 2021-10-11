101 Most Popular Christmas Gifts: Your Ultimate List

One of the best ways to pick a great Christmas gift is to take inspiration from the gifts other people are buying. That’s why we’ve rounded up the most popular Christmas gifts of the year, with awesome ideas for people of all ages and interests, so that you can find best-selling gifts that your loved ones are sure to enjoy.
The Fire TV Stick 4K can transform your loved one’s TV into a full-fledged media hub. Simply insert the stick into an open HDMI port on the TV and they’ll be able to use it to stream all of their favorite video services, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and more. There are also many lesser-known apps that will let them stream select shows and movies for free!
The best thing about this Fire TV Stick is that it lets your giftee stream video in 4K, while the previous Fire TV stick does not. This makes the new version a worthy upgrade, even if your loved one already has an older Fire TV stick, because they’ll be able to stream video that actually captures the potential of their 4K television.
A final great feature of the Fire TV Stick is that it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which can be used to control the TV using spoken commands. Once your giftee has experienced this feature, there will be no going back to their old-fashioned remote!
For decades, home cooks have been waiting for an appliance that would let them make delicious fried foods like french fries and chicken strips at home without the hassle, calories, and mess of a deep fryer. Well, home cooks can finally rejoice because the Ninja Air Fryer is here, and it will have your loved ones making delicious “fried” foods in no time.
The Air Fryer is essentially an ultra-powerful convection oven that gives food the same delicious caramelization it would get if it were thrown into a pot of hot oil. Food gets the same delicious flavor, with less than half the calories
The Ninja Air Fryer is a great kitchen gift for anyone who loves fried food but wants to skip the greasy fryer. It’s also a thoughtful present for anyone who is looking to make some healthy changes in their life, as it will let them enjoy some of the same foods they know and love minus the calories and guilt.
With its gorgeous 10.9-inch Retina display, super-charged processing chip, and 10-hour battery life, the newest Apple iPad Air is the perfect tablet to give to friends and family this holiday season. The new model comes with serious improvements both inside and out and is now compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio and other Bluetooth keyboards.
Pair it up with an Apple Pencil and the new iPad OS — which supports awesome new features like split-screen multitasking — and the iPad Air could serve not just as your giftee’s go-to tablet, but also as a replacement for their old laptop.
The Buffway Slim Minimalist RFID Blocking Wallet is a thoughtful gift that will have your loved one looking stylish while also protecting them from potential credit card fraud. RFID scanners that can swipe a person’s credit card information without even touching their card are becoming more and more common, which is why RFID-blocking wallets like this from Buffway are so great.
The Buffway Slim Minimalist wallet is expertly crafted out of real leather and is available in over 25 different styles. The wallet is made to be slim and discrete—just 0.2″ thick when empty and 0.45″ thick with eight cards and some cash inserted—making it a great option for people who like to travel light. There’s a see-through ID compartment in the back, three card slots in the front, and a hidden pocket in the middle for bills, tickets, notes, or change.
You may know this book’s author Michelle Zauner better as the frontwoman of the band Japanese Breakfast, but her new memoir Crying in H Mart proves that she is equally strong at writing books and music. This book details Zauner’s history growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity while imparting unexpected amounts of wisdom. It is a best seller and a must-read for fans of Zauner’s work.
What gift is more synonymous with Christmas than a new pack of socks? They are one of the most popular Christmas gifts year after year because everybody needs them and nobody wants to buy them. This 6-pack of Dickies Men’s Crew Socks is a great gift option for any guy as they have a simple design and are made from a comfortable material.
They are made with 78% cotton, 19% polyester, 2% spandex, and 1% nylon, making them super comfortable for everyday wear as well as athletic wear. They are durable enough to last for thousands of uses each. While these may not be the most exciting gift on this list, they are sure to bring a smile!
With more people working from home than ever before, standing desks have become an incredibly popular addition to home office setups. That’s why we recommend the Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk as a hot ticket Christmas gift this year.
This elegant desk looks great with any modern room setup and can be adjusted using the electric motor to a height of 47.6 inches. It has four buttons to swap between different height presets too so you can easily share the desk space with other users. It also has an embedded pullout drawer and several USB charging ports as well.
Smart home devices are some of the most popular gifts this year, and the Amazon Echo Dot is easily one of the most versatile smart devices of the moment. You can use it as a wireless speaker, a smart alarm clock, or a way to communicate with other people in your house
Alexa is equipped to handle tens of thousands of different tasks — everything from making grocery lists and playing music, to dimming the lights and telling you the weather. Alexa is being updated with new tasks all the time, and you can browse a living list of the Echo’s features on Amazon. Plus, the Echo Dot also serves double duty as a Bluetooth speaker that your giftee can hook up to their phone or laptop to play music.
Posture trainers have recently exploded in popularity and this is in a large part due to the success of the Upright GO 2. This wireless Bluetooth tag is affixed to your back, where it gently buzzes as a periodic reminder to sit up straight with your shoulders at your side. It pairs with a free smartphone app that allows you to set goals for your posture training and learn new techniques. It might seem weird to give something like this as a gift but if the recipient is genuinely interested in improving their posture then it will be well received.
Has your loved one ever expressed an interest to learn more about their genetic heritage? Then the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test could be the perfect gift this Christmas. AncestryDNA is the most popular genetic testing company in the world, and they have an incredible database that will allow their giftee to track their ancestry from their origins in over 1000 regions around the world. They will even be able to see how their ancestors migrated over time with cool interactive maps!
One of the best things about AncestryDNA compared to other DNA test kits is that they have extraordinarily powerful tools for making family trees. If this is a feature you can see your giftee enjoying, then you can’t go wrong with this gift! Alternatively, if you wanted your loved one to learn even more about themselves, you could get the AncestryHealth: Core package which includes genetic ethnicity testing as well as health and trait testing.
The all-new Fire HD 10 is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this Christmas season because it is probably the best bang-for-your-buck tablet available now. The new Fire HD 10 comes with some major improvements over the previous model, including 20% more battery life and a souped-up processing chip that makes the latest version up to 30% faster. It also has a gorgeous 10.1-inch 1080p display and super convenient Alexa integration.
The Apple AirPods are hands-down the most popular earbuds of 2019, and they’re easily one of the best pairs of true wireless headphones currently available. AirPods are super comfortable, have awesome sound quality, and have a solid battery life that can be stretched throughout the day using the wireless charging case.
Just 15 minutes in the case gives the AirPods enough charge for an additional three hours of listening time, which translates to upwards of 24 hours of total listening time without ever having to plug the case or the headphones into an outlet.
AirPods are also somewhat of a cultural phenomenon; walk down the street in any major city and you’ll see dozens upon dozens of people with AirPods plugged into their ears, enjoying the high-quality sound and the freedom of true wireless.
The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug is the perfect gift for the coffee and tea lovers in your life. This “smart mug” keeps your hot drink at the exact temperature you want—anywhere between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
The mug can detect when hot liquid is poured in and automatically turns on its heating function. You can adjust the temperature through the intuitive partner app, which also allows you to create presets for different drinks (e.g. 137 degrees for tea and 135 for coffee). It’s a super cool gadget that hot drink enthusiasts are sure to love!
The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is Amazon’s most newest Kindle model and possibly the finest e-reader ever made. This makes it a great gift for the bookworms in your life. The Paperwhite is simply everything that you could want from an e-reader and more. It’s thin, light, waterproof, and the 300ppi glare-free display is super easy to read.
This new model comes with 32 GB of storage, which is enough to hold literally thousands of books, and the battery life will last for several weeks on a single charge. One of the biggest highlights is that it is also IPX8 waterproof, which means it can be fully submerged in up to one meter of water for 60 minutes without sustaining any damage to the device. That means you can take this e-reader where no book dares to tread.
Just when you thought Joanna Gaines couldn’t get any more incredible, she and co-author Marah Stets released Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering. Containing 125 classic recipes covering every meal of the day, Magnolia Table is a celebration of the power of food to bring families together.
The recipes inside are heart-warming family-style meals that are nutritious without being overly restrictive. Highlights include meals like Chicken Pot Pie; Asparagus and Fontina Quiche; Lemon Pie; and Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon, Toasted Pecans, and Balsalmic Reduction. Each meal is accompanied by personal stories from Jo along with beautiful photos of the finished meal.
This cookbook makes the perfect gift for the home cooks in your life who are always on the lookout for delicious, homie meals. If anyone in your life is a fan of the Gaineses and everything they do, then this book is an absolute must-buy!
The Claxton Fruit Cake is a holiday classic that thousands of people enjoy every single year, and it is especially popular to send as a Christmas gift. This ridiculously moist cake contains the perfect balance of Raisins, Candied Pineapple, Walnuts, Glace Cherries, Candied Lemon, and Orange Peel, Pecans, Candied Papaya, and Almonds.
Fruitcakes have gotten a bad rap for being dense and dry, but that’s definitely not the case with the Claxton Fruit Cake. That is, unless they absolutely hate fruitcake.
The Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones are Apple’s new flagship over-ear headphones. They have a killer battery life, a super-comfortable design, and some of the best bass of any headphones on the market today, which is why they are the most popular over-ear headphones for Christmas this year.
Beats Studio3s come in a range of awesome colors and are equipped with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (ANC) that actively blocks out external noise — perfect for use on a loud subway or at the gym. They can last for up to 40 hours on a single charge without ANC and up to 22 hours with it, and they have Fast Fuel Charging technology that gives the headphones three hours’ worth of battery after charging for just ten minutes.
Add in other great features like the convenient multifunction on-ear controls and Apple’s industry-leading Apple W1 chip, which provides incredible Bluetooth signal strength and stability, and the Beats Studio3 Headphones are a gift anyone could love this Christmas.
Author Andrew Rea is the man behind the hugely successful Binging With Babish online cooking show, and his new cookbook Binging with Babish: 100 Recipes Recreated from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows is already an Amazon best-seller. The book contains recipes for some of the most memorable meals in TV and movie history, including the beef bourguignon from Julie & Julia, Bubba’s shrimp from Forrest Gump, and the chocolate lava cake from Jon Favreau’s Chef — plus 97 others!
Each recipe is supplemented with behind-the-scenes stories and never-before-seen photos, along with answers to frequently-asked fan questions. The book makes an excellent gift for any home cook who also happens to be a TV and movie lover. It’s also a knockout if you know that a friend or a loved one is a fan of Rea’s online show.
Looking for a great gift to give the golfer in your life? The Garmin Approach S40 GPS Golf Watch is an awesome gadget loaded with features that will help improve their game. The highlight feature for most players will be the AutoShot Round Analyzer, which comes pre-loaded with digital recreations of more than 40,000 golf courses.
The Analyzer will track your shots, including the distance and whether or not they made it onto the fairway, the green, or into any of the hazards. It then uploads that information to the Garmin Connect online service, where you can review it later. They can then compare their performance against previous rounds on the same course and glean insights into how they can better their play.
Other great features of the S40 include the built-in digital scorecard and the Green View, which shows a digital image of the true shape and layout of the green right on the watch so you can perfectly plan your next shot. And did I mention that the S40 is also a fully functioning smartwatch with the ability to track your steps and show your smartphone notifications? Well, it is.
The Instant Pot is a ridiculously popular kitchen gadget that can serve as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a sauté pan, and even a yogurt maker.
Maybe the best thing about the Instant Pot is that it is super easy to use. There are thousands of Instant Pot recipes you can find online where you just throw all of your ingredients in and let the Instant Pot handle the rest. There are also some incredible Instant Pot cookbooks that will have your giftee making restaurant-quality meals with ease.
Best of all, the Instant Pot really cuts down on dishes because you can cook an entire meal from start to finish in just the one pot. The inner cooking chamber is also dishwasher safe, so post-meal cleanup really couldn’t get any easier!
The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is an awesome hair product that dries your hair and gives it tons of volume all at the same time. Equipped with a unique oval-shaped design, this brush is designed to give hair extra lift at the roots, smooth body throughout, and gently curved ends. Paired with the built-in airflow vents, the brush gives hair a natural volume boost without adding any time to your giftee’s regular morning routine.
The brush has two heat/speed settings and a cool air option to give your giftee plenty of flexibility depending on what works best for their hair. The One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is the easiest way to get salon-quality hair at home without spending hours of prep in the bathroom, making it a great gift for the women in your life who are always trying to look their best.
Keeping up with distant friends and relatives is more important than ever but video calling with the family can feel a little weird when you’re all huddled around a phone or tablet. That’s why so many people have moved their regular Zoom calls to the living room with the Facebook Portal TV.
The Facebook Portal TV is basically a WiFi-connected webcam for your TV. This gives you a much more comfortable video calling experience. The device also doubles as a streaming box, as it supports popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video too.
If you know someone who regularly suffers from sore and achy muscles, the Theragun Pro Percussive Massage Gun could be a serious game-changer for them. This massage gun is quiet and powerful, so you can give yourself some solid deep tissue treatment on demand. It has six different attachments too for hitting all those different pressure points. This massage gun may be a little expensive but it is worth every penny.
The JBL Flip 5 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers available right now and it’s always a hit around Christmas time. It can connect to up to 2 smartphones or tablets at a single time and provide you with awesome stereo sound for up to 12 hours of playtime. It’s also IPX7 waterproof, which means that it can be fully submerged in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes without causing any damage to the device.
This durability, along with its small size and loud, clear sound, makes it a perfect speaker for high school or college students looking to take their music with them wherever they go. It also makes the Flip 5 perfect for spending time outside at the beach or by the pool.
The Anker Wireless Charger makes a popular gift because it’s the kind of product that a person might not buy for themselves but they’d love once they have one (assuming they have a newer smartphone).
This little device can charge any Qi-certified smartphone, including all recent Apple and Samsung releases. Using the charger is as simple as plugging it into a wall outlet and setting your phone on the stand.
They’re great for desk workspaces, kitchen countertops, or even nightstands. Once your giftee has one, there will be no going back to their regular wired charger.
The Tile Pro is the perfect gift for the person in your life who just cannot keep track of their keys. Simply attach the Tile Pro to the keychain of whatever you are looking to keep track of and use your smartphone to make the Tile ring when you need to find it. Alternatively, if you know where your keys are but can’t find your phone, just press the button on the Tile and it will make your phone ring!
The new Tile Pro has a 400-foot Bluetooth range, which is significantly longer than previous models. The Tile Pro’s built-in battery is guaranteed to last for one year, after which your giftee can easily replace it themselves. This is a great addition compared to earlier Tile finders, some of which require you to buy an entirely new device once the built-in battery dies.
The GoPro HERO10 is the perfect gift for the adventurers in your life who want to share their experiences with the world. Building on the successes of GoPro’s previous cameras, the HERO10 is tough enough to handle any activity your giftee might throw at it: mountain biking, cliff jumping, skateboarding, you name it! With the HERO10, your giftee will be able to record and share their adventures in stellar 5.6K video at 60fps.
The new model also has some great new features like advanced video stabilization, newly improved time-lapses, and voice control that lets you take photos or start and stop recordings using nothing but your voice. The HERO10 can even livestream directly from the camera, so friends, family, and social media followers can watch the action in real-time no matter where they are.
Making homemade pizza is easier than you think, especially when you use the Ooni Karu 12 Pizza Oven. This gorgeous, portable pizza oven can be fueled with wood pellets or charcoal, or you can purchase the gas oven attachment to use clean-burning propane. Whatever fuel you use, though, you will have a great time entertaining guests and making yourself gourmet pizza on demand.
The Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone is an awesome gift idea that kids and adults alike are sure to love. It’s a miniature quadcopter drone that handles extraordinarily well given its low price and comes with a host of user-friendly features that make it a great option for beginner pilots.
The coolest feature of the HS440 is the “headless mode,” which locks the controls such that no matter what direction the copter is facing, forward stick is forward, and back stick is backward. This makes the HS170 Predator much easier to fly for beginners than your average quadcopter. Other beginner-friendly features include the 6-axis gyro stabilization system that allows for effortless recovery after stunts and sudden moves, the one-touch “come home” button, and the bumpers that protect the Predator from minor crashes.
The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is an awesome gadget that connects your garage door with your smartphone, allowing you to open or close it from anywhere or receive notifications when it is used. If that wasn’t enough, you can even link your MyQ account with the Amazon Key app, which will allow Amazon drivers to leave your packages securely inside your garage, rather than on a porch where they might be stolen by package thieves.
Doing your makeup can be a huge hassle if you don’t have the right lighting. The Easehold LED Vanity Mirror is a wildly popular vanity mirror with 21 built-in LEDs that provide the perfect light for getting your makeup just like you envisioned it.
This tabletop mirror has separate mirror panels with 1X, 2X, and 3X magnification, a dimmer button for the lights, and a 180-degree range of motion that lets you position the mirror as needed.
There’s no better way to start the day than with a delicious cup of coffee or espresso, especially if it’s already waiting for you when you walk into the kitchen. The Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machine is a best-selling kitchen appliance that can make whole pots of coffee or single/double shots of espresso with equal ease. The machine is equipped with an extra-large 54 oz water tank and has an unbelievably fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.
The Nespresso Machine is designed to work with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, which is Nespresso’s take on the familiar K-Cup. What’s really cool about the Vertuo capsules, though, is that each one has a barcode on its rim that the Nespresso machine will scan and automatically set the ideal brewing parameters for. It’s super cool and it ensures that you get a perfectly brewed cup of coffee every single time—no guesswork required! Vertuo capsules are also made of recyclable aluminum, which makes them much more environmentally friendly than K-Cups.
Wouldn’t it be awesome if Amazon’s Alexa could not only answer your questions verbally but also visually? Well, that’s exactly what you get with the Amazon Echo Show 5.
Amazon’s best-selling smart display is equipped with a 5.5-inch screen that can be used to give your giftee all kinds of useful information. Use the Show to check the weather with weekly and hourly forecasts, or ask Alexa to look up recipes and display them on the screen.
One of the best ways to use the Echo Show 5 is as a smart alarm clock. Your giftee can set alarms at night and turn them off in the morning using nothing but their voice. The Show makes a great addition to an existing Alexa smart home setup, but it’s pretty great as a standalone product as well.
The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is the most highly rated skincare product I personally have ever seen on Amazon. Great for everything from acne to wrinkles, this clay mask is made of 100% calcium bentonite clay and has worked wonders for thousands of people around the world—myself included!
The most basic way to use this mask is to mix some of the powder with water and apply it to your skin, though, the way to get the absolute best out of this mask is to mix it with some Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinegar. This combination will work wonders on clogged pores and irritated skin, leaving your skin feeling and looking more refreshed than it has in a long time.
This mask makes a great gift for any skincare junkie in your life. I’d also recommend presenting it as a fun activity that you and your loved one could make a night of and do together. There’s no need to go to the spa to get a good mud mask.
One of the best things you can give your loved ones this Christmas is peace of mind, which is exactly what you would be doing with your purchase of the Wyze Cam Pan. This IP camera for home security delivers clear 1080p video, motion tracking, mobile alerts, and more, all at an unbelievably low price.
The applications for the Wyze Cam Pan are endless: Use it as a baby cam to keep an eye on your child while she sleeps, as a security camera while you’re on vacation, or use its built-in two-way audio to check in with your family while you’re out and about. The Wyze Cam Pan does it all, and it even comes with 14 days of free cloud storage for video alerts, which is a service many other IP cameras charge a monthly fee for. What’s not to love?
There’s nothing like a good bath bomb to elevate a regular soak in the tub to a spa-like experience. The LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set contains 12 handcrafted bath bombs made with all-natural ingredients from the USA. Your giftee can simply drop one of these bombs into the tub, sit back, and be treated to an extraordinary sensory experience.
The kit listed here is hands-down the most popular bath bomb set on Amazon today and comes with 12 unique scents: Angel, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Fun in the Shower, Fun on the Beach, Kiwi & Strawberry, Lavender, Lemongrass Green Tea, Love, Mango Papaya, Melon Ball, Shea & Coconut, and Victorian Rose. Every bomb also releases beautiful colors into the bathwater, and some even contain flower petals for an added surprise.
And don’t worry, the colors are guaranteed not to stain the tub!
One of the easiest ways to improve your makeup is to make sure that you’ve got the proper tools for the job. The BS-Mall 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set makes a great gift for makeup lovers because it comes with every kind of brush they could possibly want, including kabuki-style face brushes, eye brushes, a lip brush, and foundation brushes.
This set makes a great gift, even for people who already have a decent selection of makeup brushes because at least one brush is sure to become a new favorite. The brushes are shockingly high-quality considering their low price—super durable while also being extraordinarily soft—and they’re also backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year replacement warranty, so you can rest easy knowing there’s no way that your loved one ends up with a product that they aren’t satisfied with.
Anyone who is hooked on flavored sparkling water such as La Croix knows that the habit can get expensive. Well, the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker seeks to fix that by allowing the user to create their own sparkling water treats to their preference. There are tons of different flavorings out there to experiment with but my personal favorite is just plain sparkling water with a squirt of fresh lime juice in it.
The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is the go-to microphone for novice and amateur online content creators. It is super easy to use, has flexible recording options, and records audio quality that is as good or better as many mics that cost twice as much money. If there is a person in your life who has ever talked about live streaming, podcasting, or making any other kind of online content, then the Blue Yeti would be a super thoughtful gift that would put them one step closer to accomplishing their dreams.
A well-made cocktail is one of life’s simple pleasures. Give your loved ones the ability to make delicious cocktails from the comfort of their home with the Cresimo 24 Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set, which gives you all the tools you need to go from bartending zero to hero.
This 3-piece bundle is made of 18/8-grade stainless steel and includes a professional 24-ounce shaker with a built-in strainer, a premium double-size 1.0/0.5-ounce measurement jigger tool, and a stylish twisted bar spoon. The kit also includes Cresimo’s Illustrated Guide to Cocktails, with easy-to-follow recipes for many classic drinks, including Cosmopolitans, Long Island Ice Teas, and Margaritas. Every tool is dishwasher safe and is guaranteed not to rust, leak, or lose its quality within two years, so you can rest easy knowing your gift will stand the test of time.
The Renpho Bluetooth Body Fat Scale is a modernized take on the traditional bodyweight scale. Not only can this machine tell you your body weight, but it can also calculate your body mass index (BMI), your body fat percentage, your water percentage, your muscle mass, and several other metrics. Having access to all of this information gives you a much more comprehensive understanding of your health and could be super valuable for the loved ones in your life who are trying to stay fit.
The Renpho scale also comes with a partner app that your giftee can use to track their progress. You can create unlimited profiles for different users and even interact with other fitness enthusiasts around the world. This version of the product is also wireless and only needs to be recharged two or three times a year, which makes it easy to take the scale out when it’s needed and put it away when it’s not.
If there’s one type of clothing a girl can never have enough of, it’s yoga pants. The Ododos Power Flex Boot-Cut Yoga Pants are a top-rated brand that’s affordable, super soft, fits great, and is available in a huge range of colors. They’re perfect for use during yoga and other types of exercise, but they’re equally great for everyday wear.
Made of 86% polyester and 14% spandex, these pants are comfortable and flattering. The fabric is specially designed to never become see-through, even during intense exercise, and the boot-cut styling ensures that they will look great with any type of shoe, including winter or rain boots.
Buying clothing as a gift is always a little daunting, but you can’t go wrong with the Ododos Power Flex Boot-Cut Yoga Pants. Plus, they’re so affordable that you could get your loved one two or three pairs for less money than you would spend on one pair of the bigger-name brands.
A high-quality wooden cutting board is an essential tool in any cook’s arsenal. The Extra-Large Bamboo Cutting Board from Royal Craft Wood is one of the most popular cutting boards available today because of its large size and premium feel. With dimensions of 18″ x 12″, this board will give your giftee tons of room to work with for chopping meat, veggies, and anything else they’d like to prepare.
The board is made from 100% organic bamboo, which possesses natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It’s durable enough to last for many years, but it’s also surprisingly soft on knives, which preserves their sharpness and makes for a smooth chopping experience. Other great features include the side handles for easy transport and the built-in drip groove which helps prevent spills.
Weighted blankets offer the softness and warmth of a regular blanket with added weight that makes it feel like you are being wrapped up in a nice hug. The Quility Premium Weighted Blanket is hands-down one of the best weighted blankets available today, and it makes an excellent gift for the loved ones in your life.
The Quility Premium Weighted Blanket is made with seven separate layers, the outermost of which is 100% cotton. The fabric is extraordinarily soft to the touch, and the added weight makes it easier to fall asleep and to stay asleep all through the night. This blanket also includes a removable Minky Cover that your giftee can enjoy during the colder months and put away during the summer, ensuring maximum comfort all year round.
A game that first appeared on Shark Tank and has since swept the globe, Spikeball is an incredibly fun, active game that is sure to entertain for a ridiculous number of hours. The game is simple: Two teams of two play head to head. The first team serves by spiking the ball into the net, after which the second team has up to three touches (passes between players) to hit the ball back off the net. The rally continues with both teams getting up to three touches per possession until one team is not able to hit the ball off the net, giving the last team to get a successful hit a point.
The game is a ton of fun for people of all ages and is a great way to stay active and get outside. Trust me, if you have active, rambunxious kids in your life, this gift is sure to be a winner.
Gel nail polish is one of the hottest trends in beauty right now because it’s easy to use and lasts way longer than traditional painted nails. The Gellen Gel Nail Polish Nude Gray Series is one of the most popular gel nail sets out there right now, and it’s sure to be a hit around Christmas time this year.
This set comes with six gorgeous colors that are infinitely wearable in both fun and professional settings. Made from natural resin, this non-toxic polish wears like gel and can easily last for two or more weeks without chipping. But it’s also incredibly easy to remove using nothing but regular acetone and a few cotton pads.
The Cube Shadow Item Finder is an ultra-thin wallet finder with excellent specs and a great price compared to its competitors. Its thin design makes it ideal for wallets, passports, laptops, and even television remote controls. The Shadow has a 200ft Bluetooth range, in which you’ll be able to use your phone to make the device ring—helping you find your missing item. Alternatively, if you know where the Shadow is but can’t find your phone, you can just press a button on the Shadow to make your phone ring.
Lady Gaga’s HAUS Laboratories is an Amazon-exclusive makeup brand that has been making waves across the makeup community. The HAUS of Collections is an awesome makeup set that will give your loved one a sampling of HAUS Lab’s gorgeous new products, including an eyeshadow, a lip liner, and a lip gloss.
The set linked here is the HAUS of Goddess set, which contains attractive nudes that are great for everyday use. If you think your giftee might enjoy something a little more adventurous and fun, you could go for the stunning HAUS of Metalhead collection or the vibrant House of Dynasty.
Each set comes with a Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder, RIP Lip Liner, Le Riot Lip Gloss, and a reusable clutch to keep them in.
Easily one of the most popular phone accessories of the last year, PopSockets are collapsible grips that you can mount on the back of a cell phone. The grip makes it easier to hold large-screen smartphones in your hand and can even be used as an impromptu stand for watching videos in landscape orientation. Best of all, the PopSocket collapses to just a quarter-inch thick, so it’s never in the way if you don’t want to use it. Makes an awesome gift for anyone who doesn’t have one yet!
What gift could possibly be better than the gift of a good night’s sleep? That’s what you’ll be giving with your purchase of the Pure Green 100% Natural Latex Mattress Topper. This mattress topper is one of the best-selling mattress toppers out there right now, and it’s unique from most other toppers because it is made of 100% natural latex—containing no synthetic foams, gels, or fillers.
Many people find that the latex is not only more comfortable than a regular foam or gel topper, but it also stays quite a bit cooler. Latex toppers are particularly great for people who hate the sinking feeling that you often get with a foam or gel topper.
This topper is simultaneously soft but supportive, offering the perfect balance for optimum comfort. It’s also much more durable than your average gel or foam topper. In the words of Pure Green, this topper will likely last longer than the mattress you put it on top of.
The Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set is a great way to explore the soothing effects of aromatherapy on the mind and body. Not only do you get a cute ultrasonic oil diffuser but you also get a sampling of ten different essential oils: lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint. Their effects and scents can be combined to your preference, making this set a great way to experiment with new aromatic blends.
Are you having a hard time picking a gift for the PC gamer in your life? Well, look no further: The ASUS 27″ 2K 165Hz Gaming Monitor is a wildly popular product that will be a massive upgrade for anyone who hasn’t upgraded their monitor in the last couple of years.
The great thing about this monitor, and the reason why you’d buy it to replace their existing one, is because of its 165Hz refresh rate. Think of the refresh rate as the maximum rate at which the computer can display new images. If your loved one has been using the same computer monitor for many years, they might be using a 60Hz screen, which effectively limits their games’ framers per second to 60. Even if their graphics card is actually playing the games with a higher fps, the monitor simply can’t update quickly enough to show more frames than 60.
With a 165Hz monitor, though, your giftee’s games won’t be restricted by their monitor. So if they have a computer that can play a game at 100fps, they’ll actually get to see the game in 100fps—which is a night-and-day difference compared to 60! It’s something that’s a little hard to appreciate without seeing for yourself, but suffice it to say that both the game and your giftee’s movements will feel twice as smooth, which will improve both their play and their enjoyment of their games.
For yogis, their yoga mat represents a sort of home away from home. Whether they’re doing yoga in their college dorm, a hotel room, or at a new yoga studio, the connection with the mat provides a grounding energy that’s intensely personal. One of the most popular yoga mats available today is the Gaiam Yoga & Exercise Mat, and it would make an incredible gift for the special yogi in your life.
The Gaiam mat offers a great balance between cushion and support and is available in a wide range of gorgeous patterns. The various pattern options give you as the gift-giver the opportunity to send a message to your loved one through the art on the mat.
The version I’ve linked here is pink with white cherry blossoms, which, to me, sends a message of inner peace and a willingness to let things go. But you might look at the other patterns and find one that captures something you think will resonate with your giftee.
What better gift could you give the busy people in your life than an easy way to keep their houses clean? The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac is a top-of-the-line automatic vacuum that is simultaneously powerful and whisper-quiet. It’s also super thin and equipped with collision avoidance, so you don’t have to worry about it getting stuck on walls or up against your furniture.
My favorite feature, though, is the BoostIQ Technology, which lets the RoboVac detect when it moves from a hard flat surface to a carpeted surface and automatically adjusts the suction power as needed. This means you get clean carpets and clean floors without having to manually adjust any settings yourself. Simply turn the RoboVac on and let it do its thing!
The Amazon Echo Glow is a one-of-a-kind smart lamp meant just for kids. It can be set to a huge range of colors, which kids can personalize to add a vibrant pop of color to their rooms.
The real fun of the Echo Glow begins when you connect it to an Amazon Alexa device, such as the Amazon Echo Dot. Once connected, parents and kids can control the Glow using nothing but their voice. Voice controls cover basics like turning the light on and off as well as advanced features like scheduled wake-up lights or timers.
One of the coolest features is what Amazon calls the Rainbow Timer, in which the color of the light will gradually shift through the colors of the rainbow as the timer runs out. For example, you could set a Rainbow Timer for 30 minutes in the morning before school, and your child would have a visual cue for where they should be in the school-prep process at any given time. You could do the same thing in the evening to help get your child ready for bed.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Bedsure Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket is an ultra-soft blanket that makes a welcome addition to any family room come Christmas time. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch with a cup of cocoa or tea, the Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket is made with 100% microfiber material that’s more durable than cotton while also being softer to the touch.
The blanket is available in nearly 20 different colors, at least one of which is sure to fit your loved one’s decor. My personal favorite is the burgundy-red blanket linked here, which I feel perfectly captures the holiday spirit.
The Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet is a nifty accessory that is compatible with the iPhone 12 or newer, making it the perfect gift for iOS enthusiasts looking to ditch their bulky bifold wallets. It is made with specially tanned and finished European leather and can be installed over any MagSafe phone or case. Or you can just attach it straight to your new phone. Either way, this accessory is slowly rendering traditional wallet cases obsolete.
The Philips Norelco Electric Shaver Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6880/81 is probably the easiest and most reliable way to get a close shave every time. It has an eight-direction contour system that allows the blades to get extraordinarily close to the skin. This model is also great because it can be used either wet or dry, meaning your giftee can even use it in the shower if that’s their thing. And at this price, your giftee will likely save a ton of money on shaving cream and disposable razors.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the most powerful Apple Watches currently available and it comes with almost all of the features your loved ones could want in a modern smartwatch. An Apple Watch is very much the kind of product that someone might not buy for themselves — perhaps because it seems superfluous or “extra” — but they are sure to love once they have one. The Apple Watch Series 7 pairs with your loved one’s iPhone and allow them to perform all kinds of phone-related tasks directly from the watch’s built-in display, including reading and responding to text messages, answering phone calls, and controlling music apps.
Not having to take your phone out to answer a call or a text might sound like a minor convenience, but I guarantee your giftee will be shocked at the difference it makes in their day-to-day life.
The Apple Watch also comes with some great health and wellness features. Your giftee can connect the watch to the Apple Health app to monitor and record their physical activity, including the number of steps they take each day, the quality of their sleep, and even their heart rate. These features can be surprisingly effective for encouraging positive health habits, which is just one more reason the Apple Watch makes such a great gift.
What if you could have the portability and touchscreen of a tablet with the functionality of a laptop PC? If that’s an idea that you think one of your loved ones could get behind, then you should consider giving them the Microsoft Surface Go 3, one of the most affordable and best-performing 2-in-1 tablets available right now.
The Surface Go has a 10.5-inch 1080p display, an 11-hour battery life, and comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 S, which can be upgraded to the full version of Windows 10 Home for no charge. Once upgraded, your giftee will be able to use this tablet just like they would a regular Windows laptop. But because it’s actually a tablet, the Surface Go weighs only 1.2 pounds, making it significantly lighter than the average Windows laptop.
In order to turn this tablet into a proper laptop replacement, you’ll definitely want to pick up a Surface Go Type Cover, which serves as both a protective cover and a keyboard. You may also want to consider getting a Surface Pen or a Surface Mobile Mouse for a true laptop experience.
While Apple iPads are already awesome on their own, an Apple Pencil can really take the experience to another level. Compatible with most of the newest iPad models, the Apple Pencil is a popular way to make your tablet work more effectively.
The Pencil was expertly designed to look and feel, well, like a pencil! The familiar shape feels totally natural in the hand and using it instead of your finger almost feels like it’s the way the iPad was meant to be used all along.
One of the really cool things about the Apple Pencil, though, is that it can transform your iPad into a drawing tablet. You can use it to make digital art or even to make “hand-written” notes that you can save to the cloud. If you have a loved one who you think might be interested in making digital art, the Apple Pencil could be the gift that helps them discover a new favorite hobby!
Whether you’re shopping for a hardcore PC gamer or someone who just spends a lot of time at the computer, the Logitech G900 Gaming Mouse is a popular Christmas gift that can drastically improve their computer experience. The G900 has a sleek look that’s great for gaming but is still discrete enough for non-gamers to enjoy.
Equipped with a PMW3366 Optical Gaming Sensor, the Logitech G900 is incredibly precise. The G900 can also be used completely wirelessly, which cuts down on desk clutter and makes it an attractive mouse option for on-the-go use. The built-in battery can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge, so your loved one can take it with them to work or class and not have to worry about it dying on them when they need it most.
Other great features of this mouse include the built-in RGB lighting, which can be manually set to one of 16.8 million different colors, and the ambidextrous design that makes it particularly appealing for left-handed computer users. If you have a loved one who is still using an old-school wired mouse or worse—a laptop trackpad—then the G900 would be a really thoughtful gift that could have an outsized impact on their day-to-day life.
If you think all coffee makers are created equal, prepare to have your mind blown. The Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker is one of the best coffee makers available today, and it’s sure to be a popular gift around Christmas time. What’s great about the Ninja is that in addition to the basic features you’ve come to expect from a coffee maker—multiple brewing settings, delayed brewing, etc.—it comes with awesome technology that makes your coffee taste better.
The Ninja has a built-in flavor straw that circulates your coffee while it brews, ensuring that each cup you pour from the carafe is equally good as the first, and a proprietary Thermal Flavor Extraction process that keeps your coffee from tasting bitter. It also comes with a removable water reservoir that makes it super easy to fill up the water to the exact level for your needs. Add in the included reusable coffee filter and 1-TBSP measuring spoon for grounds, and the Ninja is an awesome gift for coffee lovers who are still using an antiquated machine.
Peeling off a face mask is easily the most entertaining part of practicing good skincare. And when you suffer from dry skin on your face, the I Dew Care Sugar Kitten Peel-off Mask really makes a difference. This Korean brand uses a blend of ruby powder, rose water, and hyaluronic acid to reveal the user’s brightest, clearest complexion.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing worse than a phone or laptop charger with a broken cable. An easy and fun solution to protect your loved one’s cables is the GlowTree Cable Protectors. These adorable critters include a duck, a lion, a tiger, a rabbit, an elephant, and a koala and can slide right over any standard phone charger to protect the joint where the charging port and the cable meet. It’s a fun and functional gift anyone can appreciate!
The Anker PowerCore 10000 Power Bank is one of the smallest and lightest 10000mAh portable chargers available right now and can provide almost three-and-a-half iPhone 8 charges or two-and-a-half Galaxy S8 charges.
It uses Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies to give devices the absolute fastest possible charge and it is compatible with any electronic device you can plug into it. This power bank can easily fit inside a bag or pocket and will ensure that your giftee never runs out of battery as they go about their life.
The Leatherman Wingman Multitool is the go-to tool for handymen around the world. Perfect for house and work projects alike, the Wingman comes with 14 tools, including a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, a wire stripper, scissors, a package opener, bottle and can openers, a file, and a ruler. It’s got a super lightweight design that makes it easy to carry around with you, and every tool can be accessed using only one hand.
Best of all, the Wingman is backed up by Leatherman’s 25-year limited warranty, so you can be confident this is a gift that your loved one will be able to enjoy for many years to come.
Whether it’s from strenuous exercise or hunching over at the computer, all of us struggle with tension in our necks, shoulders, and backs. The Resteck Neck and Back Massager is a ridiculously popular electric massager that is guaranteed to relieve your giftee’s tension time and time again—a pretty awesome gift if you ask me.
The massager has four buttons that control the heat, the speed, the direction, and the type of massage. This much flexibility ensures that your giftee will find at least one setting that they like. Best of all, the Resteck massager can be used on more than just your neck and back; it makes a great leg or even a foot massager as well!
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a Polaroid-style that will allow your loved one to take photos that will instantly appear on a piece of physical film. The bundle linked here is great because it also includes 40 sheets of film, a carrying case for the camera, a scrapbook, and colorful frames for the printed photos. The Instax Mini 9 is a hugely popular gift, particularly for young people who have never seen or used a Polaroid-style camera before. It might be old and familiar technology to you, but it’s entirely new and fun to them!
The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a legendary kitchen appliance that makes an incredible gift for the baker in your life. The mixer has a large 5-quart mixing bowl, 10 mixing speeds, and a tilt-head design that makes it easy to pour ingredients and remove the bowl. It also comes with three attachments: a dough hook, flat beater, and wire whip. The bowl and its attachments are all machine washable, making this stand mixer an even bigger time-saver than you might initially expect.
Is your giftee more of an espresso-lover than a coffee-lover? Then the Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine is easily one of the best gifts you can give this year. The Barista Express is a top-of-the-line espresso machine that will enable your giftee to make the best lattes they have ever had.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable is an affordable and fun way to make vintage technology accessible to modern audiences. This turntable can play all of your favorite records, and it even has built-in speakers. It has built-in Bluetooth speakers that allow you to connect your phone and other devices to it and use it as a regular Bluetooth speaker.
Traditional alarm clocks can be an unpleasant jolt into your day, especially in the cold winter months when it might still be dark outside when your alarm goes off. The Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock allows you to make a more peaceful transition into the day by mimicking the sunrise in time with your alarm. You can set the light to play one of five different wake-up sounds, FM radio, or no sound at all. And it has other great features like a snooze button and the new PowerBackUp+ which maintains internal clock settings and a backup alarm for at least 8 hours, even if you lose power.
Electric toothbrushes make dental health easy. The Oral-B 7000 Electric Toothbrush is a hugely popular electric toothbrush that makes a great gift for anyone who is still using a regular manual brush. Highlight features of this brush include the six unique brushing modes, the built-in brush timer that vibrates after two and three minutes to let you know when to stop, and the Oral-B partner app that tracks your brushing and makes suggestions to get an even better clean. I personally have one of these brushes and have never enjoyed brushing my teeth more.
The sixthreezero Around the Block Women’s Cruiser Bike is a hugely popular beach cruiser bicycle with a classic look and fantastic quality. It comes in a range of excellent colors, from the mint linked here to cream, coral, navy, and more. This version has 24″ wheels and a 7-speed Shimano external hub, which gives plenty of flexibility for different riding conditions. With a design that prioritizes comfort over speed, this is an awesome bike for anyone who wants to ride around the neighborhood.
The Sonos One (Gen 2) is a powerful smart speaker with built-in Alexa voice control. What separates the Sonos One from other smart speakers is simple: sound fidelity comes first. The One is a speaker first and foremost, which is reflected in the clean and balanced sound production.
One of these little speakers is enough to fill up an average-sized bedroom. But one of the other key features of Sonos speakers is their modular design. Two speakers can be synced via Apple AirPlay 2 in the same room to create a fantastic stereo setup. Or you can get multiple pairs of speakers and sync them together to create a multi-room sound system.
With double or triple the strength of your average brew, Death Wish Coffee markets itself as being the world’s strongest coffee. It is, indeed, shockingly powerful stuff. If your giftee is accustomed to having two or three cups in the morning, they’ll likely be able to get by with just one from Death Wish.
Not only is the coffee strong, but it also tastes great. It’s also USDA Certified Organic and Fairtrade, so you can feel good about your purchase on multiple levels. Death Wish makes an awesome gift for coffee lovers in your life!
The GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum is a trendy new makeup product that is perfect for the person who wants to keep their eyebrow game strong. This isn’t just a filler product either. It is a true eyebrow serum that uses a blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to promote the appearance of fuller, bolder brows in just 6-8 weeks.
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an incredibly cool smart home device that lets you control your home thermostat from your smartphone or through Amazon Alexa. Nest is described as a “learning thermostat” because it learns the temperatures that you like and programs itself once it has a feel for your preferences. This means you won’t have to navigate any confusing menus to establish a heating and cooling schedule.
One of the easiest and most delicious ways to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your diet is by making juices. The Breville 800JEXL Juice Fountain is a wildly popular juicer that makes juicing both easy and fun. This 1000 watt juicer has a premium build quality made of die-cast steel, and every part that you might need to wash after use is 100% dishwasher safe.
The Gili Pop Beads Jewelry Making Kit is an incredibly fun gift that lets kids create their own bracelets, necklaces, charms, and more. Kids get to be as creative as they want, and the easy snap-locking design comes with more than 500 unique pieces that can be used for all kinds of accessories. Kids love them, and it’s also a great activity for adults to do with their kids. You can even use them to make cute ornaments for your Christmas tree!
The Solo Stove is a high-end portable fire pit that first took Kickstarter by storm and is now dominating the outdoor enthusiast space. Its unique approach to combustion airflow creates fires that burn with less smoke and more heat, making it an easy upgrade to any weathered backyard bonfire setup.
The Solo Stove is both durable and easy to use, and it even comes with accessories so it can function as a grill too. No matter how you use it, it will be sure to warm up your spirit as well as your appreciation for the great outdoors.
I’d be pretty surprised if you hadn’t already heard of Exploding Kittens, which is one of the best-selling party games ever on Amazon. This award-winning game is easy to learn and challenging to master, making it a great way to bond with players of all ages.
You can play with up to ten players at a time and a round lasts less than 20 minutes. Another cool detail is that each card features original art from The Oatmeal, one of the most prolific web comic artists around.
There are few Christmas gifts more iconic than a Lego set, which makes this Lego Creator Fish Tank 3-in-1 Building Set three times as exciting. The pieces from this single set can be rearranged to create either a fish tank, an art easel, or a treasure chest, showing off the sheer flexibility of this building toy. And, of course, they can always come up with their own inventions too.
There is nothing like having a plush new robe to put on Christmas morning, especially if it is this gorgeous printed velour robe from Just Love. This cozy robe comes in several colors and sizes, all of which have a snug fit and a scalloped texture.
The Gunnar Apex Glasses are a new frame design from the company that brought blue light blocking lenses into the mainstream. And just like their past releases, Gunnar’s new glasses are highly effective at reducing eye strain and headaches while you are viewing tablets, computers, TVs, and phone screens. They are great for both gaming and work and they also make a sharp accessory for a night on the town.
Speaking as both an avid shopper and home cook, this Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a coveted kitchen tool that is as versatile as it is beautiful. Dutch ovens can be used to bake bread, braise meat, cook soups, poach chicken, and more. On top of that, they look absolutely gorgeous, making them a huge booster to your kitchen aesthetics. It’s no wonder they are one of the most popular Christmas gifts year after year.
The Meer Mini Projector is a technological wonder. It is a pocket-sized projector that can throw up 60 inches of 1080P content and runs on a power bank. It is also ridiculously cheap. That makes this a ton of fun for gadget lovers, as well as those that like to have a cozy movie night in bed. Yep, you can absolutely use the Meer Mini to throw up a movie on the cieling.
When you live in a colder climate, you quickly learn the importance of keeping your digits warm. And if you know someone who regularly goes through boxes of disposable hand warmers, that can get expensive. Do them a favor and convert them to the Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer instead. This pocket-sized gadget takes less than two minutes to heat up to 107.6 degrees and lasts up to four hours on a single charge.
Tools are always a popular gift for burgeoning tradesfolk, and a solid drill is crucial for lots of beginner projects. The Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill is a compact and lightweight drill that works for a variety of situations. It comes with the drill, the battery, a carrying case, and a 45-Piece Screwdriving Set too.
We sauce lovers are many and we are proud. And our love of gourmet hot sauces makes holiday shopping a breeze. That’s why you should gift your favorite sauce lover an epic Trufflin Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set to step up their next homemade pizza or batch of chicken wings.
These two sauces from Trufflin are made with the finest black truffle oil, giving them a rich and earthy flavor that is unmatched by any other sauce. Each on its own makes a great addition to most meals but for the truly enlightened, you can combine them into one delicious creamy dream.
Hammocks are an ever-popular gift option that appeals to just about anyone. I mean, who doesn’t want to kick back and lounge in the shade of a tree? Exactly. The Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock is a great option too, as it is both lightweight and durable.
This hammock comes in a single or double size and is available in a variety of colors as well. You also get two tree straps, two carabiners, and a carrying case so all you need to do is provide your own trees.
The Buddha Board is a trendy new art set that encourages quick daily sketches on a reusable drawing board. Using only water and the included brush, you can practice calligraphy or quick sketches over and over as your art slowly fades between uses. It is a great tool for bringing gratitude and stillness into a busy day.
Puzzles are a great way to pass the time and a classic Christmas gift to match. That’s why I recommend the Blue Kazoo Earth Jigsaw Puzzle for all your favorite puzzle fiends. This 1000-piece puzzle is totally round, though, so don’t plan on starting with the corner pieces. This unique design adds a nice twist to the normal formula while also creating a beautiful image.
It should come as no surprise that a high-quality water bottle is a universally well-liked gift. After all, we all need to hydrate, and not every water bottle is created equally. For example, there is the Hydro Flask and then there is the rest.
This insulated water bottle is the Rolls Royce of beverage containers. It has double steel walls, a powder-coated exterior, and it’s all dishwasher safe. It is also BPA-free and phthalate-free to match. If you know someone who is still getting their daily H2O fix from Dasani, then do them a huge favor and get them a reusable water bottle.
Your loved ones can say farewell to their outdated top-loading toaster thanks to the Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven. This killer kitchen appliance uses convection heating to get a perfect toast, bake, roast, or broil in a fraction of the time it would take using an old-school toaster oven.
The Smart Oven Pro comes with 10 pre-set cooking functions that should give you a good idea of what this baby is capable of: Toast, Bagel, Bake, Roast, Broil, Pizza, Cookies, Reheat, Warm, and Slow Cook. It also has several quality-of-life features that make using the Smart Oven Pro a breeze, including a non-stick coating on all sides, an interior light, and a removable base that gives you an easy way to clean up crumbs.
Instant cameras are fun but the film gets expensive. That’s why instead we prefer the Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones. It is a new kind of printer that doesn’t require ink and is ultra-portable, so you can take it on an adventure and print pictures from your phone then and there. It prints 2 x 3 inch photos with peel and stick backing, so you can keep them as mementos or stick them on you water bottle.
Boating is more accessible than ever thanks to high-quality inflatable watercraft like the Intex Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak. This 10-foot-long kayak can seat two passengers with leftover room for cargo. It comes with a foot pump, two aluminum paddles, and a removable skeg for directional stability. This thing is surprisingly durable and a ton of fun. Consider including a life vest for beginners.
Resistance bands have recently grown in popularity among the fitness community for their versatility and ease of use. The Renoj Booty Bands have become a particularly desirable workout tool because, well, who doesn’t want a perky booty?
There are loads of different hip and glute workouts you can try with the Booty Bands and the results come quickly when you give the workouts your all. Each set has three hip bands, which you can progress through as your leg strength grows.
As smartwatches and true wireless earbuds become more ubiquitous, so too does our need for charging cables. The Im Saferell Wireless Charging Station is a great way for Apple device users to charge their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Just make sure that all of their devices are compatible before you lock this one down.