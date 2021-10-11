101 Most Popular Christmas Gifts: Your Ultimate List

101 Most Popular Christmas Gifts: Your Ultimate List

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

One of the best ways to pick a great Christmas gift is to take inspiration from the gifts other people are buying. That’s why we’ve rounded up the most popular Christmas gifts of the year, with awesome ideas for people of all ages and interests, so that you can find best-selling gifts that your loved ones are sure to enjoy.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
100 Listed Items

What are the Most Popular Christmas Gifts of 2021?

While all of the above gifts are sure to be hits this holiday season, there are a few products that really stand out from the rest. My predictions for this year's top 5 products are the Nintendo Switch, the Apple AirPods, the Fitbit Versa 2, the Instant Pot, and the all-new Fire HD 10

The big reason why these gifts are likely to be so popular is that they have extraordinarily broad appeal. They work equally well for people of all genders and interests, and with the exception of the Instant Pot, for people of all ages. 

They're also products that have the potential to be your giftee's "big gift" for the year. They've all got a definite wow factor and could easily become an integral part of their everyday life. 

If you were a little overwhelmed by the number of choices above, I think purchasing any of these is a super safe choice that your giftee is almost guaranteed to love. 

What Are The Most Popular Christmas Gifts for Kids?

When it comes to buying gifts for kids, you're going to want to focus on products that fit their interests. Most kids will have one or two books, TV shows, or movies that they absolutely love. Ask their parents if you don't know off the top of your head and go for a product that's related to those interests. 

If your giftee loves the original Frozen and is hyped for the sequel, you can't go wrong with the Frozen 2 Elsa Doll and Nokk Figure. Or if they've been playing the Baby Shark Song on repeat for the last year-and-a-half, the Baby Shark Doll is an obvious choice. 

The coolest gift for kids on this list, though, is the new Echo Glow smart nightlight, which is something that both young children and their parents are sure to love.

If you're looking for a more comprehensive list of popular gifts for kids, take a look at some of the hot new toys available this year, including our top Christmas toys

What Are The Most Popular Christmas Gifts for Tweens?

Tweens can be a challenging group to shop for because they're in that awkward middle-ground between kid and teen. That said, there are a few great products on this list that are perfect fits.

If your tween is interested in makeup and nail polish, you may want to consider the Gellen Gel Nail Polish, the BESTOPE 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set, or the KOOLORBS LED Vanity Mirror. If they're more into action and adventure, the GoPro HERO 7 is sure to rock their world, while the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods are great ideas no matter what their interests.

Check out our gifts for tweens ultimate list for more awesome ideas. 

What Are The Most Popular Christmas Gifts for Teens?

When shopping for teenagers, you want to look for products that match their interests and have a certain cool factor. Teens, as a general rule, are very concerned about their image and social status, which is something that's worth keeping in mind when looking for gifts. That said, the above list has several gifts that teenage guys and girls are sure to like

One of the most common interests among teenage guys is video games, so that's always a safe direction to go when hunting for the perfect gift. I've already spoken at length about the Nintendo Switch, so I'll give that a rest for now. Instead, I'll give special mention to the Logitech G900 Gaming Mouse and the ASUS 24″ 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor, both of which are great gifts for teenage guys who are interested in PC gaming. 

Before purchasing either of these gifts, though, you'll want to confirm that their existing mouse and monitor are in need of being replaced. If they are still using a basic mouse that isn't specially made for gaming, the G900 will be a huge hit, as it will greatly improve their gaming ability and experience. The ASUS monitor will require an extra bit of reconnaissance since you will want to make sure that they have a gaming computer that will benefit from the increased power the monitor can support. That said, it will be worth the effort because this monitor would definitely be a show-stopping gift.

Other great non-gaming gifts for teenage boys include the Buffway Slim Minimalist Wallet, the JBL Flip 4, and the GoPro HERO 7

For teenage girls, there are a few directions you could go, including the above gaming products—if they're into gaming—as well as beauty products, clothes, books, and just about anything else. My top recommendations from the above list are the Apple AirPods, the BESTOPE 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set, the Gaiam Yoga Mat, and the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set.

What Are The Most Popular Christmas Gifts for Wives?

A quality Christmas gift for your wife is the perfect way to remind her how much you care—so no pressure! Jokes aside, shopping for your wife can be easy and enjoyable, and there are some great products on this list to get the creative juices flowing. 

If your wife loves cooking, the Instant Pot, Ninja Air Fryer, and Ninja Personal Blender may have been on her list for a long time already. Or if you aren't sure if she wants another cooking gadget, the Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machine might be a better choice, as it will allow her to enjoy high-quality espresso drinks without having to visit the local coffee shop. 

The two books included in this list—Becoming by Michelle Obama and Educated: A Memoir—are also great gifts for your wife if she hasn't read them before. Both of them are widely celebrated autobiographies written by strong and successful women, and they're easily two of the most popular books available right now. 

Alternatively, you could always go the tech route. The Fire HD 10 is a super affordable tablet that's perfect for watching videos, playing games, and browsing the web. If your wife spends a lot of time doing these activities on her phone, she might enjoy doing them on the Fire's gorgeous 10-inch screen instead. The Apple Watch is another great choice. 

What Are The Most Popular Christmas Gifts for Husbands?

Finding great gifts for men is notoriously hard, but there are a handful of products listed above that are pretty safe bets.

If your man loves gaming, check out the Nintendo Switch, the Oculus Quest, the Logitech G900, or the ASUS 24″ 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor. Or if they are always looking for the latest gadgets, consider the Apple AirPods, the Microsoft Surface Go, or the Apple Pencil

There are some other great options for men with specific interests. The Garmin Approach S20 is perfect for golfers, while the Binging With Babish cookbook is great for food and film buffs. Game of Thrones fans will love the Complete Seasons Collectors Edition and alcohol enthusiasts will be pumped about the Cresimo 24 Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, ,
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x