101 Most Popular Christmas Gifts: Your Ultimate List

The Fire TV Stick 4K can transform your loved one’s TV into a full-fledged media hub. Simply insert the stick into an open HDMI port on the TV and they’ll be able to use it to stream all of their favorite video services, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and more. There are also many lesser-known apps that will let them stream select shows and movies for free!

The best thing about this Fire TV Stick is that it lets your giftee stream video in 4K, while the previous Fire TV stick does not. This makes the new version a worthy upgrade, even if your loved one already has an older Fire TV stick, because they’ll be able to stream video that actually captures the potential of their 4K television.

A final great feature of the Fire TV Stick is that it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which can be used to control the TV using spoken commands. Once your giftee has experienced this feature, there will be no going back to their old-fashioned remote!

Note: The Fire TV Stick 4K will be back in stock on December 22, 2019. If you select one- or two-day shipping at checkout, you will still be able to receive it in time for Christmas—plus wrapping!