25 Best Owl Gifts: The Ultimate List

This classic cocktail ring is a total eye catcher, with an antiqued owl covered in detailed feathers. The eyes feature bright yellow cubic zirconia stones, that deliver a piercing gaze. This sterling silver piece is bold enough for either a man or a woman. What really sets off the design is the highly polished beak that gives this owl a really elegant look. You can also get it with red, purple or clear CZ eyes.

For a big bold band ring, the oxidized sterling silver owl ring is an awesome look for men or women, with carved feathers, glittery marcasite sets, and a really cool three dimensional design. The owl and crescent moon ring is a sweeter design that would look great as a pinky ring.

If you’re looking for something in a yellow and white gold mix, this 10k gold owl ring is a real cutie.