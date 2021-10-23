25 Best Owl Gifts: The Ultimate List

Whether the person on your gift list loves owls for their mystical appeal, they revere them as powerful predators and one of nature’s most impressive birds, or they simply adore their irresistibly cute faces, find them the perfect presents with our ultimate list of Owl Gifts.
This classic cocktail ring is a total eye catcher, with an antiqued owl covered in detailed feathers. The eyes feature bright yellow cubic zirconia stones, that deliver a piercing gaze. This sterling silver piece is bold enough for either a man or a woman. What really sets off the design is the highly polished beak that gives this owl a really elegant look. You can also get it with red, purple or clear CZ eyes.
For a big bold band ring, the oxidized sterling silver owl ring is an awesome look for men or women, with carved feathers, glittery marcasite sets, and a really cool three dimensional design. The owl and crescent moon ring is a sweeter design that would look great as a pinky ring.
If you’re looking for something in a yellow and white gold mix, this 10k gold owl ring is a real cutie.
If you’ve got a hipster on your list, one of the hottest gifts right now is a sweet set of succulents and some cute pots like these to plant them in. This set of six owl pots, each with different patterns and glazes makes a cute small gift for those with too limited a space for large houseplants. Naturally, these pots are perfect for owl lovers too. In fact, when it comes to the best owl gifts, we vote for these.
We also think your owl fan would love these owl succulent pots with the three tiered bamboo stand. Keep in mind, whichever of these pot sets you select, you’ll need to buy the succulents separately.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Handmade by artisans in India, these cool wooden coasters are a great gift for owl lovers and anyone else who values the finish on their wood tables. At less than $20, this set of six coasters features etched owl designs and they stack in a matching wooden coaster holder. Another tabletop saver and really cool owl gift idea is this pad of paper placemats with a three-bird design.
This cute solar garden light will bring a warm glow to the yard of any owl lover on your list. Each owl light is made with 10 micro-LEDs. It comes with a collapsible weather-resistant metal stake, so it’s easy to move this piece to a location with full sun as the weather changes throughout the year. The solar panel means no worry about cords out in the weather.
To be clear, this price is for one individual light, but if you want to splurge get them the gift of two or three. You can also get this owl garden light with a cool bronze and green finish.
These adorable owl mugs make every morning a hoot with their funny wide eyed expressions. To make stirring in their favorite flavored creamers, this set of two mugs comes with matching owl spoons that are darned near as cute as the mugs. A great gift for granny or any owl lover, this set is also super affordable along with fun.
If you’re looking for a totally groovy sort of hippie style owl gift, this psychedelic tapestry is a cool one that can be used as a wall hanging, twin bedspread or tablecloth. Made of 100 percent lightweight cotton, this tapestry is washable which makes it versatile for lots of things. Perfect for a college dorm room or boho chic apartment, the wise old owl will keep watch over your giftee.
If you’re looking specifically wall decor, this four piece set of framable 8 x 10 inch owl posters look like traditional woodblock prints, that can be hung either separately, or in a grouping.
This pretty beaded bracelet features healing stone beads along with gold tone spacers and a gold tone owl charm. Strung on an elastic cord, this pretty bracelet fits almost any wrist and is a spiritual gift for any man or woman. Get a six pack of these healing owl charm bracelets to divvy up among friends and family. This multi-pack includes agates, tiger’s eye and other colored stones along with the lava rock beads.
This adorable set of nesting owl measuring cups is a great accoutrement to any kitchen, with four brightly colored birds that cleverly stack for easy storability. These may be more pretty than functional, as they do need to be handwashed, but for someone who’s crazy about owls, they could be the perfect small gift choice.
The matching owl measuring spoons are equally adorable, and you can still get matching owl salt and pepper shakers, but you’ll have to hurry, because Amazon is nearly out of inventory.
This Asian inspired design features a natural bamboo wooden frame highlighted by sepia mulberry paper panels with wise owls that are reminiscent of the look wood burning delivers. The shoji screen style delivers a warm golden light that’s perfect in the bedroom but would also make a cool accent piece in any other room of the house. Created in Thailand, it lends modern style with an old world flair.
This cute little crossbody bag delivers tons of boho chic, with a tapestry style back and that darling embroidered owl on the front. This bag isn’t big, so it’s just about right for a small wallet, smartphone and keys. It works great for those casual days when your giftee doesn’t want to drag a bunch of stuff in a giant purse. The high quality canvas construction means it’s ultra-light and durable. Get it in two fun Christmasy colors.
This owl crossbody bag features whimsical owls woven in a tapestry that’s decidedly less boho and more suitable for work. And we think your owl loving lady will go nuts over this adorable owl wallet.
Do you have a kid who’s in love with stuffed animals and has an affinity for owls? This giant stuffed owl toy is seriously realistic, but also really fluffy and snuggly soft. At nearly 17 inches tall, this big bird features beautiful markings and realistic details. It’s a cuddly option for any kid who loves wild things without the actual danger of playing with them.
This plush snowy owl stuffy is a sweet and soft snuggler for smaller kids that will generate hours of imaginative play. And this floppy little eagle owl is another sweet stuffed option.
This cute cotton chef’s apron features a whimsical owl print that’s totally unisex. Made with a big front pocket to keep essentials like a thermometer and kitchen towel, this apron is inches wider than most others making it a good fit for both men and women. This apron is made for serious kitchen use, and since it’s 100 percent washable cotton, there’s no need to worry about splatters and spills.
The Hoot Stuff Hostess Apron is a really fun gift for the woman on your list.
This teapot and teacup combo is a great gift for the tea lover on your list. It features a clever stacking teapot that fits right inside the cup, so when their bag or leaves are infusing, the teacup is warmed at the same time. The thing that knocks this owl gift out of the park is the gorgeous gift box it comes in. It’s so pretty it’s almost a gift in itself.
This same company makes an adorable owl coffee mug and matched stirring spoon that comes in a wicked cute round gift box. For the delicate drinker, this set of two bone china owl mugs is also lovely.
We don’t know about you, but we think anyone would be motivated to take a homemade lunch to school or work in this ridiculously cute owl print neoprene lunch bag. BPA free and eco-friendly, this little bag is roomy enough for adults and small enough for kids. It will keep cold things cool and hot things warm for hours at a time.
If you’re specifically looking for the little kids on your list, this owl backpack is another adorable option that fits all their supplies to take to kindergarten and grade school. An owl straw cup is a great way to make sure your toddler stays hydrated throughout the day. All these great owl gifts are still available for Christmas delivery if you order fast.
Who wouldn’t fall for these tiny sterling silver owl earrings? Great for women and girls, the little birds are glittering with sparkly cubic zirconia stones. Lead and nickel free, they’ll never cause skin irritation, and at just .43 inches in length, they are perfect for a second piercing. These studs feature a standard post back and clasp.
In case inventory runs low as we near the holidays, this pair of sparkly owl studs is similar, and equally adorable. If you’re looking for owl earrings that hang from a French wire instead, we love this sterling silver pair for the bright blue sparkly eyes.
This soft and sweet little stuffed owl white noise machine is the perfect gift for the new parents on your shopping list. With soft lights and music, it can ease baby to sleep with less fuss. It plays 12 different white noise sounds, and the Bluetooth speaker can be used to play baby’s favorite lullabies too. You can program it to automatically shut off after 30, 60, or 90 minutes, which means parents sleep easier too.
Your giftee will love the wise words on the card that comes with this pretty rose gold plated owl necklace, especially the advice to “be whooo you are.” With sparkly little crystal studded eyes, this dainty necklace is a wonderful gift for all owl lovers and any lighthearted lady who loves jewelry that’s playful and fun.
For a layered jewelry look, pair the My Very Best Night Owl Long Necklace with the first. This one comes on a 31 inch long chain.
This little leather notebook is cool in so many ways. First, the embossed cover features two wise old owls on the front and a unique flower design on the back. It’s filled with 96 pages of heavyweight handmade paper to scribble notes, journal or act as a diary. Because it’s handmade, each and every one of these notebooks is unique in some way.
The paper can be easily refilled, and at 7 x 5 inches, it’s an ideal size to slip into a pocket or purse to jot down thoughts whenever. At just $12.99, you might want to splurge on an owl pen to keep with this journal at all times. Perhaps more a more practical gift for young writers would be this owl journal with lined pages.
A bangle bracelet with clever charms is always a welcome gift, but this bangle has an important asset besides being adorable and adorned with a pretty owl charm. This silver tone bangle is both jewelry and a philanthropic gift as well. For each bracelet sold, Alex and Ani donates 20 percent of the purchase price to Roger Williams Park Zoo.
These monies provide science and environmental education programs to over 30,000 children from pre-school through high school. Even if you don’t live in Providence, RI, you can get behind a cause that creates new generations of environmental activists and owl lovers. You can also get this bangle in an antiqued gold tone.
This super cool acrylic glass lamp makes the ideal nightlight or mood light for your owl person. With color-changing technology, your giftee will be mesmerized by the rotation of seven colors, or they can toggle back and forth between their favorites. Perfect in a bedroom or bathroom, everyone will want one of their own. It recharges via USB port, and at just 10 inches high, it’s easy to squeeze into small spaces that need an element of owl design.
For tinier folks on your shopping list, the owl nursery nightlight is a thoughtful gift for less than $25.
This pretty piece of owl jewelry is more than a pendant necklace. It features colored lava rocks that can diffuse essential oils that deliver health benefits to the wearer. The pendant opens like a locket, and the tiny lava rock fits inside. It comes with seven stones in different colors to coordinate with every outfit.
It hangs from a 24 inch chain, so it’s great to wear with sweaters and turtlenecks. You might want to get a small set of essential oils to make this owl gift complete.
There’s nothing like the soft, flickering light from candles. This clever owl tealight lantern holds a single small tealight candle inside a glass hurricane belly. Finished in an antiqued gold, it features a handle for hanging, or can be used on the mantle or tabletop because it’s flat base gives it a solid stance. It comes with an LED tealight that is easy to install as well as replace with a simple twist of the tealight tray in the base.
Because their tealight won’t last forever, make sure they have some backup LED tealights for quick replacement.
With one owl, and three other woodland creature friends, laser etched into solid beechwood, these clever measuring spoons make the perfect present or any animal lover. In addition to the owl, they feature a hedgehog, a peacock and a squirrel. They feature a natural food safe oil finish, and if hand washed will last for years to come. If you’re looking exclusively for owl gifts, the beechwood spatula turner has an adorable owl perched atop a tree.
Sweet and silly owls top each of this set of socks for women. Especially cute when worn with ankle boots, these socks feature elastic around the ankles to keep the owl tops in place. Made for women’s foot sizes from 5-8.5, they’re an ultra-fun gift for the owl lover on your list.
These cozy cotton blend owl socks are great for both girls and boys. The set of three pairs are soft, breathable and warm. Looking for some owl slipper socks? This pair features non-skid soles and fun faux-shearling toppers.
This adorable and lightweight infinity scarf features dozens of the cutest cartoony little owls, all perched on branches, bright eye unblinking. Made of sheer viscose, this scarf is the perfect gift for all seasons and with its bright colors and interesting design, it’s going to match almost everything in your wardrobe. At less than $10, its an affordable gift for any special occasion, and it comes in lots of bright colors and open as well as infinity styles.
If you’re seriously penny pinching this year (which is okay by us, BTW) this owl-print long scarf is just $7.99.
