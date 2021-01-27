29 Best PhD Graduation Gifts: Your Ultimate List

While the last thing a PhD graduate might want to see is another book, this isn’t an ordinary book. This folded book art is a unique piece of decor, great for displaying in any home or office. But there is one catch: you have to make it yourself. What’s for sale is merely the template to fold the pages of any book to look like this when you open it up. It requires no tools and since it is D.I.Y. you can make a personalized book choice that will add extra meaning for the recipient.