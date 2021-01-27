29 Best PhD Graduation Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Earning a Ph.D. requires thousands of hours of research and sacrificing almost all social activity and sleep. But now that the work is complete, it’s time to celebrate and there’s no better way to acknowledge this type of achievement than with a thoughtful Ph.D. graduation gift. We’ve highlighted some of the best options below, which range from humorous memorabilia to luxurious gifts that truly feel like a reward for their hard work.
Sure, your favorite PHD graduate probably could have used a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones while they were working on their thesis, but that’s not to say that they will be useless now. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are ideal for tuning out all of life’s stresses and distractions, which is what one should do after living and breathing stress for eight years. It has a comfortable fit, a long-lasting battery, and balanced audio that sound great playing any genre.
It’s no surprise that this gorgeous Leather Journal Cover for Field Notes has so many outstanding reviews. It’s a gift anyone could use, especially a recent PhD graduate. This journal cover is designed specifically to fit Field Notes brand notebooks (3.5 x 5.5 inches) or Moleskine notebooks (3.5 x 5.5 inches). It also comes with a pen holder and a slot to hold credit or business cards.
While the last thing a PhD graduate might want to see is another book, this isn’t an ordinary book. This folded book art is a unique piece of decor, great for displaying in any home or office. But there is one catch: you have to make it yourself. What’s for sale is merely the template to fold the pages of any book to look like this when you open it up. It requires no tools and since it is D.I.Y. you can make a personalized book choice that will add extra meaning for the recipient.
If grad school teaches you anything, it is that coffee is a daily necessity. This Brim 8-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker is sure to stand out and something they’ll use all the time. It doesn’t use a filter and delivers the perfect cup every time using a pulsing shower head to evenly distribute water across the beans. Plus, it has a massive capacity so you can keep filling mug after mug.
This funny frame kind of hits the nail on the head with its definition of PhD and will give any new graduate a bit of a chuckle. It’s the perfect place to frame a photo from graduation day and display it proudly at home or in their office. You can also choose to have it personalized with a name or message of your choice. The frame measures 8 x 10 inches, with space for a 4 × 6 photo.
This highly rated Seiko watch is an extra-special gift for someone who just graduated from their PhD program. It is an attractive and refined watch that can be worn daily. It dresses up any outfit and is a beautiful timepiece that will last a lifetime. It may be a bit on the expensive side but I’ll bet that its cost is a meager percentage of the graduate’s student loan debts.
This Banuce laptop bag is a really special accessory that will help a new PhD graduate feel fit for their new title of doctor. Not only will this be extremely useful for a recent graduate who needs to tote around their electronics, but the smooth buttery leather and sleek design is absolutely gorgeous. The structured silhouette is clean and simple, made with smooth leather.
Nothing makes you feel distinguished like drafting up a memo or grading papers with a Kaweco Al Sport Fountain Pen. These fine nib pens may be a little more involved to use than your standard ballpoint, but they really provide a different writing experience altogether. The Al Sport is a great entry-level fountain pen to introduce them to this time-honored writing tradition without breaking your gift budget.
When you’ve just completed a program that trains you to laser focus on your work for hours at a time, a lukewarm cup of coffee or tea is a common issue for new PhD graduates. That is what makes the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 such a ridiculously cool PhD graduation gift. This “smart mug” keeps your hot beverages at your favorite drinking temperature, which you set using an intuitive smartphone app. You can even save presets to keep different drinks at different temperatures.
This awesome map is the perfect way to commemorate the city where the Ph.D. graduate completed their doctorate. After all, they likely spent years getting to know it. It is made from laser engraved wood so it is more special than a standard map print. It also comes framed, which gives it a completed look. You can choose any city and several sizes for the artwork. Note that it is handmade and takes about three to four days to create, so plan ahead if you plan to gift this on a specific date.
It’s a running joke that sleep does not really exist for PhD students. It’s an intense, grueling process. It involves long hours, and commitment to late nights, early mornings, and tons of work. A great gift for a recent grad is some new sheets, making a good night’s rest even more enjoyable. This set is 100 percent linen, providing a hypoallergenic, cooling, sleeping experience.
If the graduate expects to be sitting at a desk a lot in their future role, then you might want to consider gifting them this awesome standing desk converter from FlexiSpot. By stacking it on their existing desk, it will raise their monitors to eye height, thereby reducing the strain on their neck and back while they work. And the best part is that it lifts up pneumatically to bring the monitors to standing height so they can work fully standing up. We recommend pairing this with a compression mat on the floor so their feet don’t get tired either.
If you know that the PhD graduate you’re shopping for will soon be setting up shop in an office, unique items for their desk are an awesome graduation gift. This stylish and sleek clock has a retro-inspired design with flip-down minute and hour display. It measures 8 × 4 × 6.5 inches so it won’t take up too much space on a desk or shelf, but is still easy to read from a distance. Note that batteries are not included.
This quirky PH.inisheD Mug makes for a fun and inexpensive gift to honor your favorite PhD graduate and all of the work they did to get their degree. This mug has a large 15 oz. volume and, unlike their diploma, is dishwasher-safe.
When you spend a handful of years glued to your desk, a vacation afterwards isn’t just a treat but a necessity. Finishing your PhD candidacy is a liberating event and the best way to celebrate is to pack up this S-Zone Oversized Canvas Travel Tote and take a vacation. This tote makes a great carry-on bag for big trips but it can also be a standalone bag for short business trips where you don’t need a ton of luggage. This 21.7L tote will carry your shoes, shirts, pants and other gear that you need to get through airport security quickly.
It is not uncommon for new PhD graduates to suffer from impostor syndrome, a psychological effect one feels unqualified for the work they do even though they are well-qualified. But it is so much easier to feel confident in yourself when you have your own monogrammed wax seal. That’s where this kit from Nostalgic Impressions comes into play. It can be custom designed to match the recipient’s initials and it ships with sealing wax so they can put it to use right away.
Returning to a normal sleep schedule after regularly burning the midnight oil can be hard for a new PhD graduate. That’s why I recommend a GnO Cooling Weighted Blanket to help bring deep, restorative sleep to restless minds. You can order it in tons of sizes, even large enough for a king-size bed. The set includes a silky soft bamboo cover, which is machine washable, as well as the weighted insert. If you’re not sure which weight to go with, we recommend going with the lighter of the two options since it does take a little bit of an adjustment to get used to sleeping with the weight.
A really nice piece of jewelry is an appropriate gift for just about any occasion, especially one as momentous as this. You’ll need something that really wows, which is why we love this personalized necklace which has both blue sapphires and diamonds in its design. You can order the initial of your choosing for a beautiful and memorable gift.
Grad school is over, which means it is time to return to a normal sleep schedule like the rest of the world. The Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock is a great tool for doing so, as it provides light cues that mimic a natural sunrise instead of (or in addition to) an audio alarm. It also helps you fall asleep with a simulated sunset mode and a library of calming nature sounds to help you find your peaceful place.
PhD graduates move up in rank from a simple Mr. or Ms. to Doctor, which is a pretty fun title change to recognize. If you’re shopping for a graduation gift for a PhD student, something that acknowledges their new title is a great choice. This t-shirt is an inexpensive and humorous option, which nods to their new title of Doctor. Pair it with one of the more serious gifts on this list for an all-around awesome gift.
A PhD program might not seem physically intensive, but all of that time focusing on research can do some damage to your body. This HoMedics Shiatsu Air Pro Foot Massager is a great way to give back to your body with a little TLC. It has several different massage functions to choose from along with an optional heat mode. Now if only they made one for your brain.
When you have several years of pent up grad school stress built up, you sometimes need to bring out the big guns to alleviate some of that stress. This Vitruvi Stone Diffuser is the Cadillac of essential oil diffusers, as it is built from high-quality ceramic material and has the ability to diffuse scents in areas upwards of 500 square feet. Pair this with a pack of calming essential oils and you will help your recent graduate find relaxation, ward off germs, and bring fresh smells into their home.
This First White Coat Hanger only really makes sense if they just completed a doctorate of medicine program, but if they are about to start a career in medicine, then this gives them a place to store their first official white coat. The lettering is printed on the wooden part of the hanger and it comes with a white bow attached. Though, if preferred, you can easily remove the bow and add a more customized decoration.
While completing your graduate thesis can foster personal growth and discovery, it’s also all about the amazing job opportunities that open up afterward. Help them prepare for their professional career by getting them this MaxGear Metal Business Card Holder, which can hold ten to twenty business cards depending on the thickness. It is very pocket friendly at 3.7 x 2.3 x 0.3 inches and is sturdy enough to last through their entire career (whatever it may be).
The Nordgreen Native Watch sports an elegant unisex design that will go with any professional attire from a three-piece suit to a thrifted tweed jacket with elbow patches. This timepiece has interchangeable leather straps but we find that the brown leather pairs best with its low-bezel stainless steel watchface.
While some may consider Kanye West to be the antithesis of an academic, there is no denying that his 2007 album Graduation is one of the best hip-hop albums of its decade. And a longtime hip-hop fan will probably appreciate this Graduation Bear Bobblehead just as much as they would appreciate a more serious graduation gift.
This ornate Italian Replica Old World Globe Bar might seem out of place for a new PhD graduate, but they’ll be occupying an academic office or constructing a private study in no time. And when they do finally get there, this piece of ornate vintage furniture will become a centerpiece for their space. This globe opens at the equator to reveal hidden bar supplies, making it easy to unwind with a drink after a mentally taxing activity.
This comical Look at You Graduating and Sh*t Soy Candle might not be appropriate to open up in front of Grandma, but after eight (or more) years of education, they’ve earned the right to chuckle at a swear word. They’ve also earned the right to sit back, relax, and breathe in the calming vanilla and caramel aroma of this scented candle.
Okay, this Precious Moments Figurine is a bit of a gag gift since no one under 60 collects these vintage statuettes. But if you need a gift for someone who took a little longer than average to finish their PhD, then this can actually come off as a pretty funny slant at their age. But just know that whether you gift this ironically or not, it will very likely just end up in a Goodwill.