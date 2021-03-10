21 Best Retirement Gifts for Women They’ll Love

Reaching retirement age might seem “old” to some, but for many women, retirement sets them free. They’re primed to have the best times of their life exploring new people, places, and passions they simply didn’t have time for when they were working and raising a family. These retirement gifts for women are a worthy celebration of their past accomplishments and many will help to pave the way for adventures yet to come.

Our list includes smaller mementos you might choose for a coworker as well as larger gifts you’d buy for your most important people including parents and partners.

What Are the Best Retirement Gifts for Her?

There are an awful lot of women who are confronted when they first retire, and they might not know quite how to spend their time. That provides a challenge for a gift-giver like you, who might be unsure of what to buy.

There are a surprising number of resources that might offer some ideas. If your lady is looking for a sisterhood that can offer advice, the website SixtyandMe.com has lots of women who share their wisdom freely and generously. Some of their commentaries actually informed our list of gift choices above.

If your retiring woman is at a loss for what to do in her spare time, self-care gifts are a great place to start. Think about spa treatments, skincare, and aromatherapy gifts.

If she's a woman who has always focused on fitness, treat her to something that will inspire her to try something new. From paddleboarding to snowshoeing there are lots of low impact sports that can build fitness and are ridiculously fun. Of course, if you're shopping for someone who's a bit more fearless, let there be no boundaries to your gift giving ideas!

What Are the Best Luxury Retirement Gifts for Women?

Naturally, if you're shopping for luxury retirement gifts, our mind wanders directly to diamonds and designer brands, but that's really not terribly imaginative, although it's fun. 

Instead, if you really want to surprise her with something out of the ordinary, think out of the box. High end e-bikes for the two of you - why not? Perhaps a backyard redesign that includes a gazebo for her outdoor oasis. Brilliant!

Whatever you decide to do to celebrate your special woman's retirement, make sure to find something worthy of her lifetime of work, dedication, and achievement.

