21 Best Retirement Gifts for Women They’ll Love

Retirement might just be the time when there’s actually time to really explore food as both an art and a passion, so the all-new Echo Show 10 with a one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen is a great way to get her started. This smart device is so versatile with a screen big enough to comfortably. If she’s trying to follow a recipe from America’s Test Kitchen or The Barefoot Contessa, she’ll easily be able to channel her inner Julia Child as she learns to master techniques with instructions she can see instead of trying to follow a cookbook. Better yet, the Echo Show 10 gives her exclusive access to cooking classes and shows.

Of course, Echo Show 10 connects to Alexa, so she can enjoy great stereo sound, and vivid visuals with a ten-inch high definition screen that’s great to watch the news, movies, and more. She can also connect to Amazon Music and sing along with the lyrics as they display on the screen, or she can check the news, weather, and traffic before heading out with friends. She can even use it as a smart picture frame to display all her favorite family photos.

This nifty device even allows her to easily control compatible smart home devices with a simple interactive display or by using her voice. She can set the thermostat, run the Roomba, check security cameras, and see who’s at the front door, whether she’s home or not.