21 Best Retirement Gifts for Women They’ll Love

Reaching retirement age might seem “old” to some, but for many women, retirement sets them free. They’re primed to have the best times of their life exploring new people, places, and passions they simply didn’t have time for when they were working and raising a family. These retirement gifts for women are a worthy celebration of their past accomplishments and many will help to pave the way for adventures yet to come.
Our list includes smaller mementos you might choose for a coworker as well as larger gifts you’d buy for your most important people including parents and partners.
Any time is the perfect time for a cocktail ring, and if your lady loves art deco designs, this gorgeous ring is a find! Crafted in sterling silver with 14k yellow gold highlights, this ring is centered by a 1.33 carat lab-created emerald surrounded by a halo of 0.12 carats of white diamonds. Milgrain accents add elegant detail to this ring which is seriously affordable for such a dramatic piece.
This ring also comes with other center stone options including lab-created sapphire, lab-created ruby, or natural blue topaz. You can get a similar art deco design with three square-cut natural sapphires if you can’t go for lab-created stones. Wonder what the difference is between lab-created and natural gems? This article from With Clarity notes that lab-created sapphires don’t mean “fake” and the similarities are far greater between them and natural stones than you might think.
Retirement might just be the time when there’s actually time to really explore food as both an art and a passion, so the all-new Echo Show 10 with a one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen is a great way to get her started. This smart device is so versatile with a screen big enough to comfortably. If she’s trying to follow a recipe from America’s Test Kitchen or The Barefoot Contessa, she’ll easily be able to channel her inner Julia Child as she learns to master techniques with instructions she can see instead of trying to follow a cookbook. Better yet, the Echo Show 10 gives her exclusive access to cooking classes and shows.
Of course, Echo Show 10 connects to Alexa, so she can enjoy great stereo sound, and vivid visuals with a ten-inch high definition screen that’s great to watch the news, movies, and more. She can also connect to Amazon Music and sing along with the lyrics as they display on the screen, or she can check the news, weather, and traffic before heading out with friends. She can even use it as a smart picture frame to display all her favorite family photos.
This nifty device even allows her to easily control compatible smart home devices with a simple interactive display or by using her voice. She can set the thermostat, run the Roomba, check security cameras, and see who’s at the front door, whether she’s home or not.
If gardening was a casual pastime while she was working, it might become a full-on passion in retirement and the Lettuce Grow FarmStand is the perfect gift to indulge her love of growing 12 months a year. This hydroponic garden can be used indoors in any sunny window (or with grow lights) during the cold months and then be moved outdoors during the prime growing season.
Anything that grows above the ground can be planted in the FarmStand, and because plants grow in water rather than soil, they are more nutritious and they grow at lightning speed! According to Debbie Moore Carrico, a FarmStand owner, “It’s a nice hobby and also supplemental food source. The produce is so much better than from the grocery store.”
While this hydroponic garden generally begins by ordering starts, you can also start seeds in your FarmStand with a planting medium like Root Riot. A great companion gift would be a pH tester to ensure her water is at the perfect balance for productive growing. You’ll find lots more information about the FarmStand here.
Retirement gifts for women should reflect the fact that they’re no longer in a rush, so they’ll take things at the pace they choose, and this SOHOO electric bike is the perfect gift for meeting up with you or her girlfriends for coffee, cruising the beach, or riding around the nearest city park.
Built for comfort, this bike features both a front fork shock as well as a seat shock to absorb the bumps on uneven terrain. It has more upright handlebars that allow for a more back-friendly body position as well as solid visibility in her surroundings. The padded seat is a plus for comfort as well. Wider tires mean she can leave the pavement and ride on more challenging terrain within reason.
This battery-powered bike has four different modes including walk, pedal-assist, throttle, and regular bicycle options, so she can get as much or as little exercise on her rides as she wishes. With a powerful 48V 500 Watt battery, this e-bike can go up to 65 miles at slower speed, or 35-40 miles at speeds up to 25 mph.
A removable rear rack makes it simple to carry groceries from store to home or all her beach gear from home to the lake. Be sure she’s equipped with a solid bike helmet like the Bell Thalia, and if she’s a casual cruiser, a handlebar coffee cup holder wouldn’t hurt either.
If you’re looking for retirement gifts for women who love their wine, the Master Vintner wine making kit is a great way to explore making their own wine at home. This expert recommended kit was designed by and tested by people who love wine, and it just doesn’t get much more fun than creating a new hobby that can be shared with her friends.
The kit includes literally everything she’ll need to get started on her wine making journey, including two fermenters, a wide-mouth carboy, and all the smaller tools to create her first wines. With instructions and recipes from the experts, she’ll make wines worthy of drinking and celebrating.
This kit is compatible with all different wine ingredients kits, and can be used with either fresh grape juice or juice from concentrate. (We’re not talking Welches here.) If you’re looking for more unique gifts for women, the Master Vintner fruit wine making kit is another fun option, especially for the woman who has an abundance of fruit trees in her yard or quick access to nearby U-Pick orchards.
One of the best ways to spend time outdoors is with a fishing pole in hand, and this Ugly Stik ultralight rod and reel combo is just about perfect for the retired woman who loves to tromp up and down the banks of creeks and rivers or shores of a lake trying to entice “the big one.” This ultralight setup includes a six-foot rod and a small but super nimble reel. It also comes with yellow 5lb. test monofilament line, so she can start her fishing adventures as soon as she’s got a valid license in her pocket.
Ultralight setups like this are easy to use, and according to this article by MentalItch, they make fishing more easily accessible to hikers and backpackers who appreciate the compact size and light weight. As a woman who fishes at all times using an ultralight setup, I vouch for their nimble feel, which means I lose a lot fewer trout than my spouse who is a fly fisherman.
Here’s another good secret. There are a few lures you should get her as well. I highly recommend the Mepps Trouter Kit which has my very favorite lure, the Thunderbug (the second one from the left,) which rarely fails me.
There’s never been a better time for a woman to pamper her skin than when she hits retirement age, and the FOREO UFO Smart Mask Device is an ideal way to help her fight the signs of aging. Using three different therapies including sonic facial massage, LED light therapy, and cryotherapy, her skin will get a spa worthy treatment anytime she uses this smart device.
Designed to be used with FOREO’s unique mask blends, the UFO’s hyper-infusion technology helps to push all those healing and skin loving ingredients deep beneath her skin’s surface to do their best work. This app connected device will leave her skin feeling and looking glowing. It has eight different LED light treatments to target a myriad of skin issues, and something we’re pretty sure she’s going to love is that this device accelerates mask treatment times to as little as 90 seconds versus many masks that take 20-30 minutes of her precious time.
If she’s in need of anti-aging antioxidants, get her the Youth Junkie mask pack. Does she have sensitive and easily irritated skin? The calming Cannabis Seed Oil masks are ideal. If lack of moisture is an issue, get her the hyaluronic acid infused H2Overdose masks. There are lots of other FOREO mask options as well, so pick the perfect one for her skin type and know she’ll love you for this terrific gift.
One of the first lessons of retirement is learning to deeply relax, and meditation is a great way to do just that. This meditation cushion can ease the discomfort of sitting on the floor which can be a deterrent to the practice, but it comes with a terrific little advantage – little lotus flowers on the top that stimulate her acupressure points for increased blood flow and nerve stimulation.
This cushion is filled with buckwheat hulls which compress and keep her comfortable, but the height and firmness of this cushion can be easily adjusted by simply unzipping the inner pillowcase and removing some of the hulls. The outer pillowcase has a grab and go handle and can be used on either the cotton side or the side with the acupressure nodes.
This meditative gift would be well-received if you included some suggestions for guided meditations for beginners as well as some books about the life-changing benefits of meditation. We highly recommend 10% Happier by Dan Harris, a laugh-out-loud funny read about this former news anchor’s road to meditative peace. His companion podcast is an excellent resource as well.
While we’re not always on board with kitschy stuff, this cute wooden wine rack really is a clever and moderately priced retirement gift idea for women. This clever pine wood rack fits on any wall and comes with the metal hanging hardware already attached. It can accommodate four wine glasses and up to five traditional wine bottles, but keep in mind, these accoutrements don’t come with the rack.
This hand crafted piece features the words “Retired…Time to Wine Down,” which are laser etched so the design won’t rub off after years of use. The rack comes beautifully gift boxed and ready for giving. Naturally, we think you should definitely get her some retirement worthy stemware to use in the rack, and these beauties from Riedel would be a perfect choice.
Whether your gift recipient is looking to develop a new hobby or she’s already a lover of photography, the Canon EOS Rebel T7i is an incredible camera system that will give her years of stunning photos and keep pushing her to build on her creativity and skills. The beauty of this DSLR camera is that she can use it as a simple point and shoot (which would be a shame unless she’s in a hurry) but she can also ramp up her knowledge and use all the filters and lenses that come with this awesome kit.
The reason we’re in favor of this Canon camera is that the “Canon system” offers interchangeability, so even if she does decide to upgrade to a more complex model in the future, she can still use her lenses, filters, and more.
This 28 piece camera bundle includes a Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, a three-piece filter kit, a four-piece macro photography kit, battery chargers, camera bag, tripod, memory cards, and more – literally everything she’ll need to have a blast with photography.
With a camera resolution of 24.20 megapixels (MP), she can capture all the finest details in nature. If this seems a bit much for your budget, her skill level, or her future desire, you can always start with the 20.1MP Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II which is simple to use yet produces seriously high-quality photos. The Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 is even more user-friendly yet still shoots with 20MP resolution, 720p video, and offers image stabilization, plus it’s small enough to toss in her purse.
Retirement is often the time for travel, and as that becomes a reality again, one of the best retirement gifts for women might just be this three-piece set of hard-side luggage from Delsey, one of the premier manufacturers of travel gear. This set of spinner luggage gives her three bags to choose from including two checked bags with enough space for longer journeys and a smaller airline compliant carry-on bag for those weekend getaways.
The durable ABS exterior is tough enough to hand the abuse these bags will take during travel yet they’re lightweight and easy to handle (unless totally overfilled with heavy items.) Well laid out interior compartments make packing perfectly simple and allow for better organization. On the outside, TSA locks ensure no one can get at her personal items while en route.
We love that this set features stylish rose gold-tone extendable handles. 360-degree spinner wheels mean she can maneuver her bags with ease because they can be pulled or pushed in absolutely every direction. You can also get this great luggage in a two-piece set or buy each bag individually as well. Delsey also makes great soft side luggage if you think she’d prefer that.
“I’ve got plenty of time to relax and read” said no working woman ever. That’s why we’re nuts about the Bubbles & Books monthly subscription box that delivers a new novel and some great bath goodies every single month. This surprising retirement gift idea comes with new themes each month that include either a regular book in addition to the bubbles, or up to five eBook downloads per month.
Better yet, you can do a little digging and order this gift in her favorite genre, so if she loves romance, mystery, or anything else, she’ll get something to enjoy. You can also upgrade to the premium box which arrives with two books per month.
Gift subscription boxes are a great idea because it’s like giving someone a special surprise each and every month, and there are so many to choose from. Don’t worry if you’re limited by budget as many offer 3, 4, 6, and 12 month options.
This insanely cool kayak fits all the requirements for a zen-like water adventure for the woman who embraces the outdoors. This clever folding kayak takes up minimal space, and can be easily taken to any nearby beach or slow-moving river for a paddle adventure. At just 26 pounds, it folds into the size of a large portfolio that can fit into the trunk of her rear hatch or trunk. No giant SUV required for this boat.
This fully functional watercraft is ultra-lightweight yet strong, and can withstand sliding onto a rocky shoreline, or bumping underwater obstacles. Roomy enough for a dry bag and hand pump, it can accommodate up to 300 pounds. It’s manufacturer rated for up to 20,000 folds which equals a crazy number of kayak trips. With a few practice runs, she’ll be able to set this up in less than five minutes.
This kayak is especially great for people who can’t heft a heavier boat onto the top of their car or pickup, and for city dwellers with minimal storage. Stable enough for beginners, it offers a fast and sporty paddle in both smooth and rough water.
If she’s a true beginner and wants some paddling experience under her belt before getting something more pricey, the Emotion Spitfire sit on top kayak is just nine feet long and could easily be strapped to her luggage racks to transport. Don’t forget to get her a kayak paddle to go along with.
Any recently retired person will tell you it takes some time to shake off the stress of the work environment and get into the groove of a life in which one does exactly what they want. The Durasage Personal Infrared Sauna is a great gift to help the newly retired woman relax and enjoy the spa experience in the comfort of her own home.
The heat generated by this personal spa helps melt away tension as well as improve post-workout recovery. It’s so relaxing, and it’s fitted with a pocket on the outside in which she can keep her magazines and tablet neatly stowed while enjoying her sauna.
Three ultra-thin carbon fiber heating elements will keep her toasty once she’s zipped inside. A simple to operate attached remote lets her set the temperature as she desires between 104-140 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, she can set a timer for 5-30 minutes per use. Once done, this handy sauna and included chair fold for easy storage in minimal space.
This low EMF sauna is safe to use just in case she’s worried about electro-magnetic exposure. The experts at Healthline offer the latest research on EMF exposure and it’s worth a read.
Retirement definitely means more girlfriend get togethers, and the One Savvy Girl wine tote bag is a great gift for the lady you’re likely to splurge on, but it’s still in what we consider the affordable gift category. This cool wine tote is insulated, padded, and water-resistant. It comes with a comfortable shoulder strap so she can snag her bestie and they can relax at an outdoor concert or anywhere else they’d like to indulge.
Large enough to carry up to two bottles of wine or champagne, plus an exterior storage pouch to hold keys or other small items, it also comes with two insulated stainless steel wine tumblers that are durable for outdoor use, and maintain the wine’s perfect drinking temperature.
Another fun gift idea for her girlfriend outings is the INNO STAGE large cooler bag which also comes with a portable snack table that’s ideal for serving charcuterie, wine, and cheese and has a holder for the wine bottle as well as four wine glass holders. Very clever!
When you’re newly retired, there’s one healthy way to get fit fast, and that’s simply by getting out and walking. These TrailBuddy collapsible trekking poles ensure that your lady stays stable on her feet, and when or if she wants a more aggressive workout, these are a great idea for strength building on tougher trails. Made of super-durable but lightweight aircraft aluminum, these poles weigh in at just 9.7 ounces, making them ideal for older users.
They’re versatile for lots of uses besides walking and hiking. They’re great for snowshoeing, especially when climbing steep trails. (Snowshoes make a great retirement gift too if she’s still living in a four season climate.) These poles have four different tip options with interchangeable parts that include snow baskets, mud baskets, and rubber tips as well as the pointed metal tip. Cork grips conform to the shape of her hands with regular use, and the padded straps prevent chafing.
These poles can be lengthened or shortened in a second with simple lever locks. Plus they come in an assortment of color options, so pick a pair to match your retired woman’s personality.
When relaxation is the name of the game, you can give a gift that will improve their outdoor time whether it’s on the porch or patio (or even in the living room for that matter!) This stunning John Timberland fountain features the best of all worlds, delivering both an artistically beautiful sculpture as well as the oh-so-soothing sounds of running water.
Perhaps you’re shopping for your partner in life and you want to help her build the Zen garden of her dreams. This fountain could be the beginning of a beautiful and peaceful space you share together. It holds approximately six gallons of water, and the catchment basins feature lovely LED lights to add a soft glow to the piece. Plus, a Zen garden offers lots of health and wellness benefits according to this blog from Pure Living for Life. Perfect.
This outdoor fountain features a bubbling sphere at the top from which water cascades through several basins and is recirculated to the top. It’s made of lightweight resin and stands 39.5 inches tall. Don’t panic that it might be too heavy for her to move because it weighs only 32 pounds so she can place it easily and should she change her mind, it’s simple to relocate.
While this fountain does require electricity, there are many water features that don’t and operate on solar power instead.
Have you ever heard people say they don’t know what they’d do in retirement? It seems pretty hard to wrap our head around, but this great journal and planner offers the newly retired woman all sorts of inspiration and idea prompts to encourage her to live out her dreams. Nice retirement gift idea, right? Inside this hardbound volume, there are more than 2,000 ideas to get her thinking, as well as 100 places for her to add her own bucket list items.
If you’re buying a retirement gift for a woman with an adventurous spirit, The Bucket List: Wild: 1,000 Adventures Big & Small serves up a thousand ideas for wildlife adventures, both large and small. From bird watching to caring for endangered rhinos in Africa, it will spur ideas for excursions in the outdoors that will keep them feeling young at heart once they’ve stopped working 9 to 5.
We also highly recommend The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small. It features a mix of different yet adventurous ideas to get her started on her next life journey.
A cool (and humorous) way to present these awesome books is in an actual bucket with a clever little twist.
Stand up paddleboards (SUP) like this one from SereneLife might seem like just the latest craze when it comes to water play, but there’s a whole lot about the sport that makes it a great one for a retired woman. First, they offer a full-body workout and for any woman who wants to stay fit and strong in her older years, they’re a great low-impact way to develop or maintain fitness. They’re also great for improving balance and building core strength, per this blog from Airhead, both of which are helpful when it comes to preventing falls as we age.
The beauty of this particular SUP is that it’s inflatable, which means it’s easy to stow away when not in use. It features a non-slip deck pad so she’ll feel secure standing on top. It has a removable main fin and two other fins that allow it to track steadily and maneuver with ease in the water.
She’ll love that it comes with absolutely everything she needs to get into the water at a moment’s notice including the 10’6″ board, a coiled ankle cuff safety leash, aluminum paddle, manual air pump, and a waterproof bag for her deflated board. At 32 inches wide and six inches deep when fully inflated, this paddleboard is just as fun to float on as it is to paddle with.
With a 300-pound weight capacity, two people of smaller stature could easily fit on top. At just 19 pounds, this paddle package is easy to manage, and that matters if she’s planning to paddle alone.
Lots of people are interested in finding out more information about their genetic heritage, but while they’re working, most don’t have time to fully explore it. That’s what makes this AncestryDNA test kit the perfect retirement gift idea as it comes just when they finally have a little free time on their hands to fully enjoy it.
While DNA tests have been around since the 1900s, Ancestry was the first to make DNA information widely available to consumers through their DNA test kit. Filled with insights about her ethnicity and DNA matches, it also provides a historical timeline for her ancestors so she can literally see their movements from the ancient past right up to current times. Using next-generation sequencing technology, this kit can identify 25 key traits
This test is so simple. With a simple spit into a tube, you send your kit in and get the results in a matter of 4-6 weeks. What’s interesting about the Ancestry kit is that your original genetic reports will continue to evolve as the database is enriched with more information from new users in their database. Some of those changes over time will likely be surprising and interesting.
If you’re thinking she’d prefer a DNA test kit that also offers a wide array of health indicators, consider the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service or the Genomind Mental Health Map, a DNA test kit with a different twist.
Serious wine lovers know that keeping their bottles stored at the perfect temperature is an ideal way to ensure they’ll taste as good as they should when opened. If you’re looking for an awesome retirement gift for someone who likes to spend on the good stuff, the Aobosi 28 bottle wine cooler is a compact built-in refrigerator that stores up to 28 bottles at a time, allowing for easy access to open and enjoy a bottle whenever she wants.
Small enough to fit into even compact spaces, she can use it as a built-in or leave it freestanding. At just 15 inches wide, it features a seamless stainless steel door frame. The double-tempered glass door makes it easy to keep tabs on her wine inventory and restock whenever necessary. With dual cooling zones, she can set the upper and lower zone temperatures independently using the simple touch control panel.
The upper zone operates at 41-54 degrees Fahrenheit and is ideal for semi-sweet wine, sparkling wines, and white wines, while the lower zone at 54-68 degrees Fahrenheit works well for storing dry and semi-dry reds as well as brandy and port. Depending on bottle sizes, she can adjust or remove the internal beechwood shelves to accommodate her wine collection.
Just in case she doesn’t have space for this awesome wine cooler, you could get her the Coravin wine preservation system instead. This unique tool for wine lovers lets her tap into her finest bottles and pour a single glass without the risk of spoiling the whole bottle.