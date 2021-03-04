61 Best Romantic Gifts for Your Wife: Your Ultimate Guide

Do you want to surprise your wife with a romantic gift? We compiled over 50 of the best romantic gifts for your wife no matter the occasion. Many of these gifts are easily incorporated into a date night but we also made sure to include some classic tokens of love as fallbacks. Without further ado, let’s get extravagant.
Our Review
-
This gift card will give you the ultimate romantic date experinece. A hot air balloon ride in upstate New York. Take your sweetheart on the ride of her life and show her how much you love her with this amazing gift!
For something a little more mushy, these heart earrings are a fantastic choice if you are looking for thoughtful gifts for her. These heart shaped studs are stunning enough for a night out or a romantic date, but they are also suitable for daytime wear. The earring itself is made of 14K gold and the jewel comes in 16 different stone colors, from romantic reds to cool blues and greens and even a multicolored topaz.
Just because you don’t have an indoor fireplace doesn’t mean you can’t set the same mood with this nifty little Colsen Tabletop Fireplace. This little compact bowl is fueled by odorless, smokeless rubbing alcohol and can be safely used on any table or countertop. It adds ambiance and warmth wherever you need it and you can even use the flame roast marshmallows indoors.
Show her just how romantic you can be with an old-fashioned tandem bike ride on a Kulana Lua Tandem Beach Cruiser. This seven-speed bike is a smooth and comfortable ride that is perfect for an afternoon ride through the park or an eco-friendly ride to a dinner date.
If you are shopping for a woman who loves to cook, there is nothing more romantic as a gift than Le Creuset. Le Creuset is a premium brand of cookware made in France that comes in rich, brightly enameled colors. Le Creuset pieces are considered collectibles and will last for many years, even for generations in your family. This cast iron pot is the ultimate piece, with a 5.5 quart capacity big enough to handle soups and stews. It features superior heat distribution and retention, 45% larger handles for a sure grip, and a composite knob that withstands temperatures up to 500 degrees.
We can think of few gestures more romantic than a hand-curated picnic in the park, and this classic Picnic Time Country Picnic Basket really seals the deal. Its iconic wicker design and gingham basket liner look straight out of a movie set. If wifey swoons for romantic gestures, then this special picnic will surely make her heart melt.
This short, sexy robe is made of 100% handpainted silk. It has a kimono style that is flattering on any shape. She will feel like a goddess walking around in this robe! Choose from 15 different colorful patterns.
Wine is always romantic, especially when shared with the one you love. These wine glasses are going to make your wine time much more special and turn up the romance as well. These hand painted classes are made in Sonoma, California, the same place where so much great wine comes from. This gift shows her that wine is best when shared, and you can create plenty of beautiful memories while sipping from these glasses together.
What could be more romantic than a big bouquet of red roses? Red roses are by far the most romantic flower and are associated with love and admiration. This bouquet consists of two dozen premium red roses, shipped overnight (no Sat, Sun or Mon deliveries). The blooms arrive closed and will open to their full beauty in two to three days, so make sure to time your shipping for a few days before you want to “wow” her.
What woman wouldn’t want a beautiful pair of diamond earrings? These gorgeous studs will look beautiful on her and are made of the highest quality materials. The diamonds are 100% natural and conflict-free. Pictured above are the one-carat studs, but you can get the diamonds in sizes ranging from half a carat to two carats.
Shop now at Amazon From AmazonLet’s be real for a minute. You’re pretty new to this whole romance thing, aren’t you? Well, no need to worry. This Romance-in-a-Box Starter Kit will set you in the right direction. It comes with 24 assorted rose-scented and unscented clear cup soy tea light romantic candles, two glass tea light candle holders, two scented red votive candles with matching votive candle holders, a pop-up 3D LOVE greeting card, and a bag of approximately 150 loose fragrant dark red silk rose petals. As long as you’ve seen a rom-com before, it should be pretty clear what to do with them. If you’re still feeling lost, email Michael B. Jordan. He’ll know what to do.
Here is a truly unique piece of jewelry that is unlike any other necklace. Nano Jewelry uses brand new technology to inscribe tiny details on small jewelry pendants. From far away this looks like a simple black and gold pendant, but with the help of a magnifying glass (included) the message “I love you to the moon and back” becomes clear. This is a precious gift that will show your love for her in a special way!
Perfume is a classic romantic gift because smell is so closely tied to our emotions. This elegant designer perfume from Versace is perfect for Christmas. She will wear it all year long and always associate the smell with you and your love for her. This perfume comes in a gorgeous class bottle with the Versace label that she will be proud to display on her vanity.
If you and your wife share a love for music, then do both of you a favor and invest in a high-quality record player like the Pro-Ject Debut Recordmaster. To make this gift feel even more personalized, we recommend pairing it with a copy of one of her favorite albums. Yes, there are cheaper entry-level turntables out there but they will eat up your records since they don’t even have a real counterbalance. Take it from a music lover who has been down that road. Jump straight to a quality record player and you won’t regret it.
If your love for your wife is worthy of a statue, then why not make one especially for her with this Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit? This plaster molding kit comes with everything you need to create a life-size plaster cast of your two clasped hands, or whatever pose you prefer.
Add some romance to her bath by gifting her this set of luxurious bath bombs by LuxSpa. This set comes with six extra large bath bombs, which are made from high-quality ingredients like sunflower oils, and soothing shea butter, cocoa butter, Vitamin E, and dead sea salt. This also means they are big enough for two.
Every woman needs a nice handbag, and a purse is a totally romantic gift for fashion-forward women. This leather bag by Marc Jacobs will go straight to her heartstrings and she will think of you every day when she uses it. This bag is made of genuine leather with an elegant, professional style. It has unlined compartments framing the middle zip pocket, five interior pockets, top handles and comes in four different colors.
For a fitness buff, a Fitbit fitness tracker is a super romantic gift that will communicate how well you know her and her passions. Fitbit gives her access to step by step coaching, dynamic personal workouts, and fitness tracking that tracks her heart rate, pace and steps all day long. It can even store and play over 300 songs and access playlists from Pandora. The built in GPS tracks distance and routes, and she can access apps for sports, weather and more. Fitbit can even make payments using the built in NFC chip and can be worn while running, swimming, riding, working out, and is comfortable enough to sleep in. It has a four day battery life.
Romance is about making memories together – With this Instax camera you can preserve those memories for years to come. This camera is like a new Polaroid, with instant photos printed out as soon as you shoot them. The Instax has a selfie mirror and automatic exposure measurement for easy snapshots. You can take it on vacations or traveling, or use it at home to capture everyday moments. This is a romantic gift that is begging to be used by you two together!
What could be more romantic than a luscious bubble bath together? This luxury body wash and foam bath from Bath and Body Works comes in a decorative bottle and has a love-inspired scent of rose and vanilla. Its blend of essential oils and natural ingredients are specially selected to benefit the body, mind, and mood.
If your wife is an artist or a creative type who loves to express herself with drawing, a nice set of colored pencils is a great gift. True romance comes from knowing your partner well enough to choose the perfect gift for them, and for artistic personalities there is no better gift than art supplies. These high quality Prismacolor colored pencils have soft, thick cores and richly saturated, lightfast pigments. They are super smooth and have thick, robust leads to prevent cracking and chipping. There are 132 premium colored pencils included in the package.
Romantic evenings inevitably end up in the bedroom, but without a nice comfy set of sheets you may put a damper on the mood. These sheets from Boll and Branch are 100% Gots Certified Fair Trade Organic Cotton, which means they contain no harmful chemicals and get softer with every wash. These heirloom quality sheets will last for years to come.
A romantic evening calls for candles – lots and lots of candles. Cire Trudon is one of the world’s finest candle makers, with exquisite scents and designs on the glass container. This candle is as luxurious as it gets, and is considered a collector’s item. Any woman with expensive tastes and a fine pallet will love this candle’s complex fragrance with top notes of spearmint, lemon, black currant, apple, ginger, clove, middle notes of jasmine and a vanilla base note. It is made in France in limited quantities.
A red rose may be the eternal symbol of love but no rose lasts forever. Except for this platinum-dipped Forever Rose, that is. This beautiful keepsake has a real rose inside and comes in a decorative gift box that is great for presentation. Plus, the precious metal coating helps to emphasize just how much her love means to you.
Watches are another special luxury that many women do without because they do not want to spend the money on themselves. With clocks easily accessible on our cell phones, watches are no longer a necessity and have become somewhat of a luxury item. This classic and simple watch has a clean, timeless design that will go with any outfit. It is a beautiful gift for a woman who does not treat herself to luxuries that she deserves.
A beautiful pair of leather boots is a thoughtful and romantic gift for any woman. Many women tend not to treat themselves with luxuries like nice shoes, and for these women it is so romantic to spoil her with a special gift that is high quality and fashionable. These boots are sleek and smooth and will add a nice touch of style to casual outfits. These boots are highly reviewed and made of the highest quality materials and construction. She will love them for years to come!
This aromatherapy massage oil is great for setting the mood for an even more romantic night. This organic massage oil is packed with natural vitamins and minerals that are great for the skin, unlike cheap massage oils made from petroleum-based products. The aromatherapy blend of lavender, bergamot, and balsam fir is relaxing and invigorating at the same time.
Here is another luxury candle that does not cost quite so much. Aspen Bay candles are so popular that they even sell travel-sized versions for people to take with them when they leave home. This candle has a clean, long burning wax blend made of soy and other natural waxes, as opposed to paraffin candles. The Aloha Orchid scent consists of orchids, jasmine, and gardenia entwined with white blossoms. This candle has a burn time of 100 hours for many romantic evenings to come.
This chemise and panty set from DKNY is perfect if you want to turn up the heat on Christmas evening. It features sheer lace and a G-String panty. The lace top can be work on its own at home, or underneath clothing for an added touch of style. This set comes in four colors – Christmas red, white, cream, grey or black.
This coat from Steven Madden struck me as romantic because of its mysterious, almost magical style. This is a perfect coat for long winter walks, date nights or any other romantic winter outing. It has a oversized hood that is reminiscent of a cape, and a tie belt to keep it night and tight. The bottom flares out a bit for a nice touch of style, and the back is slightly longer in the front to ensure no chilly breezes get in when she sits down.
A nice pair of high heels is a perfect romantic gift that tells her just how beautiful and elegant you think she is, and that you want to spoil her and treat her to fancy occasions where she can wear these stunning pumps. These Avec Les Filles pumps are made of satin with a gorgeous yet not extravagant crystal detail. They come in classic black or cute pink, and are perfect for any romantic date night.
What could be more romantic than a big box of chocolates? Chocolate is seen as an aphrodisiac food and is associated worldwide with romance and love. This special gift set from Godiva is sure to turn the romance level up a notch. This is a 24 piece truffle set featuring flavors such as Salted Almond, Salted Caramel, Aztec Spice, Dark Chocolate Truffle, Hazelnut Crunch, and Strawberry Creme Tarte Truffle.
This custom plate necklace is affordable yet still super meaningful and romantic. It can be engraved with any custom message, whether it is your kids’ names, anniversary date, the location where you first met, or any other meaningful word or phrase. Choose from yellow gold, rose gold, silver, and multiple different fonts.
If your wife is a snow bunny, she needs a nice pair of fashionable and super warm snow boots this winter. Sorel is a top brand for snow boots that stay toasty warm even in the coldest weather and snowy conditions. These boots are lovely and some in six different colors and patterns so they will go with any winter outfit. They are made of leather and rubber on the outside to keep her feet nice and warm. For someone who loves to spend time outside, this is a super romantic gift because you will get to spend time making memories in the snow together!
If your wife is a coffee lover, then this mini portable espresso machine is the ultimate romantic gift. This hand powered espresso maker allows her to make herself a shot whenever, wherever, with the best fresh ground coffee. It is super compact and lightweight and comes with a built in cup and scoop.
Sometimes the simplest things are the most romantic. Make her a batch of brownies in the Bakser’s Edge pan and she will love how every single brownie has a crispy edge to it. This gift is perfect for a low key date night at home.
If your wife loves science she will see the romance in this hereditary screening test from Color. This test shows her that you care about her health and longevity, that you want to spend your life with her and make sure that your lives are both as long as possible. This test screens for hereditary cancer risk of breast, ovarian, colon and five other cancers by analyzing 30 different genes.
This gorgeous sterling silver necklace is inscribed with the romantic message “I Love You Forever” wrapped around a blue Swarovski crystal heart. It makes a great gift for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries or just because.
There is no better romantic gift than gorgeous jewelry. This lovely necklace features an infinity-shape double heart to represent your love, crusted with Swarovski crystals.
If you and wifey are more the type to spend a night in cooking together than you are to eat out at a fancy restaurant, then consider getting you and her some matching Mr. and Mrs. aprons for your next big cookout. This kit comes in a presentable gift box that also includes matching oven mitts and a book of romantic meal ideas that you can make together.
This fun card game is a great way to spend romantic, quality time together. It is a fun and sexy way to show that you care about spending time together and getting to know one another on a deep level. The cards have thought provoking questions for you to ask each other such as “What’s something you’ve tried, but you’ll never, ever try again?” or “What’s your idea of a perfect vacation and how can we make it happen?”
A Year With You is a journal full of prompts to record your love for one year. The prompts are fun and sweet and make you look at each other in a whole new way.
“You make ____________ look so easy”
“________ is my ultimate guilty pleasure”
“Please don’t ever change ________________, it’s what I love most about you”.
When a love letter seems impractical but a thoughtful text doesn’t quite cut it, the Pixel Lovebox is the perfect compromise. This Wi-Fi-connected box is designed to bring a physical element to your digital love letter by creating a special space for wifey to read it. When the box receives a message, the heart on it spins until the receiver lifts the life to read the secret message on the Lovebox’s screen. It is a great way to send her a reminder of your love while you are at work or traveling for business.
If you and your wife are passionate about traveling, then this Scratch The World Travel Map is a great way to track your many journeys (and to plan your next). This extra-large map becomes more vibrant and colorful with each new country (or U.S. state) you can scratch off, as does your life with your travel partner.
This bath caddy will take your wife’s relaxation levels in the bath to a whole new level. It includes places for a book, a romantic snack like chocolate-covered strawberries, a glass of wine, lotion, and anything else she may need.
Here is an inexpensive and simple way to tell your wife every single day how much she means to you. She will read the message on this mug every time she takes a sip of her morning coffee, or evening tea, and remember your love for her. The message reads: “To my wife never forget that I love you. If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. Only then would you realize how special you are to me. -Love Husband“
These IOU coupons are a sweet, simple and inexpensive way to show your wife some romance. The coupons are to be used whenever she wants and include messages like “Good For One Relaxing Bubble Bath” or “Good For One Massage Of Choice.”
For a woman who cares about fitness, nutrition, health, or all of the above, this smart water bottle is the romantic gift she needs to know that you care about her health as well as her other interests. This water bottle actually glows to remind you to stay hydrated. It tracks your water intake and syncs with your smartphone via Bluetooth for reminders. It can sync with smart devices like a FitBit or Apple Watch to help her stick to daily goals.
Swarovski crystals always add a touch of romance to anything they are on. These toasting flutes have clear stems filled with crystals and a clear crystal base. They are perfect for toasting to “Us!”
SEEDLIP created the world’s first non-alcoholic spirit, so you can enjoy a cocktail together on a romantic evening even if you are not consuming alcohol. The Spice 94 blend is aromatic, earthy, and woody with hints of allspice, cardamom, oak, lemon, and grapefruit.
This vintage-inspired brass compass is a thoughtful and symbolic gift that shows your wife how much she means to you while also functioning as an actual compass. Though it is mostly intended to be decorative, it comes with an included case that also makes it practical for camping and backpacking.
When you and your wife don’t get to spend as much time together as you’d both like, you sometimes need to provide each other that extra reminder of your love to keep the flame alive. This novelty gift is a great addition to the medicine cabinet as it contains 50 capsule-sized messages of love that you can both take daily or as needed. The messages are pre-written but general enough to apply to almost any loving relationship.
Self-care is of the utmost importance, even when you are in a loving relationship. That’s why this Jade Roller & Gua Sha Massager makes for a thoughtful gift for a partner who is happiest when they feel comfortable in their skin. This rose quartz massager promotes blood circulation in the face while relaxing muscles and reducing wrinkles. It also feels soothing to use which will help her feel like the goddess she is.
This Full Body Bath Pillow may not look like much, but it will be very much appreciated by any wife who needs to relax after a long day of work or caring for children. Romance is all about giving your spouse what they need to feel great, and this full-body bath pillow is as comfortable as a cloud while she takes a bath.
Nothing says “you are safe and taken care of” like being bundled up in a blanket 24/7, and that’s exactly what The Comfy is here for. Not only is this wearable blanket super fun to wear around the house but it also sends your wife the signal that she can kick back and relax because you are there to care for her.
Whether you realize it or not, you and your wife probably spend a considerable amount of time together in bed. That makes it a meaningful place to form new bonds and memories. So why not sweep her off her feet with a surprise upgrade to a luxurious Tempur‐Cloud Prima mattress? This medium-soft mattress pairs plush softness on top with the adaptive support of Tempur material, making it a great choice if you both like soft mattresses.
When you live in a world that never sleeps, it can be a challenge to ever find a private moment for yourself. That’s where the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones come in. You and your wife can both share these incredible noise-canceling headphones to find those moments of tranquility that leave you refreshed and ready to spend more time together. These headphones sound great and can last for up to 20 hours on one charge.
Let’s be real, your wife deserves a daily spa experience that is probably beyond your ability to recreate. But with this Foot Spa Massager Bath, you can get on the right track. This all-in-one foot spa stimulates her feet with adjustable heat and shiatsu massage rollers that will melt away stress and pain. To complete the package, add some Epsom salts to soften up her skin as well.
This highly personal decor from Artblox Soundwave is a great way to crystallize a meaningful sound bite for your wife, whether that is a favorite song, a special passage from her favorite book, or a heartfelt message from you. Simply send a recording to the artists at Artblox and they will print the spectrogram onto a polished block of acrylics glass. It even has a QR code attached so they can play back the audio whenever they want.
While a new 4-piece luggage set isn’t so romantic on its own, it is when it is paired with the intent to take your wife somewhere new and magical with a grand vacation. This set from Traveler’s Club is reasonably priced too, which means you can put more money towards the main attraction. Now the next part is finding out where she’s always wanted to go.
If you and your wife have made a habit of swapping love notes throughout your relationship, then you’re already halfway to creating a meaningful library of memories to cherish forever. All you need is somewhere to store them, such as this Love Notes Memory Jar. This jar comes in a giftable box and has the words “Memory Jar” embossed in the glass design. If you haven’t already been saving love notes, then you can use the included ticket roll to get the ball rolling with some of your favorite romantic memories. It also works great for storing old birthday cards to each other.