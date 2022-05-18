50 Best Sexy Gifts: Your Ultimate List

If you only get one book of sexual positions, the Big Black Book is the one to get.

First off, it’s huge. I’m talking 360 pages of information here along with full-color illustrations. But maybe more importantly, it’s got amazing advice about all the stuff that makes sex amazing beyond the position. You can get into the most exciting pose the Karma Sutra has to offer, but if you’re both not in the mood, it’s not going to work.

Their sections on foreplay and getting into the mood are worth the price of the book alone in how much it will improve your love life. We all know foreplay is important (even the Chuch during the Middle Ages suggested prolonged foreplay in the De Secretis Mulierum) but this book takes it to another level.

In their view, foreplay is everything you do before, after, and during sex. Your entire day can be foreplay and when you start thinking about your relationship like that, you might find you’re looking at your interactions differently.

Okay, but the sex positions you’re all interested in: they are many and varied with nice illustrations and helpful tips. There are entire sections for oral sex for both parties and each section ends in with an exciting position challenge to take on.

The positions are traditionally gendered as a heterosexual couple but the book makes sure to mention that all the positions can be rearranged for any gender or combination and that parties should consider switching top and bottom roles a few times to try it out.