101 Best Small Gifts for Men (Updated!)

Sometimes the smallest gifts turn out to be the biggest hits. While your man probably wants a few large gifts for his birthday, Father’s Day and Christmas too, we’ve discovered more than a hundred small gifts for men that have been vetted by guys, for guys, and keep in mind, small doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive.
Are you shopping for a man who loves a statement piece of jewelry, but you’re worried about breaking the bank to get one? This beautiful sterling silver men’s ring will fit the bill – and at an affordable price too. He’ll love the highly polished silver and the cool chevron pattern down the sides. But it’s the ring top that’s a smasher. It features two black diamonds flanking an impressive 1.53 carat bezel set citrine. This golden stone has been lauded through the ages as a sign of success, and called the merchant’s stone, for its reputation of generating prosperity.
If you think that design is a little busy for his tastes, he might prefer this citrine men’s ring with a slightly smaller center stone flanked by two rows of created white sapphire. And speaking of sapphire, he might also be enamored with this stunning silver and created sapphire ring with a 6.1 carat deep blue center stone flanked by two natural tanzanite stones on the side.
Creating craft cocktails is an art form of its own, but this stunning Mixology & Craft copper barware set is going to make it almost embarrassingly easy. As impressive as it is to look at, it features all the tools your guy will need to whip up the driest martinis, refreshing mojitos, and his own special recipes. This set includes a shaker, strainer, muddler, mixing spoon, ice tongs, two bottle pourers, a bottle opener, and a jigger, plus a beautiful bamboo stand to keep all his tools pristine and scratch-free. This barware set comes in a variety of color options if copper isn’t his preference.
If he’s just beginning to hone his bar skills, consider getting him The New Cocktail Hour: The Essential Guide to Hand-Crafted Drinks and then let him test out his creations on you. Tough job, huh?
Don’t worry, he won’t shoot his eye out with this cool wrist rocket slingshot. This is the perfect toy for a big boy like your husband. Great for perfecting his target shooting skills, killing pesky squirrels or chasing off the neighbor’s obnoxious dogs and cats, this slingshot is dead-on accurate once he’s perfected his aim.
Cool small gifts for him are hard to find, and at this tiny price, you’ll give him hours of delightful play and fun. Eventually, he’ll use this boy toy so much that he’ll need to replace the rubber strap, so get him an extra and tuck it into his stocking along with some slingshot ammo. Great for your husband, boyfriend or son, they’ll find a way to put this tool to good use in competition with one another.
If you’re wondering “Why the heck is this Tumeric supplement considered a gift?” you might just want to think about how less inflammation, improved mood, and healthier joints might just be the best gift you can give someone you love! If you’re shopping for anyone who works hard and ends up with some inflammation because of it, Tumeric has been shown to dramatically reduce it.
But inflammation relief isn’t the only benefit of this supplement. Tumeric can even improve brain function and lower the risk of heart disease according to the medical experts at Healthline. That means that someone you love is going to feel better and be around a lot longer, so perhaps this is a gift for you too!
Organixx Tumeric 3D has maximum bioavailability, and we love the fact that it comes with a 100% one year guarantee.
When it comes to great small gifts for husbands, this awesome little bike pump will make him a hero in your eyes. Whether you both ride casually or competitively, punctured tires are just a part of the sport. Now your prince charming can fix your flat in a matter of minutes with this CO2 bike pump. It inflates a tube in seconds with a 1-turn valve system.
Control lever operation regulates the speed of CO2 release, for precisely controlled inflation. It comes with a twin valve head that threads onto either Presta or Schrader valves with no valve head switching needed. That’s a huge bonus. If your sweetie rides a lot, make sure he’s got a stock of spare CO2 cartridges stuffed in his bike pack, along with a good bike multi-tool.
Does your man travel a lot for work or pleasure. Long plane flights can be a real drag, but with this handy travel pillow, all his journeys are going to be a lot more pleasant. Made with dual density memory foam that offers better head and neck support, this pillow also delivers superior airflow, so he won’t wake up a sweaty mess. This pillow is adjustable to necks large and small thanks to two front pivot loops that make for a custom fit. We also love that the pillow cover is completely washable, so it stays fresh, and the fact that it comes with a handy carry pouch is another bonus.
Are you married to Mr. Fixit? If you answered yes, this small gift for men could save his life when he’s working around the house. Easy to slip into his pocket and keep handy at all times, the Fluke VoltAlert allows him to quickly test for energized circuits any time he’s changing a fixture, adding an outlet or doing other projects around the house.
This non-contact voltage tester is super simple to use. He just touches the tip to a terminal strip, outlet, or supply cord. When the tip glows red and the unit beeps, he’ll know there’s voltage present.
Another tiny tool that’s essential for even the simplest of jobs, from hanging a picture to leveling your freezer, is the IRWIN Tools Pocket Level. It’s sure to become one of his favorites in the shop and around the house. For dead on accuracy, like when you’re having your honey help you align shelves or multiple art pieces on the wall, the Qooltek Multipurpose Laser Level is a steal and a great small gift for his stocking or no reason at all.
Not all guys are game for jewelry gifts, but this cool two-tone men’s leather bracelet is a great small gift that he’s going to love. The two bands of braided blue and brown leather are finished with an uber-cool stainless steel clasp that stays securely fastened. We also thing the Men’s Black Ion-Plated Stainless Steel and Leather Wrap Bracelet is a really good looking choice that’s also pretty affordable. Be sure to check out all our favorite men’s bracelet choices for lots of manly options at affordable prices. If you’re looking for cool cuff bracelets for your sweetie, check these out.
Okay, sometimes a small gift doesn’t mean a small price tag, and that’s okay. If your husband has a hard time finding a place to workout without running to the gym or health club, get him a set of home gym equipment that he can use any time and anywhere. This nifty portable gym set includes all the fitness gear to get in great shape, and after the holiday food fest, you know that’s going to be one of his New Year’s resolutions, right?
This portable home gym equipment can be used for slimming, toning, flexibility, balance, and building muscular strength, power, and endurance. Hopefully, he’ll want to share this set with you too. This set allows him to experiment with more than 300 different exercises giving him tons of flexibility to work out any part of his body.
It’s less than a full year membership at any health club, and there’s enough equipment included that you can both work out together. Because this equipment is folds up into a convenient small case, your husband can always pack a few pieces to take on the road when he travels for work.
Don’t be fooled by the picture. We’re not suggesting you buy your husband a new car this year (although you could – it definitely would not qualify as a small gift.) What we are suggesting is that you save your sweetie a winter’s worth of scraping ice and freezing cold hands to begin his day. If your hubby gives you the garage and parks his rig outside, this awesome windshield cover protects his windshield from frost, snow, and sun too. It stays in place, thanks to six powerful magnets that hold it down even in the windiest weather.
It also features security flaps that can be tucked into the car doors so it can’t be easily stolen. Another cool feature of this windshield cover is that it also comes with protective side mirror flaps to keep them ice free as well. If your husband drives a larger truck or SUV, you’ll need an appropriate size cover. We recommend this windshield cover instead as the perfect gift for him.
You might have only known Leica for the brand’s amazing reputations for quality cameras, but they’ve stepped into the tool game with a tiny tool your guy is going to love. This wickedly accurate laser measure can measure distances of up to 200 feet with accuracy within 1/16 of an inch, and send the information instantly to his devices via the Leica DISTRO app.
Whether he’s planning a major yard project, or he’s always wondering where he left his traditional measuring tape, this pocket sized device can save the day. It’s ideal for measuring more than length, however, because he can also accurately calculate surface area, and more and on a big project, it will capture save up to 5,000 measurements.
There’s nothing more relaxing than a massage, but most men don’t or won’t take the time to get one for themselves. That’s why this cool small gift makes perfect sense for the man in your life. This shiatsu neck massager is super portable, simple to use and has both 3D massaging nodes and heat to help ease away his tension and stress, at the end of the day or at the office if he so chooses.
Neck massagers come in a wide variety of models, but we like this one for its portability. He can even use it in the car to make his commute home more comfortable. It simply slides over the headrest and has an adaptor that plugs into the cigarette lighter. Of course, we don’t recommend that he use this while he’s driving, as it could be a bit of a distraction.
When it comes to super cool and futuristic, as well as good looking and efficient, we’re kind of nuts about The Ridge Authentic Wallet, and we think your guy will be too. This minimalist wallet is RFID blocking, so no bad guys can steal your good guy’s identity, but what he’ll really love is the narrow profile that won’t ruin his pants or feel like he’s sitting on a giant pillow.
This wallet holds up to 12 credit cards without stretching out, and the money clip makes it simple to get at his cash without his cards falling out. It’s been hand torched to give the titanium a cool looking finish, and the elastic screws are interchangeable and this wallet comes with spares and the tool to swap them out.
It can be a tiny bit confusing to use at first, so he might want to check out this video to clarify exactly how to use it.
Perhaps you’ve been looking for a gift that’s small, but still feels like a luxurious kind of present. This 100 percent cashmere scarf is an elegant option that will have your bloke looking dapper as can be. This scarf will keep a man warm and cozy when the winter wind is howling, but it also looks great just draped around the neck of his overcoat. It feels extra special because it’s made in Scotland, and comes in this iconic tan Tartan plaid, as well as five other colors too.
When you’re looking for super cool small gifts for men that are more than what they seem on the surface, this tactical pen should be one to consider. To the naked eye, it appears like nothing more than a classy writing instrument, which, of course, it is. But this pen has a lot more to offer because it’s loaded with wicked smart, MacGyver style tools that can get him out of a pinch in an emergency.
This cool tool also includes an LED flashlight, a multitool, and a glass breaker that can smash a car window if you’re in an accident and can’t get out. Another cool little gift of an idea if you’re shopping on a tight budget is a credit card multitool.
There are those times when a small gift idea wins out because it’s just too cool for words, but normally we have a bit higher standards than that. The good news here is that this Infinity Orb Bluetooth speaker is both wicked cool, and it delivers dynamic surround sound too. Sweet.
As it levitates from its base, the speaker continuously illuminates with color changing LED lights to give it that otherworldly look. It wirelessly connects to his phone or any of his Bluetooth enabled devices withing 10 meters, to play his favorite music, podcasts and more. And it can play continuously on a single charge for more than eight hours at a time.
If he’s more of a tiki torch party kind of guy, he might love these LED flame speakers that safely mimic actual flames and can be scattered outdoors for the perfect patio gatherings or intimate outdoor dinners.
As you know, water is essential to life, but what happens if your guy is somewhere stranded in the outdoors or simply needs to rehydrate where water conditions aren’t optimal? A personal water filtration device can be a true life saver in those circumstances, and that’s what makes the LifeStraw an invaluable gift.
Whether he has to drink from a puddle or muddy stream, this little filtration device can purify the water to a level that even surpasses EPA standards. Plus it’s super small compared to many, and a safer alternative to taking iodine tablets. If you want to be a little more splurge like, consider getting him the LifeStraw Go Water Bottle with a filter inside and an easy to drink from silicone mouthpiece.
If you’re always on the lookout for a cool way to keep your guy (and his stuff) organized, this wood docking station could make both your lives easier. This organizer can hold his smartphone, tablet, wallet, keys, watch, and shades, along with slots for the pens or pencils he might be carrying too. It even has a coaster to set his morning coffee on so that he can get ready for work and load up his pockets or bag in one convenient area. A bonus for both of you is that it looks totally cool.
If your man’s decor is a bit more on the modern side, he might like this beautiful walnut docking station that has very clean and simple lines and even has a wallet holder and change tray in back – great when he’s unloading his pockets at night.
Is your man a noticer? By that, we mean that things catch his eye, and he’d like to take a closer look – be it birds and wildlife, or bugs and flowers. This cool monocular is so easy for him to keep in his pocket or messenger bag, and pull out whenever the whim strikes him. Perhaps he wants a view down the trail before proceeding on a hike, or he’s trying to get a clearer sense of the shoreline before he fords a stream.
Either way, this monocular features the highest quality optical glass. The BaK4 Prism all glass lens guarantees superior light transmission and brightness to give him bright, crisp, clear viewing. When he’s outdoors, he can use the included carry pouch that slips right onto his belt. Looking for a monocular that’s a bit more budget friendly, ROXANT has a mini monocular that gets rave reviews.
We love the kinds of gifts that are more than fashionable, but are also surprisingly function in surprising ways. Such is the case with The Tool Belt, a cool looking leather belt that has a hidden secret. The buckle acts as a can opener, while the prongs are actually Phillips and flathead screwdrivers. When he unsnaps the buckle on this full grain leather belt, it contains three wrenches for fixing gear whether he’s on the slopes or on the trail. Get it in three cool colors, and lengths from Small to X-Large.
Does the man on your gift list tend to skip out on breakfast unless there’s someone to make it for him? Not that we’re judging, because who wants to mess with a bunch of pots and pans first thing in the morning? This breakfast sandwich machine is ideal for the guy on the go, making it simple to fix a healthy hot breakfast in just a couple of quick steps – no muss, no fuss.
Using his own fresh ingredients like eggs, ham, veggies and more, along with some kind of bread, from bagels to english muffins, he just fills each tray, closes the lid, and in five minutes he’s got a delicious morning meal. Cleanup is especially easy because all the removable trays can go right in the dishwasher. Buying for a single dad who might be cooking for himself and a child? You can get this cool machine for two as well.
This sandwich maker will be back in stock on December 17th, so if you’re an Amazon Prime member you can still get it delivered before Christmas.
Is your guy someone who can’t stand to be disconnected from his devices, even when he’s camping or hiking? Whether he needs to check in at the office, catch the latest news, or listen to his favorite music, there’s nothing worse than a dead battery when there’s no available electricity. That’s why this portable solar panel is the perfect small gift for him.
Dual USB ports allow him to charge his phone and tablet at the same time, and because it has intelligent control, it will detect and properly charge them super fast. This device has three panels that unfold and he just has to let Old Sol do the rest. If he’s got bigger toys that he wants to power in an eco-friendly fashion, the Renogy 100 watt monocrystalline solar panel does an amazing job, and he’ll never have to listen to a gas generator to keep his RV battery fully charged.
This silly, sweary coloring book is the perfect opportunity for your hubby to channel his inner bad boy, in a totally creative and relaxing way. Filled with fun and vulgarity, this is a true coloring book that features elegant designs along with bad words. According to the Huffington Post, coloring is a fabulous way to reduce stress and improve health, and if your sweetie is just coloring his favorite colorful words, he might not need to say them out loud.
Complex patterns and imagery are for more experienced adult colorers, so once he’s mastered his first swear word coloring book, get him the more challenging and equally irreverent Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book. To create true works of art, we highly recommend a set of fabulous pencils like the Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils, which come in small sets or large. If they are a bit too expensive, pushing you out of the realm of cheap small gifts, a set of 120 Crayola colored pencils won’t set you back quite as much.
Flashlights have come a long way over the years, and if you don’t have a tactical flashlight in your home, you’re missing out. So, if the man doesn’t have one, he should definitely have one of these pocket tactical flashlights. These are great for doing things around the house, keeping in a car for emergencies, and more!
They’re ultra-bright, coming in at a 1,000 lumens with its T6 LED lights – making it significantly brighter than the average flashlight. With an adjustable focus and five light modes, this baby can illuminate your way up to 600 yards ahead. It comes with a rechargeable battery and a padded carrying case. The battery charger slips right into his car’s cigarette lighter so he can be charging up while heading to his destination.
Suddenly getting lost in the forest doesn’t seem nearly so scary. This small gift for men is small in price as well as size which makes it a great stocking stuffer.
Why put plain old chocolate candies in your guy’s stocking when instead you could stock him up with some heart-healthy liquor flavored pecans instead? This two-pack of delicious treats from Jack Daniel’s features the perfect combination of sweet and salty flavors – one with whiskey praline pecans and the other with honey liqueur coated pecans.
More fun candy confections include these Jelly Belly Draft Beer Jelly Beans that are both gluten and fat-free. Trying to light his fire? Stoke him up with the Jelly Belly Tobasco Jelly Beans instead.
If you’ve got a fisherman on your list, there’s no doubt he’s going to love this stocking stuffer in a big way. This set of five Mepp’s trout lures will knock ’em dead with fantastic swivel action, and colors that irritate and cause trout to strike. Great for streams or lakes, this set contains my all time favorite lure, the Thunderbug, that’s knocked down browns, cuthroat and kokanee with amazing realiability.
If he’s a diverse fisherman, get him the Mepp’s Walleye lure set or the Mepp’s Basser lure set. Or heck, get him all three if there’s room in his stocking because a man never knows what kind of fishing opportunity lies ahead.
Does your man have a super stressful job and life? Forget the expensive shrink, because for eleven bucks you can get him this tiny thin of therapy putty to work out his worries. Ignore the fact that it looks a little like poop, because the more he kneads it in his hands, the more pliable it becomes, alleviating stress and the associated bad decision making that can come with it. He can keep this handy stocking stuffer in a desk drawer at the office and as a side benefit, gross out anyone who sees him playing with his putty.
These stocking stuffers for men are the quintessential gift for the beer lover on your Christmas list. No matter whether his fave craft beer comes home cold or not, because he can just pop these in the freezer and keep them at the ready to chill down his brew in a matter of minutes. These beer chillers come with a special additional gift of a flat beer opener tool that can be kept in his pocket or in the car, for easy opening of bottles at the next tailgate or patio party.
For a beer themed stocking, get him these socks that have bottoms that say “If you can read this, bring me a cold beer.”
Let’s just be honest here – man poop stinks. Since most guys have no issues pooping in a public place or at your friends’ houses, arm him with the nicest gift you can give that will save everyone’s olfactory nerves. The Ship Happens spray is an amazing odor eater made with a pure blend of coconut freesia and citrus natural essential oils. Just a spritz or two before the poo will save a lot of embarrassment and grief.
-
From shredding pork butt to brisket, these shredder claws make short work of barbequed and smoked meats, creating the perfect shred for tacos, salads and more. These bear claw shaped shredders grab and perfectly tear meats with super sharp teeth. They’re made of BPA-free nylon and can handle high heat meats up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.
Named the “Best BBQ Tool” by the National BBQ Association, these are dishwasher safe, making clean up a breeze. Another cool BBQ tool that your pitmaster might love is this awesome hamburger press that ensures each patty is created to a uniform size, eliminating the guesswork about when they’re cooked to perfection.
With this cool tool, your guy won’t need to pack along a whole socket set wherever he goes. When it comes to easy, this universal socket features 54 spring pins that automatically conform to most sizes, so he can gain purchase on a difficult nut or bolt without trying bunches of different sockets from a larger set.
Ideal for both standard and metric sizes, this tool comes with both a drill adaptor and a wrench adaptor to make an all in one multi-tool that’s effective and easy. Another dandy stocking stuffer idea is the Master Magnetics Telescoping Magnetic Grabber that allows him to grab dropped nuts, bolts, and nails with a telescoping handle that reaches to 25 inches long.
Most guys love a cold beer, but they’d love it even more if they made it themselves, which is why this BrewDemon craft beer brewing kit is such a cool gift idea. This kit includes everything your man is going to need to successfully brew two full gallons of beer that he can prep in just minutes. It features a patented conical fermenter, eight single quart bottles, as well as the One Evil Pilsner recipe kit, plus all the brewing instructions and suggestions for how to customize his brew with honey, herbs, or whatever else his mind and hands can cook up.
-
Sometimes a guy just needs a quick read to lift his spirits, give him a laugh or offer up some seriously sage advice. That’s when this tiny trio of how to handbooks for men are a great gift that easily fits in his Christmas stocking. At just 3.5 x 5.5 inches each, they’re packable in a briefcase, pocket or glovebox.
Each book in this trio features a primer in all things life – from adventure and fun to history, games, heroes and how-tos from how to perform brain surgery to how best to pen a thank you card.
Let your guy scratch that unreachable itch with this clever telescoping back scratcher. The stainless steel bear claw is rustproof and will keep its shape even with lots of use. The telescoping handle won’t bend and the bottom handle is made with grippy rubber so it’s easy to handle even when reaching behind his back.
At just 8.4 inches long when collapsed, it’s easy to take anywhere. When fully extended, the handle reaches to 23 inches. It comes gift boxed and ready for giving.
Your man can forget those problematic tire gauges with the little slide stick, because with these nifty pocket-sized devices he’ll get a digital tire pressure readout with the simple push of a button. The backlit window has an easy to read display, and it’s ergonomically designed to be easy to handle, even in slick conditions.
The LED blue nozzle means he’ll hit the mark on the first try, without letting a bunch of air out of his tires while he’s using it. It comes with batteries, so he’s ready to go right away. Why get him a four pack? He can keep one in his car, truck, bike pack, and have a spare for any other rig he might have.
What better way for your guy to seize Christmas day than with the perfect pair of funny socks? These men’s dress socks from Blue Q or just a tad snarky, and a whole lot clever with their spirited take on the old Carpe Diem notion. The cotton, nylon and spandex blend socks are comfortable, breathable and funny.
If your guy sports a beard, these whisker envy socks might be perfect, and if he’s the family BBQ pitmaster, get him some funny BBQ themed socks would be great for your family meathead. All of these stocking stuffers for men are still available for Christmas delivery.
If your guy doesn’t have this tiny tool in his pocket, this mini Swiss army knife will become his favorite companion. At just 2.25 inches long, it has everything he’ll need on an average day. It’s got tweezers for sliver removal, a toothpick for that errant piece of pepper in his teeth, a sharp as the devil little knife, nail file and the most awesome pair of mini-scissors for snipping a stray eyebrow or nose hair as well as nipping loose strings and the like.
It comes in dozens of color options, and these babies are built to last. This writer’s spouse ran over his with the pickup and it survived just fine. This one’s fitted with a look to attach to his key ring so such incidents can be avoided. The Swiss Army Tinker Pocket Knife features a few different tools including a Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener with a large flathead screwdriver, and can opener with a small screwdriver. It’s just slightly larger at a bit over 3.5 inches long.
Got a cool guy on your Christmas list? This awesome necklace for men makes a perfect stocking stuffer for a guy who likes to exude a hip vibe and who’s spiritual enough to appreciate its natural powers. The beautifully engraved black obsidian disk is topped by a single bead, and hangs from a braided black cord that’s adjustable.
Obsidian is well loved for its healing energy, and gem theorists believe it enhances creativity, wards off evil, and gives on enhanced powers of observation and clarity. Nice. Your guy might also like the Golden Tiger’s Eye necklace. That beautiful stone is lauded for helping one to release fear and anxiety, as well as to bring harmony and balance to the wearer.
Every guy needs a good set of grooming tools he can toss in his shaving bag or keep in his bathroom to take care of nails, brows, beard and skin. This awesome travel set gives him everything he’ll need to do just that. It includes all the tools he’ll need for manicures, pedicures, eyebrow shaping, exfoliating, and more, all zipped up in a nifty little kit.
All the tools are made from rust resistant stainless steel, and they’re heavy duty and perfect for men’s tougher nails. They can also be sterilized without worry about corrosion.
One of the coolest Christmas ideas to hit the market this year are these LED flashlight gloves that making working in tight spaces so much safer and easier. These fingerless gloves feature mini-LED lights on the index finger and thumb that can be directed on whatever they’re working on while leaving hands free for tools and equipment.
They’re great for changing a flat tire in the dark, or working inside tight spaces with little light. Even runners and walkers will find them helpful after dark for adding vision and visibility. The adjustable velcro wristbands let your guy get a custom and comfortable fit. You can order these as a set or as singles.
This stocking stuffer for men comes with a bit of commitment from you to participate in their enjoyment of this gift. Relax massage oil is scented with marjoram, peppermint and lavender essential oils in a smooth and soothing base of sweet almond, grapeseed and jojoba oils. The aromatherapy is a key to relaxation.
Ideal for therapeutic massage, you could add in a few coupons for neck, back and shoulder rubs or foot massages from you, which will probably be the best part of this fthoughtful stocking stuffer for him.
The holidays can be full of opportunities to accidentally spill their glass of wine – either on themselves or the carpet. These cool little wine stain remover wipes are a great stocking stuffer for your man to keep handy for those unfortunate mishaps. They’re wicked wine removers that are peroxide, chlorine and phosphate-free, and come packed individually so he’ll be assured of a fresh wipe each time one is called for.
Safe for clothing, linens and carpets, they won’t bleach out the surface being cleaned, and it’s easy to keep on in a pocket or wallet. For spills like coffee, soda and other accidental messes, we also think Emergency Stain Rescue is a great stocking stuffer to keep in the car for those incidents when the unthinkable happens.
A harmonica is the only instrument your man can learn to play in whatever style you choose, without tons of difficult lessons. It’s the perfect thing to take on camping trips or just to create their own bluesy sounds, whenever they want. This harmonica is perfect for beginners to learn folk, blues and pop stylings, with minimal instruction.
With bronze reeds and a stainless steel cover, this harmonica delivers surprisingly rich sound from 10 holes and 20 tones. It comes in a gift box that keeps it looking and sounding awesome, whenever he chooses to play it. It also comes with a mini harmonica necklace that’s really cool.
If independent videographers can shoot movies with a smartphone, imagine what your guy can do with a set of lenses that can capture his photographic talents without carrying a full-size DSLR camera. This cool set features a 12x telephoto lens to capture faraway images, a wide-angle lens, a super-wide fisheye lens, a 15x macro lens to capture up-close water droplets, snowflakes, and more in perfect detail.
The wireless remote lets him shoot photos without jiggle, and the tripod ensures a stable base to make sure framing is accurate and distortion is minimized. At less than $30, this small gift is a creative way to get your guy taking and sharing more photos.
A good deck of cards is a staple to any man’s ‘man drawer’, and this one is something a little different than the ordinary Bicycle deck of cards.
This custom deck of playing cards features mythical creatures from Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and East Asian traditions.
The artwork is hand drawn, and they’re super high-quality.
Hot sauce is the PERFECT stocking stuffer for men. It’s something they’ll use, there are tons of unique sauces to choose from (so you can easily find something they’ll like), they’re small enough for a stocking, and typically low cost.
One of my personal favorites comes from Heartbeat Hot Sauces, and it’s called Blueberry Habanero. It uses Forgotten Lake’s Blueberry Ale and red habaneros to create an explosion of flavor that’s simply unforgettable.
If he’s a reader, and he loves fantasy, one of the best new fantasy books of 2019 is Ninth House from author Leigh Bardugo. Picked as the Fantasy Book of the Year by Goodreads.
In this story, Yale freshman, Galaxy “Alex” Stern, an unwitting high dropout who narrowly escaped her disastrous growing is given a full ride scholarship by a mysterious benefactor. But there’s a price to pay for her newfound luck – she’s tasked with monitoring Yales eight secret societies, long haunts of the rich and famous, but with terrifying occult undertones.
The book is filled with fantastic characters, and it’s a book he won’t want to put down until he finishes.
One of the most underrated enhancements to TV viewing is bias lighting (which adds a glowing light to the back of a television). It enhances blacks on your TV and relieves eye strain. While you’re watching TV in the dark without it, your eyes are constantly adjusting to the lighting on the screen and the dark room you’re in. With bias lighting, that eye strain is greatly reduced.
The Luminoodle Bias Lighting kit is a simple strip of colored LED lights that plugs in via USB (most modern TVs have a USB port). He can change the color and intensity right from the couch with the included remote. It’s a great way to enhance his Netflix binge sessions. Plus, the packaging fits perfectly inside of a stocking.
If your guy is loves Survivor Man, Lost, Naked and Afraid and all those other survival shows, he’s going to love these cool paracord survival bracelets. With a snap buckle closure, the bracelet won’t get lost, and the button compass will help him from getting lost too. With ten feet of 550 pound paracord he can fish, trap, construct a shelter, and more.
It’s literally everything he needs for a night in the wilderness to navigate his way back to the trail, start a fire for warmth, or call for help with a whistle that can be heard for miles. Tuck these stocking stuffers for him into his Christmas sock along with a wilderness first aid kit, which is a must-have. And a space blanket could mean the difference between surviving and freezing.
Does he constantly lose things like his wallet, keys, or phone? What about the remote to the TV? If he does, a great stocking stuffer idea for men is a bluetooth tracker, and our favorite is the Chipolo Plus Smart Keyring Bluetooth Tracker. What makes this one the best? Its form factor is small, it’s super easy to set up and use, and it’s surprisingly loud (100db, in fact). It has a 12 month battery, and it’s water resistant.
Put it in his wallet and he’ll be able to track its exact location with his smartphone, and when he’s close to it, he can sound the loud alarm so that he can hear it. He can also find his smartphone if he has the Chipolo but doesn’t know where his phone is, regardless of whether or not his phone is on silent.
I’ve found this to be incredibly useful and even got one for my little corgi dog (who loves to dig under the fence in our backyard to go visit the neighbors). It has many uses, and it’s super small — great for throwing in a stocking.
Because stock is getting a little low as Christmas gets close, you could also consider the Tile key finder as an alternative option.
Does he opt for an energy drink or coffee loaded with sugar every day around 3 o’clock? I can’t tell you how many times I used to do that only to regret it later in the day. There’s a better way to get that short burst of energy without having to put harmful chemicals or sugars into your body.
It’s Viter Energy Caffeinated mints. Each mint has 40mg of caffeine (roughly half the caffeine of an 8-ounce cup of joe). It’s available in a 6 pack for $20, and they make great stocking stuffers for men for Christmas because not only will it freshen his breath but it’ll also give him the daily boost he needs to get the job done and push through the workweek.
Sure, he could just use any Dove or Irish Spring like he usually does, but manly men want to use manly men scents, and this is the manliest soap on the market (at least that we’ve seen). It’s artisan soap that smells like bergamot and black pepper, and it’s three times bigger than the average bar of soap you’d find at any big box retailer like Walmart or Target.
The packaging of this soap says it all, as it’s “Designed to meet the high standards of hard working men” and it’s “inspired by drinking a fine scotch in a wood-paneled den”. Over-the-top machismo in soap form, and it happens to smell incredible.
If you can’t imagine fitting a camping stove into his stocking, you haven’t seen this tiny portable camping stove from MalloMe. It is tiny, and I can tell you that because I have one myself. It comes in a box that’s roughly two inches by three inches. Really.
This teeny stove has a piezo lighter, which means it’s easy to start up and get your camp food going. It’s perfect for meals while he’s hiking, hunting, or kayaking.
Just be sure to get him the proper stove fuel and some tasty dehydrated meals to keep his load light and his belly full. An itty bitty cook pan set is another cool stocking stuffer idea. I have these too and they’re awesome.
We’re big fans of YETI coolers, strictly based on their outstanding performance, durability, and ice life, and this YETI Hopper Backflip backpack cooler is no exception. Big enough to handle a day’s worth of drinks and food for your family or friends, it features a closed-cell rubber foam interior that offers far superior cold-holding to ordinary soft coolers.
The exterior is noteworthy as well. It’s made of high-density fabric that’s waterproof, mildew-resistant, and can resist punctures, and damaging UV rays. The waterproof, leakproof zipper is another bonus.
If you’d rather gift him a hardside cooler, the YETI Roadie is one of our favorite rotomolded coolers available.
Men love to have a house that smells wonderful, but they’re not always crazy about fru-fru potpourri and they don’t necessarily love essential oils either. So here’s a fun stocking stuffer that will appeal to his manly sensibilities. This diffuser is the perfect manly scent, a mixture of sea air and bergamot.
If he’s more into the scents of the ocean, there’s a diffuser for that too. The Black Label scented candle is another option for both fragrance and romantic lighting.
If your man likes to sip is liquor on the rocks, these stainless steel big ice balls are the perfect stocking stuffer for him. He can chill a variety of drinks from whiskey and scotch to vodka and liquors with these perfectly sized globes. They lie at the bottom of the glass and do not obstruct his sipping pleasure, unless he tips the glass for a bottom’s up.
They come in a classy velvet box that makes it easy to carry and place them in the freezer. And they chill super fast. Another take on the whiskey ice cube is the ice ball mold for making cool, clear ice balls. Or, you can certainly enhance his sipping pleasure with the Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge. They’re all cool stocking stuffers for him.
I’ve been on the hunt for the strongest coffee that isn’t bitter; I like my coffee especially strong in the morning for a nice pick-me-up. Luckily, one of my local coffee brewers has gone nationwide, and you can buy Death Wish Coffee just about anywhere now. This smooth dark roast coffee makes the perfect stocking filler for any coffee lover. It’s USDA organic and Fairtrade, so you can be confident that he’s drinking quality stuff. It’s super strong (and delicious). Don’t believe me? Check out this review on Amazon:
Got this several weeks ago. Finished the first pot and then rebuilt the motor in my Chevelle. While it was running. While riding my Harlye. And reloading ammo. Wife wanted a cup but the coffee maker jumped off the counter, beat the refrigerator like a JV wrestler and then ran off yelling something about destroying ISI. 12/10 will purchase again.
Best of all? Death Wish puts their money where their mouth is, so if he ends up hating it (he won’t), you can return it for a full refund, no questions asked.
A man with a good beard needs to take care of that beard, or it’s going to look unruly (and potentially smell a bit funky by the end of the day). As a beard-o, myself, I’ve personally tested more beard balms and shampoos than I can count, and my favorite, by far, is the Honest Amish Beard Balm.
It’s made from hair enhancing oils, some of which you frequently hear about in hair commercials like avocado and almond. It’s also made from pumpkin seeds and apricot kernals, and it includes things like shea, aloe, cocoa, and kokum just to name a few. The Honest Amish Beard Balm doesn’t use any fake fragrances, either, and it’s a masterfully crafted beard balm he’ll love. It’ll soften his beard, give it a nice shine, and it’ll smell so great you’ll just want to stick your face in it.
You can make a smaller stocking stuffer one of your biggest presents this year if you get your guy a pair of Oakley Half Jacket sunglasses. Performance, protection and comfort are sculpted into these super cool shades that feature an interchangeable lens design to keep him a step ahead of changing light conditions.
Oakley Half Jackets wrap his vision in the razor-sharp clarity of High Definition Optics (HDO®). Wherever his favorite sport, he’ll have the all-day comfort of a lightweight design that can take punishing abuse while serving up premium optical technology. If he’s a fashion forward kind of dresser, get him the Half Jackets in uber-cool white.
Oakley makes some of the world’s most coveted sunglasses. Find more choices for your mate right here.
Does your sweetie forget to charge his phone and end up frustrated when he wants to get in touch with you? This Christmas stocking stuffer will add more than a full charge to an iOS and Android phones, almost one full charge to a Galaxy S6, or around one charge to most other smartphones.
Unlike standard portable chargers, PowerCore+ mini features adaptive fast-charging technology, to prevent him from being slowed down. It provides a much-needed boost when he runs out of power on the go. About the size of a lipstick tube, PowerCore+ mini is so slim and light, he can easily slip it in his messenger bag or pocket and forget it’s even there.
If your guy is constantly out and about, you might want to get him a solar powered phone charger. In fact, you can get a double port solar charger that will power up both of your phones at once.
Another great stocking stuffer idea for dads and grandpas is this fun marshmallow roasting stick set. These cool tools can be used for roasting the sweet stuff or to skewer hotdogs and let kids hold them over the fire or the barbecue. They retract to just ten inches and fit in the handy canvas pouch that’s included.
And since he’s already playing with the kids, get him this silly Laugh Out Loud Jokes for Kids book so he can keep them entertained. Don’t forget the S’mores kit so he’s stocked up for his first roasting foray after Christmas.
Men often let their lips get chapped and since they don’t love our sweet-smelling, tinted lip balms, they forget to take care of their kisser. Since we like kissing them a lot, sneak this fun four pack of Burt’s Bees original beeswax lip balm into his Christmas stocking this year.
The moisturizing, hydrating, 100 percent natural lip care formula contains beeswax to condition and naturally shield the lips with antioxidant-rich vitamin E. A hint of mint enlivens the lips and provides a soothing tingle.
If he’s got chapped hands, get him some Burt’s Bees Almond and Milk hand cream and offer to give him a hand massage to go with it.
Find more great, all-natural stocking stuffers from Burt’s Bees for everyone on your list right here.
Alpaca is an animal that lives in the highlands of the Andes Mountains known for its soft, warm and lightweight wool. This awesome warm hat is hand knit and comes with cozy ear flaps. It will roll up and make the perfect stocking stuffer for him this Christmas.
Alpaca is similar to sheep’s wool, but it is warmer, not prickly, and has no lanolin, which makes it hypoallergenic. Consider getting him some toasty alpaca socks and a Fair Trade alpaca scarf to match. They’ll all awesome stocking stuffers for men.
Men love jewelry, especially if it’s cool jewelry like this leather bracelet. This leather bracelet features two flat straps and a braided tube secured with a silver-tone clasp closure.
If your man is more minimalist, a simple single braided bracelet might be more to his liking. If chunky is his style choice, this wide leather band with a bulky silver clasp is a cool option too.
If your sweetie experiences pain caused by stress, it can be tough for him to slow down and get a massage. This stocking stuffer for him gives him a way to release tension and loosen his muscles. These massage roller calls are designed for his pleasure and relaxation.
Each set contains a hard spiky ball – this is for the most heavy duty massage and perfect for those stubborn knots and two lacrosse balls – perfect for those more sensitive areas or rehab style massages on areas like the neck or shoulders.
You might also get him a yoga ball to use in place of a desk chair, to build his core strength and eliminate backaches. A yoga mat for his office will let him close the door and do some work with his massage balls to ease the stress of the day.
It’s always awesome to get stocking stuffers for the men on your Christmas list that poke a little fun and cause hilarious conversations. This fish tale soap is a great excuse to tease them about the time they “caught the big one” that mysteriously never made it home and had no witnesses.
Handcrafted with premium natural ingredients and scented with essential oils, this soap is good for his skin, even if it’s slightly damaging to his ego. Manly Man soap is another fun option if you’re filling Christmas stockings for more than one guy. Sasquatch Soap is perfect for the guy who’s a legend in his own mind.
This cool little palm sized mini drone is the perfect toy for your man’s Christmas stocking. Purely for fun, this remote controlled flyer can recharge via USB and will provided hours of fun play during Christmas break. Even big boys need some Christmas toys to get lost with, and this little drone is a super fun one.
Even first time flyers can use this durable drone easily, but if you’ve got a more experienced flyer on your hands, you might want to consider a mini drone with a camera, or a larger drone for a bigger Christmas gift for him.
Talk about cool, this teeny, tiny LED lantern ticks off so many “must have” reasons to buy it this Christmas. Yes, it’s a perfect stocking stuffer for men, but it’s also solar powered, LED efficient, and it folds down to less than half the size of his iPhone.
It’s a seriously fun gadget that is also earth friendly and great for any guy who loves to be out after dark. It can charge from the sun, or via USB port, and it’s smart protection chip keeps it from over-charging. Suaoki also makes a solar charging collapsible tent lantern that is another great stocking stuffer possibility.
Is your man a hunter or fisherman? The most coveted knives on the planet are made with Damascus steel – a process which makes them strong, beautiful and wicked sharp. This nine inch fixed blade hunting knife features a Damascus steel blade and shank with an exotic camel bone handle. This handmade knife is truly an artisan piece, and one your guy will treasure on all his outdoor adventures.
It comes with a leather sheath to keep it protected from damage. With proper care, it will never rust and it’s one he’ll pass to a son or grandson. This Damascus steel 14 inch Bowie knife would make another great gift for the right man.
Is your husband the man in charge of the campfire, and for that matter, every other fire? This Christmas, make his fire starting even easier with this cool stocking stuffer. The Epiphany pocket bellows gets that wet wood fire blazing out in the bush, but it also works great in fireplaces, barbecues and more.
Make his fire starting even more successful with some Baddest Bees fire fuses that also make another fun stocking stuffer for men. A storm proof match kit is another campout fire starting essential and also a cool tiny gift to add to his stocking.
Some guys just constantly have dry mouth and perhaps even a little halitosis. Not to be mean, but your man might actually appreciate these flavored toothpicks that can tackle both issues. These toothpicks contain Spilanthes – a plant extract, that according to experts, helps to increase saliva production. They also contain Xylitol, a known bad breath fighter.
Better yet, this six pack of picks come in six different tasty flavors including caramel apple, lemon lime, tropical mint, orange buzz, churro, and cinna-mint. Each pack contains 20 infused dental picks so their teeth and breath will be clean and fresh!
If you want to give him an old school gift, this pack of hot cinnamon toothpicks will remind him of being in 6th grade.
Does your guy suffer from a few aches and pains? Maybe he’s got old sports injuries or just suffers from a bit of arthritis. Much has been written about magnetic copper therapy. You see retired sports celebs pitching their wares all the time. But this gorgeous copper therapy bracelet has more going for it than those things. It’s a beautiful piece of hand-designed jewelry he’ll be proud to wear all the time.
It features an intricate mixed metal design in copper and brass, and has two permanent, north-pole, rare-earth magnets, approximately 2,000 gauss each. While not everyone agrees on the effectiveness of magnetic therapy, there are plenty of believers. If you want to learn more about this kind of treatment for pain, read the latest information from LiveScience.
Does your guy like to spend a lot of time outside or working on projects in the garage? You can send him on his way with a hot cup of coffee in this stainless steel insulated YETI coffee mug and know he’ll be sipping his warm drink til the very last drop. It’ll keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks for for hours. And the big C handle is going to fit his man hands just perfectly.
If you think he’d prefer an insulated travel mug that can fit into his car cup holders, you might want to look at the YETI Rambler insulated tumbler that will hold his Venti drink with no problem.
Is your guy the one who likes to keep his car impeccably clean? This car vac is the perfect gift for him. It plugs right into the cigarette lighter means your mom and dad won’t have to mess with the big house vacuum, and its often less-than-flexible hoses and attachments.
This nifty little vacuum can quickly and efficiently clean up all the dirt, dust, leaves and tree needles that can make their car look a mess, which is why it’s among the most requested gifts for parents who like things neat and tidy. The really cool thing about this car vacuum is that it offers both wet and dry cleaning, meaning not only can they clear away dirt, they can also wash away little stains because we all spill in the car now and then.
Its special brushes, nozzle, and easy-carry storage bag lets them take this quick little car cleaner on any road trip. Get them some seatback organizers to carry other necessities like water bottles and paper towels, and a nice little car garbage can too.
It seems odd to us that the bathroom is so much the woman’s domain, so we’re suggesting you switch it up and give your man this awesome spa gift set that’s just for guys. Truth be told, he’d probably gladly have you join him in the tub, if you’ve got one that’s big enough. This gift set features sandalwood and amber scented products including bath salts, body scrub, body lotion, and bubble bath, along with a bath pouf. It’s packed in an insulated zipper bag that he can use to take his lunches to the office once his bath products are gone.
Every guy needs a packable ultralight rod and reel setup that he can tuck away in his car or truck for those times when he happens past a gorgeous fishing hole unexpectedly, and this set from Okuma is the ideal option. The six foot rod breaks down into five pieces that fit into a handy foam-lined nylon carry bag.
The Voyager reel is perfect for trout, panfish, bass, catfish, and walleye fishing, and features ball-bearing drive system inside a corrosion-resistant graphite frame, machine cut brass pinion gear and one-piece anodized aluminum spool. The reel handle can be changed from left- to right-hand retrieve.
It also fits nicely in the travel case, along with a tiny tackle box to carry his favorite lures and flies.
Perfect for binge watching his favorite shows, or for a family movie night, this popcorn and seasoning set will keep him munching happily. Plus popcorn is so much healthier than most snacks, as long as you don’t load it up with butter. (But that’s no fun.) It comes with three different packages of non-GMO kernels, plus five seasoning mixes including White Cheddar, Sweet & Salty Kettlecorn, Chili Lime, Buttery Caramel and Sizzling Sriracha.
These seasoning mixes could be a ton of fun sprinkled on potatoes, chips and anything else that needs a little flavor kick. Don’t forget to get a microwave popcorn popper so your guy won’t have to wait to try these out.
Does your guy need a creative outlet like painting, but hesitates because he doesn’t want to clean up a big mess? We think the Buddha Board is the perfect introduction or reintroduction to painting, but with no muss or fuss. He can simply relax and get into a meditative state using the bamboo handle paintbrush and water. As the water evaporates, he’ll constantly have a clean slate to work with.
It’s a great, meditative sort of gift for him. And if he needs more good reasons to meditate, we highly recommend you get him the book 10% Happier. Don’t worry. It’s not some dry clinical tome, but rather a hilarious romp into the art of meditation. Written by former ABC news anchor Dan Harris, trust us, there are many laugh-out-loud moments in this one.
When you’re buying for the man who does lots of hard physical things, you might like to give him something that will ease his aching muscles like this Sportneer Percussion Massage Gun. While he’ll appreciate this gift most if you’re the one massaging his pain away, this unit is so easy that he can use it on himself.
It’s totally rechargeable and that means he can take it with him, whether he’s camping or working on the road for almost instant relief of tense and sore muscles and joints. It comes with six different heads to tackle individual areas, and the massager and heads all fit into a zippered pouch with a handle. Five intensities mean you or he can be as robust as needed to provide relief, although I can tell you from testing this unit out, the professional level is almost too much to handle.
This massager has a ten-minute auto-shutoff feature to give added peace of mind. Percussion massagers can be a great part of his self-care regimen at a time when we all need to focus on that a bit more.
A sweet, small, and sentimental gift for the man in your life is a set of these sweet pillowcases that wish your honey sweet dreams as you both drift off to sleep. They’re even nicer if you happen to travel a lot for work and he goes to bed without you. These lovely pillowcases add to that feeling, with loving thoughts to send him off to dreamland, and special sentiments to start his day.
Made from silky soft, breathable microfiber fabric, these sweet pillowcases let you reclaim romance and celebrate your love today, and every day after. You can also find pillowcases with other uplifting, funny and sentimental sayings for your sweetie. Or get him a sweet set with graphics that say it all.
If your guy’s a cyclist and he’s got a competitive streak, he can better himself or compete with you by keeping track of ride details with the Cat Eye Padrone Wireless Bike Computer. It displays his current, max, and average speeds, plus total distance, trip distance, elapsed ride time, and has a clock. We love how easy it is to set up with an option to keep cumulative ride miles if he’s set a goal of say 2,000 miles in a year.
This wireless computer comes in eight different colors so he can coordinate with his paint job, and they work equally well on both road and mountain bikes.
Encourage creativity wherever your guy goes with this super cool Castle Arts sketch set. This 40 piece set includes graphite pencils, pastels, blenders, and more all in an awesome zippered case that has a pop-up stand to make accessing his drawing tools easy. It also comes with an excellent tutorial to make using these supplies for better drawing success.
Don’t forget to get him some high quality sketch pads and encourage him to spend some time drawing during your family camping trips, vacations, or while just enjoying his own backyard.
If he gets super stoked and wants to add color to his sketches, get him the Castle Arts 72-piece colored pencil set to enhance his art supply options.
Down is such a wondrous fiber because it’s lightweight, warm, and so squishable, as in this awesome packable down jacket from HARD LAND. This hooded jacket is the all-around tagalong for all his outdoor adventures because it’s so convenient to toss into a day pack or backpack for hikes short and long.
Perfect for those days when the weather suddenly changes, this jacket features 650 fill power Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified down. the 100% nylon shell fabric is woven into baffles that eliminate feather leakage, add durability, and help to reduce cold spots. This jacket comes with a handy stuff sack that’s just 10 x 4.7 inches.
Another awesome small gift idea is a packable rain jacket for his summer excursions.
Whether your guy is into brazing metal, heat treating, or soldering – or even if he just likes to torch up his BBQ grill or start his campfire quickly, this Bernzomatic blow torch is the ideal way to handle hot jobs in a hurry. The auto start/stop ignition lights and extinguishes the flame with the push of a button, and an adjustable flame control knob makes it easy to size the flame for different applications.
While this torch is an option for small and sizeable jobs, there are lots of mini-blow torches for a variety of applications and they all make awesome gifts for your favorite man.
Axe throwing has become a huge pastime in America, but knife throwing is running a close second, which makes this 12 piece throwing knife set the perfect small gift. Knife throwing takes a bit less space and is more approachable for smaller yards. This set features two sets of six 8.5 inch stainless steel knives in black and silver, so it’s easy to keep track of who’s ahead in the competition.
These throwing knives come with a black nylon sheath to keep them safely stowed if you’re headed to a competition or you’re simply storing them when not in use. The case has a convenient hanging loop so you can store them safely out of the reach of children as well.
Shopping for a DIY guy? This Dremel oscillating tool kit is the perfect gift for projects that require both finesse and creativity. Oscillating tools are seriously versatile for so many jobs, from removing grout to cutting in tight spaces on both wood and metal. This kit from Dremel has more than 30 accessories for cutting and sanding and all kinds of materials and it comes with a handy storage back.
If he has an oscillating tool already, consider getting him this Dremel rotary tool kit that can handle fine jobs from cutting and carving to grinding, sanding, sharpening, and polishing in the very finest detail. It’s a tool set everyone needs in their arsenal.
If you’re shopping for a guy in the times of social distancing, it might mean you don’t get to see him as often (or at all) so this cool video conferencing camera is a small but ideal gift to improve the quality of your face to face chats in a big way. Great optics and a wide field of view means he can chat with you while he’s cooking, or playing with the kids and you’ll be able to see it all. If he’s working from home, it’s an awesome option to use for his video chats with staff and business colleagues and clients.
Video conferencing cameras can up the quality of all his conversations, but especially the important ones like yours.
If you’re shopping for a guy who loves to garden, one of the joys of working outdoors is being surrounded by the sights and sounds of backyard birds. This hammered copper birdbath is the perfect way to invite them in for a little splashing, and splash they will. This birdbath has a deep hammered copper bowl which is held in place by a wrought iron frame and black chains.
The bath is easily removed and can be carried to the faucet for a little scrub, which it will need about once a week because birds have bad manners. Over time it will age and develop a lovely patina. This writer has one hanging in her backyard right now and last year it was the scene of many splashing birds from woodpeckers and grosbeaks to chickadees and Clark’s nutcrackers.
Gifts for gardeners often fit into the small gift category, and there are so many fun options that can be enjoyed year round.
Bamboo is a wondrous fabric for all kinds of stuff, but especially for underwear like these boxers because it’s super breathable, stink resistant, antibacterial, and moisture-wicking. This five pack of striped boxers offer a super sexy fitted look that has just the perfect amount of cling thanks to 5% spandex along with the bamboo fiber which means they’ll keep their shape and won’t creep in the crotch or butt crack. These shorts come in a longer style as well as a baggier style and a wide range of sizes for every man.
If he’s more of a bikini kind of guy, consider the Boody Body EcoWear Men’s Brief that comes in two colors. While these are somewhat more expensive, they’re fantastic. Boody Body also makes women’s bamboo underwear, so grab a pair or two for yourself while you’re shopping for small gifts for him.
If he’s a daring dude, and you have a super close relationship, sheer underwear is another fun gift option.
There’s plenty of evidence out there that your phone is probably as germ-ridden as your toilet seat according to USA Today. Gross, right? That’s why you’ll want to snag this HoMedics phone sanitizer fast. This compact model cleans up to 99.9% of harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses in just one minute using powerful UV-C light. It’s rechargeable via USB and can run 70 cycles on a single charge.
While it only cleans one side of your phone at a time, it’s a simple flip and push of a button to complete the cleaning cycle. It collapses to nearly flat when not in use, so it’s easy to take with you wherever you go.
What better way to celebrate your special man than by outfitting his personal man cave with a cool vintage sign like this one? At 30 inches high, this sign could mark the entrance to his special space and he’ll want to invite all his pals to come see it. The distressed look is cool from both sides and the LED marquee lights give it a vintage vibe.
Another bonus is that this galvanized metal sign operates with two AA batteries, so there won’t be any cord to impede with it’s aesthetic once mounted to a wall. Mounting, by the way, is easily accomplished as there are two slots on the sign’s side that can simply slip over screws or nails. No matter your man’s special interests, there are more than two dozen designs to choose from, including petroleana, beer, liquor, and antique themes.
Got a barbecue pit master on your gift list? These manly BBQ tools are an ideal gift idea for the guy who loves to kill and then cook his own wild game, or any other guy who just digs the rugged and outdoorsy look of these utensils. The stainless steel tongs, fork, and spatula are rust and corrosion-resistant. The authentic-looking deer antler handles are comfortable in the hand, and impressive whenever your guy is doing the outdoor cooking for family and friends.
Every DIY guy needs a gift that can keep him cool and refreshed when he’s working on projects, and this BLACK + DECKER mini refrigerator is an awesome way to help outfit his shop, especially if you fill it with snacks, water, and his favorite brew. This little Energy Star rated fridge gets major bonus points for efficiency. It has 2.5 cubic feet of storage with adjustable internal racks, door storage that includes a 2 liter bottle holder plus a can holder, and it even has a tiny freezer!
If you’re looking for gifts for DIY dads, we’ve got some recommendations that include this fridge plus 100 more great small gift ideas that will be perfect for him.
Whether you’re looking to stoke your man’s ego, or you simply want to give him (and your nosy houseguests) something to snicker or whisper about, How to Live with a Huge Penis: Advice, Meditations, and Wisdom for Men Who Have Too Much is guaranteed to do the trick. While it will definitely give him some guidance about whether he measures up, literally, it’s a great read that might inspire some more open-minded discussions in your household.
Heck, you could always dare your sweetheart to leave it on the coffee table when the in-laws or not particularly welcome guests come over! It would almost ensure they don’t stay too long.
I’m always glad to have a husband who’s nice enough to do most of the heavy lifting, but sometimes I want to channel my own superpowers for a really big job, which is why I bought him and me the Greenworks 40V Cordless Chainsaw. It tackles serious pruning jobs and clears the mountain bike trails out the back gate, when I’m not willing to wrestle my husband’s big Stihl.
This cordless saw is a wunderkind at tackling all sorts of chores, and at just 10.4 pounds, it’s so lightweight any grownup can use it. The 16-inch bar is just enough to make me want to play with some creative chainsaw carving ideas I’ve got, and the fast charging 40 Volt lithium ion battery will make up to 150 cuts per charge.
The chain is self-oiling, which means less maintenance for me, and the brushless motor delivers up to 30% more torque with up to 70% less vibration. For anyone who wants a powerful partner that can perform all sorts of cool tricks, this is the one to buy. Better yet? The included Greenworks battery and charger work with some 25 other cordless Greenworks tools.
If you’re searching for a gift for a man who’s in love with long hikes in the great outdoors, but you’re worried about his safety, this set of Midland two-way radio walkie talkies make ideal small gifts for him that will give you both peace of mind. These walkie-talkies feature 50 GMRS (General Mobile Radio Service) channels, along with channel scan to check for activity.
These units are waterproof and feature voice and sound activation with nine levels of sensitivity, so hands-free operation is simple and convenient. But what’s most impressive about them in our opinion is their whopping 36-mile range, although we also think he’ll appreciate the NOAA weather alerts as well.
If your guy loves to spend hours in the water and sun, especially if he’s a surfer or water skiier, one of the most popular gift options for him is this cool O’Neill rash guard that not only protects his skin from uncomfortable abrasions but helps prevent sunburn too thanks to the UPF 50+ fabric blend. Both comfortable and durable, this long sleeve top is flatlock stitched and made from six-ounce polyester, with spandex four-way stretch.
These come in different colors and sizes, but if you’re looking for even more options, we’ve got a list of rash guard recommendations to choose from.
If you’re always stymied at gift giving time, why not get your favorite guy a monthly gift box subscription that’s both affordable and ongoing? The Gentleman’s Box is the perfect idea for the man who loves fashion and likes to look stylish at all times. Each month it will arrive with four to six fashion and grooming essentials valued at $100 or more!
If your guy’s not much of a fashionista, consider the Carnivore Club subscription box or Jerky Snob instead. And speaking of snobs, if he’s a coffee snob, the Bean Box monthly subscription box really is hard to beat.
You might actually want to go remote camping with the man in your life if you buy him this super cool tent. The Tentsile UNA is the ultimate two-person portable “treehouse” tent with a removable fly cover. Imagine watching the stars together from your suspended sleep space.
With your gear stored in one of the four internal pockets, and you safely suspended from the trees, you’ll leave zero footprint behind. This cool camping option offers you and your honey the chance to connect with each other and nature on a completely new level.
As we’ve mentioned previously, sleeping on the ground sucks. This treehouse tent lets you sleep in complete comfort, suspended in the canopy, without the worry of forest bugs and rodents crawling in with you. Be sure to get your hubby the floor hatch cover to keep out cold weather and wind. Getting in and out of your tent is made simpler with a sturdy webbing ladder that you can pull up at night.
What’s the best thing about waking up on a campout? That first cup of steaming hot coffee, right? He can create the perfect cup of espresso in his backyard or anywhere else for that matter with the Minipresso travel espresso maker. This clever coffee maker uses simple pressure to extract the perfect cuppa and all it takes is boiling water and finely ground coffee.
This simple hand pump espresso maker comes with a matching protective case, and you can get it in seasonal designs. Super lightweight, you can pack it with you wherever you go, even if it’s just the backyard. To make coffee making even simpler, get the Nanopresso NS Adaptor that makes your Nanopresso compatible with NS coffee capsules.
Swimming is a great pastime with so many positive health benefits, but you can amp up your guy’s time in the water by gifting him an awesome snorkeling set like this one. It comes with everything he’ll need to have some underwater adventures and a whole new view of his surroundings. With a diving mask that features 180 degree views and remains fog-free, he’ll have crystal clear views of rocks, fish, and more.
The snorkel features a float valve that allows him to completely submerge without water coming into the snorkel and it has a food-grade silicone mouthpiece that super comfortable. The fins have premium polymer blades that make for less resistance while kicking which means he’ll glide like an otter through the water. Now that’s some fun right there.
If you need to encourage him to use your gift, share these 10 Reasons to Take Up Snorkeling from the experts at SUBEA.