101 Best Small Gifts for Men (Updated!)

Are you shopping for a man who loves a statement piece of jewelry, but you’re worried about breaking the bank to get one? This beautiful sterling silver men’s ring will fit the bill – and at an affordable price too. He’ll love the highly polished silver and the cool chevron pattern down the sides. But it’s the ring top that’s a smasher. It features two black diamonds flanking an impressive 1.53 carat bezel set citrine. This golden stone has been lauded through the ages as a sign of success, and called the merchant’s stone, for its reputation of generating prosperity.

If you think that design is a little busy for his tastes, he might prefer this citrine men’s ring with a slightly smaller center stone flanked by two rows of created white sapphire. And speaking of sapphire, he might also be enamored with this stunning silver and created sapphire ring with a 6.1 carat deep blue center stone flanked by two natural tanzanite stones on the side.