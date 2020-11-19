25 Best Snowboarding Gifts for Anyone

The Burton Men’s Winter Profile Gloves have everything needed for a fantastic day on the slopes; they’re insulated, waterproof, and are total touchscreen control so you can use your mobile device without taking them off.

The gloves features two-layer DryRide fabric, ThermaCore insulation, fast-drying warm fleece lining, and the Screen Touch technology.

Other highlights include an ergonomic pre-curved fit for better flexibility and an adjustable wrist strap so you can get a custom, comfortable fit while keeping out snow and wind.

