25 Best Snowboarding Gifts for Anyone

Do you have a winter sports lover on your shopping list this holiday season? If so, check out our recommendations below of some of the most popular, useful, and unique snowboading gifts available right now. Whether it’s equipment, clothing, accessories, novelties, or something else, we’re certain you’ll find some gifts to your liking. Also, take a look at our picks for the top gifts for winter athletes for more options.

What are the Best Snowboarding Gifts Under $50?

Snowboarding isn't exactly the most inexpensive hobby in the world, but there are plenty of thoughtful and practical gifts you can find for under $50.

Here are a couple of our favorites:

The Bodyprox Protective Padded Shorts isn't a gift that the recipient can show off; after all they're worn underneath snow pants. But will they ever be appreciated. Full of padding, they're designed to protect tailbones, lumbars, hips, thighs, and more after those inevitable -- and potentially painful -- spills.

Off the slope gear like sweatshirts and t-shirts won't do damage to your wallet, but who says no to another hoodie? And one of the cooler ones we saw was the Vintage Sunset Snowboarding Hoodie, which has that 1970s or '80s retro look.

What are the Best Snowboarding Gifts for Him?

If you're shopping for a guy who is an avid snowboarder, there are a few things he'll likely need year after year.

One is a new pair of gloves, and the Burton Insulated Waterproof Gloves are inexpensive and highly effective. They're warm, water-resistant, and touchscreen friendly so he can take selfies on the lift without removing them. He'll definitely appreciate them. 

Brand new socks are definitely a must-have each year and the Musan Wool Snowboard Socks come highly recommended and rated. Extra warm and breathable with moisture-wicking and odor-reducing properties, having enough quality, comfortable socks for a snowboard season is a no-brainer.

 

