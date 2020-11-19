25 Best Snowboarding Gifts for Anyone

Do you have a winter sports lover on your shopping list this holiday season? If so, check out our recommendations below of some of the most popular, useful, and unique snowboading gifts available right now. Whether it’s equipment, clothing, accessories, novelties, or something else, we’re certain you’ll find some gifts to your liking. Also, take a look at our picks for the top gifts for winter athletes for more options.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Burton Men’s Winter Profile Gloves have everything needed for a fantastic day on the slopes; they’re insulated, waterproof, and are total touchscreen control so you can use your mobile device without taking them off.
The gloves features two-layer DryRide fabric, ThermaCore insulation, fast-drying warm fleece lining, and the Screen Touch technology.
Other highlights include an ergonomic pre-curved fit for better flexibility and an adjustable wrist strap so you can get a custom, comfortable fit while keeping out snow and wind.
Browse a wider selection of ski and snowboarding gloves for other options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a different style with the same effectiveness, the Burton Gore-Tex Mittens are highlighed by Gore-Tex Technology, which designed to keep your hands warm, water- and wind-free, and comforable for a day on the mountain.
Other features of the mittens include a removable four-way stretch DryRide liner, which dries quickly for added comfort; ThermaCore insulation for extra warmth; Screen Grab synthetic leather palm for easy mobile device use; a hidden handwarmer or ventilation pocket; and a removable wrist strap that helps get a custom fit.
Check out more snowboard and ski mittens to see different styles.
Winter gloves and mittens make for very practical and useful snowboarding gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stylish and functional, the Zionor Lagopus X4 Snowboard Goggles provide excellent vision, eye protection, and comfort.
The goggles are anti-fog and offer 100 percent UV400 sun protection, while providing wind-resistance. They have a two-way venting system that are breathable and help keep the lenses clear for exceptional vision on the slopes.
Other highlights include a magnetic quick lens change system for easy replacement and cleaning, a durable TPU frame, and an extra wide panoramic design to improve your peripheral vision.
Take a look at our picks for the best snowboarding goggles for other styles and models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is you favorite snowboarder a fan of the 1970s and ’80s? If so, then this Vintage Sunset Snowboarder Hoodie could be the perfect gift this holiday season.
Made of a cotton and polyester blend, the unisex sweatshirt has a hood with drawstrings and a front pouch pocket. It weighs approximately 8.5 pounds and has a classic fit with a twill-taped neck.
See more Retro Snowboarder Gift Ideas for different styles for men and women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the more playful snowboarding gifts on this list is the Beardski Ski Mask, which is sure to be a conversation starter on the chair lift up the mountain.
Made of 50 percent cotton and 50 percent polyester, the mask has a hook and loop closure with adjustable flaps so it’s one size fits most. It’s got a thermal fleece neck with a vented mouth and chin. The mask is also water-resistant.
There are over a dozen fun beard styles available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ideal for any cold weather situation — on or off the slopes — the AstroAI Winter Ski Mask is extra warm, breathable, and it protects from the sun’s harmful rays, blustery wind, and snow and rain.
Made of soft polar fleece, the mask offers maximum protection from everything Mother Nature will throw at you this winter. It has breathable mesh near the mouth for better ventilation and it’s designed to prevent goggles or glasses from fogging up.
Offering nearly full coverage of the entire head, the mask is goggles and helmet friendly.
Browse a wider selection of winter ski masks for more styles and options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As a equipment supplier and sponsor of the U.S. Ski and Snowboarding Teams, the Wildhorn Outfitters Drift Snowboard Helmet definitely passes the legitimacy test.
Protective, functional, and stylish, the helmet has a lightweight, ergonomic design and features VNT Technology which promotes extra air flow for better breathability and ventilation. Meeting ASTM F2040 standards for safety and performance, the Fine Tune Adjustment (FTA) System allows you to get a secure, custom fit.
Another cool highlight is the audio compatible earpads, which will allow to listen to your favorite music.
Take a look at more snowboard and ski helmets for other models and styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So not technically a real snowboard, the LED Ski Skooter is perfect for the younger thrill-seekers as the fold-up snowboard can be used anywhere there is snow.
It’s highlighted by the LED Light Module that not only provides visibility and safety, but it’s got five colors with three different light modes, including flash, strobe, and fade.
Made of durable and flexible polyurethane, the fold-up handle provides balance and helps in steering. Measuring 37 inches long and 9.5 inches wide, the skooter is suitable for children ages 6 years and up and can hold up to 220 pounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Staying warm and dry are paramount when it comes to cold weather activities, so these Musan Wool Socks make perfect snowboarding gifts.
Featuring merino wool (55 percent), the warmth is going to be there. They also have moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties so your feet will stay dry and bacteria-free. The 6 percent spandex fabric provides excellent flexibility and range of motion.
The unisex socks will fit comfortably underneath boots and promote ventilation and blood circulation.
Check out more snowboarding and ski socks for other styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Gash Hao Snowboard Pants offer plenty of zippered storage and, of course, warmth and waterproof protection.
Made of 95 percent polyester, the pants are windproof and have an insulated, fast-drying soft shell. They have two large side zippered pockets for extra storage and two rear pockets to store smaller items. The pants have insulated padding on the knees and a stretch waist for a comfortable fit.
While ideal for snowboarding, the Gash Hao Snow Pants are suitable for skiing, hiking, fishing, and more.
These pants are in men’s sizes, but check out the TSLA Winter Snow Pants if you’re shopping for women snowboarders.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
T-shirts and hoodies are creative snowboarding gifts which allow fans to show their love of the sport off the slopes. The Snowboard Heartbeat Raglan Baseball Tee features a classic look and is available in both men’s and women’s sizes.
Made of a cotton/polyester blend, the unique shirt has screen printed graphics of a snowboard’s EKG heartbeat and is available in seven different color schemes.
Browse more styles and options at the Snowboarding Outfits and Gifts Store at Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What kind of list of snowboarding gifts would be complete without an actual snowboard on it? Well, here’s one — the Burton Instigator, an ideal choice for beginners and intermediate snowboarders.
Featuring a flat top for better balance, stability, and edge control, the board has an all-mountain directional shape with a longer nose and a shorter tail. The 5mm tapered shape means the nose is slightly wider than the tail, which helps promote smoother turns. The twin flex helps with balance, too.
Other highlights include an FSC Certified Super Fly 800G Core that lightens the board and the Channel mounting pattern, which allows you to get a customized, comfortable stance.
Browse more Burton Snowboards for models for men, women, and kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Burton Custom EST Snowboard Bindings are one of the company’s most functional, versatile, and popular model thanks to their feel, comfort, and control.
The baseplate is lightweight, bomb-proof polycarbonate with single-component and EST construction. The baseplate features an EVA ShredBED 2.0 Cushioning System for maximum padding and shock-absorption.
Other highlights include smooth glide plastic buckles, a 3D Reactstrap ankle strap, and a soft to medium flex.
These bindings are best suited for freestyle and all mountain use and are compatible with Burton’s Channel mounting system.
Check out a wider variety of snowboard bindings for more options and styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Apparel make for perfect snowboarding gifts and the Wantdo Winter Jacket is waterproof, windproof, and extremely warm — must-haves when it comes to a day shredding the slopes.
The interior features a soft lining with 240g polyester which keeps the heat in and a windproof snow skirt. The exterior is highlighted by a water repellent and wind-resistant polyurethane membrane designed to keep the elements out. This is aided by the windproof cuffs and adjustable hem.
The jacket, which has a detachable hood, has plenty of storage, including two zippered front hand pockets, a zippered chest pocket, and interior pockets for valuables and mobile devices.
Take a peek at more snowboarding jackets in styles for men, women, and kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every serious snowboarder could use the StoreYourBoard Wall Storage Rack as it holds up to 8 boards safely, securely, and efficiently.
Made of heavy duty steel, the set comes with two tracks and eight adjustable storage attachments, each having rubber lining so there’s no worrying about damaging any of the boards. It sets up in minutes with four screws for each and holds the snowboards horizontally.
Multi-functional, this storage rack can fit boards with bindings as well as hold skis.
Check out other snowboard storage racks from StoreYourBoard for different styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Affordable and functional, the System APX Snowboarding Boots are ideal for beginners and intermediate boarders.
The Thermofit Heat Moldable liner let’s the boot to adapt to the contour of your foot to provide maximum comfort and stability. The medium flex promotes range of motion, while keeping the feet secure. The standard lace system allows you to get a customized fit.
Want to see more styles? Then check out these snowboard boots for men, women, and kids for other options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Wildhorn Brimhall Boot Bag holds more than snowboard boots — it’s got space for a helmet, goggles, gloves, and more. And Wildhorn Outfitters know a thing or two about snowboarding and skiing as they’re an official supplier of gear and equipment to the U.S. National Teams.
The outer shell is made of durable 420 Denier water-resistant nylon (as is the base), while the interior features 210 Denier water-repellent polyester, ensuring all the gear will stay dry. The boot compartment has vented ports to help eliminate bad odors and bacteria.
Measuring 14 inches by 13 inches by 19 inches, the bag can be carried three ways — by the backpack straps, the over-the-shoulder strap, or the grab handle.
See more snowboard boot bags for different styles and models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Athletico Maverick Snowboard Bag has padded protection, water-resistant fabric, plenty of storage, and designed for the boarders who like to travel.
Made of 600 Denier water-resistant polyester, the bag measures 180 centimeters and can fit a snowboard up to 178cm. It features 10mm of thick foam padding for added protection and the interior also has thermal, water-repellent materials to keep all your gear and equipment protected and dry.
There are two separate compartments for storage with space for a board, bindings, boots, helmet, goggles, gloves, and other apparel.
Browse more Athletico snowboard bags for other options and styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 3D Snowboarding LED Night Light is highlighted by its ability to change in seven colors (Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, Cyan, Pink, and White) and can be placed anywhere, including in a bedroom, fan cave, or office.
It has an acrylic plastic base with a glass shade. You can manually change the colors of the lights or set it to automatic mode.
The energy saving device has a maximum of 1.5 watts and 3 volts. The package includes a USB power adapter and has an LED lifetime of 10,000 hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes more than gloves are needed out in the cold and that’s where the Karecel Rechargeable Electronic Hand Warmer comes into play. Oh, not only does it keep hands warm, but also acts as a power bank for your phone, if needed.
Featuring a built-in 5200mAh lithium ION rechargeable battery, the compact device has three heat settings and it warms up quickly. Depending on what setting you have the heater on, the battery will last 4 to 8 hours, and it takes 2 to 3 to recharge. The warmer also has a built-in intelligence protection system, which safeguards against overheating and short circuiting.
One of the more practical snowboarding gifts, the hand warmer is ideal for cold-weather activities.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What time is it? Time to hit the slopes. This Snowboard Wall Clock is such a unique gift that the winter sports lover on your shopping list will surely cherish it.
This easy-to-read 3D clock is non-ticking with Quartz movements. It sticks to the wall with an included EVA foam sticker. There the ability to change the diameter of the clock with the minimum dimensions measuring 12 inches by 12 inches and largest 27 by 27 inches.
To see a different option, take a look at the Gifts by N Snowboard Clock, which base is made of a real vintage vinyl record.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A fantastic stocking stuffer idea, the “Just a Girl Who Loves Snowboarding” Phone Grip/Stand is perfect for the the snowboarding lady on your gift list.
Featuring a swappable top, the expandable stand makes it easy to watch videos, take group photos, and much more.
This works best with hard, smoother plastic cases and not so much on textured cases.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Extremely useful when it comes to snowboarding gifts, the Demon Basic Complete Tune Kit comes with everything needed to keep boards in tip top shape and effective.
The set comes with 13 essential pieces, all of which are to extend the longevity of snowboards. These include an adjustable temperature wax iron, turning stone, wire brush, shavings brush, wax, metal scrapper, 7 1/2 inch wax scrapper, polish pad, flat file, white and black ptex, tuning instruction guide, and a convenient carrying case.
Check out more snowboard and ski tuning kits from Demon United for other options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s dangerous out there, so what better way to show your favorite snowboarder how much you care about their well-being than with the Bodyprox Protective Padded Shorts?
Made of 55 percent nylon, 35 percent EVA foam, 5 percent spandex, and 5 percent rubber, the shorts provide additional protection for your tailbone, lumbar, thighs, and more.
Suitable for a wide variety of sports, the shorts are lightweight and breathable and designed to provide maximum comfort.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Thoughtful with a classic look, the Raposa Elegance Sterling Silver 3D Snowboard Charm and Chain is perfect for on and off the mountain occasions.
The box style chain, also sterling silver, is 16 inches and has a spring ring clasp which connects the charm. The charm itself measures approximately .7 inches (18.5mm) in height and .7 inches (18mm) wide. The charm features an oxidized finish and has an unsoldered hoop that attaches to chain’s clasp.
And it comes ready to gift in a soft drawstring jewelry pouch.
Looking for something different? Take a look at these Silver Sterling Snowboarder Stud Earrings from Wild Things.