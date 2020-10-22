15 Best Spa Gift Baskets: Your Buyer’s Guide

Give them something unique with this handmade spa set. This isn’t the type of set that has been mass-produced overseas and been sitting in a warehouse for who knows how long. It will be handmade for you in Virginia when you order it.

The box contains French Rose Relax bath salts with pink clay and dried rosebuds, goat’s milk rose soap with pink clay, organic beeswax and coconut rose balm (all-purpose for skin and lips), hand-poured soy candle with rosebuds, calming organic loose tea (chamomile, lemongrass, and hibiscus), real sea sponge loofah, and a handmade dark chocolate bar.

It smells heavenly and natural which isn’t a given with a lot of spa products. All the product are GMO and parabens-free and never tested on animals.

The Rose Blossom Spa Gift Set isn’t the cheapest set you can buy (not the most expensive either), but you’re paying for that quality, freshness, and knowing that this was handmade with care.