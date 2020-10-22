15 Best Spa Gift Baskets: Your Buyer’s Guide

We all need a little pampering sometimes. While a trip to a day spa can cost hundreds of dollars, you can get many of the same relaxation benefits from a home spa gift basket. These all-in-kits often include things like lotion, bubble bath, exfoliators, and other items that make great gifts.
These are great gifts for your parents, your best friend, or even your significant other. We also think gift baskets are a great go-to gift for people you don’t know well, for situations where you need to give a gift but aren’t sure what a person’s interests might be.
Give them something unique with this handmade spa set. This isn’t the type of set that has been mass-produced overseas and been sitting in a warehouse for who knows how long. It will be handmade for you in Virginia when you order it.
The box contains French Rose Relax bath salts with pink clay and dried rosebuds, goat’s milk rose soap with pink clay, organic beeswax and coconut rose balm (all-purpose for skin and lips), hand-poured soy candle with rosebuds, calming organic loose tea (chamomile, lemongrass, and hibiscus), real sea sponge loofah, and a handmade dark chocolate bar.
It smells heavenly and natural which isn’t a given with a lot of spa products. All the product are GMO and parabens-free and never tested on animals.
The Rose Blossom Spa Gift Set isn’t the cheapest set you can buy (not the most expensive either), but you’re paying for that quality, freshness, and knowing that this was handmade with care.
Studies have shown that both men and women find the scent of lavender relaxing. Lavender helps promote a sense of calm and well-being, making it the ideal scent for a bath-time gift set. This gift basket includes a wide variety of items, including lavender-scented hand lotion, shower gel, bubble bath, and bath salts.
There’s a cooling gel eye mask, as well as a bath bomb, loofa, and bath oil to set a relaxing mood in the bathtub. This gift set is perfect for anyone who likes to unwind with a bath at the end of a long day.
The gift basket is Prime eligible so you can have it rushed out to someone who needs it right away.
Human beings find the sights and smells of the ocean quite relaxing. This rustic gift set includes bubble bath, body lotion, and shower gel, all of which smell like the ocean in the best possible way. The attractive wooden case can be used in your powder room, guest bathroom, or elsewhere in the room.
For when you’re not sure what the get them and decide to just get them everything, this gift basket is there to help. Let me put it this way: this gift basket weighs seven pounds and is 18 inches tall. It’s big, it’s impressive, and it makes a statement.
The container is made of real wood which sets it apart from the cheaper sets on here that come in plastic baskets. The bath products are a Caramel and Cream fragrance that’s warm and indulgent without being overly sweet. It comes with Caramel and Cream body lotion, body spray, shower gel, and hand cream. There’s also a Caramel and Cream reed diffuser which will last you much longer than the mini candles some baskets have.
To enhance their bath they get a loofah ball, exfoliating shower gloves, scrubber brush, glass candle, and bath salts. For after the bath there’s a natural boar’s bristle hair brush, body massager, and self-warming volcano mud mask.
Once they’re all relaxed, they can sit by their aromatherapy potpourri and indulge in some of the included treats like chocolate truffles, dark chocolate caramel wafer cookies, and milk chocolate iced latte mix.
It’s a whole evening of pampering in one gift.
Some spa gift baskets only come with spa products, or maybe just a couple of additional bath items. This attractive gift basket comes with some nice products (including shower gel and bubble bath), but we’re really psyched about the inclusion of a loofah, hair brush, and reflexology tool. The wooden reflexology stick is great for tending to sore, achy feet. Also, the basket itself can be used in any room of the house once it has been emptied. A candle and some potpourri round out the assortment. The hair brush (which is designed to massage the scalp as your brush, BTW) and reflexology tool are the kind of wellness extras you don’t see in every gift set, so they really make this assortment stand out.
If you’re shopping for someone who prefers all-natural ingredients, Burt’s Bees a great option to consider. This particular gift set is great for treating dry, cracked hands and feet. This gift set includes almond milk hand cream, honey grapeseed moisturizer, rich coconut foot cream, hand salve, lemon butter cuticle cream, and even a little tube of pomegranate lip balm. Pair this gift set with a home pedicure foot bath, and you’ve got a pro pedicure experience you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.
This “gift basket” ships in what looks like a paint can. Inside, you’ll get masculine-scented products with a decidedly old school flair. Each can contains soap, shave gel, bay rum oil, healing hand butter, and a body mitt for exfoliating dry skin. We see this given a lot as a groomsmen gift, and it’s a great choice. It also works for birthdays, minor holidays, or as a “just because” gift.
If your idea of a home spa day centers around a long, hot bath, this is a great gift set. This bath-focused set includes shower gel, body scrub, bubble bath, bath salts, body lotion, and a sisal sponge. All the items in this set are made with 100 percent natural ingredients. The hard side tin makes this especially appealing. Amazon is currently running a promotion where you buy two of these sets for full price, and get the third for 50 percent off. Want to make bath time feel more like a fancy hotel spa experience? Pair this spa gift set with a home jacuzzi kit, which turns your home tub into a jacuzzi style, bubbly experience.
I am so here for this fragrance combination. Argan oil is one of the most relaxing scents to me, possibly because I associate it with serious pampering. Green tea is light, uplifting, and never overwhelming so the combination of the two is an out-of-this-world, perfect spa day fragrance.
Moving on from the amazing scent, this basket comes with a body lotion, body scrub, shower gel, bubble bath, body spray, bath salts, and a back scrubbing loofah. I love how the body scrub comes in a little glass mason jar with a tiny scoop. It makes the whole experience of preparing the bath more luxuriant.
Buying a gift basket for your sweetheart? If romance is on your mind, you’ve gotta go with a gift set that’s all about roses. Red roses are the most romantic flowers on earth, so this gift set will definitely help you set the mood for a romantic night in. This gift set includes rose shower gel, bubble bath, lotion, bath salts, a bath pouf, and bath fizz. We also think the packaging is totally gift-worthy, thanks to the rich colors and beautiful ribbon. If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to mimic spa treatments at home, you should also check out this inexpensive facial steamer, which is great for opening up pores, treating blackheads, and hydrating tired skin.
If you want to replicate a spa experience at home, you’ve gotta have slippers and a robe. While this spa gift basket doesn’t come with a robe, it does include a comfy pair of slippers, along with a massage tool, a pouf, bath salts, soaps, lotion, and more. All of the items in the basket are honey-vanilla scented, which is relaxing. We also love the reusable wicker basket, which you could totally use for a picnic or for household storage. If you want to take things to the next level, pair this gift with a comfy bathrobe (we like this one made from Turkish cotton) or this relaxing hot/cold eye pillow.
Yes, it’s another gift set made with Dead Sea minerals, but this one has quite different contents. Inside you’ll find Dead Sea bath salts and Dead Sea mineral mud masks. You’ll also get a cooling gel eye mask.
To have a similar level of pampering in a day spa, you could pay a few hundred dollars, so this gift set is both economical and exciting. Dead Sea minerals are thought to have particular benefit to those suffering from skin issues like eczema, so this gift set would be a particularly thoughtful choice for those who need to calm their sensitive skin.
Argan oil is a wonderful moisturizer that is used to balance moisture levels in the skin. Some people also find it useful for treating acne-prone skin. Argan oil is a plant oil produced from the kernels of the argan tree, which grows in Morocco. This gift set from Pinkleaf features vanilla-scented skincare products that are infused with argan oil.
The gift set comes packaged in a cute metal bathtub, which you could save and use for storage, or give to your children to use in their doll’s house. Each set contains a bottle of shower gel, bubble bath, body spray, body lotion, bath salts, and circulation-boosting soap bar with massage nubbins. Pinkleaf also makes another argan oil bath set with a green tea scent, if that’s more your style.
This overflowing basket is packed with treats for her home spa routine as well as their sweet tooth. It’s perfect for anyone who enjoys having a special night in for themselves where they can take a long bath, pamper their bodies, and eat something a little decadent.
It includes lotion, shower gel, body spray, body butter, body scrub, body butter soap bar, loofah poof, back scrubber loofah, potpourri, back massager, foot massager, three aromatherapy candles, hand mirror, herbal tea, and toffee chocolates.
Plus the whole thing comes in a faux leather purse tote which is very reusable.
Another one from Rachel Parker, this set is packed with the hydrating power of avocado oil. If hydration is one of their main concerns this is a good choice.
The set includes a shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body scrub, and a set of four bath bombs, all infused with avocado oil. The products aren’t overly fragranced and are supposed to have a light olive oil scent which smells fresh and clean.