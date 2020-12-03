55 Best Spiritual Gifts for Yoga & Meditation Lovers (2020)

This TribeTokes 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture stands out because it’s real, lab-verified full spectrum CBD — and it’s available on Amazon.

According to lab reports we obtained from the company representatives, this bottle includes .3 milligrams of THC per gram of product. That’s not enough to get you high — but it’s enough to activate the “entourage effect,” or the theory that CBD works better with a “full spectrum” of other cannabinoids.

This is a pretty rare find. You should probably jump on it while you can. (CBD on Amazon is an ever-shifting quagmire, and full spectrum CBD on Amazon is difficult to find — especially full spectrum CBD that’s backed up by third-party lab results.)

The lab results, posted by SC Labs, also confirm that the “1000 mg” tincture has over 1200 mg of CBD. That’s a couple hundred bonus milligrams. Nobody minds bonus CBD — especially in trendy packaging designed for mindful consumers.

Full disclosure: I received a sample of this tincture to test out. I loved the light mouthfeel of the MCT oil, which was much less viscous than many tinctures with different carrier oils. I also appreciated the pleasant lack of flavor: this clear oil tasted clean. It tasted like nothing, which made it easy to hold under my tongue for seconds (the best method for consuming tinctures.)

Maybe that’s why it seemed to take effect faster. Or maybe it was because TribeTokes uses MCT oil, which is believed to increase the bioavailability of CBD due its higher lipid content.