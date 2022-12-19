25 Coolest Star Wars Coffee Mugs

This is easily one of my personal favorite mugs that I own: it’s a Star Wars mug that’s plastered with lightsabers on it, and when you pour your coffee (or any hot beverage) into it, the lightsabers power up.

Why? Because it’s heat-activated! Unfortunately, it’s handwash only, which means you’ll have to take extra special care of it. Still, it’s one of the coolest Star Wars mugs available right now.