25 Coolest Star Wars Coffee Mugs

Looking for a cool Star Wars coffee mug to start your day with? Look no further. Mugs make simple, inexpensive gifts that can add just a little bit of cheer to anyone’s morning coffee. So if you’re in the market for some awesome Star Wars coffee mugs, check these out:
Our Review
Whether you loved The Last Jedi or hated it, one thing is certain: Porgs are super cute. These Chewy-loving beings are idolized here with their own Sculpted 3D Porg mug. It’s officially licensed and available directly from the Disney Store, so you know it’s a top-quality option.
Instead of “May the Fourth be with you,” this great Star Wars mug reads “May the froth be with you” in a Starbucks-esque logo. The logo has a Storm Trooper in the center of it, with Star Wars Coffee written in white letters on a green background (sound familiar?). It’s Star Wars meets Starbucks, so if you’re a fan of both like I am, it’s the perfect Star Wars mug.
This Darth Vader Sculpted Ceramic Mug is the ideal way to drink your coffee and feel evil at the same time. It is made from high-quality stoneware and features a boldly sculpted character design. Thankfully, I like my coffee like I like my Darth Vader — black!
Vandor isn’t the only mug-maker in town. There are some officially licensed mugs, too, like the official Star Wars Imperial Logo mug. This Star Wars mug is an all-black 12 oz. mug that has both the Star Wars and Imperial logo in red. It’s microwave safe and dishwasher safe. It also makes you hum the “Imperial March” while you pour your morning coffee.
Though storm troopers have a somewhat sinister origin story, they are still a beloved part of the Star Wars universe for their humorous behavior and iconic design. This custom sculpted ceramic mug is a great piece of memorabilia that hopefully has better aim than in the movies.
Of course you can drink coffee out of The Child, because why not? This Grogu Sculpted Mug is upsettingly cute just like he is in The Mandalorian. Just don’t put him in the dishwasher or microwave.
This is easily one of my personal favorite mugs that I own: it’s a Star Wars mug that’s plastered with lightsabers on it, and when you pour your coffee (or any hot beverage) into it, the lightsabers power up.
Why? Because it’s heat-activated! Unfortunately, it’s handwash only, which means you’ll have to take extra special care of it. Still, it’s one of the coolest Star Wars mugs available right now.
While I’m not personally a fan of sculpted mugs when it comes to actually drinking coffee, they are great display pieces (and, I know that most people are okay with drinking from these types of ceramic mugs).
Zak Designs has a lot of great-looking sculpted mugs to choose from, but for Episode 7 fans, this BB-8 mug is the clear choice. Handwashing is recommended and microwaving is not.
This “Who’s Your Daddy?” Coffee Mug is a fun and simple design for any father who vibes with the dark side. This 11 oz. the mug features the galaxy’s favorite tyrannical father figure in a simple cartoon print. This also makes a great last-minute gift for dad come Christmas time or Father’s Day.
This oversized Millenium Falcon mug features the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, which historically made the Kessel Run in under twelve parsecs. With its techy blueprint-style design, it may be the only bright yellow Star Wars mug you’ll find.
This R2-D2 Sculpted Mug from Vandor is the droid you are looking for, especially if you’re fiending for your morning joe. This 20-ounce mug looks like everyone’s favorite protocol droid, right down to his garbage can physique.
This Star Wars logo mug might look basic, but it’s actually one of the better-looking mugs in the galaxy. It starts out looking like just the plain ‘ole silver logo we’ve seen plastered on every Star Wars gift in existence, but once hot liquid is added to it, each letter holds a unique image from the film, including Boba Fett, Yoda, R2D2 and C3PO, and more.
Despite the fact that Chewbacca’s got a mug only a mother could love, this Zak Designs Chewbacca Mug exists for all the Wookiee enthusiasts out there. It holds 16 ounces of brew but, like most Wookiees, it is not dishwasher or microwave friendly.
This Expressions of Vader Mug is a salient reminder of why the Dark Lord is such a relatable character. How many times have you felt like Vader in the third panel? Jokes aside, this is a fun 14-ounce mug that is officially licensed by Disney.
This mug showcases the many expressions of Darth Vader. Brilliant!
Jabba The Hutt brings out the inner mob boss in all of us, and you can celebrate that feeling every morning with the Vandor Jabba The Hutt Sculpted Mug. This high-quality ceramic mug holds 20 ounces of coffee or tea and has an extra-large handle made of Jabba’s tail. Now don’t serve me cold coffee again or I’ll freeze you in carbonite.
Drink from the bounty hunter’s helmet with this officially-licensed Boba Fett mug, featuring the iconic red, green, and black color scheme of Boba’s helmet.
Now, I am the master.
This set of 4 medium ceramic mugs features four iconic characters pulled from Episode 4: Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Darth Vader. Each mug has a splash of red coloring set on a white mug with a black character photo.
Want to know what you look like every Monday morning? Look no further than the Vandor Star Wars Yoda mug, which has a big photo of Yoda plastered on the front of it. The mug also reads “Judge Me By My Size?” on one side, and the bright green color of the mug is sure to wake you up. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, plus it holds 18 ounces of coffee.
This beautifully crafted Darth Maul mug is designed around Darth Maul, using matte black glaze. It has slightly raised facial features to create a unique-looking mug. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to worry about handwashing.
It’s no trap. This Admiral Ackbar Sculpted Mug from Vandor is a high-quality Star Wars collectible that celebrates one of the Rebel Alliance’s most stalwart commanders. This 20-ounce mug is handwash only, unless your dishwasher was made in Mon Cala.
The Mandalorian is one of the best things to happen to the Star Wars franchise in a while, and anyone else who thinks so will instantly appreciate this “This Is the Way” Coffee Mug. It is a standard 11-ounce size and is both dishwasher and microwave safe.
Looking for the perfect office coffee mug? Check out this one from Silver Buffalo – “Employee of the Month.” It features a Stormtrooper being dubbed employee of the month! Perfect for any office, this Star Wars cup is sure to bring a chuckle to your coworkers.
This great his and hers mug set is a great romantic gift. It features Princess and Leia on one and Han Solo on the other, with “I love you” and “I know” laid on top of their images. The mugs, themselves, are 15 ounces, with a shorter and wider design than the average mug. This also makes a great romantic gift for your partner.
This Darth Vader mug is self-stirring, and it comes with a lid to make it perfect for your morning commute to work. The mug features Darth Vader’s image on it with the words “the force is strong with this one.” It has a button on the handle for stirring your coffee. Batteries not included, and it’s not dishwasher or microwave safe.