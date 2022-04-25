50 Best Stranger Things Gifts for Season 4

One of the coolest things available as far as Stranger Things merch goes is the Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down Hardcover Book. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the series with a forward and commentary written by the creators of the series, Matt and Ross Duffer. There are exclusive interviews too with many of the show’s stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and David Harbour.

It looks like a used book, but that’s by design. You’ll be purchasing a brand new New York Times bestseller that covers the show’s first two seasons through exclusive color photos and stunning concept art. It’s currently listed for cheaper than ever too, with a 29% off price of $25.59.