50 Best Stranger Things Gifts for Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 is nearly upon us. Fans are expecting that most intense run of episodes yet with the two-volume season. So to prepare, check out some of these awesome Stranger Things gifts for Season 4 and beyond to add to your collection. And with the new episodes arriving during the summer months, consider checking out these outdoor movie screens to make each watch party epic.
Scoops Ahoy was a central location in the third season of Stranger Things. So why not choose a refreshing ice cream themed prop from the show to use as a pool float this summer? The Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Pool Float takes Steve and Robin’s workplace treat and fashions it into a 6-foot long lounger for floating. There’s a hole in the middle to give it versatility. It uses thick vinyl for durability. And it can hold fans of the Upside Down that are up to 200-pounds. Besides, who doesn’t love food, right?
If you’re a Stranger Things fan looking for a fresh pool float for the summer, the Stranger Things Waffle Pool Float puts your fandom in the spotlight. It’s 6-feet in size and can hold loungers of up to 200-pounds. It’s comprised of thick, durable vinyl. The design makes it look as though it’s a huge waffle (Elle’s favorite). And it sports a number 11 in the center that’s illustrated to look like thick maple syrup.
If you’re striving to replicate Dustin’s from Stranger Things’ third season, this Camp 85 Know Where Baseball Cap is a must. The lime green and bright yellow design stand out. And the front replicates the characters with a design revolving around his Camp Know Where experience. It sports a mesh back for breathability. And it has a snapback design so that one size fits most.
One of the coolest things available as far as Stranger Things merch goes is the Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down Hardcover Book. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the series with a forward and commentary written by the creators of the series, Matt and Ross Duffer. There are exclusive interviews too with many of the show’s stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and David Harbour.
It looks like a used book, but that’s by design. You’ll be purchasing a brand new New York Times bestseller that covers the show’s first two seasons through exclusive color photos and stunning concept art. It’s currently listed for cheaper than ever too, with a 29% off price of $25.59.
Your collection of awesome Stranger Things merchandise wouldn’t be complete without this Notes from the Upside Down: An Unofficial Guide to Stranger Things book by Guy Adams. It’s loaded with facts from the series, and it also includes insights into the origins of the show, a great ’80s playlist, and more.
The Book of Barb by Nadia Bailey is a brilliant ode to Barb, serving as a guidebook for the kind and super uncool character that became a sensation on the internet after Season 1.
I bet you never thought to look into a Stranger Things cookbook now did you? Written by “The Muffin Brothers”, Stranger Fillings: A Parody Cookbook is loaded with 128 pages of dishes inspired by the nostalgia-filled Netflix series.
You’ll find pun-ish recipes such as Demogorgon-zola Tartlets, Friends Don’t Li(m)e Pie, Baked Brenners, Barb’s Mystery Dip and many more. So before your next Stranger Things viewing party, much sure you nab the Stranger Fillings cookbook to help put your event over the top.
If you’ve yet to jump into the Dungeons & Dragons scene and Netflix’s Stranger Things only made you more intrigued, then Hasbro’s Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Game Starter Set is the perfect way to get started.
For only $16, the kit “has everything you need to unleash your imagination and live out the dream of exploring the upside down.” The adventure book included is designed by the character of Mike Wheeler. And it comes in a retro looking box that fits the overall theme of the show.
Trivial Pursuit Stranger Things: Back to the 80s Edition combines trivia from both the show, as well as the 80s in general. There’s even a twist to the game in the board’s portal spaces which can send players to the Upside Down in which they can lose wedges for wrong answers.
It boasts 1,500 trivia questions, so you won’t be running through them all any time soon. With categories including Movies; TV; Music; Famous People and Events; Trends, Tech and Fun; and Stranger Things.
It’s tough to explain the Monopoly Stranger Things Edition. It’s Monopoly, yet in the style of Stranger Things. Huh. I guess that wasn’t so hard after all, was it?
If you’re a fan of Hasbro’s classic board game and a lover of Netflix’s Stranger Things, then you’ll likely dig the mashup that is the Monopoly Stranger Things Edition. It’s also currently cheaper than ever at the 27% off the price of around $18. Which is odd considering the game is about literally stealing all the wealth possible.
This edition of Monopoly incorporates both tokens inspired from the 80s, as well as some “ripped from the Upside Down”. Community Chest and Chance cards are replaced by Walkie-Talkie and Blinking Lights cards. And instead of houses and hotels, you’ll be building forts and hideouts across the board’s various properties.
Ouija using a Stranger Things Ouija board that uses the alphabet illuminated with Christmas string lights. Perfect mash-up of the series and game.
Hasbro’s Stranger Things Eggo Card Game, which resembles an actual Eggo box, can either be placed as a cheap but amazing prop or actually played with as the company took the time to design a card game based around the show.
The game’s description reads “Play as one of the characters from the original Netflix series, Stranger Things in the Stranger Things Eggo Card Game! Play as Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, Hopper or Barb! Each card played can either send a player’s character to the upside down, make an opponent draw 2 cards, reverse the order of play, summon the Demogoron, or cause a rift that sends everyone who was Right Side Up to the Upside Down, and vice versa! Players must escape from the Upside Down and get rid of all their Eggo cards before the Demogorgon attacks. Succeed, or be toast!”
I just wouldn’t recommend playing as Barb though, because, you know…
If you’re old school with your collections and still enjoy collecting cards, the Stranger Things Topps Cards Value Box is the perfect way to get started for Netflix’s show.
The Value Box offers 100 retro themed cards that retell the story of Netflix’s first season. They cover characters, locales, moments and more. And for just $16, they can all be yours to collect – or put in your bike spokes.
Cardinal Games’ Stranger Things Jigsaw Puzzle consists of 500 pieces, putting it in the medium range of difficulty as far as jigsaw puzzles go. It features an iconic Season 1 design and once finished, it would look fantastic framed as part of your Stranger Things collection.
A lot of thought was put into the Stranger Things Season 1 Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition Box Set, as it’s made to look like an old VHS tape. The cover has a super used-look with a faded graphic, and the case is actually a VHS-looking case. Luckily, you’ll find Blu-Rays instead.
Just like with the Season 1 Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition Box Set, the Stranger Things Season 2 Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition Box Set sports a VHS retro packaging design ripped straight from the 80s. Though hiding inside is a set of Blu-Ray discs that instead incorporate the entirety of the second season. Who wants to stream the show on Netflix when you can put something as fantastic as this in their collection instead?
Steve went from an annoyance in Season 1 to a fan favorite in Season 2, with plenty of laughable and insane moments. Best of all, he had some great moments with other characters, like giving advice to Dustin as he played babysitter, earning himself the Mom of the Year moniker shown on this Stranger Things coffee mug.
When you’re snuggling up on the couch watching or rewatching one of the greatest shows to ever hit television, you’ll want a comfortable blanket that provides warmth and helps to set the mood. And for this series, there’s nothing more perfect than the Stranger Things Christmas Lights Alphabet Blanket.
The Christmas Lights Alphabet Blanket is flannel with a Cashmere feel. It measures in at 40 x 50-inches, so don’t expect something huge. But it’s soft, durable, and super cool.
Those that appreciate simple t-shirt designs that don’t scream out the franchise you’re representing should fall in love with this Hawkins Middle School A.V. Club T-Shirt. It looks like a generic high school tee that may have been given out to members of the A.V. club as a gift. But those that are big fans of Stranger Things will immediately give props for the shirt’s underlying theme.
Sizes are modern unisex and the shirts themselves are developed from 30/1 fine jersey knit on 100% USA-grown cotton. At only $13, any fan of the show should be quick to order one of these for their closet.
If you’re looking for a cute and cheap hoodie to express your Stranger Things fandom, this “In a World Full of Tens, Be an Eleven” hoodie should be perfect.
This unisex hoodie is going for a mere $12.99 from UGP Campus Apparel. It’s comfortable, machine washable, and consists of a 50/50 mix of cotton and polyester. It’s available in sizes small through 3x, and comes preshrunk so you don’t have to worry about it getting too tight after its initial wash.
There are tons of Stranger Things shirts available these days. But Decrum’s “Stuck in the Upside Down” design is one of the simplest, which is what many are looking for.
The style is simple, utilizing the Stranger Things logo motif but instead incorporating the phrase “Stuck in the Upside Down”. Purchasing it won’t have your wallet dumped upside down either, as it can be yours for just around $15. You can find the men’s version of the shirt here.
If you’re known for your festive sock game, then Oooh Yeah’s Stranger Things Christmas Lights Socks should be the next piece of clothing you purchase. Made of 65% combed cotton, the Christmas Lights Socks are a comfortably awesome nod to Netflix’s show.
The design sports the Christmas lights from Season 1 that Will used to communicate with his mother from the Upside Down. Each sock sports the alphabet written in a spiral around the leg. And there are, of course, the lights too to correlate with each letter. The socks are currently on sale too, meaning that nabbing a pair while the Demogorgon isn’t looking will only set you back $12.
If you’re like Dustin and have wanted to bring home a Dart of your very own to love and hug, McFarlane Toys’ Stranger Things Dart Squeezable Toy is here to fulfill your desire.
The toy features an impressive likeness to the baby Demogorgon. It has a lizardlike tail and paint that has it looking just like the slimy monster from the Upside Down. Best of all, when you squeeze it, its adorable mouth roars open to reveal its infamous mouth and baby teeth.
Steve became a fan favorite in Season 2 after becoming Mom of the year, and he truly had some get hype moments in the series. If you’re #TeamSteve, check out this great Steve Funko, showcasing the character with his signature sunglasses, yellow rubber gloves, and bat. It’s one of the coolest Stranger Things Funkos you’ll find.
If we had to bet money, we’d bet that the Stranger Things Ghostbusters Pops are the second bestselling Stranger Things Funkos currently available. There are four, modeled after Season 2’s Halloween night episode, which shows each of the four boys in Ghostbusters garb. There’s also a Max one that goes along with it.
When talking about a character you love to hate — Billy is that character, for sure. With his stupid little mustache and machismo attitude, fans loved to hate him, despite his gorgeous locks.
One of the coolest Stranger Things figures we’ve seen to date is the Eleven Elevated Pop. It shows Eleven, complete with nosebleed, levitating as she tries to close the portal. It was one of the show’s most badass moments to date. And you can commemorate that scene in your home and office now for under $9.
While Eleven prefers her Eggos, Hopper prefers his donuts and coffee every morning. You know, to contemplate with. This Funko Pop Stranger Things – Hopper with Donut stands at the standard 3.75-inches tall as well, and it shows Hopper in his police uniform with a donut and coffee.
Also a part of the Stranger Things Funkos from Season 2, we have this Funko Pop Stranger Things – Bob in Scrubs Vinyl Figure. This figure features Bob Newby dawning those nurse scrubs, complete with his walkie, ear-piece, and flashlight. Clearly, this is one of the best Stranger Things Funko Pops that we’ve seen so far.
Undeniably the most popular Stranger Things Funko Pop Figure is the Eleven with Eggos figure (which also has a blonde wig variety). It shows Eleven in Funko from Season 1 with her shaved head and iconic pink dress, holding a box of Eggo waffles. It stands at the standard 3.75-inches tall.
The Funko Dorbz Ridez line has some really great iconic vehicles found all over different fandoms (for example, the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo or the Batmobile). While Hopper’s iconic police truck obviously isn’t as epic as those, it’s still pretty cool and looks great among your collection of Stranger Things merch.
Brenner with the Hawkins Power and Light van gets the Funko Dorbz Ridez treatment as well. It stands at 4-inches tall and makes a great gift for Stranger Things fans, as it’s a slightly deeper pull.
Funko has all sorts of Stranger Things offerings. And with each style, you know that there’s a version of Eleven with an Eggo that’s coming. There are numerous Funko 8-Bit Pop Stranger Things figures available, with each retro themed take measuring in at 3 ¾-inches tall.
This listing is obviously about Eleven’s 8-Bit Pop, but you can also find versions of the Demogorgon, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Will, and even Barb.
There’s also an Eleven Plush doll, complete with her pink dress, blue jacket, and with an Eggo waffle in hand. She’s also sporting her bloody nose here, too (ever see a plush doll with a bloody nose?!) It stands 8-inches tall like the rest of the Supercute plush toys from Funko.
Demogorgons cute? Not usually. But with this Funko Supercute Plush Stranger Things – Demogorgon, that’s exactly the case. It’s light gray with some purple goo on it, with an adorable open face.
Barb’s death was absolutely devastating to Stranger Things fans, as the vast majority adored the greatest wing woman of all-time. Now, we can celebrate the character with this awesome Funko Supercute Plush Stranger Things – Barb, complete with her iconic red locks, pink blouse, and super nerdalicious glasses.
We’re actually surprised to see Stranger Things go the Funko Dorbz route, as that line is typically reserved for superheroes. However, you can find a few from the show such as this version of Eleven complete with an Eggo waffle in hand.
The Dorbz give the character a much rounder, stylized shape, with a Chibi-esque face. It stands 3-inches tall.
We LOVE the look of the Vynl line by Funko. It gives characters a sort of Teen Titans Go! look. There are a couple of 2-packs available for the Stranger Things franchises, including this one that features Dustin and Lucas.
Another awesome Vynl Figures set that includes Eleven and Barb.
McFarlane Toys is one of the most well-known action figure creators in the toy industry, and chances are if there’s a hot franchise around, McFarlane Toys will create a toy around it.
The company took it upon themselves to design a figure based upon the Season 1 Demogorgon. It’s an amazing detailed design with its open face snarling. And at 10-inches in height, you won’t miss it wherever you have it on display.
McFarlane Toys has a few Stranger Things action figures available right now, including this Chief Hopper one. It comes complete with a coffee mug, a removable Sheriff’s hat, and a pistol.
This Chief Hopper Deluxe Action Figure stands 7-inches tall and sports 12 points of articulation. To nudge at your nostalgia, it even comes in this retro-themed clamshell packaging that will look great as part of your Stranger Things collection.
Eleven holding her Eggo waffle on a keychain. This is peak Stranger Things.
And, of course, if you’re looking to just celebrate Dustin, one of the series’ most comical characters, there’s a Funko keychain for you as well.
An open-faced Demogorgon keychain is all you really need in your life.
There are plenty of great Stranger Things keychains available as well, and you shouldn’t be surprised to find a Barb keychain. For just $6, you can have a little mini Barb in tow on your backpack or keyring.
If you’re just getting started on your Stranger Things action figure collection, this 3 pack is probably your best starting point. It contains Eleven in her Season 1 garb, Lucas and Mike. The figures stand 3 ½-inches tall and have fully articulated with bendable elbows and knees.
You can expand your collection with the Will, Dustin and Demogorgon 3 pack set here.
If you purchased the Eleven, Lucas and Mike Funko Stranger Things Action Figure 3 Pack and are looking to expand, you’re next should absolutely be nabbing this 3 pack of Will, Dustin, and the infamous Demogorgon.
The figures stand 3 ½-inches tall and have fully articulated with bendable elbows and knees. And now with the price being knocked down to just about $17, you can continue your collection on the cheap.
Bringing in some Season Two references, this shirt from Superluxe sports the logo for the arcade in Hawkins where the boys have some of their most memorable scenes. This is another great “Easter egg” shirt, where only Stranger Things fans will know what it’s referring to. The shirt is screen-printed in America and made of 100 percent cotton. The cut is unisex, but those with petite figures who are used to women’s sizing, may want to order a size down. It’s available in small to XXX-large sizes.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t actually include the show. Not everyone has Netflix or you may want to cancel your subscription in the future as pricing goes up. This collector’s edition box set includes a DVD and Blu-Ray version of Season One of Stranger Things. It’s packaged to look like an old school VHS tape which was the technology at the time of the show. The outer sleeve looks battered with some fake corner wear and even has the look of one of those neon stickers you’d find on tapes in a used movie bin. The inner box in printed to look just like a VHS tape of Stranger Things. I live for good box design. With this set, no one can take the show you love away from you and you can happily binge-watch in the unthinkable situation when you don’t have WiFi.
Carry the spirit of Stranger Things around with you with this charm bracelet. On first glance, it could be any old charm bracelet, but when you look closer you start seeing that this combination of charms is very specific. They include things like a baseball bat, compass, demogorgon, bike, camera, blindfold, and an ax. Strung between the charms are small multicolored beads that look like Joyce’s Christmas lights. It’s an eight inch long bracelet with an adjustable clasp that comes in black velvet drawstring bag.