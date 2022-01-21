21 Best Subscription Boxes for Men

The subscription box has really changed the gift-giving game. From coffee to beer to clothing, there are options and boxes to cater to any guy’s specific needs. Waiting for and getting that box every month will make him a happy dude. Be a gift-giving hero and invest in the guy in your life’s happiness with one or more of these amazing subscription boxes for men.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Grill Masters Club From Grill Masters Club
Grilling is one of the most popular outdoor activities during the Spring and Summer months and any real grill master knows it takes the right tools to get the job done. From rubs and sauces to grilling accessories and recipes Grill Masters Club is a great gift idea for any guy or girl that LOVES to grill. This monthly subscription box will turn the heat up on your backyard BBQs.
There are so many products available from Grill Masters Club that your grill game is going to expand exponentially. Sauces with hundreds of different spice levels and flavor profiles are available. There are dry rubs for low and slow cooking and marinades that will add another dimension of taste to your average BBQ. Prepay between 3 and 12 months in advance and save some serious coin either as a gift or for your own grilling needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The ClubTac subscription box, available in four different options, is the perfect gift for adventurous guys and guys that are prepping for the end of the world. There are millions of dudes out there that are stockpiling food and equipment for when “The Walking Dead” becomes a reality and this monthly subscription box is the ideal gift for them.
Survival and tactical gear have become more and more popular over the past couple of decades. This box comes with everything from MRE’s, ropes, knives, flashlights, and a list of other cool items. Every month he will get a new box with gear that will keep him alive and healthy in the wilderness and in the event of the apocalypse. A subscription box like this makes a wonderful gift for dads, sons, and any other guy on your list.
-
Shop now at Flaviar.com From Flaviar.com
From whiskey to rum to scotch and gin, there isn’t a spirit that Flaviar can’t handle. With so many brands and flavors available you won’t ever get bored with your Flaviar box. If you have a true liquor guru on your gift list then why not give them the gift that keeps on giving? Figuratively and literally, this subscription box will arrive every month with a new taste from a different corner of the world.
There are so many ways to customize and dial in the contents of each subscription box. There are also monthly and yearly options so there should be a box for every kind of budget. The great thing about the Flaviar box is that if there is something that he doesn’t really like to drink, it can be excluded and if there is a beverage that he is really into, it can be added.
-
Shop now at Bean Box From Bean Box
For coffee lovers, there is a great subscription box that will meet all your caffeinated or decaffeinated needs either weekly, biweekly or monthly. Just answer a couple of short questions about your preference when it comes to your cup o’ joe and you will have specific bean boxes built for you. The customization is really cool and you will experience different coffees to expand your pallet.
With preference options like whole bean or freshly ground you can really dial in the specificities of your subscription. Based on flavor profiles and strength of coffee you can really curate your own box. The subscriptions are also budget-friendly, with subscriptions starting at around $24. You are going to love giving this subscription as a gift or forget the gift and hog it all for yourself.
-
Shop now at Vices.com From Vices.com
Vices.com has everything you need in a manly monthly subscription box where you can get anything from cigars to luxury booze to coffees and so much more. This subscription box will without a doubt be his new favorite gift. He will wait by the door each month in anticipation of his brand new box and all the goodies that will be inside. Turn the man on your gift list into a kid again with boxes filled with BBQ stuff, cooking knives, outdoor gear, and almost anything else he can imagine from the luxury world.
Not only can he curate his own box each month but he can also look at all of the popular past boxes that are available and select based on what others have chosen. There are major discounts if a year or months in advance are paid for upfront so keep your eyes peeled for ways to save more and get more. The Vices box is designed to improve a man’s life in the kitchen, bedroom, and even with self-care items and shaving kits.
-
Shop now at Footcardigan.com From Footcardigan.com
One of the most requested items for birthdays, holidays, or gift-giving events is socks. Most of the world wears socks so it makes perfect sense to have a great monthly subscription that delivers colorful, fun socks every single month. You can customize the subscription-based on needs and wants and as far as budgeting goes, it is one of the most budget-friendly subscription boxes in the world. From dress socks to athletic socks. From ankle socks to socks that go up to the knee, there is something for everyone in this amazing subscription.
-
Shop now at CarnivoreClub.com From CarnivoreClub.com
The perfect subscription box for the man that loves meat. IF you are or have a guy on your list that loves jerky, snacks and all other things meat-related then this is a great subscription box. This isn’t your average meat box though. These artisanal meats and jerky are top of the line and ideal for charcuterie boards and fancy wine nights.
The guys may not want to go to another house and watch the game again. Once you put out a plate of Carnivore Club meats you may just become the new home of football, baseball, basketball, hockey, and soccer games. These snacks are absolute game changers and with dozens of combinations and subscription plans there is definitely something for every pallet and every budget.
-
Shop now at Caskers.com From Caskers.com
Caskers.com is premium and top-shelf spirits delivered directly to your door. The monthly subscription box is a brilliant way to bring the best booze and spirits to you without ever having to wait in line at the bar or tasting rooms again. Also, the next-level whiskeys and other libations that you will receive won’t have the massive markup that you find in your local watering hole.
There are gift and subscription boxes for every kind of drinker and every kind of taste. If you are just starting out in the world of liquors then you can build a box that meets your needs. If you are a liquor connoisseur there are multiple subscriptions that will have you tasting some of the most exotic and delicious bottles on the planet. From tasting kits to your favorite spirits, there is something for every kind of guy.
-
Shop now at Battlbox.com From Battlbox.com
Prepping for the end of the world? Love getting outside and exploring nature? Conditioning yourself to become the next Bear Grylls? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions then do we have the perfect subscription box for you. BattlBox.com is the ultimate subscription box for the guy that wants to conquer the world one adventure at a time.
With boxes that are curated based on needs and wants like hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and overall badassery outdoors, this box is a great gift and amazing for personal use. Items you may find in your personal battlbox are, flashlights, compasses, quick meals, knives, rope, binoculars and so much more. Don’t sleep on this gift box, there are tons of promotions and ways to save and a box for every budget.
-
Shop now at getsunday.com From getsunday.com
Lawn care and landscaping are two of the most expensive hobbies or tasks on the planet. With the amount of time, money, and sweat equity that you put in you can spend thousands of dollars on lawn care, landscaping, and gardening. Luckily, the crew at GetSunday.com have put together monthly subscription boxes to get your lawn from dim and thin to full and beautiful.
There are a bunch of different lawn plans, there are tons of products to choose from, and completing each box will be well worth the time and effort. Whether you are an experienced lawn care guy or someone that is just starting out and couldn’t be more lost, there is a package for you. You won’t want to wait til the weekend to dive in, you’ll want to get get out there and start landscaping the second you get your box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
GQ or Gentlemen’s Quarterly is one of the most popular men’s fashion magazines in the world. The GQ brand is one that many actors, musicians, and authors love to associate themselves with. From selecting a “Man of the Year” winner every year to hosting fashion shows globally, the brand has a lot of street cred. Getting a GQ box every month is a gift that any guy would be happy to accept.
For what you get, the GQ box is really something special. For just a flat fee per month, the GQ box will come complete with socks, underwear, colognes, books, watches, hats, and self-care products that will most definitely improve your life. Each box is valued at over $200, and for a fraction of that cost, you can take home the contents of each box.