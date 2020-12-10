51 Best Sushi Gifts for Sushi Lovers

If they’re interested in making their own sushi but aren’t confident in their sushi skills just yet, the Sushi Bazooka Kit can make the process a little easier and faster for beginners.

The kit comes with the bazooka, which we’ll come back to, a sushi knife, two bamboo rolling mats, two sets of chopsticks, rice paddle, rice spreader, avocado slicer, chopstick bag, and two chopstick holders in the shape of ducks. (How cute is that?)

The idea of the bazooka is that it takes the frustration out of trying to create a round sushi roll. I make mine by hand, and it’s definitely not easy to get them looking anything like a restaurant.

How it works is that you load cooked sushi rice into both sides of the bazooka and then your fillings on top of that rice on both sides. You close the bazooka and press the plunger to extrude the sushi roll. What comes out, if you’ve packed it tight enough, is a perfectly round cylinder of rice filled with your sushi ingredients.

Using the bamboo mat you can roll that tube of rice in a sheet of nori and then use the dampened sushi knife to slice it into pieces. For best results, wipe the knife with a wet cloth in between cuts.

Possibly surprising everyone, this thing actually works. It’s a little weird and you won’t ever find it in a high-end sushi restaurant but it will get the job done.

Keep in mind this set doesn’t come with sushi ingredients, just the tools for the job.