51 Best Sushi Gifts for Sushi Lovers

When people love sushi, we really love sushi. The simple idea of sushi brings joy to our hearts which makes giving sushi gifts to folks like us a sure thing for any occasion. Also check out gifts for Millennials as they’re a lot of crossover between these two groups.
If they’re interested in making their own sushi but aren’t confident in their sushi skills just yet, the Sushi Bazooka Kit can make the process a little easier and faster for beginners.
The kit comes with the bazooka, which we’ll come back to, a sushi knife, two bamboo rolling mats, two sets of chopsticks, rice paddle, rice spreader, avocado slicer, chopstick bag, and two chopstick holders in the shape of ducks. (How cute is that?)
The idea of the bazooka is that it takes the frustration out of trying to create a round sushi roll. I make mine by hand, and it’s definitely not easy to get them looking anything like a restaurant.
How it works is that you load cooked sushi rice into both sides of the bazooka and then your fillings on top of that rice on both sides. You close the bazooka and press the plunger to extrude the sushi roll. What comes out, if you’ve packed it tight enough, is a perfectly round cylinder of rice filled with your sushi ingredients.
Using the bamboo mat you can roll that tube of rice in a sheet of nori and then use the dampened sushi knife to slice it into pieces. For best results, wipe the knife with a wet cloth in between cuts.
Possibly surprising everyone, this thing actually works. It’s a little weird and you won’t ever find it in a high-end sushi restaurant but it will get the job done.
Keep in mind this set doesn’t come with sushi ingredients, just the tools for the job.
Make someone smile ear to ear with Sushi Socks Box–a fake sushi platter made of socks. You’ll never see someone so happy to get socks.
Sushi Socks Box packages their socks just like you would take out sushi with plastic grass garnish, fake wasabi, fake pickled ginger, and faux little bottles of soy sauce. The socks are rolled up to look like classic nigiri and maki rolls. T
While I love whacky socks probably more than the next guy, what I really like about Sushi Socks Box is that the socks themselves aren’t immediately recognizable as sushi when you’re wearing them. The salmon socks look like a pink and cream chevron pattern and even the octopus (which looks just like tentacle suckers in the sushi box) resembles an irregular pattern of circles in sock form.
Sushi Socks Box comes in many different sizes and a wide range of “flavors.” This five-pair set is a good middle ground but they come in as small as a single pair box and as large as a 10 pair sushi platter.
They come in two sizes: women’s shoe size 5.5 through nine and men’s shoe size 9.5 through 13.
If they’re obsessed with sushi there’s a good chance they’d love a Sake Warmer Set to enjoy with their sushi. It has a very traditional Japanese look to the matte porcelain.
The set comes with six porcelain sake cups, sake bottle, sake warmer bowl, and a sake warmer stove. The sake can be heated by places the sake bottle inside the bowl along with hot water. You can keep it warm as you sip by placing the bowl over the stove with a lit tealight in it. It comes in a gift-ready box but keep in mind it doesn’t include candles.
This five-piece SushiQuik Sushi-Making Set is perfect for beginners because it takes the guesswork out of rolling your own sushi. One of the biggest problems I ran into when I started making sushi was that I would use way too much rice and my rolls wouldn’t close. This set has a unique rice measuring guide that sits on top of your nori sheet and shows you the perfect amount of rice to apply.
The kit comes with a hinged plastic rolling mat that snaps apart so it can be disassembled and thrown into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The hinge design also means you can’t roll your sushi roll too tight or too loose like you can with bamboo mats.
To slice your sushi, the kit comes with a cutting guide so you can drop your roll into the guide and slice through the grooves. The kit also has a rice paddle for spreading your rice and two end caps hold your rolling mat in place but also double as soy sauce dishes.
Everything is dishwasher safe to save on cleanup.
Cozy on up to these adorable Sherpa Sushi Plush Pillows by ABC Plush. There are loads of sushi plush toys but this soft sherpa texture for the rice is unique, snuggleable, and a clever way to denote the different grains of rice. I love the different cute little faces on each one.
ABC Plus has four different nigiri types of plush: Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, and Tamago.
If the sushi-lover you’re shopping for has kids, they’ll get a kick out of those Melissa & Doug Sushi Counter Playset.
The 41-piece playset includes a counter with a display case, wooden rice and sushimi blocks with self-stick tabs and felt nori strips so they can create their own nigiri, wooden rice and filling maki blocks and felt nori sheets so they can roll their own maki rolls, a wooden sushi knife to “slice” their maki rolls, a wooden serving tray, wooden wasabi, wooden soy sauce bowl, chopsticks, and a menu.
This set was featured in the best food toys of 2020.
Another awesome office coworker gift, this set of Maki Pushpins looks just like a piece of ikura (salmon roe) sushi.
These neat little pins are modeled perfectly after salmon roe with pin cushion that copies the look of nori and even has a rice pattern on top when the pins are removed. It’s fun and useful: the perfect gift balance.
(My only issue is it’s called “Maki Tacks” but maki are sushi rolls and this isn’t a roll–but that’s just my personal pickiness.)
These Bring Me Sushi Socks are a classic funny gift that’s bound to get a laugh.
When they’re standing up these look like cute sushi socks covered in images of nigiri, maki, edamame, sake bottles, and chopsticks. But when they sit down and put their feet up, the real message is on the bottom of their feet.
Slippers are a classic holiday gift and you can combine them with sushi to get a perfect sushi gift.
I love how the chopsticks reach across one foot to the other to complete the image. The inside is warm and cozy sherpa fleece and the soles have non-slip grips for hardwood floors and tile. Plus, they’re machine washable which is more convenient than you realize.
They come in four sizes which equate to a range of women’s shoe sizes: small (sizes five to six), medium (sizes seven to eight), large (sizes nine to 10), and extra-large (sizes 11 to 12).
This beautiful hardcover book of Sushi: The Beginner’s Guide covers everything a beginner sushi maker needs to succeed in uncomplicated language.
It’s the perfect starter book with plenty of illustrations. Author Aya Imatani covers all the tools and ingredients as well as breaks down the sushi-making process into easy to understand steps. The recipes are fun but manageable for a beginner. There are options for sushi, sashimi, and vegetarian recipes.
Aya Imatani was raised in a family that ran a sushi restaurant and has been in the restaurant industry her whole life. Now she’s sharing this perspective with folks interest in trying their hand at the art of sushi.
These Sushi Catnip Toys are so realistic you might be startled to see a piece of salmon sushi on your living room floor. High-quality images of real sushi are printed on durable fabric and then filled with catnip and fiberfill to make them extra interesting. You can even see the green, crinkled texture of the nori (seaweed) wrapping around the sushi rolls. It really sets them apart.
You get a set of eight toys, four maki rolls and four nigiri. I love that each toy has a little loop so you can attach it to a dangling pole to play with your kitties.
Sushi Go Party is a great family board game for sushi-lovers.
It’s a pick and pass card game that’s quick and easy to learn where you try to build the best platter of sushi on the board. For board gamers, it’s in the same realm as Morels, but as works as a two-player game all the way up to a six-player game.
Sushi Go Party is an upgraded version of Sushi Go and comes with extra cards and the ability to customize each game to adjust the difficulty and keep things interesting.
The artwork is adorable with little cartoon sushi and other common Japanese food dish characters.
This Lightsaber Chopstick Set is a nice choice for a sushi lover who is also a fan of Star Wars.
The colorful lightsaber-shaped chopstick really light up with LED lights in the base. The set includes four chopstick sets, two black storage pouches, and watch batteries that power the LED lights. For cleaning, the eating portion of the chopstick separates from the base that contains the battery so there’s no need to worry about damaging the light portion when washing.
Bring sushi into the Christmas spirit this year with an ugly Christmas sweater featuring a Christmas tree made of sushi rolls and chopsticks.
Oh Sushi Tree combines all our favorite Christmas flavors like shrimp, wasabi, and candy canes–wait that doesn’t sound right. Well, that’s definitely what’s on this hoodie anyway.
This is a fun choice for a cheap ugly Christmas sweater for them to wear to the next office sweater party.
Sushi lovers will love having their very own mini Solar Sushi Chef Figurine on their desk or windowsill. When powered up by the sun the sushi chef’s hand moves, shaping the tuna nigiri in his hand.
They can show off their sushi love with this shirt with a heart made of sushi.
It’s a nice way to clearly state your love of sushi without a cheesy “I heart sushi” shirt. The cute design is made up of stylized but identifiable sushi like shrimp, tamago, salmon, avocado, fish roe, as well as wasabi and ginger.
It’s printed on 100 percent cotton shirts and comes in black, navy blue, grey, red, and brown. The shirt comes in men’s, women’s, and youth cuts.
The goofy folks on your list will get a kick out of this Shark Attack Sushi Plate. The 3D shark’s open mouth doubles as a soy sauce dish so you can dip your sushi in the shark’s mouth before eating–which seems like a pretty mean way to tease that shark but it is busting through your plate so I guess it’s only fair.
There are some great details on this ceramic plate including 3D waves around where the shark is breaking the surface. Its tail also serves as a chopstick holder.
No one can ever have enough throw blankets, especially when you’re considering this funny Sushi Dog Throw Blanket. It’s made of ultra-soft flannel that isn’t too warm making it a good option for year-round use.
The blanket is covered in images of English bulldogs that have been turned into sushi. The distressed expression on the face of that black dog covered in salmon roe is slaying me.
It comes in three different sizes: child’s, teen, and adult, but adults could easily get away with the teen size for a couch throw blanket.
For the sake drinker with a more modern aesthetic, consider this Zens Lifestyle Sake Set. The set comes with four heavy-bottomed glass sake glasses and a two-piece glass sake carafe.
You can fill the bottom section with either cold or hot water, depending on the sake, and the top part of the carafe submerges the sake into the water and then lifts off for pouring.
It’s a striking sake set that certain to get some attention in person and on social media.
This cute plushie is perfect for kids over one and adults of all ages because who doesn’t love Pusheen?
The very round kitty is sporting teensy legs and arms that are somehow managing to hold a platter of plush sushi. It’s impossible to not feel a little happy looking at the expression of pure joy on Pusheen’s face.
It’s extremely huggable and has a weighted bottom for easy display for collectors.
They’ll be ultra-comfy this winter with this LazyOne Sushi Pajama Set. It comes with a three-quarter baseball shirt with the text, “I Just Rolled Out of Bed” with the O and L’s in “rolled” replaced with a sushi roll and two chopsticks.
The sushi-covered pants are loose leggings for comfort and have ankle cuffs to keep them from dragging. They’re made of pre-shrunk cotton and printed with fade-resistant infusible ink.
If they make sushi at home, they’ll love sprucing up their presentation with this Wooden Sushi Boat Serving Tray. It will make sushi at home more fun and look great in their social media pictures.
It’s made with Russian white pine and protected with a food-grade varnish. The boat is available in two different sizes: 20 inches long or 27.6 inches long depending on how many people they’ll be serving.
For folks who love jewelry, they can sport their love of sushi with these tiny, subtle Maki Earrings.
The miniature maki rolls have everything you’d expect from the classic roll: nori wrapping, rice grains, salmon, tuna, avocado, and cucumber. The amount of detail they can work into something this small is amazing.
Each mini sushi is mounted on a hypoallergenic stainless steel earring post. They are handmade by an artist in California using polymer clay. Just keep in mind that these are handmade and may take an extra day or two to ship (because the artist has to make them) so don’t wait too long to order.
Look how happy the salmon and rice look on this Hugging Sushi T-Shirt. It’s too cute. Sushi fans will love this friendly-looking sushi shirt.
It comes in 10 different colors and in mens’s, women’s, and youth sizes.
Your lucky loved ones can eat their sushi in style with this Sakura Sushi Dinner Set for two, handmade in Japan. It comes with two multi-color rectangular sushi plates with striking cherry blossom patterning, two matching soy sauce dishes, and two sets of chopsticks. They’re surprisingly dishwasher-safe which is a huge plus for dishware that you’re giving as a gift.
Gudetama is an iconic Japanese character and his name translates roughly to “Lazy Egg.” In this Gudetama Sushi Plush, he’s been turned into tamago nigiri and he’s not too pleased about it–but he never is.
The plushie is made by GUND and is about 4.25 inches tall. I’ve had a chance to check out some GUND plushies first hand and their quality of detail and softness are amazing.
Plus, you can personalize this Gudetama by adding their name.
Sushi-lovers will proudly wear our obsession not only on our sleeves but on our faces as well so your loved one will adore this Cute Sushi Face Covering by Fydelity. It has adjustable length ear straps and a form-fitting strip for the bridge of their nose.
The pattern is covered with lots of Japanese tasty treats like soy sauce, onigiri, salmon roe sushi, and wasabi. The covering is made with two layers of lightweight fabric that is comfortable in both cold and warm weather for long wear even during activity.
This is Sushi Dollhouse Kit a great gift for people with a love of DIY projects, miniatures or dollhouses, and sushi. The kit includes everything you need to create this gorgeous mini sushi restaurant.
The finished shop measures only approximately eight inches by 5.7 inches by 5.9 inches. That’s impressively small. It has an entryway on one side with the back open for detailed viewing of the cafe.
Along with all the building pieces, furniture, and accessories, the kit also comes with a dust cover to protect your finished sushi house, LED lights, and something called “music movement” which I’m guessing is some sort of sound effect. The only things you’ll need to bring are batteries and clear silicone glue which you can find at any craft or hardware store.
The detailed instructions are in English and while they might have some imperfect translations they also come with step by step illustrations. This is best for people ages 14 years and up and this isn’t a two-hour project, so it’s a good choice for someone who enjoys crafts that last more than a day.
It’s a little hard to see in this smaller image but this Sushi Cat Poster is covered with 36 little cats that are made up to look like nigiri sushi. Each cat is sitting on a bed of rice and is decorated with toppings ranging from cucumbers to knitting needles to a pink purse.
I like that the poster includes a hanging clip so they don’t have to worry about finding a frame. It’s a nice wall size at 34 inches tall and 22.3 inches wide.
The images are based on the collectible Sushi Cat figurine series.
If your sushi lover also loves matcha tea, get them this gorgeous Matcha Tea Starter Kit by Tealyra, The seven-piece set includes 50 grams of Japanese Matcha powder, scoop, sifter, matcha whisk, whisk holder, ceramic tea bowl, and a bamboo tray.
There are six different sets to choose from, each with a different color ceramic bowl.
If they’re experienced or even new to making their own sushi at home, they’ll love expanding their sushi repertoire with Tobiko Caviar.
Tobiko is the Japanese term for flying fish roe, those tiny little fish eggs you find in several types of sushi rolls as well as in battleship-style sushi. It has a mouthfeel like nothing else and is my favorite sushi roe.
This caviar is cold-packed and shipped overnight and then can be refrigerated before gifting so don’t stick this one under the Christmas tree until right before opening.
This Sushi Hoodie is the gift for the person in your group who always suggests sushi when you’re trying to decide where to eat–even for breakfast.
The hoodie has an embroidered fake pocket that makes it look like you’re carrying around a bottle of soy sauce and chopsticks at all times just in case. This is for the person who is always ready for sushi.
It comes in a unisex cut from size small to 2XL and comes in heather grey, black, navy, and dark heather.
If they have a dog, get them this three-pack of HugSmart Squeaky Sushi Dog Toys. It comes with three cute nigiri sushi toys in salmon, tuna, and tamago made of corduroy material.
Each one has a different expressive face, tiny dangly legs, and a squeaker. They’re sized for small to medium dogs.
Your amateur sushi chef will go wild for this bluefin tuna that they can use in their next sushi platter.
This two-pound tuna steak is wild-caught and sushi-grade. Because it’s raw fish, this isn’t a gift you want to order to far ahead of time, and you might even want to give them a print-out of the image and then order to be delivered to them so they know it’s coming.
It ships frozen and packed with ice so it stays frozen when it reaches its destination. It’s perfect for making tuna rolls and sashimi.
If the person you’re shopping for is pregnant, you may want to skip this it’s best to avoid higher-mercury fish during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
These beautiful Porcelain Dishes can be used for any dips for entertaining but they’re perfect for sushi dipping dishes.
The four-piece set comes with two square dishes and two deeper flower-shaped bowls, each with one pink and one cream. All the dishes have a delicate plum blossom design and a crackle glaze.
This Sushi Candle Set is made with 100 percent natural beeswax and shaped to look like six maki rolls.
Before you ask–don’t worry, they’re unscented. I love sushi a lot but a tuna-scented candle would be kind of a lot to deal with. The only fragrance you get with these candles is the warm, natural scent of beeswax.
The candles are handmade in America and packaged in a sushi takeout box.
If you need a gift for someone at the office that you know loves sushi, these Maki Notepads are perfect. It’s adorable, unique, and affordable.
The three notepads are shaped like three sushi rolls and even come on a folding cardboard holder that is made up to replicate a wooden sushi platter.
Each stack has 100 sticky notes for a total of 300. It’s something that will make them smile every time they use it.
Everyone loves a cute pillow and this one a perfect for a sushi-lover.
The trendy mint color is speckled with white (rice?) and covered in stylized illustrations of different sushi. It’s not too realistic which can put some people off when it comes to home decor.
This is an 18-inch by 18-inch square pillow cover that does not include the pillow insert but you can pick up a good hypoallergenic insert fairly cheaply.
This Squishable Sushi Roll is a salmon, avocado, and cucumber maki with an adorable blushing, smiling face. Whether they collect Squishables or simply like plush toys, this adorable sushi roll is a nice addition to their plushie collection.
It’s a good huggable size at seven inches across and it’s made by Squishable so you know it’s going to be impossibly soft.
Squishable also has a super cute shrimp sushi plush.
For the person in your life who enjoys making sushi at home, get them one of the key tools of the trade with this Sushi Oke Mixing Bowl. Sushi rice has to be meticulously prepared and cooled in a special way.
The traditional Sushi Oke bowls are made with pinewood and help the rice to cool down quickly while absorbing moisture for a more authentic rice texture.
Upgrade the amateur sushi chef in your life with professional-grade tools of the trade with this Sashimi Knife.
Presenting fish raw has the potential for a very ragged, messy appearance if you’re not using the correct knife and so much of sushi is how gorgeous it looks before you eat it.
The blade is handmade in Japan using techniques that go back to the 14th century for forging swords and has now moved on to cutlery. It’s extremely sharp and well-weighted even for being quite light. The elegant rosewood handle is ergonomically shaped for comfort.
For folks who like dexterity games like Flick ’em Up, challenge their chopstick skills with this Makemaki Sushi Game. It’s a game of wooden blocks, felt, and cards that represent sushi orders. The person who completes all the orders by building the correct sushi using only the including chopsticks.
It’s a fun speed dexterity game that is fun for all ages and even more fun when there are drinks involved. It’s best played by two people but more can talk turns.
Decorate their tree with one of their favorite things with this Sushi Platter Kurt Adler Christmas Ornament. It’s made with the same traditional glass Christmas ornament style we expect from Kurt Adler but with this tasty shape. It’s got lots of great details including wasabi and pickled ginger.
I should note that in the “theme” section, this ornament is labeled as “religious” which I think some sushi fanatics would agree with.
If they love sushi and they love their cat, they’ll love this cute Sushi Catnip Toy Set.
These sushi toys are made with pet-safe materials and stuffed with organic catnip to keep their cats interested. Each set comes with three nigiri sushi and three maki sushi.
For those who love to wear or collect pins, check out this cute set of Three Enamel Pin Set: shrimp sushi, tamago sushi, and a pair of rolls.
They’re a fun way to decorate your collar, coat, backpack, or purse. I like that they’re good for all ages and are affordable but don’t look cheap.
This cute Sushi Tote is great for students, teachers, and anyone who brings a bag lunch to work.
There’s an all-over sushi pattern but the fun part is the portrait of the three sleeping sushi. The adorable little rice balls have their fish blankets and one is holding a piece of shrimp like it’s body pillow. You won’t look at sushi the same way again.
The bag is insulated, waterproof, and zippers closed to prevent spilling.
This Sushi Jigsaw Puzzle will keep them busy and interested with this highly-detailed image of their favorite food. The puzzle is a picture of an expansive sushi spread with everything from nigiri to handrolls.
At 500 pieces is a good puzzle for ages 10 and up. If they’re really into puzzles, challenge them with this 1000-piece sushi puzzle.
For those who make a lot of rice dishes, a Rice Cooker is essential and this mini one by Dash is perfect for folks who might not have the counter space for a larger model or for people who don’t make sushi often enough to justify having a larger model.
It has a two-cup capacity, making it perfect for couples, and has a cooking and warming function. It comes in five colors: aqua, pink, black, white, and red.
If their love of sushi extends toward a general Japanese aesthetic, they’ll love this Plum Blossom Mug that changes color when hot.
The porcelain mug has a white body, black handle and inside, and a black stylized plum tree painting that stretches to cover both sides of the cup. When hot liquid is added to the cup, the blossoms of the tree turn red. The sudden bright colors will get a lot of attention in the office.
Just be aware the mug isn’t microwave or dishwasher safe due to the color-changing dyes.
For the kids or kids-at-heart on your list, check out this Japanese Candy Making Kit that creates candy that looks like sushi.
It’s a fun little activity to do with kids and adults can get a good laugh doing this with friends. By adding water to different powders and using the included molds to make your own gummy candies in the shape of tamago sushi, tuna sushi, and salmon roe sushi.
You actually make your own spherical gummy “fish roe” by dropping one red-colored liquid into a clear liquid using the tools provided to create little gummy spheres. Honestly, it’s worth the money just to do this part because it’s so neat.
The taste? Okay so it might not be the most incredible candy to an adult palette, but it’s fun and you’ll have had a great time making it.
As an avid sushi fan, I have been given Gummy Candy Sushi for Christmas and I loved it–your sushi fan will too. It’s a fun, tasty gift with 10 different types of gummies, all themed for a Japanese sushi platter.
It has gummies shaped like edamame, little prawns, dollops of fish roe, maki, and nigiri.