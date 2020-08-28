49 Best Sustainable Gifts: The Ultimate List

The Mountain Hardwear Women’s Ghost Whisperer 800-Fill Down Jacket will make for a smash-hit, legendary gift for any woman who battles the bitter cold on their outdoor endeavors, or simply hates being chilled during the winter months! There is also a men’s version of this jacket available.

This is an excellent quality down jacket that provides exceptional warmth for its weight, packability, and integrated features. Both the men’s and women’s models weigh about 8-ounces, and stuff remarkably compact for applications like travel and backpacking.

The Ghost Whisperer is effectively wind and water repellent, featuring down fibers infused with a permanent water repellency that help to maintain insulating performance even when exposed to moisture.

Low-profile quilting holds the 800 fill power goose down in place so you can move freely, and the stow pocket has a loop so you can clip the jacket to a harness. There are also of course zippered hand pockets.

Built with a 100% recycled ripstop shell and ling fabric, as well as responsibly sourced down insulation, Mountain Hardwear has taken the environmental impact of this jacket seriously, setting themselves apart from a lot of the industry without sacrificing the quality or insulating ability of this garment in the slightest.

If you’re shopping for an avid outdoorsman or woman, their jaw will drop at this radical gift – it doesn’t get much better than this when it comes to top-quality, performance down jackets. If you’re shopping for someone who just can’t seem to keep warm through the most raw times of the year, then the gift of this garment will change their life. Either way, this thoughtful sustainable gift idea is bound to be a hit!

