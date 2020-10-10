21 Best Sympathy Gift Ideas to Show Your Condolences

When someone is grieving, a small piece of jewelry can be a thoughtful gift to help them remember the deceased. This simple urn pendant would be a lovely gift for either a man or a woman who wishes to carry a tiny bit of their loved one’s ashes with them at all times.

It features a polished bar with a simple crystal at the bottom to shine like the light of their loved one. A similar pendant in black stainless steel is ideal for men too.

Cremation jewelry is a perfect way to memorialize a lost loved one. It’s a small gift that doesn’t take up a lot of space in someone’s home, making it ideal for gifting to the bereaved.