21 Best Sympathy Gift Ideas to Show Your Condolences

21 Best Sympathy Gift Ideas to Show Your Condolences

  • 1K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

The death of a loved one is traumatic. Whether you’re shopping for gifts for a friend or a close family member who is bereaved, our list will provide you with appropriate and thoughtful sympathy gift ideas that let them know you’re there for them during this difficult time.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

A thoughtful condolence gift is a great way to share your deepest sympathies with the grieving. Our sympathy gift ideas are ideal for friends and family during troubled times. Flowers and cards are nice, but sometimes the loss of a loved one requires something more significant. A physical gift can help prove how much you care, and offer an outlet for grief.

Sympathy gifts can be sent as soon as you hear news of someone's passing, or sent after the funeral. According to this Reddit thread, many bereaved people feel especially vulnerable around six weeks after the funeral, when most offers of support have stopped coming in. That's why you might want to send a card or flowers first, and consider sending your sympathy gift around the six-week mark.

It is generally not appropriate to bring a gift to the funeral itself, since the bereaved may not be set up to accept or transport gifts.

See Also:

Best Gifts for Women

Best Unique Gifts for Her

Best Gifts for Seniors

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , ,