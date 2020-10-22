33 Best Thank You Gifts & Gift Ideas

A thank you gift shows someone just how much you value everything they do for you. Thank you gifts are an important part of maintaining relationships, both personal and professional. A thoughtfully-selected thank you gift will cement your most important relationships.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Thanking someone for their hard work? What better way than with a little desk plant that shows your thanks. You can choose from a variety of herbs, all with a unique and equally adorable note.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift basket is packed with all kinds of fun treats. Each gift basket includes “Thanks A Million” Premium Coffee, butter mint candy, jelly beans, almond toffee candy, cookies, popcorn, biscotti, and garlic dill pretzel twists. This is a nice gift for a family member, friend, colleague, or neighbor.
Want more gift ideas like this? Our guide to the best gift baskets for men has some gift baskets that make great thank you gifts for both men and women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This engraved hammer is a thoughtful gift for someone who has taught you important life skills, and supported you when times were tough. This hammer is not merely a decorative item. Since it is made from durable steel, it can be used to tackle any minor household task.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This thank you gift from Philosophy contains shampoo, shower gel, bubble bath, and lip gloss. Sometimes you need a gift that just comes right out and says “Thank you”. You can browse more beauty gifts from Philosophy here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for someone who loves fancy cocktails? This gift box of bitters includes four gourmet bitter blends: celery, orange, Orleans, and aromatic. These bitters can elevate classic cocktails like the G&T or a Manhattan. This is a thank you gift that works for both men and women. For added impact, pair it with this book on bitters, so your recipient will have more insight on how to use these flavorful cocktail additions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This tasty fudge is a great gift for anyone who loves sweets. And because it comes from a Scottish company, it’s a great gift for anyone of Scottish descent.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a thank you gift for the person who lights up your life. Light up their’s with this cute candle, emblazoned with a message of thanks. This is a clean-burning, double wick candle that burns for up to 60 hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cookies are a classic thank you gift. But if you can’t or won’t bake your own, buying some is the next best thing. These cookies are nationally-known brands that appeal to lots of different types of people.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This simple cuff bracelet is an affordable, authentic way to show your gratitude. We particularly like this gift option for teachers, mentors, or anyone you have a particularly close bond with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marketed as both a killer thank you gift and a wonderfully over-the-top care package, this collection of treats is a wonderful way to brighten someone’s spirits. The various tiers contain the following items: Famous Amos cookies, a savory pub snack mix, popcorn, trail mix, peach rings, candies, caramels, and chocolate truffles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A bouquet of flowers is a traditional thank you gift, but cut flowers always wither and die. This live plant will last much longer, just like your undying gratitude. The TickleMe plant is a fun little piece of greenery that reacts when you gently stroke its leaves. The box it ships in reads, “Soo tickled with appreciation.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a thank you gift for a wine lover? Pair this thank you wine glass with a bottle of their favorite red, and you’ve got a complete thank you gift that they’ll love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s not the most creative gift idea, but it’s a tried-and-true favorite. This popcorn trio appeals to people of all ages and genders, and the decorative tin shows how much you appreciate them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The best gifts are the ones that the recipient would never splurge on themselves. If you’re looking for a thank you gift for a woman who deserves a little pampering, this simple gift set is a nice option. Buying bath and body products can be a risk, but this gift set is a safe choice because of the variety of scents and types of products included. This set includes Intense Hydration Cream Cleanser, Day Lotion, Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Milk and Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream, and Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, all of which are made with natural ingredients.
Want to get a thank you gift that’s even more impressive? Browse luxury beauty gift sets here, and find something that’s really special.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fresh baked cookies are an awesome way to say thank you. If you don’t have time to whip up your own batch, this is a great option that anyone would love. It includes a dozen various cookies made in small batches. Need more? You can also order these in larger quantities.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Add a little sweetness to someone’s like with this honey gift set. The thank you gift includes four distinct types of honey including American clover, wildflower, orange blossom, and berry. They can be used in tea, as a sweet condiment, or even for cooking. Each jar is three ounces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There isn’t a better way to give thanks, than with the gift of caffeine. This wonderfully packaged coffee sampler allows the recipient to try several types of gourmet coffee from small-batch roasters. Each box Every Bean Box includes nearly a half pound of coffee along with roaster profiles, brewing tips, and an artisan treat with free shipping.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes saying “thank you” can be as simple as writing a meaningful card. Keeping thank you notes on hand is a great way to make sure you give proper thanks in a timely manner. These simple gold foil letterpress cards are neutral enough to use for any occasion and are made with very high-quality paper. These are also great to give with any other gift on this list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While $60 might be on the more expensive side when it comes to gift baskets, this one is worth every penny. All of the products are high end and hand made, and the basket includes some awesome self-care items that anyone would love. The recipient will get quite a few things including bath salts, sugar scrub, a clay face mask, body butter, facial toner, a soap bar, tealight candles, washcloths, and a card.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for a thank you gift but don’t really know the recipient on a personal level, a gift card is a great way to give thanks without worry about what they might like. They can choose themselves, and you can choose the amount. This card comes packaged in a beautiful and festive thank you box to make it a bit more special.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Presentation is everything, which is why this inexpensive gift can go a long way in saying “thanks”. Perfect for a tea lover, this beautiful box houses premium green tea, inspired by the display of blooming cherry blossoms. Consider also gifting this steeping tea mug, for an added gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a few people you need to thank, consider gifting a bottle of moderately priced wine or champagne. You can make the gift a bit more special with one of these “thank you” labels, each with a unique thank you message. Simply peel and place the adhesive side to your bottle of choice for a great gift that won’t break the bank.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adorable gift makes a great “thank you” for just about anyone, especially a friend, teacher, or co-worker. The set is priced in that sweet spot for a thank you gift, affordable while still showing you care. It comes with three unique pre-planted succulents in a box that’s ready for display.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Say thank you to someone who lent a helping hand with this awesome lotion gift set. Philosophy products are awesome and are packaged ready to be gifted. This set comes with both a gentle cleansing wash as well as a smooth lotion for replenishing moisture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you think “thank you gift” your mind not go to soap, but trust us on this, fancy soap makes an awesome gift. It’s perfect for sensitive skin, made with olive oil and free of colorants and artificial ingredients.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These small sample lotions are a treat and make a great gift for anyone, especially as a thank you. They’re a perfect price point even for a small gesture and can be kept at someone’s desk, in their bag, or in their home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a thank you gift that’s a bit out of the box? How about a magazine subscription to a lifestyle magazine like this? Recipients will love the articles, recipes, style tips, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make mail time easier for someone with this self-inking return address stamp with their name and address displayed. This personalized gift will surely be used and appreciated. Choose from a number of colors, fonts, and designs that best suit the recipient’s style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Maybe your buddy helped you move, helped you get a job, or just was a stand-up guy. Thank him with a six pack of his favorite beer but make it a bit more special with these labels and carrier. He’ll love it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bring some happiness into someone’s life with this awesome book, featuring 500 small things to be happy about. They grab flip through the pages whenever they’re feeling glum. Each page features small things like “looking down at your home town from a plane” “blowing out your birthday candles” “tropical drinks”, etc.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Say thank you with this awesome notebook – great for jotting down notes, to-do lists, or for journal entries. This design is great for both men and women as well as kiddos depending on who you’re looking to thank.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Flowers aren’t a very unique thank you gift, but there’s a reason they’re a go-to thank you gift. People love them and they can easily be ordered for just about any occasion. Lilies are a personal favorite because of their amazing aroma and beautiful colors. This 12-stem bouquet is super affordable and comes in a vase for a lovely presentation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personalized gifts go a long way. This beautiful scarf makes a great thank you gift for a woman, with tons of colors and styles to choose from. For an affordable cost, you can order a gift that has their name or monogram on it. They’ll wear it in winter for years to come.