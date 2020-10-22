33 Best Thank You Gifts & Gift Ideas

A thank you gift shows someone just how much you value everything they do for you. Thank you gifts are an important part of maintaining relationships, both personal and professional. A thoughtfully-selected thank you gift will cement your most important relationships.

It's really important to maintain friendships and professional relationships by showing gratitude. Thank you gifts do not have to be expensive or extreme, even a small token of appreciation can go a very long way in showing someone your thanks. 

Thank You Notes 

At the very very least, you'll want to send a thank-you note. Thank you notes can cost a few dollars and a few minutes of your time to write a thoughtful note. Thank you "notes" can go beyond your typical card to include a six-pack of thank you beer. 

Another unique option is a thank you plant - perfect for any occasion and a way to bring some joy and greenery into someone's life. 

Thank You Gourmet Gift Box 

If someone has done something significant, you might want to spend a little more when saying "thanks". A moderately-priced thank you gift is easy to find, especially if you're looking to say "thank you" with food (I know personally, it's always the best way to my heart. Thank you fudge, thank you popcorn, and thank you cookies are all an excellent option. 

Thank You Self Care Gift 

Encourage some self-care and me-time with a cosmetic thank you gift. A simple lotion gift set, some tea, or even a journal for self-reflection. 

