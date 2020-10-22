33 Best Thank You Gifts & Gift Ideas

This gift basket is packed with all kinds of fun treats. Each gift basket includes “Thanks A Million” Premium Coffee, butter mint candy, jelly beans, almond toffee candy, cookies, popcorn, biscotti, and garlic dill pretzel twists. This is a nice gift for a family member, friend, colleague, or neighbor.

