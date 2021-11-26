40 Best Thoughtful Gifts For Men: The Ultimate List

Searching for a fun and meaningful gift for a guy in your life? Whether they’re an avid outdoorsman, golfing enthusiast, tech-head, beach lover, or anything in between, we’ve tracked down the best thoughtful gifts for men here within our top list!
The Chirp Wheel+ will make for a wonderfully thoughtful gift for any guy who struggles with intermittent or chronic back pain. Designed to relieve and prevent pain as well as strengthen muscles and improve posture, this handy piece of fitness equipment might prove itself to be a life changing gift!
Utilized like a regular foam roller but built with a unique, wheel-shaped design, the Chirp Wheel set is easy to use, and produces positive effects immediately. Simply roll back onto the wheel (there are three different diameter wheels with varying intensity to choose from) and stretch out at whatever rate/pressure feels comfortable.
In the words of the brand, the wheels effectively “stretch and massage the thoracic and lumbar region muscles improving strength, flexibility, and balance which has a powerful preventative effect that reduces the chance of injury and enables muscles to hold up better against strain”.
Built to be exceptionally durable (can support up to 500 pounds), skid-resistant and engineered with eco-friendly padding, this is furthermore a gift that will keep on giving for many years to come.
Here’s an interesting and innovative gift idea that will make for an especially awesome prize for an outdoorsman of any kind. The VSSL Adventure Flask is a mindfully designed vessel for booze (or anything really) that includes a compass, LED flashlight, bottle opener, and even two shot glasses within its slim-profile housing.
The flask features a 9-ounce capacity and is built to be virtually indestructible. The bottom end of the device features a hidden compartment that’s used to house the shot glasses and bottle opener, but it could be utilized for any number of small items if emptied.
Not only is the flask compact and highly functional on its own, the integrated 200 lumen LED flashlight has four modes and a max runtime of 40 hours! The built-in oil-filled compass is furthermore designed with a large diameter and high-vis compass card and is operational from 14 to 122 degrees F.
It’s a wonderful slim and portable companion for fishing boats, golf bags, hiking packs, and beach totes that’s bound to see some regular use in its lifetime. Equal parts reliable safety equipment and celebratory flask, this neat gadget from VSSL is bound to be a conversation piece the moment it’s unwrapped!
Here’s a fitting gift for the handyman in your life. Filson’s X Estwing RIP Hammer is an aesthetically striking, awesomely ergonomic, high-quality tool that any Mr. Fix-It will be delighted to own.
Built in the USA with a solid, one-piece U.S. steel construction, the Estwing RIP Hammer features a matte-black finish to resist corrosion and a stacked leather handle. This makes it more than suitable for outdoor use and wet conditions – so it’s not just a mantle piece despite its gorgeous heritage look.
Equipped with a heavy 24-ounce head and a versatile straight claw, whoever it is that you’re shopping for is bound to be impressed with the overall feel and performance of this hammer.
A masterfully crafted tool built to be passed down through generations, Filson has come up with a knock-out gift with this one.
DemerBox’s Waterproof, Rugged Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers are a must-have accessory for any guy who appreciates a top-notch portable sound system.
Built to deliver professional-quality sound, these speakers offer crisp and clear highs, and impressively rich bass tones. They are also exceptionally loud… because lets be honest, who doesn’t love the ability to really crank the volume. You can even pair multiple DemerBoxes together!
Housed within a Pelican box, DemerBox’s speakers feature a dry storage compartment within their interior and are built totally waterproof (once you secure the scupper plug), so you can even stash some water-sensitive items in there such as your phone and wallet. This makes this an especially awesome speaker for use on the boat and on the beach considering you can literally drop the device overboard without issue!
The internal battery can furthermore be used to charge any USB compatible device, and offers a whopping 40+ hours of battery life, so the music never stops!
It’s worth noting the brand builds these speakers (two different sizes available) to be serviceable, so in the unlikely event you somehow damage this nearly invincible speaker, they’ll fix it!
A wonderful speaker offered in a variety of sharp aesthetics for virtually any adventure as well as a top-notch device for at-home listening and entertaining, the DemerBox will make a knock-out gift no matter who you’re shopping for.
The Fjällräven Vardag Duffel is a handsome and practical piece of versatile luggage that will no doubt make for a meaningful gift depending on who you’re shopping for.
Offering 30 liters of storage space, this is a modestly sized duffel that’s perfect as a gym tote, beach hauler, or carry-on travel companion to name a few potential applications. The main compartment features a few zippered mesh pockets for a decent degree of interior organization and is lightly padded on the bottom to protect your belongings.
Built from the brand’s renowned durable G-1000 fabric (65% polyester, 35% cotton), the Vardag is designed to endure plenty of abuse in its lifetime and is compatible with Fjällräven’s Greenland Wax if the guy you’re shopping for wants to give it a waterproofing treatment.
Highly practical, reasonably affordable, and offered in several different dapper aesthetics, the Vargadg Duffel is in our opinion a stellar go-to gift idea for virtually any guy.
If you’re shopping for an avid music listener, then you oughta consider gifting the Crusher ANC Personalized Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones by Skullcandy.
The brand recently sent me these headphones to test for myself, and their overall sound quality, battery life, and comfort level are nothing short of impressive.
Featuring adjustable sensory bass, digital active noise cancellation, and up to 24 hours of battery life with rapid charge, these headphones are an awesome investment more than worth their price point. The adjustable bass is my personal favorite feature – it’s like having a powerhouse subwoofer on each ear that can be carefully tuned to just the right amount of boom.
The noise canceling feature is also quite handy if you’re trying to fully immerse in your music without any peripheral noise, and awesome on its own (without playing music) for canceling out sound while reading, studying, or trying to catch some Zs.
The brand has also enabled these headphones with personal sound via the Skullcandy app, allowing you to specifically tune the sound output to match your hearing ability and preferences – pretty neat right?
With a built-in tile tracker so you never misplace them, and both aux cord and Bluetooth compatibility, this is a brilliantly designed pair of headphones perfect for the music enthusiast in your life.
Shopping for a trail runner, cyclist, or fitness enthusiast? Nathan’s Men’s VaporAir Hydration Pack Running Vest will make a welcome addition to your favorite athlete’s gear locker.
This ultralight vest is built with breathable materials and designed to be form-fitting as to not restrict motion while running. Nathan has outfitted the VaporAir with a 2-liter bladder, quick release valve system, water-resistant pill pocket, and two easy-access front bottle pockets. There are also stretch-mesh pockets on the vest’s sides that hold a smartphone well.
If you choose to leave the hydration bladder out, this vest offers 7-liters total of storage space, so it can be used for any number of on-the-go applications.
There are also of course reflective accents integrated in the vest for increasing visibility and safety while recreating at dusk and dawn, or at night.
A reliable companion when it comes to hydration and essential gear storage, the brand has engineered a wonderfully practical and game-changing piece of gear here. Sizing runs just a bit snug, so if the guy you’re shopping for is on the upper end of their given size, consider sizing up.
The gift of a nice new flannel is a timeless classic for a reason – it’s a wonderfully thoughtful gift. The Responsible Flannel from United By Blue is a downright awesome choice if you’re leaning towards purchasing the guy you have in mind some new apparel that’s both dapper as can be, as well as produced in an environmentally mindful manner.
Built from 60% organic cotton and 40% recycled polyester, the brushed flannel twill construction is both solid built, and nice and soft to the touch. Designed with dual flap pockets at the chest and a shirt tail hemline, this is a simple and straightforward, no-frills flannel that looks and feels great.
With a dashing selection of patterns to choose from, there’s a Responsible Flannel suited for every guy on your shopping list.
If the man you’re shopping for doesn’t already own a weighted blanket, this soft fleece option from ZonLi is bound to change the way they define cozy.
Available in several different sizes and weights ranging from 7 to 20 pounds, you can select whatever option you think is best for the person you have in mind. If they are unfamiliar with weighted blankets, we suggest perhaps going with the 12-pound option; a 20-pound blanket is quite a bit of weight and might be a lot to adjust to off the bat. It’s all a matter of preference.
The feeling of a heavy down comforter is lovely during the winter months, but a weighted blanket takes this level of cozy to the next level. It’s a natural way to promote good quality rest, feeling a lot like being hugged in bed. Add in the soft Minky fabric and Sherpa fleece construction employed here, and you’ll find it nearly impossible to find the will to get out of bed.
Best of all, the brand offers a three-month return and replacement service, so if the guy you’re shopping for feels like they’d prefer more or less weight, they can make an easy exchange.
The Drink Kit by United By Blue will make for a cool and thoughtful gift for any guy who appreciates practical on-the-go gear for entertaining.
Including one 22 ounce stainless steel bottle, two 16 ounce stainless steel tumblers, two stainless steel straws, two silicone tips, and a bristled cleaning brush, this is a sharp and dapper drink kit that’s awesome for outdoor picnics, romantic dates, and cocktails with the guys alike.
Whether you’re shaking margaritas or simply stopping for a drink of water, this is a handy kit that any guy will find a use for.
The whole kit nests and rolls up nice and compact (11.5 by 3.75 inches), and also offers a few zippered pockets for storage of a few additional (small) items.
Available in an awesome array of different colors and patterns, choosing a personalized aesthetic for the guy you have in mind is made easy.
Depending on the type of man you’re shopping for, a high-quality knife could make for a practical and thoughtful gift. The Filson X Buck Knives® 104 Compadre Camp Knife is an awesome go-to option for those interested in this gift category that will last for a lifetime of use.
Built in the USA, the brand describes the Compadre as a “do-everything knife for the outdoorsman, whether it’s splitting kindling or dressing out a deer.” Equipped with a drop-point hollow-ground blade and crafted with tough, malleable 5160 spring steel, this is a killer collaboration between two heritage brands.
A finger guard and jimping ensure a solid grip no matter the working conditions, while the Cerakote® finish protects the blade from rust and corrosion. Not to be ignored, the Micarta® handle scales are not only attractive to look at but also impervious to water, sweat, and chemicals
Equipped with a custom leather sheath, this is a classic gift idea for men taken to the next level.
How about giving the gift of a downright toasty bottom half? Icebreaker’s Merino Men’s Everyday Midweight Base Layer Leggings are a masterfully crafted, comfortable to wear, and exceptionally warm for their weight garment that will make a killer addition to any winter wardrobe.
Built from 100% merino wool, these second-skin, slim-fit leggings are impressively insulated, breathable, and odor-resistant, so they’re perfect for both highly active cold weather pursuits, as well as regular everyday wear. The guy you have in mind will love wearing this base layer on the ski lift, underneath their fishing waders, on the hiking trail, and on their daily commute to the office.
It’s an awesomely versatile layer that will become an instant winter staple – and best of all, the inherently antimicrobial Merino wool construction means it takes forever before needing a wash
Featuring a brushed elastic waistband for an enhanced fit and flat-lock seams to minimize chafing, Icebreaker has ensured these leggings are truly up for anything.
One of our top picks within our list of the best fly fishing vests, the Filson Mesh Fishing Strap Vest will make a delightful gift for the fly fisherman in your life with a taste for classic aesthetics.
Designed with breathability during hot weather in mind, this minimalist vest offers a streamlined, low-drag fit without sacrificing gear capacity. Equipped with two front pockets sized for large fly boxes with layered tippet and accessory pockets, a side-entry rear pocket for stashing lunch, water, or an extra layer, a net clip, and a shearling fly patch, your favorite angler has everything they need for success here. The webbing is even outfitted with grommets for the attachment of a tool-zinger, as well as a rod holder to free your hands.
Built with 100% cotton dry finish Shelter Cloth, polyester mesh, and nylon webbing, you can furthermore rest assured this is an old-timey look that will stand the test of time and remain in the gear locker for many fishing seasons.
If you haven’t heard of Rumpl, you’re out of the loop when it comes to bringing a blanket on the go. The brand makes awesome quality, highly portable down-insulated blankets fit for any adventure, and the Original Puffy Blanket is one of their star products.
This is essentially a cozy down jacket, but built as a blanket. Designed with a ripstop shell and insulation made from 100% recycled materials, these blankets are inherently water and odor resistant, featuring a DWR coating that goes on to repel dirt, spilled drinks, pet hair, and more.
Due to the highly compressible nature of the down insulation, the Original Puffy Blanket stuffs down to an impressive 8 by 19 inches once packed into its included carry bag, so it’s a great companion on camping trips, beach days, picnics, road trips, and more. It’s also likely to become an at-home staple on the couch or in the bedroom due to its remarkable warmth.
Measuring 80 by 84 inches, this double-person option is perfect for pairs and solo users alike.
Designed with a cape clip in order to wear the blanket hands-free, as well as corner loops for easy staking down to the ground, this innovative accessory will no doubt become a favorite piece of gear for whoever it is that you’re shopping for.
Make sure to check out our post on the best camping blankets for some other comparable gift ideas in this vein!
United By Blue’s Recycled Wool Cable Knit Sweater will make for a charming gift for virtually anyone on your shopping list. If the guy you’re shopping for is big on sweaters, they’ll love this gift idea; if they’re not, then you very well might make them a sweater enthusiast with this purchase.
Built with a mostly wool construction (47% wool, 23% recycled wool, 30% recycled polyamide), this classic cable knit sweater is even toastier than it is handsome. It’s a wonderful winter layer for a variety of different formal and informal contexts, and even features a subtle chest pocket as a practical yet unique touch.
It’s also worth noting that for every product sold, United By Blue removes one pound of trash from our planet’s oceans and waterways. Between their cleanup initiative and the recycled materials used to produce this garment, this is a sustainable gift you can feel good about giving!
Slippers are a boring and played out gift, we know. That being said, Glerups’ Men’s AR Shoe is no ordinary slipper, and should absolutely be on your radar if seeking a thoughtful gift.
Built from 100% pure natural wool and equipped with rubber soles, these slip-on shoes offer a wide spectrum of benefits through their utilized materials alone. Wool construction keeps you effectively insulated in the cold, and ventilated in the heat, and is furthermore inherently antimicrobial, so they won’t get nasty even when worn barefoot. Wool is of course a natural fiber and features self-cleaning properties due to the natural fat of the wool fiber, lanolin – so washing is rarely necessary.
Perhaps best of all, the shoe body conforms to your foot shape after just a bit of wear and will create a custom footbed from compression underfoot.
Outfitted with rubber soles, the guy you’re shopping for doesn’t have to keep these bad boys inside – they won’t mind braving the outside world. In fact, their inherent warmth, antimicrobial properties, and tough rubber sole earned Glerups a spot in our top list of camp shoes.
Available in a wide selection of different colors and sizing, pinning down the right pair for the person you’re shopping for is a breeze.
Not much need for an explanation here… the bollé Shifters speak for themselves. A rowdy pair of sunglasses perfectly suited for a guy with a loud personality, these high-performance shades are both hysterical in style, and impressive in function.
Available in several different frame colors and lens options, we recommend the Volt+ lenses for the most superior optics and versatility in application. These are awesome sport sunglasses for activities such as running, cycling, and even skiing, and will also of course wear wonderfully in more casual contexts.
Equipped with an anti-fog coating, hydrophilic Thermogrip temple tips, nose pads, and an adjustable nosepiece, and a wide panoramic lens, you can’t go wrong with any of the available options here.
Another comparable style from the brand worth checking out can be found with the Chronoshield Sunglasses. Be sure to check them out if you like this gift idea and want to explore some other frame styles and lens options.
Here’s a thoughtful gift for working men and rugged outdoorsmen that appreciate tough, reliable outerwear. The Filson Fleece Lined Jac-Shirt is a built to last, nicely insulated blend between a flannel and a jacket that sports a handsome aesthetic, and high-quality craftsmanship.
Built with sturdy 10-ounce cotton canvas and lined with fleece through the body and polyfill in the arms, the Jac-Shirt features a rock-solid exterior, while still wearing supremely cozy. Equipped with fleece-lined side-seam handwarmer pockets and pleated shoulders for unrestricted range of motion, Filson has mindfully designed this garment to be a wonderful companion on the job site, or in the field.
While it’s designed as a reliable workhorse, don’t rule this layer out for nights out on the town – the Jac-Shirt is quite dapper depending on one’s preferred style.
Here’s a gift idea not to be ignored if you’re shopping for a coffee enthusiast with a passion for brewing at home. The Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker with 4 Brew Styles is a high-quality, easy to use, and impressively versatile brewing device that makes a mean cup of joe, without breaking the bank.
Equipped with four different brew styles – classic, rich, over ice, and specialty brew, the guy you’re shopping for will be able to take control of their day-by-day coffee preferences like never before. Six different brew sizes go on to enable you to dispense a single cup all the way up to a full carafe, so you can make coffee for yourself, or an entire household just the same!
An underrated feature in our opinion, the 40-ounce water reservoir is removable, and can therefore be brought to the sink rather than having to fill the machine wherever it’s placed in your kitchen.
Hands down the coolest and most exciting feature, the Ninja CM401 has a built-in, fold-away frother for treating hot or cold milk (or milk alternatives). Now that’s changing the at-home coffee game!
A wonderful gift for enhancing one’s morning routine or for breathing life into the workday, a coffee machine such as this is bound to make for an outstanding gift.
Here’s a simple and straightforward gift idea, but a thoughtful one nonetheless. The ESPRO BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer Set is a handy little single-serve coffee maker that’s awesome for on-the-go applications, as well as for at-home use.
Built from stainless steel with the brand’s patented 1502-hole micro-filter and brew bed, you can utilize this pour-over brewing device on its own, or with a paper coffee filter for a clearer, more refined cup of joe. How ever the guy you’re shopping for prefers their coffee, they will no doubt be impressed with the brew quality of this device.
It furthermore makes a cup or two of coffee in under two minutes, so it’s an especially quick and easy way to get yourself caffeinated whether you’re at home in the kitchen, or waking up in the outdoors on a campout.
Portable, quick and easy to use, and built to last for countless years, this is a killer go-to for anyone who’s stumped on what to gift this year.
If you’re stumped on what to gift some of the men in your life, Man Crates has made it easy with curated gift boxes geared towards specific hobbies and interests. The Grill Master Crate is one of our favorite picks from the brand that will make for a killer prize for the pitmaster in your life.
Including a charismatic tenderizer, cast iron smoker box, set of four steak thermometers, dried hickory wood chips, original BBQ sauce, Carolina bold BBQ sauce, and a premium spice blend, this is an awesomely inclusive kit that will get the guy you have in mind stoked to get on the grill.
The brand furthermore packages their gift sets within an 11 by 11 inch sealed wooden ‘Man Crate’ and includes a pry bar for busting into it. Trust us when we say getting in there isn’t easy, so expect some laughs when you watch the person you’re shopping for ‘unwrap’ this gift!
A new pair of well made boots is without a doubt a supremely thoughtful gift, but you can take this idea to new heights with a pair of Thane Hiking Boots from renowned outfitter, Kodiak.
A respected heritage brand, Kodiak builds exceptional quality boots from top-notch materials with the utmost level of craftsmanship. A Canadian brand since 1910, these guys know boots.
The Thanes are a shining example of Kodiak’s earned reputation, advertised as an all-purpose boot built for every season and occasion. They are crafted with seam-sealed waterproof leather and rugged canvas uppers, and feature a rock solid slip-resistant lug-rubber outsole.
Lined with soft microfiber and featuring a removable leather memory foam insole, the Thanes go on to provide you with unparalleled comfort for a rugged boot of this nature.
Offering an excellent degree of traction, comfort, and support, there’s virtually nothing these boots can’t do. Be sure to check out some of the brand’s additional offerings if you like this gift idea but want to explore some other styles.
Let us introduce you to the ultimate adventure (or leisure) hat. The Endurables LTM6 Airflo Hat by Tilley is a dashingly handsome, mindfully designed hat for any occasion that’s built to last for a lifetime of wear.
Crafted from bluesign approved 100% recycled nylon with a polyurethane membrane and mesh integrated around the top for enhanced breathability, this hat is a champion of sun and weather defense. Offering UPF 50+ protection, the Airflo is a perfect companion for the golf course, days on the boat or beach, fishing and hunting endeavors, and everything in between.
Wrinkle-resistant, treated with a waterproof coating, and offering a nice degree of stretch, this is the type of hat that becomes a persistent extension of the wearer once they fall in love with it.
In addition to the rustic-looking grommets and inherently cool classic look, Tilley has included a secret velcro pocket within the crown for stashing smaller items. You can slip some cash or credit cards in there to name just one application – pretty neat right?
Available in several different colorways and an array of precise sizing, selecting the right Tilley for the guy you’re shopping for is made easy!
We had to include something for the beard guys out there. If you’re searching for a thoughtful gift for a man sporting a proper beard, Maison Lambert’s Ultimate Beard Kit should be on your radar.
Made from organic ingredients and scented with essential oils for their therapeutic benefits, this kit includes beard oil, beard shampoo, beard balm, mustache wax, and a body beer soap. There is also an authentic boar bristle brush with a walnut handle included.
Offering quality ingredients that work to pamper even the most hectic beards and masterfully curated scents, this is an awesome value kit worth springing for!
The Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0+ Slate Beard Trimmer will make a solid addition to your favorite guy’s grooming regiment, and therefore a wonderful gift he’ll actually use.
This is an all-purpose cordless, rechargeable trimmer featuring a wide array of different attachment heads and a wide T-Blade for beard and mustache trimming, haircuts, quick touchups, body grooming, and detailing. This unit does it all, so if the guy you have in mind maintains more than just a beard, they’ll really love owning this trimmer.
Including a rotary ear and nose trimmer head, eight T-blade guide combs for haircuts, and four beard grooming guide combs, there’s not much this tool can’t do.
Offering six hours of runtime on one charge, Wahl has furthermore engineered this trimmer to stay juiced up for the duration of even extended work trips, vacations, and travel periods. Equipped with ‘worldwide voltage’ this is a trimmer that can be used no matter what country you’re in (110v, 220v, or dual voltage!).
An impressively extensive grooming kit for the price point, and including a carry bag and a few components to maintain and service the trimmer, this is a solid gift idea you simply can’t go wrong with.
Here’s a show-stopping gift idea for the man in your life with a passion for photography. The HEX Cinema DSLR Backpack is a high capacity, brilliantly designed camera pack perfectly suited for adventurous photo-takers.
The ins and outs of this pack are nearly endless, offering a plethora of different style storage spaces and a high degree of organization. A generously sized main storage compartment enables you to bring along multiple lenses and accessories, while still retaining space for some personal items and everyday essentials. An array of interior pockets are present to maintain organization, while a modular design keeps everything from knocking around in there. A handy rear-entry zipper furthermore allows you easy access to the main compartment without having to disturb your strategic packing.
Padded shoulder straps are present to ensure a comfortable fit no matter how much weight is in there, while a few exterior side pockets and zippered pockets provide you with a space to stash a water bottle and more. Oh yea, it has a totally cool and professional look to it as well!
An awesome accessory for international trips to far away shooting sites, and equally practical for everyday use, HEX has engineered a winner with the Cinema DSLR Backpack.
The v525 Case with Padded Dividers from Pelican is a great go-to gift for any guy who struggles or strives with organization.
A rock-solid, fail-safe storage and transport option for a wide spectrum of items and gear, this padded case measures 22 by 14 by 9 inches and is built with a crushproof, high-impact polymer construction. It meets carry-on requirements for all major airlines, and even features roller wheels and an extension handle in order to be pulled like a suitcase.
The dividers make it a stellar option for storing or traveling with camera gear, fishing or hunting equipment, art materials, medical supplies, and more – so the applications are endless here. The case is furthermore sealed against moisture and dust for long-term confidence in harsh conditions.
Available with padded dividers or a customizable interior foam insert, the v525 can be modified to safely house just about anything.
Hestra’s Wakayama Retro Inspired Winter Gloves are a highly versatile, comfortable, and attractive pair of unisex gloves that are perfect for gifting.
“Rustic style mixes with plush warmth” with this stylish, high-performance glove option. Built with an impregnated cowhide exterior for reliable durability and equipped with removable wool lining and Primaloft Gold for a high degree of insulation, these gloves are up for anything. They’re awesome for virtually any winter sport, and feature a truly cool aesthetic for casual and even formal wear.
The brand’s eagle grip design is engineered to follow your hand’s natural curve for a closer, more comfortable grip, so the Wakayamas furthermore provide you with better than average dexterity for a glove of this warmth rating.
Available in an array of radical two-tone retro colorways, Hestra has gone the whole nine yards to engineer a glove that will both turn heads, and effectively keep your hands warm.
The GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Folding Rocking Chair is a downright cool feat of engineering that will prove itself as the most radical chair on the scene just about anywhere it goes. If you’re shopping for a camping enthusiast, back porch philosopher, or someone who simply appreciates a well-made chair for kicking back in, this will make for an outstanding and memorable gift.
The brand recently sent me a Freestyler Rocker to test for myself, and I’m quite impressed with its portable design and comfort rating. The chair weighs just 12 pounds and folds flat just like a standard folding camp chair for easy storage and transport, but deploys into a full-on rocking chair – yes, you read that correctly. GCI has pulled off this feat through the utilization of their patented spring-action rocking technology; it essentially functions as a hydraulic cylinder that you simply lean into in order to rock.
This enables the chair to be placed just about anywhere, so if the ground below isn’t totally flat or firm, there’s no problem!
With an integrated cup holder and ergonomic carry handles to match, this is the perfect station to lounge and tell a story or two in. Built with a powder-coated steel frame, the Freestyle Rocker is furthermore built to withstand the elements, just be mindful that particularly heavy folks may max this chair out.
It’s not often you see a camp chair offering this level of luxury while retaining such a highly portable profile, so consider where the guy you’re shopping for might utilize such a seat.
A head turning chair for any occasion, the Freestyle Rocker is a game changer when it comes to providing your own seating!
Here’s one of our top picks from within our list of the best gifts for snowboarders. The Dakine Tour Snowboard Bag is a top-notch carry device for a snowboard, a pair of boots, and some outerwear that’s offered at a more than fair price point.
Built from 600D polyester and equipped with 360-degree padding to ensure its contents are properly protected, this is a solid workhorse of a snowboard bag that should remain in service for many ski seasons to come.
An additional exterior zippered pocket is also present to stash a tune-up kit, goggles, or other smaller sized accessories, so Dakine has hit all the bases here.
There are no wheels present on this bag in order to keep the weight down (total weight is under four pounds), but there is a removable padded shoulder strap and carry handle present.
Offered in an array of cool colors and patterns, you can furthermore match this gift idea to any guy’s preferred style.
Here’s a seriously rad gift idea for a paddling enthusiast, or for a guy who you think would love to jump into the world of kayaking. Oru Kayak’s Bay ST Foldable Kayak is a collapsible, highly portable kayak that can be broken down compact enough to fit in the backseat of a sedan, or even slid underneath a bed!
This brilliant feat of engineering allows you to own a fully capable, performance kayak, whether you have the storage space for stashing a boat or not. Weighing just 26 pounds and measuring a mind-boggling 33 by 14 by 29 inches broken down, the Bay ST deploys into a 12-foot long, hydrodynamic kayak with 90 liters of storage space!
Setting up and breaking down this kayak takes a little practice, but once you get the hang of it, it’s a piece of cake to assemble and then pack away. Built with an origami design from 5mm double-layered, custom-extruded polypropylene with a 10-year UV treatment, this boat is furthermore effectively puncture and abrasion resistant, so don’t let its lightweight build fool you into thinking its fragile.
Able to take on conditions from flat water to ocean surf, the Bay ST is a capable vessel that can even be outfitted with a spray skirt. The point being – there’s not much this kayak can’t do.
If you like the idea of gifting the guy you have in mind some gear, apparel, or accessories for kayaking, be sure to pop over to our top list of the best gifts for kayakers.
If you’re shopping for a car buff, then a radar detector could make for a unique and thoughtful gift. The RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector from Cobra is a high-quality, user-friendly unit offered at a great price point for gifting.
This all-inclusive package has everything you need to get this device set up, and installation is made simple. Loaded with practical features and equipped with the iRadar App, this unit can receive real-time alerts in regards to red lights, speed cameras, and law enforcement activity from a connected community of over three million drivers.
Offering best-in-class detection range, laser signal detection, and advanced anti-falsing circuitry in order to intelligently reduce false alerts, this is an impressive piece of equipment, to say the least.
Give the gift of driver protection with a Cobra Radar Detector and watch whoever it is that you’re shopping for light up with excitement.
This gift idea speaks for itself. If you’re shopping for an avid golfer, a box of balls for the course will make for a thoughtful and much appreciated prize. When it comes to choosing the right ball in a market loaded with options, the Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls are a well-reviewed crowd favorite, so regardless of your favorite golfer’s preference, they’ll be stoked on these.
According to the brand, the “Titleist Pro V1 offers total performance and features longer distance, very low long game spin, penetrating flight, even more Drop-and-Stop greenside control, and softer feel.” It’s a well-rounded ball option that’s designed to heighten your game, no matter who you are.
Read more about the technology behind the Pro V1 here.
Seeking a thoughtful gif for a golfer? Measuring 10 by 7 feet, and 6-feet deep, the SASRL Golf Practice Net is a great way to enhance one’s game off the course.
Built with 0.4-inch fiberglass rods and tear-resistant 210D Oxford cloth, this practice net can take a beating without issue. It sets up rapidly in about 90 seconds time comparably to the way you’d deploy a camping tent, and even comes in a handy carry bag for easy storage and transport.
The brand even includes five golf balls and a grass pad with an integrated tee, totalling to quite an impressive value.
The guy you have in mind can set up this practice tool in the backyard or the basement, and can just as easily take it with them to practice with friends. Don’t say we didn’t warn you – chances are the golfer you’re shopping for will be logging some serious hours in front of this gift idea!
If the guy you’re shopping for has a passion for smoking meats, let us introduce you to a stellar idea for gifting. The Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker is a high-quality, easy to use unit featuring an awesome digital display for carefully controlling your meaty masterpieces.
Offered in 30 and 40 inch sizing, this is a straightforward, no-frills smoker aside from the handy digital display and quality of construction. With a maximum temperature of 275ᵒ F, you can fit two turkeys, four pork butts, four racks of ribs, and six chickens (within the 30-inch option), so you can furthermore prepare quite the feast with this unit!
Featuring Thermostat-temperature control for even, consistent smoking and a fully-insulated body for maximum heat retention, operating this smoker is very user-friendly even if you have little to no experience. The brand’s patented side wood chip loading system even allows you to add wood chips without opening the door, so there’s not much room for error here.
An exciting gift that will either ignite a new passion or fuel an existing one, Masterbuilt’s Digital Smoker is a solid go-to gift for the right type of guy.
Pulled from our list of the best lump charcoals for grilling like a pro, a bag of Jealous Devil All Natural Hardwood Lump Charcoal will make for an awesome gift idea for pitmasters who care about the entirety of their cooking process.
Made from pure, ultra-dense, 100% legally sourced South American hardwoods, this charcoal option offers a smooth and mild-smokey flavor and is a wonderful flavor enhancer without being too overpowering. It’s an all-natural blend without any fillers, chemicals, or scrap wood, so you can rest assured this is some of the best BBQ-fuel money can buy.
The high density of the utilized wood is rated for 4+ hours of cooking on open grills and 20+ hours in smokers, making it a great value choice of charcoal compared to a lot of the competition. Also, remember that unlike briquettes, intact pieces of lump charcoal can be reused once they’re cooled off, so you really get a lot of bang for your buck here. Maybe most important of all, the brand has utilized bag for this charcoal that is waterproof, dustproof, and resealable with a zip-lock closure, so as to be sure that this gift will in fact keep giving!
Shopping for an expert or aspiring mixologist? This Professional 17-Piece Copper Travel Bartender Kit will make a righteous addition to any cocktail creators at-home, or on-the-go setup.
Equipped with all of the tools of trade, this impressively extensive kit includes everything you need to make a mean drink at a more than reasonable price point. From strainers to the shaker – it’s all here! There are even a few included items that you might not expect to see in a regular bartender kit such as the ice bag and mallet.
With 27 different pockets and fixed straps, the canvas travel bag/roll can accommodate virtually any combination of tools, and can even carry a liquor bottle if substituted for the shaker. Accented with full-grain leather toggles, this is furthermore quite a handsome travel kit that’s bound to impress.
A wonderful prize for any guy with a passion for entertaining, you can’t go wrong with this classy and thoughtful gift idea.
If the man you’re shopping for takes pride in their patio, backyard, or deck space, the Sterno Home 100 Foot Clear Globe Outdoor Lights will make for a meaningful and delightful gift idea.
Perfect for adding some flair to outside (or inside) spaces, these hanging globe lights create a classy and tasteful ambiance wherever you choose to set them up. Built with a durable black rubberized cord and clear glass G40 globe bulbs, the light string is easily adjustable and bendable for installation virtually anywhere.
Perfect for parties, illuminating footpaths, or simply for accenting one’s hangout space, these lights are both attractive and practical. You can even connect these string lights to any standard incandescent dimmer – pretty neat right!?
Best of all, the brand has engineered these lights to be totally weatherproof and suitable for year round use – so they don’t mind being left outside for extended periods of time.
Available in a few different lengths from 25 to 100 feet and in two different bulb designs, this is a brilliant go-to gift idea that any dad, husband, boyfriend, and beyond will love!
Check out our list of the best solar camping lights for some additional options within this realm if you like this gift idea.
The PrAna Red Slate Down Vest is a great cold season gift idea that’s both wonderfully warm, and stylish.
Built with a lightweight nylon shell and insulated with RDS certified 650 fill power down, this vest adds a LOT of warmth to any layering system. PrAna has designed the Red Slate Vest as a particularly puffy garment, so the guy you’re shopping for will no doubt be impressed with the warmth rating here.
Equipped with a lightweight slim vislon center front zipper, as well as buttoned closure, this Vest won’t allow any heat to escape out the front. A PFC-free DWR coating has also been applied here for resistance against the elements, although we don’t recommend braving heavy rain in this vest – it is a down garment after all.
Wearing nicely over a flannel, or underneath a weatherproof shell, the Red Slate Down Vest is an awesome garment to own for countless occasions that’s bound to make a great gift!
Ok – here’s a hysterical but also totally practical gift idea for a guy that will help them to keep their home bug-free. The BUG-A-SALT 2.5 Salt Shotgun Fly Swatter is an innovative device that shoots salt at high speeds from the barrel in order to incapacitate and kill pesky flies, roaches, moths, and other soft-bodied insects that are otherwise nearly impossible to neutralize.
Taking the swat out of fly swatter, you simply load the device with table salt and then pump, point, and shoot like you would a regular shotgun. Improved from the brand’s previous model, the 2.5 features a smoother spring on the pump action, more accurate sighting, and a re-engineered salt shooting internal mechanism enhancing overall reliability, durability, and lasting power.
The BUG-A-SALT is non-toxic, accurate within three feet, and requires no batteries for operation. Just be sure to have a sit down talk with the guy you’re shopping for about not pointing this salt-gun at anyone’s face or eyes!
Perfect for the home, the campsite, or even the beach or boat, the BUG-A-SALT Salt Shotgun is a unique and hilarious gift that will very likely be instantly appreciated in the hands of whoever you’re shopping for.