40 Best Thoughtful Gifts For Men: The Ultimate List

The Chirp Wheel+ will make for a wonderfully thoughtful gift for any guy who struggles with intermittent or chronic back pain. Designed to relieve and prevent pain as well as strengthen muscles and improve posture, this handy piece of fitness equipment might prove itself to be a life changing gift!

Utilized like a regular foam roller but built with a unique, wheel-shaped design, the Chirp Wheel set is easy to use, and produces positive effects immediately. Simply roll back onto the wheel (there are three different diameter wheels with varying intensity to choose from) and stretch out at whatever rate/pressure feels comfortable.

In the words of the brand, the wheels effectively “stretch and massage the thoracic and lumbar region muscles improving strength, flexibility, and balance which has a powerful preventative effect that reduces the chance of injury and enables muscles to hold up better against strain”.

Built to be exceptionally durable (can support up to 500 pounds), skid-resistant and engineered with eco-friendly padding, this is furthermore a gift that will keep on giving for many years to come.