There are gift baskets…and, then, there are Italian gift baskets. We don’t mean to disparage the shopper who wants, say, a Canadian gift basket. But, really? You know that you can’t miss with a basket full of Italian greatness when it comes to giving Christmas gifts. It’s the long tradition of Italian food that beckons: who doesn’t love Italian food?

There are many different types of Italian gift baskets on this list. Some don’t come with a basket, but some other container—and, often, those containers—like the baskets— can be repurposed or (dare we say) re-gifted. Others include foods associated with Italian food, but not necessarily from Italy. And still, others feature foods that are strictly Italian. We’re not judging one better than the other. We are asserting that these baskets would be a great gift for someone who loves to indulge!

There is just something about Italians…about Italy…about Italian food. Put it all together, and you can just bundle it up and gift it in the form of a terrific basket from our list of the 10 Best Italian Gift Baskets.