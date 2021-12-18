Last-Minute Gift Guide for the ‘Star Trek’ Fan in Your Life

Like the countdown of the self-destruct sequence on a doomed starship, the days until December 25 are growing slim… and there is nothing anyone can do to stop it. Instead, one must simply do the logical thing and ensure that they are entirely prepared for that day — phasers in hand.

Actually, while a phaser would be nice, it might be better to simply have a gift or two for your loved ones or friends ready. Christmas comes but once a year, but a cool gift can make someone happy for much longer than that. And, if you have a fan of the greatest science-fiction franchise in Sector 001 to buy for, then you’re in luck.

Presenting the Last-Minute Gift Guide for fans of “Star Trek” for 2021. This list was designed with the Trek fan in mind, and most all of these presents can be ordered online. So until we get a working transporter system, it’s best to order sooner than later to give FedEx, UPS, or the postal service time to get that special something from Point A to Point B.

If you feel like we missed something big this year, please add your thoughts in the comments below!

Your Own ‘Tribble’





Made famous by the classic episode "The Trouble With Tribbles," these are arguably the most iconic creatures in all of Trekdom. And thanks to the folks from the Boston-based firm Science Division, you can get a Tribble that is controlled by an app on your Tricorder… I mean phone. Creators of this officially licensed pet, Kayleigha and Jay Zawacki, say that this device is perfect for Trek fans and those who have never seen the show.

Made famous by the classic episode “The Trouble With Tribbles,” these are arguably the most iconic creatures in all of Trekdom. And thanks to the folks from the Boston-based firm Science Division, you can get a Tribble that is controlled by an app on your Tricorder… I mean phone. Creators of this officially licensed pet, Kayleigha and Jay Zawacki, say that this device is perfect for Trek fans and those who have never seen the show.

In an interview with Trek Report, Kayleigha said that her grandmother “immediately fell in love with our Tribble.” These Tribbles purrs when the owner pets it or moves it, and sometimes it will trill when left by itself. It even has a “watchdog mode” to notify the owner of approaching Klingons.

Science Division is sold out of the standard Tribbles. Still, they have a brand new, limited-edition silver version of the Tribble available. Check out their website for complete details.

‘Bloopers of the Borg’ book

This is an excellent gift for the “Star Trek” fan who thinks they know it all. Recently published and available for purchase from HERO Collector, the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” Nerd Search – Bloopers of Borg puzzle book challenges the Trekspert in your life to find the item which does not belong.

The book’s creators present a scene from a classic TNG episode, and within the scene are a few hilarious items, including people, objects, creatures, or items from other eras of “Star Trek” history. You must find them. And it also comes with a small scorecard per puzzle so that Trekspert can keep track. It’s a whole lot of fun, and the artwork itself is excellent.

EXO-6 ’Mirror Spock’ figure

Ordinarily, we’d recommend getting that Trek fan on your list one of the incredible collectible replicas from EXO-6, including the just-released Captain Janeway. But she is already sold out! There’s no question why… the quality of these figures is unmatched. They are entirely articulated and come with many cool props from the show where the figure appeared.

So, that being said, it might be an excellent time to preorder Mirror Spock, which is the next 1/6 figure available from EXO-6. Like the rest of their collection, Mirror Spock is “museum quality.” It comes with nine interchangeable hands to better set in different positions. The pre-order period ends on December 21.

New HERO Collector Ships

In their ever-expanding collection of screen-accurate models, EagleMoss / HERO Collector just released three new ships. They are the U.S.S. Discovery-A (Refit), Section 31 Deimos-Class, and Cleveland Booker’s ship. As noted in our interview with Ben Robinson, who oversees the HERO Collector Starship Collection, there are over 300 models in the fleet.

“I hope the reason why people have responded as well as they have to the ‘Star Trek’ ships is that they all feel pretty right,” Robinson told Heavy. “You just kind of go, ‘Oh, that looks right.’ It’s believable, and it’s an art as much as it is a science, I think.”

These three are no different and were created to look exactly like what appeared on “Star Trek: Discovery.” All the models come with a magazine describing each of the craft’s exceptional capabilities. Visit the HERO Collector site for details.

The CODA Book Trilogy





Play



They say that it's a trilogy years in the making. The new CODA story is divided into three books, each written by a veteran Trek author. According to the publisher, the books are about a threat from the future, which could cause "an unstoppable descent toward entropy."

They say that it’s a trilogy years in the making. The new CODA story is divided into three books, each written by a veteran Trek author. According to the publisher, the books are about a threat from the future, which could cause “an unstoppable descent toward entropy.”

The galaxy turns to Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the Enterprise-E to face this threat. Written by Dayton Ward, James Swallow, and David Mack, this trilogy of books is certain to satisfy any Trek fan in your life who feels the need to be on the edge of intergalactic destruction.

Amazon ’Star Trek’ T-Shirt Club

Last but certainly not least, Amazon seems to be everyone’s favorite replicator these days, as they have something available for almost everybody. Now fans can get a “Star Trek” t-shirt subscription from Amazon, available in many different sizes. The shirts come shipped to you or your loved one once a month and cost around $18 a piece. Amazon says that if you’re not happy with a specific shirt, you can return it and continue with the subscription.

