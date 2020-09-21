57 Best Unique Christmas Gifts for Her

Every lady on your gift list is special, whether you’re shopping for your mom, wife, girlfriend, sister or daughter. Because each woman deserves a few thoughtful gifts that are unexpectedly creative and different, we’ve found some of the best unique Christmas gifts for her.

10 Unique Christmas Gifts for Her She'll Love the Most

1
amethyst crystal cluster
Large Amethyst Cluster
$16.95 Shop now at Amazon
2
perfume making kit
Vetiver Apprentice Perfume Kit
$160.00 Shop now at Amazon
3
odd gifts, unique gifts, unusual gifts, unique gifts for women, unusual gifts for women, gift ideas for women, beeswax candles
Candle by the Hour 80-Hour Candle with Glass Cylinder
$44.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
odd gifts, unique gifts, unusual gifts, unique gifts for women, unusual gifts for women, gift ideas for women, starter garden
Nature’s Blossom’s Herb Garden Starter Kit
$23.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
awkward family photos calendar
Awkward Family Photos 2019 Day-to-Day Calendar
$9.97 Shop now at Amazon
6
nessie ladle and colander set
Nessie Ladle & Colander Set
$28.20 Shop now at Amazon
7
odd gifts, unique gifts, unusual gifts, unique gifts for women, unusual gifts for women, gift ideas for women, freshette, female urinal
Freshette by Freshette
$24.42 Shop now at Amazon
8
odd gifts, unique gifts, unusual gifts, unique gifts for women, unusual gifts for women, gift ideas for women, himalayan salt lamp
Crystal Decor Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
odd gifts, unique gifts, unusual gifts, unique gifts for women, unusual gifts for women, gift ideas for women, sloth tea infuser
Fred SLOW BREW Sloth Tea Infuser
$13.75 Shop now at Amazon
10
odd gifts, unique gifts, unusual gifts, unique gifts for women, unusual gifts for women, gift ideas for women, knock knock pads
Knock Knock Mental Note Sticky Notes
$4.20 Shop now at Amazon
