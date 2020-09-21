57 Best Unique Christmas Gifts for Her

While this might indeed seem like an odd gift, and not at all holiday like, keep in mind, Santa isn’t the only one out after dark. Give your lady the gift of the ultimate in self-protection devices. The VIPERTEK VTS-989 stun gun really packs a punch. Just test firing this unit into the air is often enough to stop an attacker.

As the bright electric current pulsates between the test prongs and creates an intimidating electrical sound, an attacker with any sense at all will be stopped in his tracks. If the sight and sound don’t stop him, a jolt from this stun gun certainly will bring an attacker down.

When an attacker is touched by the stun gun it will disrupt the message the brain sends to the voluntary muscles. Simply touching an attacker will deliver a high voltage shock causing loss of balance and muscle control, confusion, and disorientation bringing him to his knees and making him incapable of further aggressive activity.

This stun gun isn’t legal in every state, so be sure to check this listing to make sure you can actually deliver this gift of safety and security.

Since you might have a teen lady on your list, a stun gun can’t be taken to high school, so give her something that she can take for self-protection. The Emergency Personal Alarm Key Chain looks like a pretty trinket, but it’s got a serious intent.