17 Best Unique Gift Baskets for Christmas

Hot heads and spice freaks will get a kick out of this fun gift pack. Few true spicy food lovers will be challenged by what’s in this kit as the name implies, but it still makes a fun gift that stands apart from many other options.

Naturally, a bottle of Sriracha is included, as it is illegal in 47 states for people who like spicy foods to fail to have a bottle in their fridge. (Okay, not really, but it seems that way.) Some even go so far as to put it on their keys so they can have it with them everywhere.

Included in this pack is the following spicy treats: