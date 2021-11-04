50 Unique Kids Toys: The Ultimate List

Shopping for kids can be surprisingly stressful. Even more so if the little one on your list already has pretty much everything. Skip the gifts they probably already own and scroll down to see this year’s most unique toys they’ll love to open.

Browse more great gift ideas for kids and adults with our Heavy holiday guide.

What Do You Get a Kid Who Has Everything?

Just when you thought that kid in your life who has everything can't possibly need anything else, think again! There's always something you can get to add to their arsenal. Our gift guide includes options for all ages and personalities.

One possibility is a DIY kit that allows them to build cool things like robots and comic books. You could also get them something really fun and silly, like this super-soft Lazy One Animal Blanket Hoodie.

If your kiddo loves using their hands to create masterpieces, we highly recommend this year's awesome hands-on toys. The Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Magnetic Building Tiles is one of our favorites. It's challenging and will hone their creative thinking skills.

Which Are the Best Personalized Gifts for Kids?

Stumped about a good gift for a kid? It's hard to go wrong with a personalized gift. It's created just for them, which makes it even more memorable.

Something simple, like a monogrammed towel or a coat rack with their name, can make kids of any age feel loved and appreciated.

We suggest the Lulu Jr. My Comic Book Making Kit. In addition to creating their own cover-to-cover comic book, they'll get a chance to show off on their very own About the Author page.

What Are the Best Gifts for Kids Under 10?

With so many gifts coming at them from all directions, it can be hard to pick out the best gifts for kids under 10.

You don't want to hand them a duplicate when it's time to unwrap gifts, which is why this year's best unique gifts really stand out.

Teaching your little one how to ride a bike? Surprise them with one of our best balance bikes for toddlers.  

Sticking with the bike theme (it's a great way for the whole family to get outside and stay in shape), how about a bike seat for kids so they can go along for the ride? These seats are safe and comfortable, ensuring hours of non-stop fun.

What Are Some Unique Gifts for Boys?

Let's face it, shopping for boys can be tough. Especially if they already have tons of toys.

The good news is that our carefully curated guide is loaded with unique gifts for boys they'll surely love.

Future conductors will be thrilled with The Polar Express battery-powered train, which makes realistic noises and announcements.

Need a present for an active boy? The Ninja Warrior obstacle course builds strength and confidence, with numerous ways to test their skills and endurance.

