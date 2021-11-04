50 Unique Kids Toys: The Ultimate List

Aspiring young athletes can jump-start their careers with the SKLZ Pro Mini Hoop Basketball System. Equipped with a height-adjustable pole, it’s a hoop they can grow into as they get older.

The height can be easily adjusted between 3 and 7 feet for junior players and older ones. It’s a fun choice for yard or even poolside play. Integrated wheels make it easy to move the hoop system around.

Constructed with a polycarbonate shatterproof backboard, the material is built to last. It also features an all-weather net for year-round use. You can even move it inside if the weather isn’t cooperating, so they’ll never miss a practice session or game.

If you don’t have room for the hoop system or are looking for alternatives for indoor play, we recommend the Franklin Sports Over The Door Basketball Hoop. It simply mounts over the door and is ideal for perfecting 3-point shots. Constructed with shatterproof material, this hoop is just what beginner basketball players need.