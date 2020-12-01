101 Best Unisex Gifts: The Ultimate List

101 Best Unisex Gifts: The Ultimate List

Presents based on gender seem so passé. Why not kick those old ideas to the curb and instead shop for cool gender-neutral gifts that range from fun, funky, and fabulous, to downright hilarious? These are the Best Unisex Gifts to make every occasion special.

This year, unique experiences and gifts that save the planet are more important than ever as we all rethink the way we celebrate the holidays. We’ll help you with great gift choices that offer both.

101 Listed Items

Rank Image Name of Product Price Action
1
push button wine aerator
Aervana Original One-Touch Luxury Wine Aerator
$99.95 Shop now at Amazon
2
Handmade bamboo mason bee house
Handmade Bamboo Mason Bee House
$19.97 Shop now at Amazon
3
4-in-1 smart immersion blender set
KOIOS Smart 4-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender Set
$45.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
red and blue portable cornhole game
GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole
$39.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
copper moscow mule mug cocktail set
Solid Copper Moscow Mule Mugs
$38.87 Shop now at Amazon
6
black woodgrain aromatherapy diffuser
Essential Oil Diffuser
$29.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
acacia wood salad bowl and servers
Acacia Wooden Salad Bowl & Servers
$72.95 Shop now at Amazon
8
emergency survival kit
36-in-1 Emergency Survival Kit
$32.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
bamboo sunglasses
4est Shades Bamboo Wood Sunglasses
$34.95 Shop now at Amazon
10
shiatsu neck massager
Shiatsu Back & Neck Massager with Heat
$26.99 Shop now at Amazon
