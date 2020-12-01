101 Best Unisex Gifts: The Ultimate List

Presents based on gender seem so passé. Why not kick those old ideas to the curb and instead shop for cool gender-neutral gifts that range from fun, funky, and fabulous, to downright hilarious? These are the Best Unisex Gifts to make every occasion special.
This year, unique experiences and gifts that save the planet are more important than ever as we all rethink the way we celebrate the holidays. We’ll help you with great gift choices that offer both.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every wine lover knows the importance of letting their favorite cab, merlot or malbec have the time to breathe, but sometimes time and circumstances simply don’t allow for that. With Aervana, you can aerate and serve your favorite wines immediately. A simple touch of the button delivers perfectly aerated wine to the glass. It delivers more air contact to your wine, making even less expensive blends taste more delicious. Another awesome attribute, it’s designed to keep sediment at the bottom of the bottle, not in your wine glass.
If this gift option is a little on the spendy side for your budget, you can get a manual aerator for a lot less, and it still gets raves for making every wine taste better straight out of the bottle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The sure way to a beautiful and prolific garden is to propagate a healthy bee population. Since most people aren’t likely to want the work and responsibility of full scale bee keeping, this little bee house can keep a healthy colony of Mason bees around the yard to pollinate flowers, vegetables and fruit trees.
This sweet little bee house is handmade from natural bamboo to create a healthy garden hive. With about 70 bamboo nesting tubes, these friendly bees will make a home in your yard for a couple of years at a time. This cute wood and bamboo bee house looks more like a traditional birdhouse and can be attached to a tree, fence or building.
An important FYI – Mason bees rarely sting, which makes them friendly garden neighbors. The males have no stinger, and females only sting if they are squashed or trapped.
Another idea for cool unisex gifts is a set of fun succulent planters. Check out our guide to those right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For anyone on your gift list who loves to cook, an immersion blender is a little workhorse that makes pureeing soups and mixing sauces and salad dressings an absolute breeze. The stainless steel blade easily reaches into pots and mixing bowls to get the task done without burning your hands.
The powerful motor delivers power when you need it, and it features six speeds to create everything from milkshakes and smoothies to the smoothest sauces and dressings. The handy whisk attachment makes whipping cream simple.
This blender set also includes a small food processing bowl to make salsas, and chunky condiments without any mess. It also has a beaker for blending small amounts of ingredients.
The detachable blade shaft is easily removed and the fact that it’s dishwasher safe is a bonus because those little blending blades are super sharp.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why leave the good times at home, when you can take them wherever you go? This portable cornhole game sets up in less than a minute and you can have that wickedly fun bean bag toss game in action at your next picnic, camping trip or get together. This affordable gift includes two collapsible cornhole boards, eight bean bags, a handy carrying case and the rules. This is a fun and healthy competitive game for kids and adults, and fair warning, it’s a little addictive once you play.
Another fun unisex gift option is Spikeball. This portable set hones one’s aim, concentration and finesse. It comes with everything you’ll need to set up play in minutes and also comes with a convenient carrying bag to toss in the trunk and go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cool copper barware is one gift everyone finds universally appealing, and this hand hammered Moscow Mule cocktail set is an awesome gift idea for any man or woman on your shopping list. Made of 100 percent solid copper, these mugs will chill and keep cocktails cold longer because of natural heat conduction.
This pretty set includes four mugs, four copper straws and a jigger for under $30. If they already happen to have mugs, a Copper Cocktail Shaker Set is another fun idea that looks beautiful on the bar.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aromatherapy is good for the body, mind and soul, and when it’s combined with cool mist humidity it’s especially great for clearing clogged sinuses and making skin feel less dry. This cool woodgrain diffuser adds even more goodness with soothing LED light therapy – a light detail on the device changes colors, rotating between seven options, or you can set it to a single color. This adds a soft glow to any room, and makes falling asleep easier.
Naturally, you’ll want to add a selection of essential oils to your gift, so that your special person can start enjoying the myriad of benefits right away. This set of 18 scents can help improve focus, improve energy and enhance feelings of well being.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are lots of wooden salad bowls out there, but this handcrafted bowl and server set is a step above, making it truly gift-worthy. Created from beautifully figured acacia wood, the is pieced like a glorious swirling puzzle with light-catching all of the ray flecks in the wood. It’s also huge at 12 inches across, so it can even handle a salad for a large party. It comes with a lovely set of salad servers as well anyone on your gift list would be thrilled to get this present.
We also think this seven piece wooden salad set is giftable. It comes with a large bowl, serving utensils and four individual salad bowls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting stuck in your car after an accident is the stuff of bad dreams, and every person on your gift list should have an emergency escape and survival kit like this. The kit includes a sharp knife capable of cutting a seat belt to free anyone in the car, and rather than a hammer requiring human power to break windows, it features a spring-loaded emergency hammer that automatically deploys when pressed against the side or back windows.
This 36-in-one tool kit also includes a bright LED flashlight, emergency red flasher, and a piercing alarm to assist in getting help to you if they’re unable to walk out of a crash situation. In case they’re caught for a longer duration in the woods or somewhere rural, it also has an emergency medical kit, fishing supplies, a space blanket and all the MacGyver kinds of stuff they’ll need to survive.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These unisex wayfarer sunglasses are super unique because they’re made from natural bamboo wood. Eco-friendly, they’re made of sustainably harvested maple, with temple pieces that are artfully etched with care. UV400 polarized reflective lenses keep eyes protected from harmful light and glare. And the coolest thing is they can’t be lost in the lake because they float. These come in a cool wood tube with a microfiber bag to protect them.
4est Shades makes lots of other cool wood shades with different lens colors as well. These rimless sunglasses have a funky vintage vibe that’s super cool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Giving the gift of relaxation is an awesome idea at any time of the year. This affordable shiatsu neck and back massager delivers the goods with heat and eight deep-kneading massaging nodes that gently manipulate and relax tense tissues and sore muscles.
This little massage buddy can also be used on your legs and arms, and it’s less of an investment than a single trip to the spa and because it’s super convenient, you can bet this thoughtful gift will get constant use. Looking for a massager they can use on the go? This massager can even plug into your car adaptor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Growing and caring for a bonsai tree can be meditative and an exercise in patience. This cool bonsai starting kit (which does not include that cute little tree in the picture, BTW) can give someone hours of enjoyment as they nurture their tiny seedlings and trim them into beautiful miniature bonsai trees. This kit includes four types of miniature tree seeds – Jacaranda Mimosifolia, Pinus Aristata, Ficus Religiosa and Picea Mariana.
It also has everything they’ll need to get started with planting pots made from natural ingredients that are designed to support the germination process, as well as compressed seed starting soil to provide the perfect environment for their miniature trees.
If they’re a first-timer at the art of bonsai, you might want to get them an actual living plant too so they’ll have enough patience to wait for their baby trees to get bigger.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This smart home camera is truly a gift of safety, allowing the recipient to monitor happenings around the home while they’re away. From kids rooms to doors, porches and wherever else needs frequent checks, this Wyse wireless camera captures movement and sounds up to 30 feet away. With 1080p resolution, you can easily spot intruders and call authorities when you’re connected to the Wyse app that lets you track multiple cameras at once.
If they have Alexa you can specifically track which cameras to monitor simply by using your voice and your handy personal assistant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Camping is all about kicking back, and this folding camp chair from Coleman perfects the art of relaxation with a comfy sling seat and a little hidden surprise that will make your camper happy. It has a built-in four can cooler to keep drinks (yes, we mean beer) close at hand. It also has a mesh cup/can holder in the arm, as well as a mesh pouch to stow their smartphone, maps, car keys and more. The cushioned seat is extra comfy, and the collapsible design makes it easy to store.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re flummoxed trying to find the perfect gift for anyone on your lists, a Hickory Farms sausage and cheese box is guaranteed to delight every carnivore on the planet. Deliciously savory beef summer sausage is great sliced with cheese and crackers, made into a sandwich on rustic bread or diced and tossed into a pot of simmering lentils. It’s far less fatty than many summer sausages, so there’s no greasy feel like many other kinds of charcuterie.
This box comes with three 10 ounce chubs, five different cheeses – Smoked Gouda, Harvest Vegetable White Cheddar Blend, Farmhouse Cheddar Blend, Jalapeno Cheddar Blend, and Creamy Swiss Blend, plus some yummy crackers to go with. For the vegan on your gift list, this beautiful box is filled with dried apricots, pineapple, apples, kiwi, almonds, pistachios, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful box is literally a treasure chest of art. Truly a gift to inspire creativity, this impressive set is ideal for beginners and experienced artists alike. Once they open the chest, they’ll find 24 colored pencils, 24 oil pastels, 24 round watercolor pans with mixing palette trays, 60 wax crayons, two camel hair paint brushes, a plastic ruler, pencil sharpener, eraser and a color mixing wheel to aid in their artistic endeavors.
For about $20, you can get them a more complete art set that includes a dozen paint brushes as well as a watercolor pad, sketch pad and field sketch pad.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they’re planning to head to a tailgate party, or want a nip on their hike in the mountains, this stainless steel flask is a super cool, sort of retro gift. Just like that Stanley thermos dad or grandpa took to work, this flask comes in the classic green color as well as red, black and blue. It’s dishwasher safe, and naturally rust proof, so a little toast with friends can be always at hand.
You can also get a Stanley flask and stainless steel shot glasses in bright red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve ever been frustrated when reaching to grab and tear off a paper towel because you end up with a bunch or an awkward tear, you’ll see the wisdom in this unisex gift. The variable tension arm provides just enough resistance to tear off one sheet at a time, and better yet, with just one hand. The stainless steel stand goes great in any modern kitchen, but the styling looks cleverly mid-mod, so it would fit in a hipster kitchen as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A great gift for anyone of any age is an ultralight spinning rod and reel combo. It’s a way to get less active folks outdoors and enjoying nature, and this nice setup is both lightweight and comfortable in the hand. The graphite rod features corrosion-resistant stainless steel guides and inserts, a strong carbon composite frame and a comfortable oversized ergonomic EVA handle. They’ll feel every bite, every time they’re on the water.
The high performance spinning reel delivers consistent casts and is weight matched to the rod for efficient fishing in almost any environment. This combo features a shorter pole which makes it easy to take in a kayak or canoe for a quick cast anytime they see an inviting hole.
If you want to introduce someone to the Zen sport of fly fishing, you’ll need to get them a completely different set up. We’d highly recommend the Orvis Encounter as the perfect place to begin, with a high quality rod and reel that are creek ready and deep water worthy. Both of these fishing combos are terrific for women, men and slightly older kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those mornings or afternoons when you just need a jolt, this little can of cold brew coffee is going to kick you into gear in a totally tasty way. Each time you crack open a can you’ll get that signature whoosh that’s just as fun as your fave can of Guinness. Cold, frothy and delicious, it’s super rich without being one bit bitter. Made with organic Peruvian coffee beans, this cold brew is also 70 percent less acidic than conventional hot brew, which makes it as easy on your belly as it is on your taste buds.
RISE also makes a tasty Oat Milk Latte and dairy free Mocha Latte that are super tasty. Get them in individual four-packs, 12-packs or variety packs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
People love anything that’s solar powered, and this cool inflatable light is one you can take anywhere you might need to add light to the environment. This durable little lantern can be charged via solar panel with just seven hours in the sun. It then runs for up to 24 hours on a single charge. Take it camping or keep it in the car for emergencies. It is waterproof so perfect for patios and other outdoor spaces. With four settings, including an emergency flasher, it squashes down to a flat disc for easy storage. This cool unisex gift idea comes in at under $20.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Home décor is always a fun gift idea, especially if it adds a splash of color without infringing on someone’s design sensibilities. That’s why lots of people love pottery. Simple lines, with fun colors and glazes can add an interesting element to any room. This set of three squat vases features a crackle glaze finish aqua, orange and kiwi green.
They’re on the smallish side with none taller than six inches, so if you are looking for someone whose home needs a bit more verticality, there is another set in these same colors and the tallest vase stands 10 inches tall. Another awesome option is this Bamboo Floor Vase which stands nearly two feet tall and looks beautiful by itself, for filled with dried grasses or branches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We can all agree, garlic makes every meal taste more savory and delicious, (not to mention the vampire protection it provides,) but peeling those yummy cloves can be a giant pain. This nifty little silicone garlic peeler makes short work of that tedious chore. You simply slip the cloves into the tube and roll it on any hard surface and the silicone ridges inside take those papery skins right off and keep hands from stinking too. Not only does it save tons of prep time, but this cool little gift idea will set you back less than five bucks.
Get a four pack of peelers at an even better price and slip one into everyone’s Christmas stocking this year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adorable little air fryer can make every meal healthier, creating your favorite fried foods with 80 percent less oil. Tater tots and fries come out crispy and delicious in less time than it takes to pre-heat the oven, and with five different presets, you can easily track temperature and fry times. Easy clean up is a bonus with an inner basket that’s dishwasher safe, and the automatic shutoff feature adds peace of mind. The lightweight compact style is perfect for smaller kitchens or smaller families.
If you’re looking for a larger air fryer, this 5.8 quart model is a great option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you want to hear every last nuance and song at the concert, but you’d also like to hear normally the next day, these high fidelity ear plugs let you listen without compromising sound quality or risking damage to your eardrums. Attenuating filters lower the volume without diminishing fidelity. With a clear polycarbonate plastic shell and form-fitting silicone earbuds, these have noise canceling power without blocking sound.
They’re also recommended for people with autism, sensory disorders and people that are generally sensitive to sounds, and can replace those bulky and obvious headphones that can leave folks feeling self-conscious. Vibes come with a cool hard case that fits in a pocket or purse, so they’re great to take traveling or anywhere else you might unexpectedly need noise protection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The promise of Spring is filled with the sounds and sights of the littlest birds flocking to feeders as they await the first flower blossoms. Your gift of this beautifully hand blown glass hummingbird feeder can encourage their arrival even sooner. The swirling and colorful glass globe screws into a base that features five drinking stations for the little zoomies to feast at. With a glass loop at the top, it comes with an S hook so it can hang from a crook or chain.
The red and orange mushroom is another blown glass beauty with four feeding ports and footrests for the birds. We also think you’ll like this vintage antique bottle hummingbird feeder that holds up to 20 ounces of nectar for the busiest bird season.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sweet sleep or simple stargazing is always better in a hammock. This two person hammock is super sturdy and can hold up to 500 pounds. It’s made from specially formulated, super strong nylon taffeta that is way more durable than any net or mesh hammock. Also, the panels have reinforced triple stitching to provide extra strength, durability and safety. It comes with everything needed to start hanging from the trees including high-grade tactical rope suspensions, carabiners, straps, and a cool carrying bag.
If you’re just looking to buy your giftee a single hammock, we’d recommend the Wise Owl Single Owl which uses high grade parachute nylon. It comes with all the hanging essentials, weighs only a pound, and folds down to the side of a grapefruit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you could give someone on your gift list sweet dreams and a soft warm wakeup call every day, why wouldn’t you? This sunrise clock can simulate both sunset and sunrise, to ease falling asleep and waking up, mimicking their natural circadian rhythms. They can wake to their favorite FM radio station or any one of six nature sounds from waves to birds to soft forest sounds. With seven different colors plus a mood light to choose from, this handy alarm can be a real bonus for those who fall asleep poorly and have a tough time waking up to face the day.
The Philips Smart Sleep and Wake-up Light uses light therapy and a relax/breathe function to provide better sleep and more energy. Users say after two weeks the results are significant, however, the price is substantially higher.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This clever gadget will keep kids big and small on an exploratory journey of the world around them. The digital microscope and mini-camera easily plugs into most smartphones (not iPhones) and computers making magnification magic. With built-in LED lights, and adjustable magnification from 40 to 1000x, bugs, blades of grass and almost anything in the world gets a whole lot more interesting. Capture single shots and short videos and share them with friends.
For about twice the price, you can get the microscope and mini-camera that’s iPhone compatible.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got someone on your gift list that loves espresso, even when they’re adventuring off the grid? This mini-espresso maker delivers a killer cup of their favorite super strong brew. With the flexibility to grind their own beans, they can take this coffee-on-the-go machine anywhere. With a shot of super hot water, they just need to pump the piston a few times and extract their perfect shot of espresso.
Gift them some beans if you want to get them brewing right away. Starbucks Espresso is always a hit, but if they’re looking for a crazy caffeine jolt, Stone Street Knee Buckling beans amps up the dose even more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing quite as cozy and comforting as a nice hot cup of tea, and this sweet set from Mightly Leaf makes brewing up on so easy. This set includes four tins of tea bags including black tea, green tea and rooibos tea, along with a pretty tea bottle with an infuser top. That means once you’ve worked your way through the Earl Grey and Breakfast blend, you can easily choose from any of your favorite loose leaf teas and keep creating steaming mug after mug.
This makes a great unisex gift, but if you’re looking for more tea gift set options, we’ve curated a large list right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a gift that’s purely fun and nonsensical? This might be it. After all, who doesn’t want to sport a full arm sleeve tattoo at least once in their life? This lets them do it without suffering for hours under the tattoo needle. This set of six sleeves gives them the choice to wear based on mood or bombasity level desired. Your giftee can adorn themselves in realistic looking tribal designs, skulls, dragons tigers and more. They’ll fit nearly any arms except for Paul Bunyan’s.
If you really want to go over the top, get a 20 piece set for just $12.99. And since you’re giving a gift of total self expression, another fun idea might be to get them a fun onesie. Check out our recommendations for the best adult unicorn onesies right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Since beer is gender neutral, why not hand select six of your fave bottled micros and deliver them in this awesome wooden beer caddy? This cool caddy has everything they’ll need for an impromptu tasting with a built-in bottle opener and a magnetic cap catch. If you really want to ramp up your gift giving, consider a set of funny pint beer glasses to go with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is it a toy? Is it a relaxation gift? Is it a religious or spiritual experience? Yes on all fronts. This cool Zen garden is a way to relax, be reverent and just enjoy some quiet time as you arrange the little Buddha and incense burner, rake the sand and create designs with the rocks. It comes with everything you’ll need to create a quiet mind space, including the footed base.
This Mini Sea Life Zen Garden is as relaxing as a nice day at the beach and features sea creatures, shells and stones to create your mental beach getaway. Add even more personality to your Zen garden with these Mini Zen Garden Sand Stamps.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some of the best unisex gifts come in the form of wearables that make a statement. This hooded sweatshirt definitely kicks old stereotypes to the curb with the imprinted statement “sushi rolls not gender roles” emblazoned across the chest. The unisex fit, four neutral colors and lots of size options make it a cool choice for anyone on your gift list.
And it’s never too early to start little ones off on the right foot in this world. This cute baby onesie gets it right, and comes in sizes from 6months to 24months.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Buying art for someone else is always subjective making it one of the more difficult unisex gifts to purchase, but a cool piece of wall décor is always a fun option to add a special spark to a bland room. This sunburst mirror would look great in a minimalist setting or mid-mod home. It’s got a big 36 inch profile that’s eye-catching and fun. This similar mirror in an oiled bronze finish is another cool option, and a silver sunburst mirror is pretty as well, and it is the most budget friendly of all of them.
If this sunburst mirror isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, check out our recommendations for the best sunburst mirrors that range from artisan pieces to others made of driftwood and less traditional components. They’re all seriously cool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they’re melting cheeses or chocolate, this brushed stainless steel electric fondue pot makes it party time every day. The three quart bowl features a nonstick interior, which makes cleanup so much less hassle. The bright stainless stand is elegant and keeps heat away from the table or countertop. The set includes a temperature probe, eight fondue forks, and fork rack.
To give them a leg up, since most people don’t instantly know the best recipes for fondue, get them Dip Into Something Different: A Collection of Recipes from Our Fondue Pot to Yours. It’s filled with recipes from the famous fondue restaurant chain, The Melting Pot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fun gift is both colorful and efficient. These zippered packing cubes keep everything inside their suitcase organized and sorted. Made from ripstop nylon, they’re durable and once they’ve arrived at their destination, they can slip these in the drawer and put the suitcase away. Each set comes with four packing cubes and six organizing bags to make packing super simple. Get them in more than a dozen color options.
If you want to skip the small organizer bags in lieu of more cubes, this set of six is a bargain, or if you want only large cubes the Dot&Dot set is the way to go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every outdoor lover would get a total kick out of this silly grinning moose back scratcher. Handmade in Vermont, it is cleverly carved maple wood, those front crazy antlers can bring sweet relief from that back itch you simply can’t reach. At 17.5 inches in length, this hilarious moose will make your giftee giggle every time they pull it out, and then they’ll smile with thanks that you thought of them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This isn’t your average wicker picnic basket. This beauty is meant specifically to tote your favorite bottles of wine and cheese to wherever you’re headed for a gathering, and it does so with such style. This clever carrier accommodates two bottles of wine, and includes a 6-inch cutting board, stainless steel corkscrew and cheese knife in exterior pocket and features an adjustable shoulder strap. It makes any pop-up picnic instantly classy.
Or you could consider a less traditional gift of a picnic backpack. This one comes with wine glasses inside, along with plates and cutlery, a single bottle holder and a blanket in one easy package.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cobalt blue carry on has all the classic quality you’d expect in Delsey luggage, just in a smaller package. This hard sider features spinner wheels that make running through airports simple. The easy access front compartment features an integrated padded sleeve for up to a sizeable laptop, plus zippered mesh pockets for any last minute carry on items.
This cool carry on can expand up to two inches just in case one gets a little over enthusiastic about souvenir purchases, and it’s built to fit the size and weight restrictions of most commercial airlines. For a splurge, or future gift ideas, get the medium sized spinner and its larger companion bag for longer journeys.
Made from textured polycarbonate, these bags are tough and can handle the rough wear they’ll get during travel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handy hand warmer is a winter and summer essential. Lightweight and small enough to fit into a pocket, this rechargeable device does double duty as both a warmer and power bank to quickly charge essential devices via USB port. With three levels of heat, it warms in seconds and stays warm for hours. Its powerful battery even has an indicator so you’ll know how much charge you have left. It comes in four colors and has a convenient carrying case making it great to take on all outdoor adventures.
The Big Blue handwarmer has an even more powerful battery and features both the power bank function as well as a bright emergency flashlight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A set of good quality garden tools are essential for anyone with a yard or who even does planter gardening. This top quality garden gift set features all the necessary tools and accessories to make playing in the dirt a really fun time. With the most important hand tools made of rust-resistant aluminum with soft rubber no-slip grips, it also includes a set of super sharp pruners to make garden cleanup and deadheading flowers super simple.
With a pair of garden gloves and a high-density foam gardener’s knee pad, these cool tools come in a handy carrying bag that can simply hang from a hook in the garage to keep tools together. In case you have someone who simply can kneel because of bad joints, this garden tool set comes with a folding stool that holds all the tools.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most modern kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, but even if your giftee’s kitchen doesn’t, these stainless steel counters will be a most welcome gift. Large, yet lightweight, they tempered glass lids with silicone rubber gaskets. These help to protect the contents and ensure they stay fresher for longer. This set comes with a bonus – a four piece stainless steel measuring cup set.
The Old Dutch Hammered Copper Canister Set is another beauty. These canisters are tarnish resistant and feature fresh seal technology to keep foods safe. If you’re looking for canisters to stow under the cupboards, this ten piece set from OXO is pretty awesome as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Making music is always a blast, but learning to do it isn’t easy unless you start with an instrument as intuitive and fun as this Fender blues deluxe harmonica. Anything you play sounds bluesy and cool, and it’s a great little instrument to take out into the woods and play by the campfire. The traditional shape and chrome metal covers make it super easy to learn to play.
When your giftee is ready to progress to the next step, consider getting them a versatile set of harmonicas. While this particular one is in the key of C, you can get a five harmonica set in the keys of A, C, D, E, and G.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This great looking twisted bangle for men and women has so much more to offer than a simple piece of unisex jewelry. It’s fitted with two high power rare Earth bio-north therapy magnets. Because blood contains iron, these are thought to increase blood flow to regenerate tissues and reduce pain. Wrapped in copper, which has been used since ancient times for healing and bacterial control, this bracelet also features silver and copper twists. Get it in small, medium and large sizes.
This cool unisex magnetic therapy bracelet includes a combination of healing hematite beads and copper accent beads fitted with rare earth magnets. Strung on a stretchy cord, it fits any wearer. The Sergio Lub Copper Magnetic Therapy Bracelet is a handmade artisan piece. This substantial cuff will get lots of looks and features those rare Earth magnets inside.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s not much question that the first name is quality sound is Bose. Even in the outdoors this little speaker is going to change the environment for the better. Just strap it on to a cooler or backpack and this Bluetooth speaker can play all your favorite songs and playlists for up to six hours continuously when connected to your smartphone or device.
It works with Google assistant, Siri, and Alexa, so you can ask it to get the weather forecast, news and much more than simply playing music, but when the sound is so sublime, why would you want to?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This clever candle company has taken the country by storm with their scented candles that bring back memories of childhood, favorite family vacations or even the state where you grew up. This Grandma’s kitchen candle is scented with hints of warm apple pie, fresh snickerdoodles and vanilla ice cream. The holiday Homesick candle wafts out the aromas of fresh cut pine, homemade pies and sugar cookies. The beach cottage candle smells of salty seaweed, fresh coffee and ocean thunderstorms. You get the drift.
If you’re interested in getting someone a Homesick candle that’s tied to their home state, find those here. Just scroll down the state list until you find the right one and order.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This little gift of an idea is wildly popular because it lets you plug and stream your favorite services from anywhere you have a WiFi connection. This nifty device lets people access 500,000 movies and TV episodes as well as enjoy favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.
It lets you access millions of websites, and with the Alexa voice remote, you can simply request your favorite show and watch it instantly. For those on your gift list that haven’t yet invested in a smart TV or who want to take streaming on the road, they can just plug their fire stick into the HDMI port on the TV, connect to WiFi, and go. No wonder this affordable gift is a major hit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every kitchen needs a good set of knives, and this set from world-famous J.A. Henckels is among the most coveted. This deluxe block set includes all the most essential knives including a three inch paring knife, five inch serrated utility knife, seven inch santoku knife, hollow edge eight inch chef’s knife, eight inch bread knife and six steak knives. This 15 piece set also includes a sharpening steel, and kitchen shears, all stowed safely and conveniently in a hardwood knife block.
While this gift is a little on the spendy side, it’s definitely worth the investment, however if you’re looking for a high quality gift that’s a bit more budget friendly, this two piece Henckels carving set is also a wonderful option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A fun hobby to try at home is making your own cheese and this starter kit from Standing Stone Farms gives you everything needed to make Mozzarella, Burrata, Burricota, Chevre, Ricotta, Mascarpone and even your own butter. With enough ingredients to turn 20 gallons of cow, goat or sheep’s milk into your own GMO free natural cheese, you can create delicious concoctions in as little as 20 minutes.
An even larger Complete Cheese Making Kit lets you create Cheddar, Jack and more and includes equipment, recipes and needed ingredients used by artisan cheesemakers around the world.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they’re trying to find their way in the dark, or needing more light for working on a project in tight spaces, a super bright headlamp is a lifesaver. This gift idea is great for anyone on your list, even a kid who likes to sneak a few pages of reading in after lights out time. This headlamp delivers 615 lumens of bright white LED light, and can flood or act as a spot beam to zero in on a specific area.
This tough and reliable headlamp even has a reflective headband for added visibility in the dark, and features a red LED feature for better night vision missions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A great read and an all around positive gift, You Can Be Happy No Matter What takes a look at life and offers a great perspective on how to be happy, despite difficult life circumstances. Written by Richard Carlson, author of the best selling Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, this book shows in practical ways how to control your thoughts, moods and perceptions to transform them from negative to positive.
It’s a great guide for life’s challenges and how to choose joy over sadness on a daily basis.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This small Fair Trade market basket is the perfect size to take to your local farmers’ markets to collect produce, eggs and home baked artisan breads. The mixed colors vary by basket, so the photo is just a representation as each one is handmade. The leather wrapped handle is made from goat skin, and makes it especially comfortable to carry, even when fully loaded.
If you think your giftee would prefer a slightly larger market basket, the medium sized Bolga Basket is about 14 inches across and can carry quite a load. These baskets come folded, but include instructions on how to reshape them when received.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s crazy how creative you can get with a smartphone camera. In fact, even some famous movie makers have done shorts with their iPhones. Expand someone’s creative powers this year with this amazingly affordable 11 piece smartphone camera lens kit. It includes wide angle, macro, fisheye, and telephoto lenses as well as many others.
These lenses store safely in a smart little carrying bag that’s padded to keep them from getting scratched and allows the user to grab their preferred lens and snap it on in seconds. Compatible with most smartphones and many tablets, these lenses can be used on both front and rear facing cameras.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for the couch or the car, this washable throw from Pendleton represents the same classic quality as all their famously long lasting and warm wool blankets. With three inch rolled fringe at each end, this 54 X 60 inch blanket can make a spur of the moment picnic place, or give you cozy comfort during nap time. The fact that it’s machine washable makes it so much more versatile than traditional wool blankets, and today’s younger crowd doesn’t much care for the cost or time suck of going to a dry cleaner.
For a bed sized blanket, the gorgeous red Pendleton Rainier National Park Wool Blanket comes in queen or full size. It’s the kind of blanket that will last for generations. To see the entire Pendleton National Park Blanket Collection, look here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to popcorn, there’s no gender divide. The fact is that everyone loves fresh hot popcorn, especially when it’s popped in an air popper. Every kernel comes out fluffy and crisp, with no oily mess. This hot air popper features vintage fountain look. According to its fans, this little popper is so efficient it pops nearly 100 percent of the kernals, unlike that dicey microwave popcorn.
Don’t forget to get them Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn kernels so they can pop up a batch as soon as your gift arrives, and if they’re trying to go butter-free, a popcorn seasoning pack is another great gift idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fire pits are a great gift for anyone who loves outdoor living. They can hang out by the fire when it is cold in late fall, or roast s’mores over an open flame with their friends and kids in the snow or during those long summer nights. This clever fire pit features a 360 degree viewing area, and comes with a screen that contains those worrisome sparks. You might also want to get them some marshmallow forks just for fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A little bit like Jenga, and a whole lot like Tetris, this 3D wooden puzzle is the perfect brain teaser for kids and adults alike. The wooden puzzle pieces are precisely cut for a perfect fit, and the challenge is a great way to recover from their holiday food hangover. It helps to increase relaxation, concentration and critical thinking skills, which would be a great gift indeed.
This wooden puzzle ball is another cool brain buster, and it’s almost as hard to take apart as it is to put it back together!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting the hang of how to use a regular wine key isn’t the easiest, but with this cool unisex gift, it’s never going to be a problem again. This electric wine bottle opener removes the cork in seconds, with no little floating pieces left behind in the bottle. It opens up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and comes with a rechargeable battery. The stainless steel exterior looks polished on any bar top, and this opener comes with a foil cutter to make removing the top seal super simple.
But this gift set includes everything needed to preserve, our and enjoy their favorite wines because it also includes a wine aerator, electric vacuum preserver, and two bottle stoppers, plus the LED charging base. So cool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ever notice how all the chargers, cords, earbuds, and portable electronics end up in a tangled mess when they’re tossed in a backpack or suitcase? This clever travel kit eliminates frustration and potential cord damage with organized pouches and mesh panels to keep everything in perfect order, including SD and SIM cards that seem to love to go missing. A center padded pouch is large enough for a portable hard drive, so your giftee can easily set up shop wherever, without unpacking a whole suitcase.
If you want to give them something a bit more luxe, consider this roll up electronics travel pouch in natural leather.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone wants smooth soft skin, and this Himalayan pink salt body scrub is a great way to get it. It uses the highest quality Himalayan salt for its rich nutrient profile that includes calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper and iron. It helps to detoxify skin and improve its ability to soak in hydration.
This body scrub is also made with Lychee oil that is rich in antioxidants and skin brightening vitamin C, as well as hydrating sweet almond oil. Scrubbing skin helps to increase circulation and boost cell turnover for younger looking skin. Who wouldn’t want that as a gift?
For even more exfoliation, the Majestic Pure Coconut Milk Body Scrub targets stretch marks and scars along with sagging skin using natural coconut milk, almond oil and sea salt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These stainless steel reusable straws are a great small gift idea for just about everyone. At the perfect length for cocktails and water, this set of four straws comes with a cleaning brush as well. They have a newly designed rounded top with smooth edges that are easy on your teeth and lips. They bend at the perfect tilt for drinking, and using them is an eco-friendly idea anyone can get on board with. Since they’re made of durable stainless steel, they’re also dishwasher safe, which your giftee will love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Death Wish Coffee claims to be the world’s strongest brew, making it the ideal gift for anyone who just isn’t quite ready to face the day before their first cup of Joe. Available in one-pound bags, this cool coffee also gets high marks for being fair trade and certified organic. Pair it with a great coffee mug (like this cute, heat-sensitive mug from Fred & Friends), and you’ve got the perfect gift for the caffeine addict in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A keychain breathalyzer can help anyone stay safe when they’re out drinking. The mouthpiece folds in for easy storage, making it easy to tuck this device into even the tiniest of handbags or a jacket pocket. The LCD display is a bit on the small side, but this is still a solid choice for people who need a small, ultra-portable BAC tester.
For best results, only use this tester after at least 15 minutes have passed since you finished your last drink. Otherwise, you could damage the sensor and/or get inaccurate results. Think they might prefer a different style of breathalyzer? Check out our guide to the best portable breathalyzers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A pie iron is a great way to make toasted sandwiches, mess-free s’mores, or simple hand pies over a campfire. This is a fun gift for someone who loves camping, or just hanging out around a fire pit in the backyard. A double pie iron is also available, for the person with a big family or a big appetite.
This is definitely a gift that will get lots of use during the summer months, but it can also be fun for winter bonfires or gathering around the fire pit at a ski lodge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the person who appreciates quiet time in their yard, a piece of sculptural art can add a nice touch to their surroundings that they’ll simply enjoy looking at. This stunning bronze heron stands 43 inches tall, in preening position, and would be lovely located in a landscape bed within view of the porch or patio. It would also look beautiful next to a pond or water feature. This bird can stand on its own on a hard surface, but it also comes with a stake to secure it to the ground.
If you’d like to get them a second sculpture for another occasion, the standing bronze heron is 45 inches tall and can be purchased individually, or you could splurge and buy them the pair all at once.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help someone embrace their drinking habit with this funny coaster set. These absorbent stoneware coasters will save their tabletops and keep them laughing with the hilarious sayings on top. Dirt-resistant and easy to clean, these are great gifts for everyone on your Christmas list. While they won’t be restocked until December 20, if you choose expedited shipping, you’ll still have them in time for the holiday.
These tumbled tile coasters are another awesome gift that will keep people laughing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Honesty, integrity, and frailty are all keys to what makes The West Wing one of the most beloved series of all time. The president, played by Martin Sheen, and his inside team deal with the dramas of the day in a way that makes us long for that in real life. Every woman will identify with CJ, the White House press secretary played by Allison Janney.
What makes this show memorable is the whip smart writing by Aaron Sorkin, and the outstanding ensemble cast that made politics seem real to our everyday lives. This complete DVD set gives her all 154 episodes of this program that captured 26 Emmys. Sounds like the perfect way to spend a rainy weekend of binge watching.
If your giftee loves sharp dialogue and realism, they might also like another series penned by Aaron Sorkin. You can also get seasons 1-3 of The Newsroom on DVD.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Making your own kombucha at home has become something of a trend over the last few years. Folks love being able to control the quality of their drinkable, and this kit makes that possible, plus it is lots cheaper than buying it bottled. This kit contains everything your giftees will need to make their own home brew.
It comes with a live SCOBY from Standing Stone Farms, plus a recipe book so they can customize their brew. All they’ll need is a quart glass jar and they’ll be set to go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These light boxes have become really popular among interior designers and lifestyle bloggers in recent years. This light box comes with plenty of letters so your favorite person can treat their living room like the marquee of a movie theatre. This is also a great decor item for weddings, parties, or other fun events that require signage. A light box is a great way to get creative and add a pop of personality to any indoor space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These days, a lot of us work from home. For anyone who studies or works at home, this handy bedside table provides a sturdy workstation for those days when work starts before you even get out of bed.
Backed by a lifetime guarantee, this As Seen on TV product is ideal for any man, woman or teen who likes to work, watch movies, or just chill out with their laptop in bed. It also makes a great place to place drinks, your smartphone, glasses, or other sundry items.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cute sign is perfect for her home or office. It’s ideal for the person who puts family first, and has a great sense of humor. The “I am not arguing” box sign is another one that will give them a giggle, as will the “If everything is exactly the way I want it” box sign.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your giftee tend to sleep hot? One of the best gift ideas that will help them get a great night’s sleep is a sweet cooling pillow like this one from Columbia. This clever two sided memory foam pillow has an Omni-Wick cover on one side that wicks away moisture and sweat. On the opposite side, a layer of Omni-Freeze gel keeps this pillow feeling cool all night long.
The memory foam core is breathable, meaning this gift will deliver lots of sweet, sweat-free dreams ahead. Cooling pillows make great gifts for anyone on your, so keep them in mind for someone you love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bad posture can lead to a whole host of health issues. Like a domino effect, when one thing is out of alignment, all else follows. If you’re looking for a cool and healthful idea to keep their good posture top of mind, this nifty little device can be a constant reminder to straighten up. Once it becomes a habit, your sweetie is going to look and feel a whole lot better.
Once placed on their upper back, it reminds the user to sit or stand up straight with a real-time gentle vibration reminder. Amazingly, eight out of ten Upright users report a posture improvement of 92% in less than 2 weeks. It virtually trains their brain to be aware of slouching and offers a program to help strengthen back muscles. Synced with their smartphone, they can keep track of her progress in real time. In fact, medical experts cite slouching as the number one thing to stop to help reduce back pain.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they go to the studio for hot yoga or simply do their daily stretching at home, this convenient seven piece yoga set is the perfect gift for a yoga beginner or experienced practitioner. It includes a spacious non-slip yoga mat, two foam blocks for proper positioning and support, an eight foot cotton yoga strap, and two microfiber towels – one for their hands and one to wipe down their yoga mat. This set comes with an easily packable carrying bag, which makes it easy to grab and go for a before or after work session.
They might also enjoy yoga sessions more if you got them these non-skid yoga socks that keep feet from slipping when the sweat starts to run. They might also appreciate some body wipes for those days when they don’t have time to shower before running to a work appointment or the kids’ soccer game.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One way to encourage your favorite person to take more forays into the woods for hikes is to make sure they feels stable on their feet. These lightweight aluminum trekking poles are an ideal gift idea that will keep them upright on even aggressive trails, but they’re also great in mud and snow. The handles are made of soft natural cork to keep hands and fingers comfortable on long hikes.
These poles are the consummate multi-taskers because they come with interchangeable carbide tech tips, low-profile trekking baskets and powder baskets. And the easy flick-lock closures make them simple to adjust for height and terrain. And since it’s been proven that being in nature is good for your health, you might want to invest in these excellent Lowa hiking boots as a gift for another of your lady’s special occasions. The Lowa men’s hiking boots are excellent gifts as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know the old saying about how girls just wanna have fun? Yes, we know. Boys do too. This awesome remote control drone would be a guaranteed good time for either. This quad-copter features an optimized 1080P 120 degree FOV FPV Wi-Fi Camera with a 90 degree adjustable angle to capture high-quality video and aerial photos. Whether your giftee is capturing the family vacation from a birds-eye view or heading out for a run, this copter has a follow me function and will automatically return home when its battery runs low.
With a simple press of a button on the controller, this drone will take off or land, making it a great gift for beginners who might otherwise be intimidated by the technology.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We know lots of people who are crazy about their cars. More than a ride, they’re an extension of their personalities. If you have a person on your list who prizes their set of wheels, this fantastic car detailing kit from Mequiar’s has everything they’ll need to give their car a sparkling shine from roof to rims.
With 12 premium products to clean, shine and protect her car’s paint, interior, wheels, bumpers and everything in between, it takes the guesswork out of detailing their rig. You might also want to get them this set of detailing brushes that can help easily clean vents and other tight spaces. And while you’re at it, another great small gift for every car owner is an electronic tire pressure gauge. We like this hand friendly model.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We know. You’re wondering what the heck we’re thinking recommending a riding lawn mower as one of the best unisex gifts. We promise, we’re not crazy. If you’re shopping for a lady who does equal or all of the lawn duties at her home, this Husqvarna riding mower is going to have her feeling giddy every time she mows. Men who love machines but hate mowing will love it too.
Not only will it dramatically cut down on their mowing time, but they’ll also feel super powerful on this piece of equipment, and we guarantee, lots of people like that feeling of control over a beast. (I know, because I have a riding mower too.) With a 54 inch mowing deck, this baby can make super tight turns and delivers a superior cut with a max speed of 6.5 miles per hour.
Really make their day, and get them the armrest attachments too so they can relax and enjoy the ride.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the person on your list who’s competitive with their companions or just likes to push their own boundaries on a bike, a wireless bike computer can be even more motivating than a fitness tracker. The CAT EYE Strada is simple to set up and, once they’ve got it mounted on their trusty wheeled steed, they can measure current time and trip distance, plus current speed.
But what makes this fun, especially if they train with a partner, is that it also measures maximum speed, as well as average speed, so if you’re not riding side by side, you can compare notes at the end of the ride. The total distance is a great motivator if they has an annual goal to ride a certain number of miles, and because it measures dual tire sizes, they can easily swap it back and forth between their mountain bike, townie and roadie.
The iGPSPORT GPS Bike Computer uses satellite data to track your rides, and even connects with the popular STRAVA app to map your rides and share details with friends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you find yourself shopping for someone with sensitive skin? Bath and body gifts are always a good choice, but how do you know what you’re giving won’t irritate their somewhat persnickety hide? Goat’s milk soap is your go-to solution because it’s incredibly gentle and naturally balances skin’s pH. It’s also naturally high in vitamin A, which makes it another option for gently fighting acne and other skin irritations. It’s also naturally high in lactic acid, one of the alpha hydroxy acids, so it helps to fight fine lines and wrinkles too.
This pretty gift pack of Beekmans 1802 Goat Milk Soaps are made with mineral-rich Goat Milk, a 100 percent vegetable base, and the finest botanicals and extracts. Scented of honey and grapefruit, each of the four big nine ounce bars comes wrapped in a pretty paper covering inside a clever little wooden crate.
Another goat milk product that anyone with dry sensitive skin will love is goat milk lotions, which offer many of the same benefits as the soap, including deeply moisturizing dry skin and leaving it feeling silky soft and smooth.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for someone who loves to garden, but simply doesn’t have the space to build raised beds, this elevated cedar planter is ideal. It’s a perfect solution for older people who might have trouble crawling around on the ground (and getting back up.) It would also be ideal for an apartment dweller with a limited size outdoor balcony or patio.
With a planting area that’s 23 x 39 inches, she could easily plant a couple of tomatoes along with some lettuces, herbs and other small veggies. Because it’s 30 inches tall, it’s easy to water and tend, without breaking their back. These cool cedar planters will last for years and years because they are naturally rot and insect resistant. They come in a smaller size as well as a larger size, so find the one to fit your giftee’s needs and space requirements.
The Field Guide to Urban Gardening: How to Grow Plants, No Matter Where You Live would be a great companion gift as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Home fragrances are more popular than ever, but controlling their scent level has been problematic until now, that is. The Aera Smart Diffuser has so many advantages over ordinary diffusers because it offers a way to have precise control over scent levels and they can adjust them at the touch of a button or by using an app!
And when it comes to convenience, they won’t have to worry about refilling water or dealing with potential spills while adding or changing scents, because this diffuser comes with cool scent capsules that last for up to 60 days. While this diffuser might be a bit on the spendy side, you can save some cash by getting them the Aera Diffuser without the smart option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does someone you know share a laptop with the entire family, when they really deserve their own? The Lenovo Chromebook is an affordable gift option that allows them to have screen time whenever they want. This convertible laptop is less than one inch thick and just 2.6 pounds, so it’s simple to slide into a messenger bag if they’re taking classes or using it for work. With speedy startups, and a powerful processor, plus 100GB of cloud storage via Google drive, they’ll be able to access all their photos, social media, and other programs effortlessly.
The touchscreen display makes it ideal for multimedia use as well as day to day computing, plus it features built-in virus protection and long battery life. If they’re needing a lot of power in a little package, the DELL XPS 13 features an Intel Core i7-8565U processor that’s powerful and lightning fast, but obviously, the price is dramatically different.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
For the person who loves music, whether they’re at the office, relaxing at home or on the go, a gift subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited delivers nearly every genre and artist to them on Alexa enabled devices. With 50 million available songs, preset playlists and the ability to build their own playlists too, this is one of those life-altering musical choices.
They’ll never go back to those other music services when they can simply ask Alexa to play their requests from specific artists to new releases. Better yet, Music Unlimited is always ad-free, which is a giant bonus. The first month is free, and if they fall in love with their subscription you’ll pay just a small per month fee after that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As much a conversation piece as it is a source of warm flickering light, this beeswax candle is so cool because it automatically self-extinguishes once it reaches the metal clip on the holder. The pure beeswax candle unwinds and slides through the clever metal clip on the holder. For each inch, it will burn about 20 minutes. The wax hive is adorned with little bees that can be saved and reused with the refill candle.
Are you shopping for a person who loves all kinds of steampunk décor? This beeswax candle definitely gives off that vibe with an inventive copper holder and a rolled candle that will burn up to 80 hours.
Luxury candles are always a great gift option too, and they often feature fragrances and packing that make them feel extra special.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they’re trying to master the art of meditation, or they are a gamer who is regularly positioned on the floor, this memory foam chair offers the perfect level of back and butt support for their pursuits. The soft plush cover is comfortable against the skin, while the memory foam interior keeps them sitting comfy. With 14 adjustable positions, they can frequently change positions to find the one that’s most comfortable for their activities.
If they don’t need that level of adjustability, but would love a floor chair that swivels instead, the Giantex 360 Degree Swivel Gaming Chair might be an even better option for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone is eating more probiotic foods these days, from probiotic gummy vitamins to traditionally fermented foods like kimchee and kombucha and yogurt. If you’re in need of a gift for a healthy eater, this inexpensive yogurt maker is perfect for the person who wants to eat responsibly.
If they’re spending too much money on Fage and Noosa, making their own yogurt at home can save them a ton of money, plus they can customize ingredients to their specific taste preferences. This machine makes up to two quarts of Greek yogurt at a time, and includes dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean up. It’s easy to use, and perfect for anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Know a person who loves to drink funky cocktails and other cold drinks out of Mason jars? The Cuppow is a small insert that turns a wide-mouth Mason jar into a hipster gift for grown-ups. It’s a great gift for anyone who is spill-prone, or for those who just love a good cocktail served in a larger than normal glass. Consider tossing in some mason jar tumblers as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Know a person who is trying to lose weight or build strength? This scale tracks weight, lean mass, body fat percentage, and body mass index. Aria automatically recognizes up to eight different people. Your weight data syncs to your private Fitbit dashboard, so you can control what data you share. This is a nice gift for those of any age who are committed to a healthy lifestyle.
It’s an especially nice gift for a current Fitbit tracker user, since the scale syncs with all Fitbit trackers. It’s also water-resistant, so it can stand up to the steam in your bathroom after a shower.
Want a gift that avoids the potential awkwardness of giving someone a scale? How about giving them a good night of sleep instead? The Withings/Nokia Smart sleep tracking mat is a sleep tracking system that can analyze, coach and improve anyone’s sleep patterns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This USB mic is incredibly versatile. It would make a great gift for a reporter, podcast host, or singer. A CEO might also appreciate this mic, since it can be used for high-quality conference calls. This USB mic is plug and play, meaning it requires no special software installation prior to use.
It is compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems. For added clarity, consider adding a pop filter to this gift. The pop filter helps cut back on plosive “p” sounds in recorded speech. Want more gift ideas in this vein?
You can browse our guide to the best USB microphones for any purpose, and find a model that’s perfectly suited to her hobbies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I recently made a big move from the East Coast to the West Coast, and one of the biggest lifestyle changes I faced was dealing with the smoke and ash in the air during the summer wildfires. Clean air means better health. If you live in a city, or a rural area that has air quality issues due to wildfires, then this is a smart buy. This innovative air purifier is also a great gift for any person with allergies, asthma, or any other respiratory issues.
The monitor alerts users if carbon monoxide or methane is found in the air. It sends these alerts, along with temperature and humidity readings, directly to smartphones. In addition to keeping the air clean, this smart home gadget also acts as a two-way audio solution, and also lights up to provide chill mood lighting.
Want to outfit someone’s home with even more smart enhancements? You could also consider the WaterHawk smart shower head, which features a water-powered LED display that shows water usage and water temperature.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How cool are these mason jar sconces? We love their rustic look, and their affordable price point. A sconce makes a great housewarming gift, birthday gift, or “just because” gift. The company’s lanterns and sconces are all made by hand in Boone, North Carolina, and no two will be exactly alike. The same studio also makes a very cool mason jar bathroom organizer.
We also think their mason jar fairy string lights are cool gender neutral gifts for those who like to sit out on their patio in the evening and want just a bit of perfect mood lighting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a gift for the person who hates lukewarm coffee? This special heated travel mug keeps coffee, tea, chai, and even soup at the perfect temperature. An internal battery provides heat for up to two hours. This leakproof mug holds up to 12 ounces. Ember is a connected device that can be used on its own or through an app that allows them to remotely change mug temperature, “name” their mug, create presets, and more. When you’re shopping for unisex gifts, this is a stellar idea for the person who loves cool gadgets and piping hot beverages.
If they are frequently on the road, get them a travel case for their Ember mug to keep it in pristine condition. Ember also makes a heat controlled coffee mug that looks like its ceramic counterpart that’s perfect for home or office use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tile is, well, a tile. You can attach Tile to any object you want to keep track of, such as your car keys. From your smartphone, you can use the companion app to see where your Tile is located. Tile is water-resistant and has a battery that lasts for one year. It’s like having Find My iPhone, but for everything in your life. If you misplace an item with a Tile attached to it, you can mark it as “Lost” and enable other users around the world to help you find it. This is a great gift for anyone who frequently loses their car keys or misplaces their wallet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to unisex gifts that are food-related, we can’t think of a better way to enjoy the gifts of nature that with this amazing set of barrel-aged pure maple syrups. These syrups from RUNAMOK are aged in bourbon barrels to give them a grown up flavor that’s terrific on the usual breakfast pancakes and waffles, but can replace sugar and add flavor in recipes, or they’re a more tasty substitute for simple syrup in cocktails too.
We love that these producers use recycled barrels, and while you might be concerned about whether tapping maple trees harms them, it doesn’t, according to the experts at Tap My Tree. These syrups come in a pretty gift box along with an olivewood dipper and drizzler.
RUNAMOK also makes more family-friendly flavors like cinnamon and vanilla-infused syrup or for cold and flu season, elderberry infused syrup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Iseebiz pet camera and treat dispenser lets you play with your pooch from wherever you are. Whether you’re at work, running errands or just out with friends, this handy cam can keep tabs on fido and encourage interaction so he gets in less mischief while you’re away. You can talk to your pet, deliver their favorite treats, and intercept things before a naughty pet tears up the house. Take candid pet photos and videos and share them with friends. This fun gift is great for any pet lover and among the most affordable in the category.
The more splurge-worthy pet cam, the Furbo Pet Camera even has a video screen so your pooch can see your smiling face.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes there’s just no explanation needed for certain gifts. You give them simply because they’re creative, funny or just plain fun. We think that should be your only motivation in making a home delivery of this Pizza socks box. These silly and sensational socks are designed with a mouth (or foot) watering array of pizza designs from Hawaiian to pepperoni, and mushroom to Mediterranean. Because they’re actually really nicely made socks, they’ll look great with guy’s casual and work wear.
Get a single slice box with one pair of pepperoni socks if you need a few smaller presents this year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they can’t have cats or dogs in their apartment, a pet fish can help make their space feel more like a home. This cool “fish condo” is modernist, and has the added benefit of creating a growing environment that allows them to produce healthy and delicious microgreens in an aquaponic environment. It’s a great way to house a beta fish so it will live a peaceful like and never get agitated. The fish waste feeds the plants and the plants naturally create food for the fish. This ain’t momma’s boring old fishbowl.
Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse our guides to the best fish tanks and aquarium decorations. And to make you feel even better about this thoughtful gift, research has shown that aquariums are good for mental health. Check out this article in the UK Express.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful handmade glass terrarium is a great gift for gardeners, or for anyone who likes having a little greenery in their interior space. You can create a small succulent garden for them that will brighten up their office, or make their home feel a bit more cozy. Do note that this price is only the terrarium. If you need plants to fill it, you might want to check out this complete terrarium planting kit, which makes it easy to get them started with a new terrarium.
Consider adding some cool succulents to the mix and they’ll have days of creativity creating their plant environment as well as years of enjoyment nurturing it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cool tactical wallet is perfect for any person who likes practical gifts and never wants to get caught without some functional MacGyver tools at hand. This wallet is constructed from precision-cut leather, and assembled with mil-spec bolts. A special compartment holds a functional multitool, and can hold up to 12 credit cards. It’s RFID blocking so it will protect their identity as well as keeping them safe on the road. It comes in more than a half dozen styles and finishes that will work with anyone’s fashion aesthetic.
|Rank
|Image
|Name of Product
|Price
|Action
|1
|$99.95
|Shop now at Amazon
|2
|$19.97
|Shop now at Amazon
|3
|$45.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|4
|$39.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|5
|$38.87
|Shop now at Amazon
|6
|$29.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|7
|$72.95
|Shop now at Amazon
|8
|$32.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|9
|$34.95
|Shop now at Amazon
|10
|$26.99
|Shop now at Amazon