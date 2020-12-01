101 Best Unisex Gifts: The Ultimate List

The sure way to a beautiful and prolific garden is to propagate a healthy bee population. Since most people aren’t likely to want the work and responsibility of full scale bee keeping, this little bee house can keep a healthy colony of Mason bees around the yard to pollinate flowers, vegetables and fruit trees.

This sweet little bee house is handmade from natural bamboo to create a healthy garden hive. With about 70 bamboo nesting tubes, these friendly bees will make a home in your yard for a couple of years at a time. This cute wood and bamboo bee house looks more like a traditional birdhouse and can be attached to a tree, fence or building.

An important FYI – Mason bees rarely sting, which makes them friendly garden neighbors. The males have no stinger, and females only sting if they are squashed or trapped.

