101 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him & Her

An annual membership to the Gourmet Chocolate of the Month Club has got to be high on the list of best food gifts for any chocolate enthusiast. Each month for a full year, these delectable treats will show up to the door of whoever is lucky enough to receive them.

The chocolates that arrive as part of the membership aren’t just tasty, they’re unique in design too. Your friends and family aren’t just getting generic offerings, but instead gourmet combinations of milk and dark chocolate with many other ingredients like toffee and peanut butter cups to make mouths water. The presentation of the chocolate treats looks fantastic too.

The only downside to purchasing the 12-month Gourmet Chocolate of the Month Club for someone special is that you’ll likely be forced to ordering it again next year.