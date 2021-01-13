23 Best Valentine’s Day Sex Toys

Valentine’s Day sex toys are one of the best ways to spice up your V-Day plans this year, whether you’re spending it with a partner or alone for a little self-love. It’s a perfect time to try something new and exciting.
If you’re away from your sweetie this Valentine’s day, check out sex toys for long distance partners or Bluetooth vibrators.
A Liberator wedge positioning aid is one of the top best sexy gifts to give to your partner that you’ll both love. Plus this Liberator Heart Wedge is perfect for people who may be a little shyer when it comes to sexual aids since it can pass for a normal pillow. No one has to know.
This is a toy that is designed to improve your sex life but won’t make your partner feel like they’re inadequate because wedges are used to prop up your body to make sex more comfortable and better all around. You could be the universal champion of sex and still benefit from a wedge.
Wedges are designed to give your body a little boost to make certain positions more comfortable and take the strain off your back, hips, or neck. It can be used to improve your experience of a huge range of positions from missionary to oral sex.
They’re great for petite folks with larger partners, folks with disabilities, and anyone who is getting older and realizing our lower back isn’t what it used to be. All bodies can enjoy a boost from wedges.
The velvety cover is removable and machine washable and the pillow comes in a variety of colors.
If you’re looking for a toy that’s not intimidating but still loads of fun, check out Jopen’s Amour Remote Control Egg Vibe. It comes in this cute pink packaging made to look like a pink Valentine’s envelope complete with a faux heart-shaped wax seal. Some people are turned off by raunchy packaging with half-nude bodies and this is far from that.
For such a sweet look, the toy is as kinky as your imagination can make it. As a wireless egg vibe, it can be inserted (not butt-safe) and then worn in bed, around the house, or even out in public without people knowing. The vibrations are controlled by the heart-shaped remote control so your sweetie has total control over the sensations you’ll be feeling. It’s a great way to spice up everything from folding laundry to a romantic dinner date.
The skin-friendly silicone vibe has five levels of vibration strength and seven vibration functions. I love that the egg is rechargeable as that helps keep the weight of the toy down and you don’t have to mess with buying batteries all the time.
I can’t look at these Candy Heart Plugs without smiling. Could there be a more Valentine’s Day-themed toy? Probably not.
These adorable little plugs are made of skin-safe and sterilizable silicone. The narrow neck helps keep the plug in place during play and each color has a different candy heart saying on the end. At only three inches long and 1.5-inches at their widest, they aren’t the smallest plugs on the market but they are on the smaller side.
They come in Pink (“Be Mine”), Purple (“Do Me Now”), and Yellow (“Spank Me”).
The Moxie by We-Vibe is a wearable vibrator that secures to your panties with a magnet and is controllable by a remote or the We-Connect app. That means your partner can control a secret vibrator hidden in your underwear from across the room or across the country. Happy Valentine’s Day.
The possibilities for fun are endless. Make a date night out at the movies a little more exciting. Make going out to the club that much more pleasurable. Or spice up video chats with long-distance partners.
So the vibe goes on the inside of your panties and the flat matching magnet goes on the outside so it’s held in place. The vibe itself is shaped to sit perfectly against your vulva and is designed to rest against your clitoris. It’s made of body-friendly silicone and has a smooth feel to it.
For vibrations, you’ve got 10 levels of deep vibrations that are decently powerful for its size. The remote is great but you can get more control of the vibration settings using the We-Connect app. I have the We-Vibe Melt (if you have a clit, treat yourself) so I use the We-Connect app and I’ve found the toys sync as easily with the app as any Bluetooth device. You have an unbelievable amount of control to get the vibrations just right. From the app, you can select pre-made patterns or even create your own.
Moxie is a Bluetooth vibrator meaning not only can you control the vibrations with your phone, but your partner can also control the vibe, even from long distances. The app will ask your permission to hand over control to your partner each time of course. It won’t just start buzzing without warning.
I love that this line of We-Vibe toys is completely waterproof. They’re rechargeable using magnetic contact with the included cord so the entire toy is sealed against water. I’ve been very impressed with the We-Vibe battery life and the Moxie has a low battery warning so you know when to recharge it.
You’ve got to give it to Foreplay in a Row for thinking outside the box. There are heaps of risque card games and dice but someone looked at their Connect Four set and thought, “I can make this hot.”
In Foreplay in a Row, you’re still aiming to get four of your color pieces in a row to win, but each piece has a different foreplay act printed on it and the four tokens you win with are the four acts you get to receive.
This adds an extra layer of strategy when playing as you aiming not only to win but choosing what fun things get to happen after you’ve won.
It’s not the most expensive-looking game but for the price, you’ll have a fun evening. It’s especially great for board gamers and couples that have fun being competitive.
Try out one of the most innovative toy brands around with the Lora Dicarlo Filare. It’s unlike any toy I’ve ever seen. This clitoral stimulator has two rounded nubs (like at 12 o’clock and six o’clock) beneath a soft silicone covering and they rotate, simulating a tongue or finger moving in small circles.
You know those rotating Shiatsu massagers? They made a tiny one for your bits. And it’s awesome. You can see what it looks like turned on in this unboxing YouTube video. It’s an entirely new sensation to play with.
With simple controls, you can change the speed and rotation direction, including patterns that go back and forth. It’s rechargeable, waterproof, and skin-friendly.
And the Filare is only one of Lora Dicarlo’ss entirely unique range of toys and every single one of them is worth checking out. Their Onda mimics the movement of crooking your finger, making it perfect for g-spot stimulation.
I got to test out a media sample of the Filare and other Lora Dicarlo toys last year, with no promise of a review at all. They’re just great toys.
I love Under-the-Bed Restraints. They’re fun, don’t require complicated attachments that could hurt your furniture or walls, and this set is highly adjustable for all your fantasies.
The set comes with four cuffs that go with two adjustable belts that are secured around your mattress–and then you’re good to go. That’s the entire installation.
Each belt is lined with rings you can attach the included cuffs to. This feature means you can customize the position however you want.
Want their arms close together? You’ve got it. Want them spread-eagle with arms and legs wide? You’ve got that too. Want them diagonal with arms in one corner of the bed and legs in the other? I don’t know why you’d want to do that, but yeah, you can do that with this. You do you.
The included hand and ankle cuffs are adjustable and made with real leather. They attach to the rings with a simple clip and secure with a buckle making them easy to put on and take off and work with a wide range of wrist and ankle sizes.
It’s a nice intro to power play if you’ve been talking about bringing bondage into your bedroom. I love that it’s great for beginners and experienced players alike.
If you want your Valentine’s Day to get a teeny bit kinky, try out Sex and Mischief’s XOXO Spanking Paddle. It’s a small paddle with a sweet message that looks almost harmless right up until it smacks your behind.
The faux leather is flexible so you have nice control over how hard you really want to spank. If you hit hard enough, you can leave an “XOXO” mark on your partner’s skin so that’s a fun perk. I have this style of paddle with different wording and it really works.
For those looking to get adventurous and try something new this Valentine’s Day, Sportsheets has a Red Lace Corset Strap-On Harness that looks like Cupid himself designed it. It’s 2021. It’s about time everyone gave pegging a shot.
The fabric is a red Chantilly-style lace with black piping and straps. The back of the harness laces up with black ribbon to make your behind look extra cute and keep the waist size a little more adjustability.
This is a four-point harness which is the type I would recommend if you haven’t worn a harness before. It’s the most secure and most comfortable in my experience. All the straps can be a little intimidating but you just slip it on like you would pants (very, very revealing pants) and then once in, you pull the straps to tighten. You’re set.
Sportsheets is one of the more affordable names in the harness game but I’ve had one for years and have no complaints.
It comes with a set of o-rings that clip onto your straps so you can adapt the harness for different size toys. I always recommend sticking with silicone for all your toys as it won’t harbor bacteria. For backdoor beginners, I recommend this Love Honey Slimline Silicone Toy as I nice entry-level size.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a little kinky in your relationship but aren’t sure what to get, this Beginner’s Red Hot Passion Bondage Kit has a little bit of everything for a very affordable price that way you can see what you like before you invest in a higher-quality version.
The kit comes with a blindfold, soft rope flogger with faux leather grip, small ball gag for beginners, wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs, and a hogtie. The cuffs and collar are secured with velcro for comfort and easy removal and have a soft lining. The hogtie strap allows you to connect two or more of these cuffs to each other. This gives you more than enough tools to play with making your own scenes or recreating 50 Shades’ Red Room of Pain.
If all he wants for V-Day is for you to go down, buy him (and yourself) Doc Johnson’s GoodHead Kit for Him. It comes with mint-flavored oral gel, matching minty lip balm, and minty tingling oral mints to keep in your mouth while you’re in the act which will enhance the sensations for him.
You also get an oral tips card to brush up on your skills and a vibrating ring to stimulate the base of the shaft if your mouth doesn’t get all the way down there. (Batteries are included.)
This glass pleasure wand is topped with a little pink heart perfect for Valentine’s Day.
If you haven’t tried a glass toy yet, add this to your cart right now. It’s are like nothing else you’ve ever felt. Glass has a frictionless glide with a rigidity you simply can’t get with silicone.
The cute pink heart provides an interesting shape for external stimulation and the ripples of the wand are perfect for internal stimulation.
It’s just over eight inches long in total with six of those inches being insertable. The widest bulb is only 1.4 inches in diameter so it’s not an overly huge toy and suitable for beginners.
Glass is a wonderful medium for temperature play because it can be warmed or cooled in baths of water and it will hold that temperature during play.
Feel fancy this V-Day with a set of Bejeweled Heart Butt Plugs. This set comes with three sizes of stainless steel plugs, each with a shiny red heart on the base.
They’re sized for anal beginners with the smallest plug being just about one inch in diameter at its widest point. It has a rounded taper on both sides for smooth insertion and removal. The neck of the toy is quite thin for comfort while wearing and the flared base isn’t going anywhere it’s not supposed to.
The smallest toy is only 1.1 inches in diameter at its widest and 2.76 inches long. The middle toy is slightly bigger at 1.3 inches in diameter and 3.15 inches long. The largest toy is 1.57 inches in diameter and 3.5 inches long.
Stainless steel is a great material for anal play as it’s completely non-porous and has a very smooth surface to reduce friction.
What if you could turn your penis into a rabbit vibrator to drive your partner wild? Because you can. There are a lot of products in this area but I like the Happy Rabbit Rechargeable Penis Ring.
It’s made of stretchable body-safe silicone with two rings for a secure fit and a rechargeable motor on top. Two flexible silicone bunny ears extend from the vibe to nestle against your partner’s clit and transfer all those vibrations. The wearer gets to enjoy these vibrations too for fun all around.
There are 12 vibration modes with different patterns to choose from. I love that it’s rechargeable so there are no odd watch batteries to track down. It’s waterproof so you can take it into the shower or bathtub.
-
For something affordable and Valentine’s Day themed, go with Love Honey’s Stuck On Love Panty Vibe. This tiny silicone vibe has a flat, heart-shaped base with a reuseable sticky side which you can affix to the inside of your underwear which keeps your vibe right in the place you need it. It’s a fun little buzz to spice up your day for either solo or partner play.
The vibe is a single speed and whisper-quiet so you can try wearing it out in public for a little secret fun. Keep in mind this isn’t a long-lasting toy because even though it’s made of skin-friendly silicone, eventually the sticky side will wear off–but for the price, I’d say it’s worth it.
Wand vibrators are infamous when it comes to sex toys thanks to the legendary power of the Hitachi Magic Wand–but the Hitachi is so loud, has to be plugged in, and can be improved upon.
Enter We-Vibe’s Wand. This new on the scene wand vibe has cordless knock-your-socks-off power that is surprisingly quiet. I got my hands on a media sample of this toy to test out and it’s quieter than some of my rabbit vibes even at its highest setting.
And if you’re worried about discretion, this toy has a unique Smart Silence feature. Once you turn it on it only starts vibrating when the head senses your body. I don’t understand how it works, but it really does. Rest it on sore shoulders (yeah, like you’re going to use it on your shoulders) and it vibrates, but remove it and the vibration stops. It works through clothing with some pressure but not when you set it down on the bed.
This is a great perk for those with kids who might decide to come into the bedroom without knocking. You don’t have to fumble with off buttons, just put the wand down and it’s immediately silent.
This thing packs a punch. The vibes are deep and rumbly, exactly what you want out of this kind of power. It doesn’t have the blow-your-genitals-off strength that you might find in a corded model but that’s excessive for most people. At the top setting, this Wand is overwhelming (in a good way) even through a pair of jeans. You’re not going to be wanting for power.
The buttons are very user-friendly with an on button, a joystick that controls strength, and a function button with several vibration patterns built-in. It’s also a Bluetooth vibrator that connects to the We-Connect app so it can be controlled through your smartphone or by a partner’s smartphone near or far.
It comes with two attachments to make your play even more interesting. One is a finned ring designed to flutter like a flicking tongue and a stroker attachment for phallic play. Most universal wand attachments should fit this as well.
The Wand charges magnetically making it waterproof for all sorts of shower fun.
Those who are true beginners to the vibrator world might be a little more comfortable starting here with this cute four-piece First Time Vibrator Starter Kit. I love the soft, unintimidating pastels for the holiday.
It comes with four different toys. A classic smooth vibe, a mini bullet vibe, an egg vibe, and a curved G-spot vibrator. I like that there isn’t anything too phallic-shaped as that can put some folks off. They’re all battery-powered (sold separately) and can be used externally or internally (although the mini bullet might be too small for internal use). They don’t have a flared base so keep it them of your butt because it could get lost and no one wants that ER visit.
They aren’t the fanciest, highest-quality, or longest-lasting toys out there but it’s a nice starting point to get an idea of what you like and then go from there.
Sensual massage is one of the most common requests to spice up your bedroom fun, and Earhtly Body has a Lickable Massage Candle Threesome gift set they’ll love.
The set includes three massage candles scented and flavored in cherry, watermelon, and strawberry. Once lit the candles melt down to a non-greasy massage oil that’s lick-safe and vegan.
Your partner will love being pampered and you can see where it goes from there but I have a pretty good guess.
Sex & Mischief has taken the often intimidating ball gag and made it cute with this Red Lips Open Gag.
The red silicone heart is nice for beginners because the open mouth makes it much easier to breathe. Plus it keeps their mouth open for whatever else you want to use it for.
Its faux leather strap has an adjustable nickel-free buckle and two D-ring hinges to increase comfort against the cheeks. If you’re thinking about dipping a toe a little deeper into being kinky, this is a very Valentine’s Day way to do it.
If you’re looking for a toy combination for a long-distance couple, this is it. These two Bluetooth toys can sync up with each other using the Lovense app and each toy will react to the movement of the other one.
How futuristic is it to have sex toys that can communicate with each other to simulate sex from hundreds of miles away? So if you and your partner are in a long-distance situation, this set of toys may be invaluable.
I was given samples of the Nora and Max 2 toys to test out with no promise of a review and I have to say they fit perfectly for a couple’s set of toys for Valentine’s Day.
The Nora is a traditional silicone rabbit vibe with a flexible vibrating nub for your clit and a rotating shaft for internal stimulation. Using the Lovense app, you can control both of these sensations independently and even create your own vibration patterns. I’ve had plenty of fun using this solo and the vibrations are quite strong.
The Max 2 masturbator uses a silicone sleeve and a gender-neutral opening with a varied and textured interior. It both vibrates and has adjustable suction for 360-degrees of stimulation.
Both toys can be controlled via the Lovense app or connect with each other for synchronized sensations. They charge using a magnetic cord.
I will say from using the Nora that it’s not a whisper-quiet toy so if you’re in a roommate situation where discretion is a top priority, this might not be the toy for you.
I’m not sure you’re going to find something more suited to a kinky time on Valentine’s Day than these beginner-friendly nipple clamps made to look like hearts with Cupid’s arrow.
As far as nipple clamps go these are wonderful for beginners because unlike some alligator clips that are under tension, these only have as much pressure as you choose to apply.
Each stainless steel arrow is broken down in two pieces that each screw in on either side of the heart. You can place the heart over your partner’s nipples and slowly tighten the screws until you achieve the pressure you like. It gives you precise control to avoid more pinching than you’re ready for.
Each heart has a couple of bells attached to it for extra fun. When your partner plays with the bells, the wearer is certainly going to feel it. These are great for nipples of all genders.
Get them this Full Bloom Rose Plug because who doesn’t love getting flowers on Valentine’s Day? This glass toy is so pretty and perfectly on theme.
Being glass, it’s easy to clean, sterilize, while also being easier to insert than silicone or rubber because it has more glide to it. This rosebud for your rosebud comes in large and small sizes.
This Good Head Aid by Doc Johnson is meant for anyone who’s ever had the experience when your eyes were bigger than your mouth. Not everyone can fit as much as they’d like in their mouth and this textured sleeve is opened ended so you can use it on the base of the shaft while keeping the rest free for whatever depth of attention is most comfortable to you.
This way they get stimulation to the whole length of their shaft and no one had to gag to get there.