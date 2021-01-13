23 Best Valentine’s Day Sex Toys

Wand vibrators are infamous when it comes to sex toys thanks to the legendary power of the Hitachi Magic Wand–but the Hitachi is so loud, has to be plugged in, and can be improved upon.

Enter We-Vibe’s Wand. This new on the scene wand vibe has cordless knock-your-socks-off power that is surprisingly quiet. I got my hands on a media sample of this toy to test out and it’s quieter than some of my rabbit vibes even at its highest setting.

And if you’re worried about discretion, this toy has a unique Smart Silence feature. Once you turn it on it only starts vibrating when the head senses your body. I don’t understand how it works, but it really does. Rest it on sore shoulders (yeah, like you’re going to use it on your shoulders) and it vibrates, but remove it and the vibration stops. It works through clothing with some pressure but not when you set it down on the bed.

This is a great perk for those with kids who might decide to come into the bedroom without knocking. You don’t have to fumble with off buttons, just put the wand down and it’s immediately silent.

This thing packs a punch. The vibes are deep and rumbly, exactly what you want out of this kind of power. It doesn’t have the blow-your-genitals-off strength that you might find in a corded model but that’s excessive for most people. At the top setting, this Wand is overwhelming (in a good way) even through a pair of jeans. You’re not going to be wanting for power.

The buttons are very user-friendly with an on button, a joystick that controls strength, and a function button with several vibration patterns built-in. It’s also a Bluetooth vibrator that connects to the We-Connect app so it can be controlled through your smartphone or by a partner’s smartphone near or far.

It comes with two attachments to make your play even more interesting. One is a finned ring designed to flutter like a flicking tongue and a stroker attachment for phallic play. Most universal wand attachments should fit this as well.

The Wand charges magnetically making it waterproof for all sorts of shower fun.