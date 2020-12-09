101 Weird Gifts for Men & Women: The Ultimate List

Best Worst Movie is a documentary about the lives of actors who starred together in a budget horror movie many decades ago, and what paths their lives took after being part of the production. The horror movie in question is the infamously bad Troll 2, which has a huge cult following.

I have watched this and it had me laughing so hard I was tearing up.

Best Worst Movie includes interviews with the stars of Troll 2, as well as an examination of how such a poorly reviewed movie managed to gain so many fans over the years. It’s weird, it’s funny, and it might even make you cry the first time you watch it.

