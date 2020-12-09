101 Weird Gifts for Men & Women: The Ultimate List

101 Weird Gifts for Men & Women: The Ultimate List

Welcome to our weird world of weird gifts. Every family has a black sheep, that offbeat somebody who is a little hard to shop for. Read on to see our top picks for “weird gifts” for weirdly cool people.

If you’re looking for something for the holidays, weird Christmas ornaments are a good choice as well.

What Are the Coolest Weird Gifts We Recommend?

1
Plushie toys of microbes
Plushie STIs
$26.95 Shop now at Amazon
2
Dali creepy drawings of food
Dalí: Les Dîners de Gala – A Cookbook by Savador Dalí
$45.14 Shop now at Amazon
3
Potato with "unfortunate" written across it
Real Potato With Custom Message & Drawing
$16.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
Pink candle with hidden cat skeleton
PyroPet Skeleton Candles
$34.00 Shop now at Amazon
5
Keanu Reeves coloring book
Keanu Reeves Adult Coloring Book
$11.18 Shop now at Amazon
6
The Necronomnomnom cookbook cover
‘The Necronomnomnom: Recipes & Rites From the Lore of H. P. Lovecraft’
$17.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
Self-butt kicking machine diagram
Self-Butt Kicking Machine Patent Print
$109.95 Shop now at Amazon
8
Small heart preserved in a jar
Real Preserved Bird Heart
$25.00 Shop now at Amazon
9
nic cage pillow
Creepy Nick Cage Throw Pillow
$49.95 Shop now at Amazon
10
Pink butt planter
Base Roots Bottom Vase
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon

Quirky gifts for quirky people.

We all have that friend or family member who isn't interested in a flower-scented candle, football jersey, lotion set, or other "normal" gifts. That's just not their scene.

Our guide is here to help you find a gift they'll actually enjoy. 

So good on you for searching out something more to their liking rather than getting something more average. If you're shopping for the black sheep of your family, taking an extra moment to think about their likes and needs can go a long way to them feeling accepted and included according to studies. They'll really appreciate that.

How do I know? I'm a card-carrying, bone-collecting, strange-art loving, horror-obsessed, alternative-fashion rocking weirdo. 

How to pick the right unusual gift.

Not all of us weirdos are weird in the same way so you'll want to choose a gift that fits your friend's particular brand of strange. Go off of what they know.

Maybe they have unusual hobbies. Maybe they're into taxidermy or goth culture or maybe they just have an "unhealthy" obsession with true crime. Maybe they're gung-ho about trying unusual foods from around the world or like wearing t-shirts that make people do a double-take.

Even if you know nothing about your black sheep's favorite hobbies, our recommendations will make it easy to pick out an unusual gift that will really speak to their personality.

Some highlights of this gift guide include creepy books, gruesome films, and home decor items with a touch of the scientifically macabre.

In addition to the darker items on our list, we've included some items that are just plain unusual, which are perfect for those "hard to shop for" people on your holiday gift list.

What if you just want something unusual for a White Elephant or Secret Santa?

My advice? Go as random as you can. These days there are loads of strange gifts and not much is as shocking as it was 15 years ago so random, context-less gifts will get the most interesting reactions.

See Also:

