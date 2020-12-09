101 Weird Gifts for Men & Women: The Ultimate List

Welcome to our weird world of weird gifts. Every family has a black sheep, that offbeat somebody who is a little hard to shop for. Read on to see our top picks for “weird gifts” for weirdly cool people.
If you’re looking for something for the holidays, weird Christmas ornaments are a good choice as well.
I honestly don’t think it gets any weirder than giving someone a set ofPlushie Sexually Transmitted Diseases.
The Tainted Love collection from Giant Microbes contains five STIs in stuffed animal form and blown up a million times their actual size. Herpes, Chlamydia, The Clap, HPV, and Syphilis have never been so cute.
This is a cookbook like no other. Published in 1973 by artist Salvador Dali and his wife Gala, this 320-page cookbook is worth owning even if you’ll never cook a single dish. It’s a bizarre mixture of Surrealism and recipes with illustrations of the food by Dali in his characteristic style with dresses made of lobsters and two-headed turkeys.
If your friend loves to cook and is always looking for something new and unique–this is it. The recipes are quality, if with a 1970’s French vibe. Though some may require some weird ingredients, most of them are completely reasonable, just accompanies with surreal imagery.
It’s a hefty hardcover book that is perfect for a coffee table book and conversation starter.
I’m going to go out on a limb and assume your friend has never been given a potato with a special message on it. With this Message On a Real Potato, they’ll write or draw your request onto a real potato and send it to the lucky recipient.
Maybe the best part? These potatoes can be sent anonymously. They won’t know it was you who sent them a potato. The only thing better than sending your friend a potato is sending them a mystery potato.
PyroPet Candles have a secret: a metal skeleton of the animal the candle is shaped like hidden inside. As the candle burns, its wax “flesh” melts away to reveal a skeleton decoration they can keep.
It’s a nice pick for the morbidly inclined people in your life. You know, the ones who go shopping at Halloween store for year-round decor.
These cute candles come in many colors and animals include this featured cat as well as unicorns and dragons.
Keanu Reeves is the internet’s sweetheart so if they’re a fan, give them this Keanu Reeves Coloring Book by Crush and Color.
It’s filled with illustrations of Keanu Reeves daydreams, romantic situations, and photos with lots of intense Keanu eye contact that they can color and moon over.
The Necronomnomnom is a book every gamer, geek, and horror-movie-buff needs in their life. It’s a cookbook base off and written in the style of the works of H.P. Lovecraft.
Do yourself a favor and scan through the book preview on Amazon. There is no way I can properly describe the faux-aged parchment effect, the creepy illustrations, and seemingly hand-scrawled notes in the margins of haunting comments and indecipherable symbols.
The hardcover book is packed with recipes that are enhanced with loads of creepy Lovecraftian lore and vibes. On the page for their martini recipe (“Martini: Shaken, not Hastur”) there’s a drawing in the corner of two olives, one with pimento and one without and there’s hastily scrawled note by it that reads, “The olive is empty sometimes.” Also the martini glass they drew as about a dozen creepy legs.
Just buy this. Any weirdo will adore it. I know I want it.
I love the juxtaposition between this technical style and the actual subject matter of this Self-Butt Kicking Machine Patent Print.
At first glance, it just looks like a vintage technical patent drawing but with closer inspection, you can see the contraption is absurd. It’s a machine that kicks you in the butt with a windmill of feet when you turn a crank. Did someone actually try to patent this? I’m not sure but I want this on my wall nonetheless.
This is a stretched canvas print that is ready to hang and doesn’t need a frame. It has a faux brushed steel finish for an even more technical effect.
If you were thinking of giving someone your heart but you’re still using yours, give them this Real Preserved Bird Heart instead.
This is an actual duck’s heart that has been wet-preserved in a jar for your gazing pleasure. It was ethically-sourced by a taxidermy artist in Florida.
Morbid flea markets and bone collectors are more popular than ever so if the person you’re buying for is fascinated by taxidermy and death, but them a heart.
It doesn’t get any weirder than this. Yup, it’s a throw pillow with Nick Cage’s face on it.
If you have a friend who loves Nick Cage, or just appreciates his weird energy, then this throw pillow will be perfectly at home on their couch while they watch Face Off. The pillow is available in a variety of sizes to suit your budget.
If they like houseplants, give them a real laugh with this Bottom Vase by Base Roots. This cute little butt works as a vase as well as a planter as it has a drainage hole as well as a stopper.
It’s a nice size for a desk or bookshelf at three inches wide and the front section has a Barbie-doll look so it’s anatomically accurate. Base Root’s vases are made with matte finish ceramic and beautifully done.
There’s a matching Top Vase to complete the set.
Pretty safe to say they aren’t expecting a 26-Inch Long Colossal Blobfish Plushie. This thing is huge and incredibly huggable. If you don’t immediately huge this blobfish when someone hands it to you, I don’t want to know you.
It also comes in a smaller version for those on a budget.
I’m not sure if this Pig Oven Mitt is meant to be cute or terrifying–but it’s leaning pretty scary to me. I think it’s the mottled skin that makes this one so weird. If it had just been straight pink those long Miss Piggy-worthy eyelashes might have saved it but the speckled, fleshy skin tone pushes it squarely into creeped-out territory.
The teeth don’t help. I like that it’s quilted though. That adds a very cozy, “grandma made me this” vibe which makes it even weirder.
This is a shirt that says “Potato.”
That’s it, really. There’s no context. No inside joke.
Surprise someone with a potato shirt and enjoy their reaction.
If they love these popular mints, get them this Large Tic Tac Box that is filled with smaller boxes of Tic Tacs. They’ll get a real laugh out of the reusable box and also be set for mints for a good long while.
It’s about the size of a cereal box and contains 60 mini boxes of Lilliput Edition Tic Tacs in four different flavors: orange, mint, peppermint, and peach.
Thinking about Human Centipede doesn’t especially make me thirsty, but if your friend is really into horror movies, they might love this Human Centipede Coffee Mug.
The 12-ounce ceramic mug is sublimation printed to order and features the iconic Human Centipede symbol. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe. If nothing else, it will get a reaction.
Looking for a unique decor piece? This Contemporary Stick Figure Lamp by Hroome is certainly eye-catching and a conversation starter.
The lamp stands at five-feet tall, which is the same height as me, and once assembled can be posed how you like and then tightened in place. It uses an LED bulb (included) that will last you years. It’s made of real plywood and available in several wood grain and fun colors.
Put the pasta-lover in your life into overdrive with Monkey Business’ kitchen pasta collection. They’re sold separately so you can pick and choose what you want.
These Silicone Pot Holders look just like Farfallone. This adorable Ravioli Spoon Rest looks like a plump little ravioli with an indentation in the center to contain the spoon and any dripping. Lastly, there’s a Pasta Serving Fork that looks like it’s made of spaghetti. I can’t handle it. You could serve spaghetti with spaghetti.
Each piece is dishwasher safe and heat resistant. Do keep in mind that the shipping times can be a little slow.
If they like to collect interesting and unique artwork for their walls, check out this Vintage Print by Lone Star Art. It’s a high-quality print of a real vintage photograph taking of a young boy smoking a cigarette next to his giant chicken. That’s not a sentence you say every day.
All of Lone Star Art’s prints are made in Texas so you’re supporting an American small business with your purchase. The print is 11-by-14 inches and comes unframed.
Taxidermy is a really neat trade, but when it goes wrong, it goes so very, very wrong. Crap Taxidermy by Kat Su is a collection of hilarious taxidermy fails.
The book is broken up into themed chapters like “It’s in the eyes” and “Dynamic poses” and each photo is accompanied by a snarky title. Some of these are so absurd that if it doesn’t make you laugh, I’m not sure what will.
The cover gives you a really good sense of what’s in store but this book’s Amazon Look Inside gives you 14 more images that are definitely worth your time.
For the friend in your group who likes to dress dapper but with a twist, consider picking up these Doll’s Eyes Cufflinks. They’re made by Loud Cufflinks, an artisan based in Utah.
The detail is amazing and they look like they’re about to blink when you move but they’re fixed in place. The backings are durable, hypoallergenic stainless steel.
If your friend is someone who loves watching pimple popping or cyst draining videos on YouTube, there’s a stress-reducing Pipping Popping Fidget Toy just for them. Some people find this straight-up gross and others find it strangely satisfying.
The silicone block has 14 “pimples” to pop and are filled with a “pus” to press out. Once you’ve gone through all of them, you can refill your fidget toy because the “pus” is reusable. (That’s not a sentence I ever thought I’d write.) Store the spent goo in the included squeeze bottle and when you’re ready to refill place the bottle in a bowl of warm water until the substance melts into a liquid.
Then you can use what they call the included “pus dropper” to refill the holes. The goo with resolidify at room temperature and you’re good to go. These type of toys also come shaped like a nose if you need a truly weird gift.
This Coyote Baculum Necklace is made with a real, ethically-sourced preserved baculum–which, if you’re not familiar with the term, is the penis bone. It’s about three inches long and comes on an 18-inch silver-plated chain.
It’s a fun reveal gift to give to someone and not tell them what it is until they’re wearing it. I actually own a coyote baculum and there’s really no way you’d be able to guess what it is unless you were familiar with them.
I like that Reilig Design only uses ethically-sourced bones and is located right here in America.
I can’t stop thinking about Amymami’s Weird Birds Print. It’s haunting. It might be cursed because I can’t get the image out of my head.
It’s really something else. The high-quality print, framing, and black and white look give it a dignified, serious look–but look at them. They wouldn’t be out of place in a Muppet’s movie. Except their eyes are dead.
The image is a quality print on canvas with a white matte and black frame. It’s ready to hang out of the box and they’ll be as spellbound as I am.
Looking for a “weird” gift for your crazy cat lady friend? This crafty book is perfect for cat lovers who also enjoy handicrafts. This book will teach readers how to use their cats fur to create beautiful crafts. This is an unusual gift, but its perfect for a certain sort of person who is passionate about their pet. Who knew shedding fur could lead to something so cool?
-
Shopping for an adventurous eater? This tasty pack of edible crickets is an unusual gift idea for the guy who’ll try anything once. Crickets are a sustainable source of protein, and already popular as a snack food in other countries.
They are also healthy, since they’re a source of calcium, iron, vitamin B12, and zinc. While these snacks may be adventurous, the flavors are definitely approachable, and pretty similar to popular potato chip flavors. Whether you’re looking for a gag gift or a gift that’s given in earnest, these unusual snacks will definitely fit the bill. If you want more unusual food gifts, we also recommend snapping turtle jerky or EntoVida’s cricket sampler.
Shopping for someone who prefers sweet snacks? You might also be interested in something from our guide to the best chocolate gifts.
This Cat Butt Tissue Dispenser is sure to get a big reaction when they unwrap it. The molded resin tabby fits over a standard cube-shaped tissue box, set on its side, and then you pull the tissues out of the cat’s butt–of course.
I love how the cat is positioned to really offer you its behind. It’s hard to stay mad or sad when your tissue box looks like this. You can also get this tissue dispenser as a black and white tuxedo cat.
These anatomy coasters are great for anyone who appreciates the human body, especially artists and doctors. The coasters come in a set of six, which are packed in a brown kraft paper gift box. The coasters are made from neoprene, with a fabric top. Looking for something cool to pair with this gift? Why not pick up some pint glasses with human anatomy illustrations on them?
For the rustic folks in your life, how about a Wall Clock with Moss. This handmade clock has real, live Scandia moss set into small pockets. This type of moss doesn’t need watering, sunlight, and is dust resistant.
I would bet no one else on their block as a mossy clock. It’s a unique, fun piece with a practical function.
For the friend who loves festivals or simply staying home, getting a little altered, and theorizing about the universe, there’s this “Humans Aren’t Real” T-Shirt.
The lettering has a trippy double-vision effect which is a natural fit for rainbow tie-dye. It’s made by Ann Arbor T-Shirt Company which prints their shirts in Michigan.
For the friend who’s always looking for something interesting, eye-catching, or prank worthy, get them this Eight-Foot Tall Mounto Puppet Dancer. Why get them one of those novelty mini, desk-sized ones when you can buy them the real thing?
This puppet dancer includes the puppet and blower so you have everything you need to get your dancing tube-man going. The material is lightweight but durable for long hours of use. It also comes in a whole rainbow of color options.
Give them an experience like no other with this Two Pack of Mberry Miracle Berry Tablets. The miracle berry is a berry that stops your tongue from being able to detect sour tastes so these tablets can change the way you experience food for a night of flavor-tripping.
I hosted a flavor-tripping party a few years back and we all had a ball. Lemons tasted like lemonade. Goats cheese tasted like cheesecake. Apple cider vinegar was completely drinkable. They’ll have a blast playing around with these.
This two-pack comes with 20 tablets total and one tablet tends to last about an hour and a half.
These Fish Sandals are a fun gift for fishermen and an even sillier gift for people who aren’t into fishing.
They’re highly detailed plastic sandals and are available in six different colors include pink. The underside continues the pattern of the fish with raised ridges that improve grip. There are even eyes on the bottom of the shoe to keep up the fish illusion when you put your feet up.
Fish sandals are waterproof, easy to clean off, and perfect for the beach.
If your loved one would get a kick out of coloring cats’ buttholes, then the world has a coloring book just for them. Coloring is great for all ages and it’s especially good for stress relief for adults. If you’re curious as to the why, check out this article from the Cleveland Clinic. Each coloring page
Each page of this coloring book showcases a different cat in many of the everyday cat positions that proudly display their little butt, which as all cat lovers know seems to be one of their favorite hobbies. The pages are all single-sided so you can frame and hang your artwork if you desire.
The New Annotated H.P. Lovecraft is packed with tons of information to make the stories even more engrossing. The collection features 22 stories, including “At the Mountains of Madness,” “The Shadow Over Innsmouth,” and of course “The Call of Cthulhu.”
In addition to the stories, the book features 280 illustrations, and more than 1,000 annotations to explain the context of each tale. This is Lovecraft for scholars and serious horror aficionados.
When it comes to weird stories, Lovecraft is king. The man who gave us stories like “The Call of Cthulhu” and “The Dunwich Horror” has a cult following today, even though he died in 1937.
This is a great gift for teens who haven’t been exposed to Lovecraft yet, or for serious Lovecraft readers who want to delve deeper into the references and meanings in their favorite short stories. If you’re shopping for someone who already owns this book, a nice alternative in the same vein might be Morbid Curiosities: Collections of the Uncommon and the Bizarre.
If they’re obsessed with their cat, they’ll get a good laugh out of this set of Lick’Em Cat Brushes. These food-grade plastic brushes are meant to fit into your mouth so you can groom your cat the way another cat would.
If nothing else, you can get a great video of their cat’s reaction as they attempt to lick them with a big red plastic tongue.
This set includes a denser brush with shorter nubs and a scratcher that has taller nubs but both can be bought separately.
With this Carnivorous Plants Beginner Collection they’ll get a chance to get to know these weird plants up close and personal. Carnivorous plants are cool but creepy. Each plant will capture flies with different types of traps. After the bugs are trapped, the plant releases digestive enzymes to consume their prey.
These “killer plants” are the perfect gift for someone with a dark worldview, or for anyone who just wants a natural way to get rid of pests in their home.
Fans of Marvel and Norse myths will have a ball drinking from this Thor’s Hammer Water Bottle. It’s a working, BPA-free water bottle shaped like the legendary Mjolnir that they’ll love walking around with. It’s definitely a conversation starter.
The hammer is just under a foot long and carries up to 1.7 liters of water so, like the hammer of legend, this thing can be heavy but that also means it carries plenty of water for the day. It has great detailing with a textured grip and scrolling knotwork pattern on the edges.
Weirdos like us often need some space from the norms outside and this is the perfect mug for the weirdo in your life. The design is on both sides and the mug is both dishwasher and microwave safe.
This brilliant book is packed with historical anecdotes and trivia, and it’s all weird and wild. For fans of the obscure, I’d be hard-pressed to name another book that has the same gift-giving potential.
They’ll do a double-take at this Great Old Ones Grog T-Shirt that’s styled to look like the Pabst Blue Ribbon logo.
This is a good choice for people who are into Lovecraftian horror shows, books, or games. Ann Arbor shirts are printed in Michigan and have some of the highest quality printing out there. The shirt comes in a unisex cut.
Best Worst Movie is a documentary about the lives of actors who starred together in a budget horror movie many decades ago, and what paths their lives took after being part of the production. The horror movie in question is the infamously bad Troll 2, which has a huge cult following.
I have watched this and it had me laughing so hard I was tearing up.
Best Worst Movie includes interviews with the stars of Troll 2, as well as an examination of how such a poorly reviewed movie managed to gain so many fans over the years. It’s weird, it’s funny, and it might even make you cry the first time you watch it.
Shopping for someone who really appreciates weird and offbeat documentaries? You may also want to pick up a copy of Crazy Love, a doc that examines the twisted, real-life love affair of Burt Pugach and Linda Riss. After Linda decided to marry another man, Burt hired men a group of men to attack her and blind her with acid. Burt was jailed for his role in the attack, but then managed to marry Linda upon his release. The documentary, which features interviews with both Burt and Linda, explores how a woman could marry the man who blinded her. It’s a roller coaster love story that proves the truth is stranger than fiction.
A skeleton is definitely a creepy gift, but one that will definitely appeal to certain types of people. This real bat skeleton is made for scientific or classroom use, but those with unusual tastes in home decor might place it on the mantelpiece or in their cabinet of curiosities.
Articulated and placed in a clear viewing box, this is definitely an unusual gift. The specific species of bat is Pipistrellus abramus, or Japanese house bat. This is an unusual gift that will delight scientists, teachers, biologists, veterinarians, or anyone who loves vampire lore.
If you’re not sure a bat is the right gift, you could consider this snake skeleton, or this display box of insect specimens. You can also get more ideas like this in our guide to unusual gifts.
They may look like the catch of the day on a cutting board, but these four fish are a set of zippered pouches that can be used as pencil cases, makeup bags, or any other small organizational bags you might need. Each set comes with two fish.
The printing on them is fantastic with details down to individual scales and the 3D shadowing of their fishy eyeballs. Each pouch is even a slightly different shape and size to match the body type of each fish.
If garden gnomes are too normal for your friend, get them this resin statue of a Cat Eating Lawn Gnomes. A little violent? Yeah. But funny? Also yes.
The cat is 9.5 inches tall and has one gnome in his mouth and three more in his grasp for later. The figure is hand-crafted by the people at Mark & Margot and is weather-resistant for indoor or outdoor placement.
These spooky skeleton hand bookends are the perfect gift for a big reader with a love of the macabre. The bookends measure just under a foot wide, and about seven inches tall. These bookends would look great in a home office, living room, or den. If you want to see more gifts like this, browse other cool decorative bookcases here.
When you think of a coin purse shaped like a butt, it does not sound like a thing you’d want. But a corgi butt wallet? I am here for that.
This cute little purse is shaped just like the bread-loaf butts of this short little herding dog complete with rounded ‘tocks and little pink toe beans.
It’s got a serious cute factor but with a whole new twist by removing the front of the dog and creating an opening to keep your credit cards and spare change. When I put it like that, it sounds extremely weird.
It’s literally a plastic Yodeling Pickle toy that yodels loudly when you press the button. Why? I’m not sure but it’s silly and impossible to not laugh at when it goes off.
Batteries are included so this pickle arrives ready to yodel.
If they’re into the steampunk aesthetic, get them this Steampunk Real Rhino Beetle that’s been preserved and framed in a five-by-five inch shadow box. The body of the beetle is now made up of watch gears for a neat nature plus gear works hybrid.
I like that the beetles are ethically-sourced from preservation farms and have lived out their natural lifespans. Each piece is handmade by an artist in the United States.
If they fancy themselves a prankster, give them this Remote Control Crocodile Head Boat and make their trips to the lake that much more interesting.
It’s basically an RC boat but in the shape of a crocodile head so it floats on water and is controlled from as far away as 164 feet. The boat has a rechargeable battery with a run-time of about 20 minutes which is enough time to really startle some swimmers.
This Rubber Chicken Purse is a fun gift option for anyone who likes quirky handbags. The bag has a zippered opening and is about 10 inches long.
It’s certainly memorable and a conversation starter.
People who dig that eclectic, unpredictable home decor style will get a real kick out of this Fake Food Window Wall Decal. In case they ever felt like they needed a faux window in their room that leads directly into a white void filled with some type of red food.
I legit don’t even know what these things are. Are they pomegranates? Are they radishes? I have no idea. They probably won’t either.
The decal is 28 inches by 28 inches and is printed with quality, archival inks.
If they like gardening, the Forbidden Fruit Kit will have them growing plants they’ve never grown before. The kit includes everything you need to grow white strawberries, alpine strawberries, golden berries, musk melon, and goji berries.
It’s a neat little kit that will give lasting fun and, hopefully, a tasty reward.
A ceramic Tooth Planter is less weird if the person you’re buying for is a dentist, but otherwise, it’s probably not what they’re expecting to receive. It’s small for a planter but very big for a tooth at 3.8 inches tall and 2.6 inches across.
This is a good size for succulents or cacti.
They might not know they need a large, super-soft Raw Bacon Throw Blanket, but there’s one way to set them straight and that’s by sending them a blanket printed to look just like a weave of raw bacon strips.
This fleece blanket from CafePress measures at 60 inches by 50 inches so it’s plenty big enough to share.
If the weirdo in your life happens to be your partner, this pillowcase set is for you. These are extra cute as a Valentine’s day gift or an anniversary gift for a couple you know.
The idea of drinking jet black water is weird to some people, but this special formula is actually good for you. Featured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, this trendy beverage gets its signature color from the addition of fulvic acid. This acid turns the water black, and is believed to have health benefits such as improved digestion and cell health.
Despite its color, this water doesn’t really have a flavor. It just tastes like regular mineral water. The black color will not stain teeth. This is a great gift for someone who likes to dress in all black, or for anyone who is trying to eat healthy.
Give them some truly weird reading material with Cursed Objects: Strange but True Stories of the World’s Most Infamous Items by J.W. Ocker.
The book covers real-world objects and the stories of creepy supernatural events that happen around them. Many are items that inspired popular horror movies, like Annabelle the doll, and some are items that you’ve never heard of. It’s a fun interesting read that will keep them captivated and leave them full of interesting facts.
Really surprise them with a 7-Foot Tall Plush Sloth. It’s certainly not a gift they’re expecting.
This super-soft sloth plush is 84 inches tall with long squishy arms and fabric claw details. Its t-shirt reads “I socially distantly love you” making a perfect gift for people you can’t go see this year.
The folks who made Exploding Kittens took their fun Throw Throw Burrito Game and decided it wasn’t wild enough so they created Throw Throw Burrito Game: Extreme Outdoor Edition: a card game that involves throwing three-foot-tall inflatable burritos at each other.
It’s a perfect yard game for two to six players. The outdoor edition has 120 extra-large cards and two huge burritos.
Freaks is a cult classic. This 1932 film used real sideshow performers in the cast. It’s definitely a controversial movie, but despite some outdated views, this black and white film is really memorable. It’s a story of love and betrayal that’s definitely weird, but in a good way.
Two of the film’s most famous stars, conjoined twins Daisy and Violet Hilton, were the inspiration for the Broadway musical Sideshow. The DVD includes three alternate endings, as well as a documentary. If you’re shopping for someone who loves circus history or banned cinema, this is a must-watch movie. Another gift idea in the same vein is the book American Sideshow: An Encyclopedia of History’s Most Wondrous and Curiously Strange Performers.
The Hands-Free Umbrella is a strange gift but also one that they might actually find they enjoy using. It looks really funny but it’s also a good concept.
It straps on like a backpack and angles the umbrella over your head so there’s no need to hold it. It’s great for anyone whose hobbies take them outside, rain or shine.
The Victorians were obsessed with death and murder. This fascinating book examines the grisly homocide cases that transfixed the Victorian public. There’s plenty of discussion of Jack the Ripper and the crimes of Burke and Hare, along with some lesser-known crimes that are just as shocking.
This is a great gift for people who love history, English literature, true crime, forensics, or Sherlock Holmes. A similar non-fiction title, Murder by Candlelight, is also a good choice, particularly if you want a book that focuses solely on London crimes, rather than murders throughout Victorian England.
The best gift of all for your “weird” friend? Acceptance. This funny shirt is perfect for anyone who is a champion of the weird. It is available in a variety of colors and sizes, including up to size 3XL in the men’s style.
Mullet Socks are business in the front and a very hairy party in the back. Whether they’re rocking a mullet or mullets are a topic that comes up in your joking, these socks will get a real laugh from whomever you give them too.
This is a great gift for ladies who believe in psychics, the occult, and life after death. The necklace is 18 inches long, and made from a metal alloy. If you like this idea, but want to see some additional styles, you can browse more Ouija necklaces on sale here.
You’re bound to get a reaction with this Roast Beef Sandwich Bath Soak. This is for the person in your life who would love to bath in au jus, or, if you’re mean, for the vegetarian in your life with a good sense of humor.
For a novelty, they aren’t skimping. This bag comes with 23 ounces of (apprehensively brown) bath crystals. The actual fragrance is brown sugar and fig so it’s a funny gag gift but also one that isn’t unusable which is nice.
Help them start 2021 on the right foot with this Pooping Pooches 2021 Wall Calendar. If nothing else, it will make them laugh every time they look at it and if next year is anything like this one, they’re gonna really appreciate this daily levity.
It’s a 12-month calendar with plenty of room to make notes in each day. I like that they include the name of the dog in the corner of the photo so your friend can gaze upon their calendar and think, “Good boy, Hank.”
For every calendar sold, Pooping Pooches donates $1.00 to the Maui Humane Society.
This six-ounce Morning Wood Candle is hand-poured in Indiana into quality, reusable glass jars. It’s scented with cedarwood and vanilla to capture the smell of being in the forest at dawn.
That’s all. What? You’ve got a dirty mind.
This creepy collection features an introduction by beloved children’s book author Roald Dahl. The collection of stories was hand-picked by Dahl from over 700 scary and supernatural tales found within the British Museum Library archives.
This is a great gift for kids, teens, or adults who like a good scare. Also worth picking up is Dahl’s collection of short stories for adults, Tales of the Unexpected. For those who only ever read Dahl’s children’s books, the darker, grown-up stories are refreshing, disturbing, and innovatively weird.
The sports fan in your life will go wild over this unique Basketball Crossbody Bag by WOG2008. It’s handcrafted from faux leather and looks just like a miniature basketball complete with texture.
The crossbody strap can be removed and the decorative chains turn the bag into a cute clutch. There are two large pockets and one zippered pouch inside the bag. It comes in several colors including black and baby pink.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This print from Israeli artist Rany Atlan (aka TOTAL LOST) is perfect for zombie fans. This is a high quality matte paper printing. It is available in two different sizes: 16.5 inches x 11.7 inches, or 16 inches x 12 inches. Don’t forget to pick up a frame to complete your gift. You can browse more cool and creepy designs from this artist here.
Surprise your photographer friend with this super-realistic Camera Lens Tumbler. It’ll take them a second to realize what they’re holding which is half the fun.
The interior is food-grade stainless steel and the exterior is plastic to imitate a camera lens complete with a fake stabilizer switch. It includes a standard tumbler lid as well as a stainless steel straw, straw cleaner, and decorative spoon.
This Fishing Lure Pen Set is a cute gift for the fishermen in your life.
Each pen in the set is designed to look like a different plastic lure complete with googly eyes. The pen tip is covered with a clear plastic cap in the shape of a tail fin. The ink is even replaceable so they could use the pens for years.
If you’re on social media you’ve probably come across this friendly, and strangely-captivating little fellow so get them their own little Zhdun.
He has such a kind face and looks like he’s just content to be around you. It’ll definitely make them smile.
This Ramen Slime Kit is a great unique gift for people who love ramen and people who love slime. It’s a DIY kit but the slime portion comes already made so they’ll get to mix their toppings of choice from the many provided in the kit.
The kit starts with chicken broth scented slime that’s translucent and has that hearty chicken stock amber color. For toppings there’s a baggie of polymer clay of fish cake swirls and slices of pork as well as a veggie packet of fake carrots and peas. For the very top there is a larger egg charm, a carrot charm, and faux noodles.
For extra fun they include a miniature ramen bowl, chopsticks, and a slime care kit.
Theremins are one of the weirdest and most fun instruments out there and the Theremini by Moog will allow them to bring that fun into their home and next music or video project. It’s one of the few instruments that you can enjoy playing right away and spend the time to master its use to create epic, cinematic sound.
The Theremini has both a traditional theremin motion function as well as a higher-tech synth function with plenty of presets for wavetables and exercise to practice hitting your notes.
It’s a fun and unexpected gift that any musician will have a blast with.
There’s weird and then there’s Bowl of Fake Skittles weird. If you’re going for a totally random prank gift, this incredibly realistic bowl of fake candy is a fun way to go.
It will certainly deliver that, “What the?” reaction when they open it.
Releasing in October, Black & White & Weird All Over: The Lost Photographs of “Weird Al” Yankovic ’83 – ’86 is a hardcover photo book of behind the scenes images that were never released to the public from his touring and music video career between the years 1983 and 1986.
There are hundreds of new images in here, some candid and some not. It’s a fun look back at Weird Al’s early career for fans. The book was put together by John Bermuda Schwartz, who has been Weird Al’s drummer since the beginning.
Looking for a gift for a cryptid-lover? Go for this Bigfoot Gag Gift Trio which comes with a pair of festive bigfoot socks, a tin of bigfoot bandages, and a poseable 7.25-inch tall bigfoot action figure.
Smoking jackets were a popular item of leisure wear for centuries. These comfy jackets were designed to be worn while smoking pipe tobacco. Today, they are a symbol of elegance from a bygone era.
This is a great gift for anyone who wants to channel their inner Sherlock Holmes or Hugh Hefner. It is available in sizes from small to 4X. Available colors include true red, deep burgundy, jet black, emerald green, elegant gold, and regal purple.
More upscale than a bathrobe, a smoking jacket is the classic cool way to relax at home. This gift will appeal to smokers, as well as non-smokers who love historical clothing.
This collection features richly colored images from the golden age of medical illustration. Back in the 1800s, medical illustrations were the best way to teach medical students, and provide reference materials to help doctors diagnose certain ailments.
This is a great gift idea for doctors, scientists, art collectors, or anyone who appreciates medical curiosities. Like this gift idea, but want something with a fantasy twist? The Resurrectionist: The Lost Work of Dr. Spencer Black is a cool book that imagines what anatomical diagrams of mythological creatures might look like.
We all know that person who loves to stack and play with their dice, or poker chips, or cards when they’re playing again so get them this Magnetic Poker Art for all the times when they aren’t playing a game.
The magnetic desk toy has 10 miniature playing cards, five miniature poker chips in five different colors, and three dice. It’s a nice stress reliever and a reminder of past game nights.
This creepy Christmas classic is a seasonally appropriate gift for fans of Edward Gorey. In this book, Updike and Gorey poke fun at classic Christmas traditions, in a sly way that only these two titans can do. This darkly sarcastic book is also a perfect Christmas gift for people who kinda hate Christmas. Enhance your gift with another book of Gorey illustrations, or pick up a copy of the surreal, horrifyingly erotic “collage novel” Une Semaine De Bonte.
For the person who loves funky earrings, check out this set of Electrical Outlet Earrings made by an artist in Colorado.
The earrings aren’t made from actual outlets and are laser cut from acrylic for a look that’s quirky-chic and less $0.50 hardware store run. The hooks are made of hypoallergenic stainless steel.
If their bathroom isn’t weird enough yet, spruce it up with this Sharp Shirter Titanic Shower Curtain. History books might stay that the Titanic sunk after hitting an iceberg but what if it was really the victim of an attack by the elusive giant ocean sloth?
At least that’s the fiction of this shower curtain that will certainly be a conversation starter for every guest they have over. The fabric curtain is waterproof as well as machine washable.
If typical jewelry holders are too boring for them, get them this creepy Skeleton Hand Jewelry Holder. It has seven fingers for hanging rings, necklaces, and bracelets. The goth in your life will love the clawed fingertips and red roses on the base.
I never realized how terrifying a hand with two thumbs would be until I saw this.
Many of us are fascinated by real-life crimes. We’re simultaneously obsessed with learning all the details, and then repulsed when we learn too much. If you’re shopping for someone who is fascinated by real life crimes, and has a strong stomach, then The Kurim Case: A Terrifying True Story of Child Abuse, Cults & Cannibalism may be the perfect weird Christmas gift for them.
This book explores the tragic lives of two young boys named Jakub and Ondrej. In May of 2007, it was discovered that these Czech boys had been viciously abused by members of their own family, including their mother. The cult and cannibal aspects of this story are definitely disturbing, but also fascinating to those who can handle the grisly details.
Cannibalism is one of those taboos that some people obsess over. Looking for more cannibalistic gift ideas? We also recommend Man-Eater: The Life and Legend of an American Cannibal, a great historical account of the real-life cannibalism case that inspired Cannibal! The Musical.
For the unique art collector, check this print of Captain Grumble the Sea-Pug. It’s print made by an artist in Washington state of a pug with a captain’s hat riding a narwhal. Of course.
It’s printed on pages from old dictionaries so each piece will be unique. It doesn’t come with a frame but at 8.5 by 11 inches, it’s easy to find a cheap frame.
The Potato Quilt is just that: a light summer quilt that is printed and shaped to look like a realistic potato. A huge potato.
It’s available in sizes from kid’s to king-sized. They also come in other foods like avocado and cabbage.
For the person who likes to try new things, get them this Strange Soda Variety Set so they can try out flavors like ranch soda, sweet corn soda, peanut butter and jelly soda, bacon soda, pumpkin pie soda, and buffalo wing soda.
Made by the famous Lester’s Fixins, you’ll have loads of fun watching your friend try these weird drinks.
Light up their room for evenings of discussing conspiracy theories and Area 51 with this UFO Neon Sign Light.
Unlike traditional neon lights, this one uses an LED tube for a safer light that doesn’t heat up. It’s handmade and measures 15.7 inches by 14.5 inches.
The cryptid-lover in your life will love this insulated Bigfoot Search Team Tumbler. It’s a double-walled, vacuum-sealed travel mug great for keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.
The classic Bigfoot image is laser engraved by an artist in Missouri so you can feel good about the quality and that you’re supporting an American small business.
When you think mini-fridge you probably think about those small ones you’d have in a dorm but this Chefman Mini Fridge takes mini to a whole new level.
This tiny portable refrigerator is just big enough to hold six 12-ounce soda cans. It’s great for offices, tailgating, camping, and other times when there isn’t space for a larger fridge. It can function as a fridge cooling down to 32 degrees or as a heater as warm as 140 degrees.
It comes with both a normal wall outlet and a 12V car charger so you can run it wherever you need it.
Give your strange friend “sweet” dreams with this SanChic Corn Dog Duvet Set. The image of corn dogs covered in ketchup complete with a cross-section of the pink hot dog inside that doesn’t necessarily make me want to lay down directly on it, but you’re looking for weird so here it is. I do love that they’ve literally labeled it “corn dog” on the duvet and each pillow.
The set comes with the duvet cover and two printed pillow shams (one for the twin size) and comes in twin, queen/full, and king sizes.
This Monkey Pendant Lamp will add a lot of character to any space and I can safely say “monkey chandelier” was not on their list of gifts they were expecting.
This monkey comes on a wired hemp rope that will need to be hardwired. It doesn’t come with a bulb so you can pick the shape that best fits your aesthetic.
If hardwiring isn’t in their wheelhouse, these monkeys also come in as table lamps in sitting and standing positions as well as in a variety of colors.
If they love to grill and would get a kick out of stamping phrases of their choice onto their steaks, get them this Customizable Branding Stick by Hammer + Axe.
It comes with over 60 letters and spaces so they can create two lines of text. Great for practical uses like marking which recipes are which and for simply stamping funny words onto your food.
Looking for something they definitely don’t already own? Try a Life-Size Human Skeleton Model.
This skeleton model is five-feet-three-inches, that’s taller than me, and has 206 realistic bones. Each joint is moveable and it includes a hyoid bone for those who are into anatomy and care about that kind of thing.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing sets the vibe of a room like a big, ominous Hourglass. It’s 12 inches tall and has an ornate brass stand fit for a study in a mansion where a murder mystery is taking place.
It has a 60-minute timer great for reminding yourself to take breaks between long stretches of working, studying, or doing homework. The sand comes in black or white.
Are they obsessed with serial killers? Get them The Serial Killer Cookbook containers recipes to recreate the last meals eaten on death row by some of the worst killers ever executed.
The 120-page paperback provides a profile of each killer and a recipe for their meals which range from several courses to a single olive.
There’s nothing like diving head-first into the Uncanny Valley with this Money Eating Coin Bank. When it senses that you’ve placed a coin in front of its mouth, it will start chewing and look you in the face with its dead, plastic eyes while it does it. It’s not hard plastic either, it has a sort of skin to it.
It’s the nostrils. The nostrils kill me.
This coin bank comes in pink, blue, or red, and runs on two AA batteries which are not included.
Commemorate this awful year with a Dumpster Fire 2020 Hoodie–as if any of us could forget it if we tried. But the only thing getting a lot of us through these terrible times is humor so if nothing else this will give them a laugh. Plus hoodies are comfy to sit around the house in–and we’re not going anywhere.
