41 Weirdest Sex Toys

Get ready for the weirdest sex toys you can find. I’m not here to kink-shame anyone–just think of this as a museum of kinks you didn’t know existed and (I have to assume) a couple of manufacturing mistakes because: yikes.
The title kind of says it all.
Foot fetishes are very common and perfectly fine so it makes complete sense that there are toys out there to satisfy these desires. That’s not weird to me. What’s weird is the part where they stuck a vulva on the foot. The idea of putting a dick inside of a foot is just a lot to handle psychologically for me.
This silicone Foot Fetish Left Foot has a sculpted vagina masturbator on the sole of each foot.
But, hey, if that’s your thing they have a toy for you. I may be missing out on something here because there are a lot of these toys including some with the vulva in the ankle.
If you’ve got a foot fetish and don’t need to insert yourself inside of the foot, there are loads of great hyper-realistic silicone feet meant for product modeling that you can do with as you please.
How about bringing a little pink glass tentacle into bed with you?
I understand this is pretty strange in general but I know tentacle porn is a very real and extensive thing so this doesn’t seem that odd to me. I feel like that might say some things about me. I’m fine with that.
Glass is a nice choice for this type of toy because the nubs (suckers) stand out against how smooth the rest of the toy is. Glass glides like nothing else so the texture play here will be nicely pronounced. It’s handmade but you might not want to think too much about that.
It’s not too big and has a lovely curve in it for reaching your G-spot.
And here we have the Oral Vibro Enhancer. If I had to make a list of the top 20 times I’ve felt the least sexy, taking out a mouthguard in front of a partner would be up there. But to be fair, I’ve never tried it while the mouthguard was vibrating.
This toy is a mouthguard with a vibe on the front of it that rests against your upper lip in order to enhance your oral game. In theory, that could be fun especially for people who need vibration to get off.
All I can think about it is that it’s going to send vibrations through my whole nose and sinus cavity and I’m eventually going to have a sneezing fit. And that is not going to be fun for anyone involved.
Am I the only creeped out by the Naughty Nibbler? It’s an oral sex stroker that has teeth. I get the realism factor but also there are semi-hard teeth stuck in there and, according to reviews, sometimes the teeth fall out during use. This does not sound like a nice time to me.
But what do I know? I’m not the target audience here, so if you’re looking for a TPR stroker with teeth for an ultra-realistic feel (as long as the teeth stay in) then this might be your jam.
This one will haunt me. Labeled The Orgy Machine, this realistic vulva and flicking mouth sleeve is supposed to simulate being with two people at once. That’s a goal I can get behind. However, and this is a big however, why is there a mouth inside it?
What sort of threeways have the designers been having that you can slip into a vulva and there’s a mouth on the other side? I’m just going to put this out there: if there is a mouth inside your body directly on the other side of your bits to greet whatever comes through, no shame, but please do seek medical care. I’m worried about you.
Joking aside, the sleeve and mouth toy can be used together or separately. They’ve taken the 90s staking point pencil approach to sleeves on this one and that just makes me giggle as a Millennial.
I know plenty of good, averagely-kinky folks who are into fisting but that still doesn’t mitigate my initial creep-out factor when I see a dildo that’s a cast of a human arm. It’s just a lot to take in. (That’s little fisting pun for you right there.)
Fisting is a practice that seems like it would be on the margins but is, again, more common than you’d think. There have been informative how-to articles for fisting on even Women’s Health Magazine and Cosmo.
It’s been brought up to me, regarding these toys, that the majority of us already have a hand, two even, but the angle of going solo is a real hassle. These toys are great if you’re interested in fisting but not ready to do it with a partner. It takes time to stretch and acclimate to something of this size so this makes for a good practice tool to work up to it over time.
Keep in mind that this isn’t silicone so it can’t be sterilized and it’s not extra firm so it can be on the floppy side.
Doc Johnson offers 13.3-inch long The Fist for advanced users and 15.8-inch long The Hand for something more tapered.
Happy birthday! That is what is printed on the top of this toy because it is a birthday cake of vulvas.
This would be a hilarious gift to plop on top of a normal birthday cake as the top tier provided it was an adult-only party.
This four-pound cake tier has seven holes, each with a different vulva and unique texturing inside the passage so each one will feel different. For a weird cylinder, the detail on this thing is surprisingly good. They feature labia of many shapes and sizes which is nice.
The pictures of the inside of the channels look way more like medical images you might stumble across on Google compared to the typical peach-pink geometric texturing inside most sleeves. It kind of looks like it would be a great toy–it’s just also a weird birthday cake.
Thar the Double Whale blows, ready to get freaky. I’m pretty sure that’s a direct quote from Moby Dick.
Whales are one of my favorite animals and I’ve got nothing against C-shaped vibes. (I recently got to try out We-Vibe’s Chorus and I definitely recommend it.) But this one is designed to look like a whale with its mouth open and it’s all a little too Monstro for me.
Look at its tiny eye. This whale is so jazzed to nom down on your bits and while I’m sure this is the cutest thing to some people, I am not here for it.
If you haven’t tried one, C-shaped vibes are meant for dual-stimulation during solo or partner play. One half is inserted and the other is right in position for clit stimulation. There is a motor on either end of this whale and there are 11 vibration patterns to play with.
It’s rechargeable and fully waterproof–which is good seeing as it’s a whale.
If they were looking to make an impact in bed, Motörhead’s Bomber Glass Toy really didn’t bother going subtle. This glass toy is shaped like a bomb complete with intimidating illustrations and a silicone stand that looks like the tail fins of a bomb. A positive to this is you could probably display the toy in plain sight and no one would know what it was–or if they did, they’d have to cop to being as perverted as you are.
Glass are some of my favorite toys as they have a lovely weight and smoothness to them. Keep in mind that this toy isn’t butt-safe as both sides are tapered and useable. The whole thing is about seven inches long, so it’s not as intimidating as other insertables (for a bomb).
Where to begin. I have to assume that Pipedream’s Gladiator Doll is meant to be hot but his tongue-out design looks like this poor guy is in the process of choking on a peeled banana.
Why make the tongue that color? It’s lighter than his skin tone but even that wouldn’t be so bad if they hadn’t painted his lips such a soft lipstick pink in contrast. They clearly had pink paint so I don’t get why they’d leave the tongue so pale.
The creepy pale tongue vibrates but that means you need to be able to get power to it. Their brilliant solution: stick a wire running through his chin. That won’t be visually distracting at all, right? The wire is the same too-light color as the tongue so at least they color-coded it.
This inflatable doll is just under five feet tall and looks goofy as anything. The body is shaped like a child’s drawing of someone with too many muscles. The drawn-on abs look more like a lobster tail than muscles. He has weird mitten hands and no feet. It comes with an o-ring in the crotch and a seven-inch realistic insertable toy (not silicone) that you can use or switch out for the strap-on friendly toy of your choice.
It also claims the Gladiator’s backdoor is useable, but it just looks like a pocket is built into the inflatable plastic as though if you inflated him up enough he’d have a tail. Now I don’t have the equipment to use that, but all I can think of is the sharp plastic seams that have to be in there. Ouch.
I can’t look at The Holey Trinity vibe and not see the Olympic Torch. No one should ever allow me to own this toy because I’d bound into the bedroom holding it aloft shouting for the games to begin.
This rechargeable toy with three silicone tongues is designed for three-way stimulation. It has a vibrating center tongue and two oscillating clit and backdoor smaller tongues. I love the punny name of Holey Trinity, but I can’t stop seeing a torch.
Is this Glass Candy Cane Toy extremely weird? Yes. Do I still own it? Yes, I do.
I couldn’t resist. It’s hilarious. This is certainly the most festive toy I’ve ever owned and it makes me laugh every time I see it. It’s good to bring some silliness in the bedroom. This toy is surprisingly nice, though too smooth and small for some, and both sides are useable. The curved side is great for G-spot stimulation.
Plus, during the holidays, you can leave it out on your coffee table and everyone would think it’s an innocent decoration.
This is how far down the rabbit hole I’ve gone: a dildo that looks like a realistic ear of corn? Sure, why not. That’s not that weird. But when you make it in a skin-tone, I am getting off the boat and setting the dock on fire.
It’s not pictured here, but if you click through you will see that it also has a suction cup base and balls. Corny, corny balls.
I’m sorry, but this just looks like someone has contracted a horrible alien virus. It doesn’t make me want to get busy, it makes me want to call the CDC.
That said, if you’re all about textures, this toy has it. There are more little stimulating nubs on this than I’ve seen in a good long while. It’s quite flexible and the suction cup base is handy for sticking to shower walls, bathtubs, headboards, or any flat surface.
It’s made of PVC silicone so it isn’t 100 percent silicone and may have that classic toy smell at first. It’s 7.8 inches long in total (maybe six insertable) and 1.65 inches in diameter.
It comes in this fleshy peach tone, purple, and black.
With this Rotating Rabbit Vibrator, we’ve moved away from obscure kinks and into the realm of inexplicable design.
This is supposed to be a rabbit vibe but has this person ever seen a vulva? In what world does this work? The toy has two ends: a vibrating and thrusting dildo end and one that looks like a motorboat propeller.
The shaft-shaped part is supposed to thrust which to me sounds like it’s the G-spot portion of the toy but if you were to insert that anywhere near your G-spot, that pin-wheel end is nowhere near your clit. Not even close.
Maybe the propeller is for your butt? That’s not a sentence I was ever prepared to write.
If you flip it around and attempt the propeller internally you’ve got a better chance of the vibe being useable but that sounds nightmarish.
It has a cute remote control, is rechargeable, and affordable so if you can see a way to make this work, be my guest. Count me out.
This Finger Vibe looks less like a good time and more like a threat. Does this not look sharp to anyone else? It’s covered in little spikes and these two blade-like fins that more like goth jewelry than something I’d want near my bits.
Sure, it’s made of soft plastic, but let’s be clear–soft plastic toys aren’t great for you either so now they’re trying to tempt me into getting down with a pointy-looking health hazard. No thanks.
The Mini Marvels Marvelous Teaser gives me meaning to being a tree-hugger. It’s a leaf. It looks like someone took a big chunk off of their aloe plant and they don’t even have a sunburn.
For the unique take on design, this is a quality-made toy. It’s waterproof, chargeable, and made of body-safe silicone. It has 10 different vibration strengths and functions. It’s also economically designed to fit your hand like a computer mouse with two user-friendly buttons on top–also like a mouse.
Well, if you’re going for a vibe you could pass off as something innocent, the Wicked Bunny can certainly pass for a kid’s toy. But does it pass too well? I really think so.
Its eyes and nose are the control buttons, for goodness sake. And its face lights up with LEDs in time to the vibrations. This vibe is too cute. I don’t want it to see me with my clothes off.
Someone let the Steampunk community create Steampunk Vibrators and I am here for it. This line of classic bullet vibes has three different metallic colors and three different Steampunk patterns: Copper with tentacles, gold with clockwork butterflies, and silver with floral gears.
These are no-nonsense, plastic battery-powered bullets that are about 3.5 inches long and has 10 power settings. Batteries are included.
This is The Butterfly Effect. Anyone else freaked out by the idea of a butterfly rocking a huge hard-on? I hate it. I can’t look at this and not imagine it flying toward me and, boy, that’s sure a nightmare.
But hey, if your kink is randy butterflies that are disproportionately gifted, Evolved has you covered. Now, I love Evolved toys. Their vibrations are so deep and rumbly so I’m betting this toy is fantastic–I’m just stuck on the design. It’s rechargeable, made of body-safe silicone, and controlled with a wireless remote.
This Textured Glove by Oxballs is half brilliant and half terrifying. Made of rubbery TPR, it changes the shape and size of each finger for more interesting jobs of all types. It works for both left and right hands and stretches to fit nearly any hand size.
But also, it’s a bit creepy. I’m trying to imagine putting this on while a partner watched and not feeling obligated to cackle like a Bond villain. Then again, maybe that’s what you’re into.
My main issue is that it’s made of TPR so you can’t properly sterilize it the way you can with silicone toys. Be sure to pair this with condoms for safer play.
If you’ve ever watched your favorite fantasy movies and thought, “Man, I wish I could really ride that hippogriff all the way to my bedroom,” you’re in luck.
There is a wide range of mythical creature dildos to be found on Amazon if you know where to look. Interestingly enough, compared to the real animal replicas, the mythical toys seem to be consistently made of quality silicone. Good on you, mythical beast lovers.
For fantasy nerds you can get toy version of a hippogriff, phoenix, and dragon.
Cryptid fanatics can enjoy the substantial loving of Bigfoot (11.5 inches) or the Yeti which appears to be the same toy as the Bigfoot but cast in icy white and blue.
You can also spice up your evening with some dinosaurs like the Raptor pictured above. I know dinosaurs aren’t mythical, but what their equipment looked like is entirely speculation based on their closest relatives, so these toys are what someone imagined they might look like.
This 7.8-inch long tongue with realistic texturing is described as a “creative tongue lick dildo” and creative sure is one word for it. I have others.
If you’ve got fantasies of sleeping with aliens or monsters (which are pretty common or else try explaining 90 percent of hentai) or are really into the band Kiss, I could see this being right up your alley.
It has subtle curves to it for stimulating all sorts of areas and a suction cup base for attaching to any flat, solid surface. It’s suggested for anal play as well but I’d make sure that suction cup base isn’t too flimsy to be safe for butt stuff. I can’t tell from the photos and I like you people but not enough to buy this thing and bring it into my home.
Keep in mind, this isn’t silicone so it can’t be boiled or sterilized. It’s made of non-toxic PVC which is a decent material as long as you keep the toy clean.
I haven’t personally had a fantasy about a small rodent performing oral sex on me, but apparently, that’s a thing or else how do you explain this Squirrel Sucking Toy?
Real talk, air pleasure toys that simulate sucking are out of this world if you have a clitoris. I have the We-Vibe Melt and it’s a solid go-to for me.
That part of this toy isn’t strange and it very likely would feel amazing to use–but it’s weird when it’s a squirrel. Look at the little squinty eyes, shut in concentration. This squirrel is trying so hard and that’s not what I want to be thinking about.
In addition to the air pleasure squirrel mouth (not a phrase I ever thought I’d use) the squirrel’s tail is insertable and vibrates with 10 different power settings.
It’s odd, but it’s made fairly well. Your little squirrel buddy is made of body-safe silicone and has a magnetic induction charger so the entire toy is sealed and waterproof, meaning it’s safe to use in the bathtub.
If you like your toys to be cute, this might be for you.
If you’re all about efficiency, Sexy Tina delivers as a vaginal, breast, and mouth stroker all in one. That does mean that it’s going to look like she has boobs for eyes and a vulva where her sternum should be but if that works for you, who am I to judge?
The face has a soft nose and lips with a pink tongue and top and bottom teeth for extra realism. Yup, I said teeth. You can remove the teeth for comfort and keep in mind that if you don’t they might just fall out with vigorous use. The vulva doesn’t have great detail on the exterior but does have some pretty intense textures in the passage.
It’s a heavy 7.3-pound silicone toy that you can use hands-free. That is, as long as you’re okay with a body-part mish-mash.
I kid you not, this dildo is modeled after the traffic barriers in Amsterdam.
The barriers are called Amsterdammertje and began to be used in the early 1800’s to protect homes. They have this iconic band around the top and three Saint Andrew’s Crosses which also appears on Amsterdam’s coat of arms.
And I guess some people wanted to have sex with them so Tantus made it happen.
Now, I love Tantus as a brand. I have a few of their toys and find that they make very solid silicone that is long-lasting. So I fully believe that the Amsterdam is a high-quality toy and if that’s your thing it will last you for years.
Be warned though. You know the phrase for ordering too much food, “my eyes are bigger than my stomach”? Well, rework that to apply to dildos and that’s where we’re at.
If you’ve looked at a large metal traffic barrier and dreamt about sitting on it, you’re probably in the mood for a large and girthy experience and Amsterdam delivers. It has a diameter of 2.6 inches and a length of 10.5 inches. That isn’t messing around. This thing weighs almost 2.5 pounds.
They were going for a large metal traffic barrier feel and they nailed it. It has a unique matte finish and is safe to be boiled, bleached, and run through the dishwasher. The flared base makes it safe for anal play as well.
Honestly, I forgot I had found this one and when I opened it up, I swore pretty loudly. It’s a life-size set of boobs (everything’s fine so far) and then there’s a quite realistic vulva between the breasts. (Nothing is fine.)
Call me a wimp, but I wig out when we start moving genitals up to, say, the chest cavity.
This is another case of someone wanting the best of both worlds. They want a nice set of breasts for an outercourse stroker toy and a classic pocket sleeve. But when you put them together, it seems like it would be hard to ignore that you’re entering someone’s torso.
Maybe you don’t care. Maybe you see Torso Lover’s tactic of removing the whole waist and hips section of a body as a paragon of efficiency. For me, it’s the optics of inserting myself into someone’s sternum which is not my scene.
But if that’s your thing, you’re in luck.
This is a substantial toy at 9.8 inches by 4.7 inches by 7.2 inches. It’s 5.8 pounds which makes it heavy enough to be hands-free. The only thing is that it’s made of TPE or thermoplastic rubber which is porous so it won’t last as long as silicone and you can’t fully sanitize it.
There are so many animal penis replicas on Amazon with everything from elephants to horses to wolves to deer.
I don’t even have to explain why this is weird because you should not have sex with animals. Let’s all get on board with that. Animals cannot give legal consent, end of story.
Fun fact: did you know that bestiality isn’t illegal in all 50 states? Because I did not until today. There are four states that have not criminalized bestiality: West Virginia, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Hawaii. Get with it, friends.
However, fantasizing about having sex with animals or wanking with replicas isn’t illegal. Is that appealing to me personally? Not even a little–but if it’s not hurting anyone, have fun with it.
These are great for furries and anyone interested in monster or beast sex. Keep in mind, some of these are life-sized, meaning they’re huge. That can be a plus or a minus depending on what you’re into.
It may not look like much but the Svakom Camera Vibrator is an insertable video camera that transmits images to your smartphone via WiFi. So if you’re in the mood to get a vibrator’s eye view of your bits, add this to your cart.
Real talk, this is a pretty neat concept. People with vaginas are taught from an early age that they’re not to be looked at or explored so a sex toy that allows you to see what arousal looks like for you in a very real sense and see your body free of shame is empowering.
Plus, for cam girls, this is a great tool to get a boost in income and help you stand out from the pack.
The tip has LED bulbs on the end to provide its own lighting. For clearer images, you’ll want to use a larger toy on yourself first to give the camera some extra space.
It vibrates which is nice but the straight shape leaves a lot to be desired. You definitely use this for the camera function and not for how great it feels.
For those who want the option to vibe anytime and anywhere, there’s the Vesper necklace by Crave. It’s a fully functional, rechargeable bullet vibrator with settings for low, medium, high, and pulsing.
It’s minimal enough that you could wear it and only people who have one (or have read this list) know what it is. That makes for a fun, dirty little secret to wear.
The body of the toy is stainless steel. The top screws off so you can leave the necklace portion on and go straight to the fun stuff without messing with a clasp.
It’s small but mighty with some fairly serious vibes coming from this little thing.
The Vesper comes in three tones, this stainless steel with rose gold plated cap, plain stainless steel, and stainless steel fully plated in 24 karat gold.
The paw of a pussy for your own? I love my pets, but, you know, not that way so I’m not super interested in getting off with an animal paw, no matter how cute and pink the toe beans are.
And they are extremely cute I have to admit.
It’s called a Kitten Claw Massager and firstly, maybe nix the “claw” imagery when we’re talking about sexy bits. And secondly, they do mean kitten because this thing is tiny. It’s under three inches long and comes with a retrieval cord for vaginal insertion.
That certainly makes it portable and the innocent look of it is quite discreet. It’s splashproof, USB rechargeable, and has 10 vibrations functions to cycle through using the single button on the base.
I’m less interested in the weirdness of the shape of Unicorn Horn Dildo and more in what the set up of the fantasy is here. Is there a unicorn standing there jabbing you with its head? Or have you cut off the horn of one of the most beautiful creatures ever imagined to get your jollies?
I have always loved unicorns and I happen to like spiral-ribbed toys, though less pointy would be better for me if I’m honest. Here’s the thing, I don’t think I could ever enjoy this toy because I’d get stuck thinking, “Wait, how did this unicorn horn get here?”
So if you have a slightly less intense imagination and don’t get hung up on the narrative, this is a lovely handmade silicone toy that supports an American small business.
Or if you have fantasies in which you are a unicorn poacher, you’re set.
It comes in Sunlight (white), Twilight (black and dark blue), and Rainbow Agate (dark rainbow swirl.)
This is an adorable little elephant with removable trunks for you to hold against your genitals. Why not?
In the vibrator world, there are two ends of the vibe spectrum: rumbly and buzzy. Rumbly or thrumming vibrations have a powerful, deep feeling to them while buzzy vibrations feel localized and, well, buzzy. Everyone has their own preferences for what feels best.
The elephant is extremely buzzy. Basically, it’s an elephant-shaped sonic toothbrush for your bits. On the highest of its three power levels, this thing reaches 15,000 vibrations per minute. That’s 250 vibrations every single second. That’s intense, to say the least.
And it would have to be for a toy that claims to can bring you to orgasm in 90 seconds. Personally, that’s way too fast but if you’re on a tight schedule and tend to want to bang one out real fast, maybe this little elephant’s nose will do the trick.
It’s rechargeable and comes with four silicone elephant trunk attachments for different sensations including textures and ends that wrap around your nipples or clitoris. It also claims to be for G spot stimulation but if the entire toy is only 5.3 inches, the insertable portion can’t be that long. In addition to its three speeds, it also has seven vibration patterns.
This Wearable Heated G-Spot Toy is a totally reasonable toy as long as you can overlook the fact that it’s a cat with a penis growing out of its back.
The shape of the toy is an adorable purple kitty that vibrates. You can see its cute face is facing outwards with its proportional tail providing vibration anally and the ears and back of the head vibrating your clit.
And then there’s this realistic human penis that is wildly disproportionate to the cat coming out of the middle of its back. Is no one else stuck on what this cat would look like walking around?
Yes, I know I’m overthinking this but it’s a real mood-killer. Otherwise, it’s a perfectly nice vibrating and heated toy. It’s made of body-friendly silicone, is rechargeable, and can be controlled with a remote.
It took me a few seconds to understand what is going on here. If you’re still tilting your head and squinting at your screen, I will try to help.
Someone has taken a typical masturbation sleeve of a femme body bent over and said, “You know, I still want to see the boobs,” so they rotated the torso 180 degrees to create a creature that has never existed.
Which would be fine, I guess, but they’ve labeled it as “realistic” and “lifelike.” Individually sure, each element is well-formed with good attention to detail but we can’t ignore the fact that if you did this to a real person, they’d be dead.
Personally, I’m not into breasts on the same side as a butt, but they, if you’re looking for the best of both worlds (and that’s this in your opinion) then they’ve made a toy for you.
This visually confusing pocket stroker is made of soft silicone that’s more durable and body-safe than cheaper materials. There are two useable holes and the breasts are also there for stimulation. It’s completely waterproof but you’ll want to stay away from using silicone lubricants with it as it can damage the silicone.
I’ve got nothing against texture, but wow does this look like it’s covered in teeth. Click through for realistic head and multiple angles.
It’s a Dual Sleeve meant to fit over a penis during intercourse which can work as an extension, delay orgasm for the wearer, and increase stimulation for your partner. (I’ll say.)
The fleshy nubs are too uncanny for me. I understand the idea behind keeping this a skin tone (could use some variety in skin tones though) because the wearer wants to feel connected to it.
I could maybe get behind the nubs or even the creepy fleshy clit stimulator growth, but the toothy base is a hard no. It makes the toy look like a mouth full of teeth with a dick shooting out of it. Nope.
But if you’re in the market for an extension sleeve, I do like that this one has a clit stimulator and it’s made of soft, stretchy TPE.
I know it’s called the Fiery Dragon but it looks just like a centipede. Can you even imagine trying to clean that thing?
The toy has a vibe in the realistic tip and is covered in these little tentacles that I cannot imagine feels good. I like that it’s got an internal spine so you can bend it to the shape you like but that’s about it.
Most of these toys I can see the person they are meant for, but with this one, I’m honestly saying don’t buy this. It looks like it’s made from a porous material which isn’t healthy long-term and it seems impossible to clean with those tentacles. It needs batteries which is a hassle and bad for the environment, and it says it’s safe for anal play but it very clearly doesn’t have a flared base.
If you want a bending G spot vibrator, check out the Crescendo which is silicone, bendable, and has six vibrator motors.
It doesn’t look like much with the nipple censored out but, to be fair, it doesn’t look like much with the nipple uncensored either.
It’s a very white sphere with a dark pink nipple and a nondescript hole on the bottom which turns it into a masturbation sleeve. I guess this is for people who have always wanted to have sex with one dismembered boob.
With a diameter of fewer than four inches, this isn’t for folks on the larger side of things. In general, you can’t get deep penetration from something this shape which is not really the boob’s fault seeing as it wasn’t ever intended for this particular purpose.
Sometimes the more discreet a toymaker tries to go, the stranger things get. L’intimate is a lint roller that comes apart to reveal a vibrator hidden inside.
The lint roller works and accepts universal replacement strips when you run out. On one hand, as far as a way to hide your vibrator, it’s doing what it set out to do. But on the other hand, you put your vibrator in a lint roller and that’s not your typical toy storage.
As odd as it seems to me, if the only way for you to have a vibrator is by hiding it, then I’m glad this exists. It’s delivered in discreet packaging as well.
The included vibe is a classic seven-inch plastic vibe that takes two AA batteries which are not included. It’s insertable but not anal safe. Just make sure you remove the batteries before storing the vibe because either the extra weight or the accidental vibrations will give you away.
Weeding through the bowels of Amazon to uncover the strangest sex toys is fun for me, but this one made me physically recoil.
The Cobra dildo could maybe look a little bit more like a cobra if it tried because right now it looks like an earthworm with floppy dog ears. I hate it. I debated including it or not because I’d have to look at it more.
Once I get over my initial reaction, I can see it’s kind of a snake. The floppy years must be the sides of its hood but I can’t say for sure. I tried to find this on other sites to get a better angle, but couldn’t. (Pro-tip, don’t Google image search “cobra dildo.”)
This is not a little snake at 10.5 inches in total length and 8.5 inches that are insertable. The width ranges from one inch to 3.5. It’s a rollercoaster to ride with the tapered head, wide hood, and then narrower, ridged body.
Wanting to get done by a snake is one thing, but this toy just looks a worm. But, hey, if you want to have sex with a giant worm, they’ve got you covered by accident.
It’s made in America for what that’s worth.
I will admit this Glass Pink Carrot is cute, but why are people so investing putting vegetables in their bodies?
This is a sweet glass toy for beginners because it’s so smooth, rather narrow, and doesn’t look intimidating or overly sexual.
It says it’s good for anal play but that leafy section does not look wide enough for safe anal play and you don’t want this getting stuck up there.
This lube is designed to look and feel like ejaculate which I acknowledge is pretty weird, but I would also buy this product.
Squirtz by Cyberskin is a water-based lubricate that’s creamy with a stringy factor that resembles semen. It has a good slip to it for penetration and isn’t obnoxiously sticky like some other brands.
This is great for those who are really into visuals and think clear lubes could be hotter. It’s a good choice for cam girls or other folks who do modeling and it’s perfect for folks who use ejaculating dildos as it looks like the real thing.
Squirtz is unscented and doesn’t have a strong taste. It comes in three sizes so you can try out a small one first.