41 Weirdest Sex Toys

The title kind of says it all.

Foot fetishes are very common and perfectly fine so it makes complete sense that there are toys out there to satisfy these desires. That’s not weird to me. What’s weird is the part where they stuck a vulva on the foot. The idea of putting a dick inside of a foot is just a lot to handle psychologically for me.

This silicone Foot Fetish Left Foot has a sculpted vagina masturbator on the sole of each foot.

But, hey, if that’s your thing they have a toy for you. I may be missing out on something here because there are a lot of these toys including some with the vulva in the ankle.

If you’ve got a foot fetish and don’t need to insert yourself inside of the foot, there are loads of great hyper-realistic silicone feet meant for product modeling that you can do with as you please.