55 Best Yoga Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Yoga isn’t just a great workout. It’s a lifestyle choice complete with mindfulness, dedication to the body and soul, and generally healthy habits. Celebrate the new or dedicated yogi in your life with one of this year’s best yoga gifts.
Check out our hot yoga mats and travel yoga mats for more great gift ideas.
Our Review
There’s something for every yogi in Ann Swanson’s Science of Yoga. On the inside, the book reveals how scientific facts and evidence backs prior anecdotal claims about how yoga benefits the body. Readers will also find annotated artwork that depicts everything from the mechanics to blood flow, essential muscle and joint actions and more. From beginner to advanced, yogis of all levels will gain a better understanding of the science behind 30 core yoga poses.
Lululemon’s Wunder Under yoga pant features a wide and secure waistband for added comfort during even the most challenging yoga poses. There’s also a discreet pocket to hold smaller essentials. These high-rise Wunder Under pants come in several sizes and colors.
This ‘By Being Yourself’ makes a thoughtful meditation or yoga gift. Both the front and back feature a vibrant piece of artwork by Michelle Eshleman. This mug is safe for the dishwasher and holds up to 11 ounces of liquid.
Beginners and advanced yogis alike will find all the essentials in this seven-piece set. Depending on personal preference, the set comes with 1/4-inch or 1/2-inch thick mats. Two yoga blocks are included, along with mat and hand towels, a yoga strap and a knee pad. Each mat is double-sided and features a non-slip surface for various types of yoga.
These Zumatico Yoga Animal Coasters will instantly brighten up any room. Each coaster is made with rustic wood and doubles as art and a wine bottle holder. A coaster holder is included with the set.
Ayurveda, a form of Indian alternative medicine, greatly emphasizes prevention and health maintenance through diet, lifestyle, proper thinking and more. This cookbook introduces curious yogis to the power of Ayurveda cooking with a selection of over 100 delicious and satisfying recipes. Meal plans are broken down by season and are further dividing into seven-day meal plans for effortless food preparation.
Going to and fro is simply more fun with a fun tote bag such as this large mat carrier. If your yogi’s not really into cats, there are several other variations to consider. This bag features a durable cotton canvas construction and has ample space for a large mat, yoga blocks, towel, bottle and anything else a warrior might need.
Whether the goal is to decorate a yoga studio or transform an existing room into a more relaxing yoga environment, this three-panel set makes a practical yoga gift. Each panel is professionally stretched onto a wooden frame to keep it from warping. These 12 x 16-inch panels work well in just about any setting, including the bedroom, dining room, office, living room and more.
Satisfy the eco-friendly yogi in your life with this non-toxic mat, which is made without harmful chemicals. Instead, this mat is derived from 100 percent natural rubber, which provides a smooth surface that’s resistant to slips and slides. In fact, it’s well suited for hot yoga and other intense sessions.
The ASUTRA Natural & Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner is safe for use on all yoga mats and won’t leave a slippery residue behind. It’s also 100 percent biodegradable and is made without harsh chemicals. If Peaceful Lavender isn’t your yogi’s choice, you’ll find several other available aromas.
This large meditation pillow is filled with buckwheat hull. Not only does this provide essential support for meditation and yoga sessions, it also makes the cushion comfortable enough to sit on. Aside from relaxing the mind, this thoughtful yoga gift features an ergonomic design to ease back pain and keeps the spine properly aligned.
She can wear this stylish crop top during a yoga session or keep warm going to and from the studio. A wrapped front design makes this top a handy layer when the temperature dips. The material is stretchy and won’t restrict movement. Additional colors are available.
This ‘top 10’ gift set introduces the yogi in your life to a vibrant collection of aromatherapy essential oils. Some of the most popular scents include peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus, rosemary, lemon and more. These versatile oils can be used in a variety of ways, from massage to inhalation to diffusion and even cleaning. A larger set with 20 aromas is also available.
Beyond Yoga’s ‘Caught in the Midi’ tights are an appealing choice for yoga and beyond. These tights feature a fast-drying performance fabric along with a comfortable and secure high-waisted design. Their four-way stretch ensures the leggings won’t impede movement in any way, even during the most challenging poses.
This wine glass is a fun gift for a yoga lover. It is permanently etched with the phrase “Let That S*** Go” and an illustration of a yogi in the lotus position. This dishwasher safe, stemless glass has a 15 oz capacity.
Taking just 10 to 30 minutes a day to lie on this mat and pillow set can help reduce back and neck pain as well as relax the muscles. Yogis may choose to wind down a busy day with this simple wellness practice or even gear up for a session with this acupressure mat. The mat is made with cotton and features a plant-based foam material.
A blend of organic flaxseed and lavender buds creates a soothing aroma that helps relax and unwind at any time. The pillow is designed to stay firmly in place, while its soft cotton construction provides a gentle amount of pressure to the eyes. Yogis can stick the pillow in the microwave for 30 seconds to enjoy a warm compress or keep it in the freezer for a few hours to make it cold.
Comfy workout clothing is a must for any yoga practice. This bundle of three tees contains shirts in a variety of colors. Each piece is made with a soft and cozy blend of cotton and polyester. These versatile tops also work well for running and general fitness.
Stress Less Cards comes with over 50 exercises to promote mindfulness and meditation. Each exercise is easy to memorize and comes in handy in virtually any situation, from commuting to work to bedtime. Its compact size allows this deck to travel just about anywhere.
Hauling a yoga mat around is made easier with the right gear. This Gaiam yoga mat back is equally stylish and functional and is made with 100 percent cotton for added durability. It’s also equipped with an adjustable shoulder strap for easier carrying. An expandable front pocket has ample room for essentials, while the rear phone pocket with earbud slots makes this mat a must for yogis on the go.
From yoga to meditation to prayer and Chakra healing, this meditation sound bowl promotes mindfulness and healing. The gorgeous handcrafted bowl is accompanied by a hand-sewn cushion and wooden striker. A separate version is available with a gift box for easier gift-giving if you’re in a pinch.
Even the best yoga mats don’t always prevent yogis from slipping and sliding, which is where non-slip socks such as the Ozaiic yoga socks come in handy. The socks are made with mostly cotton and Spandex and feature secure gel grips on the bottom to keep feet firmly planted. Yogis of all levels will appreciate the comfortable fully cushioned sole.
This yoga wheel and block set is equally suitable for beginners and advanced yogis. Aside from a wheel for stretching out the back, the set also comes with a strap and two firm blocks. An eBook is included for getting started. A separate set with just the wheel and strap is also available.
Wherever its displayed, this chakra gemstone hanging rope is said to bring good luck, success and prosperity. Each stone represents a different mental, physical or emotional state for total well-being. The rope measures just under 11 inches long and adds a warm, welcoming vibe to any work or living space.
There’s a lot to like about this Kindfolk yoga mat duffle bag, from its adorable prints to its durable vegan leather construction. However, the company also donates $1 for each unit sold to help end sex trafficking and slavery around the globe. This bag holds up to a 26-inch yoga mat and features an exterior pocket for storing smaller items.
- If you are shopping for an experienced yogi that wants to take their practice to the next level, she will love this aerial yoga hammock.
According to Shape.com, Aerial yoga was developed in 2014 as a hybrid of yoga, pilates, and dance using a hammock to create unique airborn poses. Aerial yoga is surprisingly easy to get the hang of in a class setting even for total beginners, but for home use, this hammock would probably be best appreciated by someone with yoga experience.
This hammock is made of a single 5.5-yard piece of nylon elastic and comes with two strong carabiners and two 10 foot nylon daisy chains for hanging. It does not come with anchors for mounting to the ceiling, those must be purchased separately. It does come with a complete knot tying guide with step-by-step instructions for easy and safe hanging.
Author Danielle Renov features an intriguing blend of flavors and recipes derived from her Sephardic and Ashkenazi roots. Hungry yogis will find over 250 user-friendly recipes along with many accompanying photos. While the food cooks, the accompanying stories, insights and tips from the author will make meal prep and cook time fly by.
- Yoga themed magnetic poetry is a thoughtful gift for writers, poets or yogis who just have a way with words.
- This collection features over 200 words about yoga, movement, meditation and breathing. The words can be used to create poems, messages, daily inspirational thoughts, and more. The magnets are thick and durable and stick in place even after hours of repeated use. They are USA manufactured and non-toxic.
This yoga mat ornament is a cute and funny gift for yoga lovers this Christmas. This hand-blown glass ornament is made using centuries-old techniques. It is hand-painted and glittered as well.
Introducing kids to yoga and mindfulness is a gift that they will enjoy the benefits of for a lifetime. ‘Breathe Like a Bear’ is a wonderful book that makes this process easy and fun for kids.
This book has beautifully illustrated mindfulness exercises designed specifically for kids. They can be practiced at home, on the go, or just about anywhere to help your child calm themselves down and be present.
This lovely ‘Just Breathe’ tank top is a great choice if you are looking for yoga wear gifts. It is made of a super soft poly-viscose fabric that looks beautiful on all body types. The armholes are elongated and the bottom hem is curved for a flattering look that is great for layering. It comes in 14 color choices. This is a fitted tank so if you are shopping for someone who prefers a looser fit, be sure to size up.
A yoga inversion chair doesn’t take up a lot of space, but it’s a valuable resource for dedicated yogis. The chair serves multiple purposes, from bolstering the core muscles to perfecting inversions. This yoga inversion chair also reduces pressure and strain on the neck to provide a more comfortable overall workout experience.
Candles make great gifts, and for yoga enthusiasts, they are especially relevant. Candles can be used to deepen meditation and yoga practice, or even just to relax after a long day. This lavender and sage candle combines relaxing lavender with grounding and purifying sage for the ultimate aromatherapy experience. This candle has a 60 hour burn time and comes in a decorative 11oz glass jar. They are made in the USA, hand-poured in PA.
This kids yoga mat is a nice gift for Jr. Yogis or for their parents. This mat is designed for kids aged five to eight and is the perfect size for little yogis. It has a slightly sticky surface with a safe and secure grip. This mat is made of PVC material with no phthalates,. It comes with a bonus kids yoga class to get kids introduced to yoga practice.
Having extra padding where it’s needed most, from the knees to the wrists to the elbows and other sensitive areas, can ease pain and provide essential support. This handy cushion complements yoga workouts without sacrificing balance or safety. It’s also easily portable and can be rolled up along with the yoga mat.
Even the most advanced yogis could use some inspiration. Yoga Dice features seven wooden dice and delivers thousands of possible yoga combinations. From beginners looking for some inspiration to more advanced students wishing to mix it up a bit, this yoga dice game is a win for everyone.
Comfy Mexican blankets make a great gift for yogis. These blankets can be used as a pad to sit on during meditation, support during certain poses, or a warm covering during savasana. This blanket comes in 10 bright and modern color combinations like the one pictured. They are hand-loomed by Mexican artisans in the authentic style.
Anyone who appreciates the philosophy of yoga in addition to the physical practice will love this book. The Yoga Mind offers a simple approach to Yoga’s complex philosophical origins. It offers a path to deepening your yoga practice, while also discovering a meaningful way of life based in yoga.
This book includes clear, easy to understand explanations of basic yoga principles. It has guided meditations and simple exercises to drive these lessons home. It takes a structured approach to yoga themes that will clarify importantly, yet often misunderstood concepts.
This book is suitable for both beginners and advanced yogis, and can offer a deeper level of practice no matter where you are on the scale of experience.
The Manduka PRO Yoga Mat has plenty of grip for hot yoga, but it can be used for other types of yoga as well. With six millimeters of cushioning, this mat is dense enough to protect the joints and delicate areas on any surface. A closed-cell surface prevents moisture from getting into the mat. This mat comes in 71- and 85-inch variations and is available in multiple colors.
This yoga pose poster is a practical gift for entry-level yogis. The canvas is filled with over 60 beginner and intermediate poses, with accompanying posture names in English and Sanskrit. High-contrast images make it easier to see the poster from a distance.
Adult coloring books make popular gifts for their stress-reducing, anxiety-relieving capabilities. There is just something relaxing and meditative about coloring that many adults love.
This yoga coloring book is not only fun but educational. It offers an informative journey through the body with a focus on the parts used in yoga practice, mainly bones, joints and muscles. It even has a glossary of terms. The book also comes with 32 perforated flash cards to study what you learn in the book.
The Kahuna Massage Chair (LM-6800) features six automatic programs, including innovative stretching programs for the entire body. There’s also a yoga-specific stretching program. Smart body scanning technology automatically tailors each massage to fit individual users. This chair
Hints of lemon, lavender, spring and Mediterranean fig wafting through the air help calm and relax the mind and body before, during or after a yoga workout. Each candle is made from natural soy wax and burns cleaner for a longer period of time. Once the candle is finished the tins can be reused for decoration or storage. Additional blends are available if these fragrances aren’t quite her style.
This compact zen garden set comes with dual lotus tealight candle holders and an attractive wooden display tray. It’s compact enough to fit into a small space, making it ideal for apartment dwellers and tighter studios. The sculpture and candle holders are made with resin for added durability. Decorative rocks are also included.
Not only is this tea vegan, it’s also made with ethically harvested Blue Lotus flowers. Once consumed, the flowers provoke deep meditation and can promote lucid dreaming. All that’s required is one to two teaspoons per cup of tea. This tea is handcrafted in Brooklyn.
If you’re looking for the best gifts for yoga lovers, this gift basket is packed with health-conscious goodies. Highlights include a fully illustrated yoga book, a DVD for beginners, and essentials such as a relaxation pillow, herbal tea, double chocolate truffles and more.
This fun and flirty padded strappy sports bra wicks moisture to keep skin comfortable during even the hottest workouts. A pull-on closure makes it easier to remove the bra after a workout. Aside from yoga, this sports bra works well for running, cycling and general fitness. There’s a color to match every personality.
- FeetUp is the original inversion trainer, and it makes a great gift for someone who is looking to elevate their yoga practices. FeetUp allows the user to safely and slowly introduce headstands and inverted poses without risk of falling or injury.
- This product is made of real wood, vegan leather and comes in eco-friendly packaging.
Sometimes the best yogi gifts are simple and sweet, like this hand stamped necklace. This necklace is a piece of minimalist jewelry that will look good with any outfit, from a fancy night out to a casual tank top and yoga pants. This necklace has an 18″ chain, a hand-stamped plate reading NAMASTE, and a bue amazonite gemstone bead.
This yoga strap is a practical gift that any yogi will enjoy. This strap is a simple, non-elastic band that can provide stability and increase flexibility in certain yoga poses. It comes in several different colors, has strong D-rings. A 60-day warranty gives users extra peace of mind.
This beautiful wall mobile is the perfect gift for a yoa teacher to hang up in their studio, or for any yogi to hang in their home or office. This mobile has three separate hanging stations with decorative suns and yoga poses in a classic gold chain. It is a lovely daily reminder to practice yoga and harness positive energy. This mobile measures 28″ by 7″.
These Sanuk sandals were created to be the most comfortable shoe on the planet. They feature a soft elastic strap that holds the shoe on your foot with no wiggling and a yoga mat footbed that provides a squishy, pillow-like surface for feet to rest on. Reviewers mention walking for miles in these shoes with zero discomfort or pain, which cannot be said for most sandals! These shoes come in over 10 color and pattern combinations, including the lovely coral chevron pictured here.
Yoga Toes Gems are a nice gift for yoga enthusiasts whoa re also into fashion and like to wear heels, boots or any other type of shoe that is not super healthy for their feet.
Yoga Toes stretch out the toes in a more natural fashion after being confined in shoes all day. This helps feet to spread the weight of the body more evenly and puts less stress on feet and joints. For yoga practice, this can mean better stability in standing poses and more stretch and support throughout your practice.
Yoga Toes are made from non-toxic, 100% medical-grade gel and fit most sizes.
This set comes with three 4″ tall cookie cutters in different yoga poses. They can be decorated with human figures or as cute Keith Harring-esque figures. They are made of high-quality stainless steel and can be used not only for cookies but for fruit, granola, pancake molds, sandwich cutters and more.