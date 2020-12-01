55 Best Yoga Gifts: Your Ultimate List

If you are shopping for an experienced yogi that wants to take their practice to the next level, she will love this aerial yoga hammock.

According to Shape.com, Aerial yoga was developed in 2014 as a hybrid of yoga, pilates, and dance using a hammock to create unique airborn poses. Aerial yoga is surprisingly easy to get the hang of in a class setting even for total beginners, but for home use, this hammock would probably be best appreciated by someone with yoga experience.

This hammock is made of a single 5.5-yard piece of nylon elastic and comes with two strong carabiners and two 10 foot nylon daisy chains for hanging. It does not come with anchors for mounting to the ceiling, those must be purchased separately. It does come with a complete knot tying guide with step-by-step instructions for easy and safe hanging.