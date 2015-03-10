10 Best Self Help Books For Women: The Ultimate List (2018)

Need help figuring out your love life, your career, your body, or your mind? These are the best self help books for women. These books preach self-love, and provide actionable advice for improving your life.

Whether you need to get ahead at work, lose a few pounds, get over a nasty breakup, or just feel more empowered, the following ten books are must-reads for women at any stage of life. These titles also make great gifts for your mom, daughter, sister, or best friend.

1. Choosing ME Before WE: Every Woman’s Guide to Life and Love

In the video above, Choosing ME Before WE author Christine Arylo outlines her three tips for turning self-doubt into self-love. Arylo’s book is designed to help women of all ages find meaningful relationships. For women who tend to compromise too often in their relationships, this book is a great guide to finding balance and true happiness. This book is relevant to those seeking a serious relationship, or those who just left a relationship. It’s also good for women who are thinking about leaving their partner, or just working through some heavy relationship issues.

Price: $9.99

2. He’s Just Not That Into You: The No-Excuses Truth to Understanding Guys

He’s Just Not That Into You: The No-Excuses Truth to Understanding Guys is tough love at its funniest. Inspired by an episode of Sex and the City, and later turned into a movie starring Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore, this modern classic is a must-read for all women. While this book does make the reader face some hard truths, the tone is light-hearted and funny. At the end, you’ll feel empowered, uplifted, and just a little bit more knowledgeable about the mind of your man.

Price: $0.01 and up, depending on format selected

3. The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are

In The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are, author Brene Brown outlines her “guideposts” for women who want to boost their self-esteem. As of this writing, this book is the best selling self-esteem title on Amazon. Packed with esteem-boosting activities and thoughtful quotes from other authors, this book is a great starting point for beginning a journey of feminine self-discovery. This is a stellar read for those seeking the best self motivation books.

Price: $7.99

4. The Life Organizer: A Woman’s Guide to a Mindful Year

The Life Organizer is the perfect self-help title for the woman who loves list-making, planning, and long-term goal-setting. This book will help you recognize and then realize your true life goals. If you feel like your energy is scattered, this book can help you regain both focus and balance.

Price: $0.01 and up, depending on format selected

5. Women Who Think Too Much: How to Break Free of Overthinking and Reclaim Your Life

There’s nothing wrong with being an intelligent women. However, some intelligent women have a tendency to overthink, and that can actually lead to anxiety or depression. For women who find themselves stuck in a mental rut, this book provides concrete strategies for stopping toxic trains of thought. Author Susan Nolen-Hoeksema is a University of Michigan psychology professor, and the author of five professional books. That pedigree means her advice is worth more than some of the other self help writers out there.

Price: $0.01 and up, depending on format selected

6. Ignore the Guy, Get the Guy

Leslie Braswell’s best selling book is a must-read for any woman who just went through a nasty breakup. This title helps women to re-frame their idea of what a single woman is. In the past, being single had negative connotations. Today, being single means that a woman is discerning, free, and intelligent. And if you secretly want to get your man back, this book offers tips and tricks that will make him regret ever breaking things off with you.

Price: $4.99

7. The Hungry Girl Diet: Big Portions. Big Results. Drop 10 Pounds in 4 Weeks

Learn more about this diet in the official video above.

The Hungry Girl Diet is one of the many books written by Hungry Girl, aka the blogger Lisa Lillien. The Hungry Girl philosophy is all about losing weight responsibly, but still eating balanced meals that satisfy your hunger. If you are trying to eat a more nutritious diet, lose weight, or just introduce some new recipes into your repertoire, this is a diet book you might actually enjoy. Other Hungry Girl books you might enjoy include Hungry Girl Happy Hour: 75 Recipes for Amazingly Fantastic Guilt-Free Cocktails and Party Foods, Hungry Girl 300 Under 300: 300 Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Dishes Under 300 Calories, and Hungry Girl Chew the Right Thing: Supreme Makeovers for 50 Foods You Crave.

Price: $12.99

8. 20-Something, 20-Everything: A Quarter-life Woman’s Guide to Balance and Direction

It can be hard to be a woman, no matter what age you are. For women who are entering their 20s, there are many unique issues, stresses, and problems that can overwhelm young women. Whether you are in college, starting a family, or pondering your future career, this book can help you find both balance and a meaningful direction for your life. If you feel like you are on the brink of a “quarter-life crisis,” read this book.

Price: $9.98

9. Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office: Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers

Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office has been a valuable resource for women in business for over a decade. The revised and updated edition, Nice Still Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office, contains changes that make the book more relevant for today’s readers. Executive coach Lois P. Frankel offers a guide for women who need to change their behavior in order to get ahead at work. Some of her tips include getting more involved in office politics, using social media cautiously, and always taking the opportunity to negotiate. If you think that your “niceness” is what is holding back your career, definitely give this book a read.

Price: $9.99

10. Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead

Part biography, part self-help guide, and part inspirational journey, Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead highlights anecdotes and lessons from noted exec Sheryl Sandberg. This female exec has held positions of power at Facebook, Google, and Disney. While it has certainly stirred up some controversy, this must-read book has inspired scores of women to take their careers to the next level. If your aim is to become a leader in the workplace, this is a book that should be on your nightstand.

Price: $4.99

