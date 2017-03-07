10 Best Canes 2018: Which Is Right for You?

By now, you all know that I often talk about my beautiful 87 year old mom in my posts, particularly as it relates to the health, well being and independence for seniors. In the past few years, she’s taken to using a cane, and occasionally even a walker, to assist with her mobility and stability. These mobility aids have provided her security and safety, and given her more confidence to continue her active and busy life, so her insight on this topic was particularly important.

As I began to research and write this post, I was honestly amazed by the myriad of options for canes and walking sticks. What once was a standard wooden, curved handle cane has morphed into lightweight, but incredibly sturdy aluminum tool. Many of today’s canes fold into a nifty small size for simple carrying in a purse or messenger bag.

Some have LEDs to light your way in the dark, and can make unlocking your car a lot simpler. They can even expand, with portable seats that allow users to take a brief rest in long lines or at outdoor events. These make dealing with the day’s activities simpler, and they’re simply a lifesaver when it comes to managing airports, with their often substantial lines and delays.

More surprisingly, you can get these canes and walking sticks at incredibly affordable prices. The best cane can be an indispensable ally for elderly men and older women, as well as post surgical patients of every age who need a stability boost during recovery.

If you’re looking for some added peace of mind, get one of these canes as a gift for your aging parents. If you’re shopping for yourself, it’s pretty easy select the best cane or walking stick that meets your specific needs. And because almost all of them are adjustable for both height and weight tolerances, you can be sure you’ll get a customized fit. Here are my selections for the 10 Best Canes 2018.

Best Quad Canes 1. Vive Adjustable Quad Cane

This adjustable quad cane provides great stability for anyone who needs a little support while getting around. The heavy gauge anodized body provides durability, but it’s also lightweight, while safely supporting up to 300 pounds. The cane’s four feet allow for greater weight-bearing, as well as increased stability while walking and standing.

This is especially important for older folks, when they’re walking on uneven surfaces. The adjustable grip handle reverses for either right or left handed use, and it features a handy wrist strap to avoid accidentally dropping or knocking the cane over.

This walking cane also offers great flexibility in terms of perfectly adjusting to one’s individual height. A premium brass pin locks in one inch increments, from 28-37 inches. Safe and sturdy, this cane comes with four slip-resistant, non-skid rubber tips, which ensure long tread life, and just the right amount of traction.

VIVE makes many medical devices to simplify everyday life.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by users

Adds steadiness while standing still

Offers more sure footing on uneven terrain

Extremely adjustable for custom fit

Cons:

Some issues reported with adjustment pin

Larger footprint of quad cane could be potential trip hazard

Takes some getting used to

Handle feels slippery to some

2. Hugo Mobility Quadpod Offset Cane

While quad canes are popular with good reason, especially when it comes to stability, the little differences between them can be a big deal for their users. This height adjustable, QuadPod cane can accommodate most people between five feet tall and six feet, five inches. It’s durable as well as versatile, and it comes in three color options: smoke, ebony and aquamarine.

The QuadPod features an ultra stable cane tip, which is 54 percent lighter and 80 percent more compact than many large-base quad canes. Its unique quad design actually re-centers itself for maximum stability, plus it allows your cane to stand independently, a big plus over canes that fall over and have to be retrieved.

Hugo QuadPod canes incorporate push buttons to provide 12 precision height settings, supporting up to 300 pounds. The ergonomic, shock absorbing, cushion-top cane handle is designed to fit more comfortably in your hand, and it has a reflective strap for added nighttime safety.

This mobility aid is manufactured of heavy-gauge anodized aluminum to provide durability, while being light weight at the same time.



Price: $26.95

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Makes it easy to walk on grass, gravel and snow

Feels secure to users

Stands nicely by itself

Cons:

Quad foot is loud on floors and hard surfaces

Not as stable as some quad canes

Handle grip not popular with everyone

Seems a bit heavy for smaller framed individuals

3. Top Rated Quad Cane: NOVA Medical Products Sugar Cane

If you’re going to sport a quad cane, you can do it in style with Nova’s Sugar Cane. This lightweight, small base quad cane provides both stability and balance, and it weighs just 1.15 pounds. It provides great traction and easy pivoting, on both flat or uneven and sloped terrain.

The soft foam offset handle is ideal for the wrist, and more comfortable on the hands. It’s easily adjustable for either right handed people or lefties. Because it comes in fun, and stylish colors and designs, it’s a step ahead in the smile category. The fun finishes are fade resistant too, so you’ll have long wear with this cane.

A locking knob provides additional safety and prevents cane rattle noise. This cane has a weight capacity of 300 pounds, and adjusts from 29 inches to 40 inches in height, easily making it one of the most adjustable quad canes on the market. The unique European streamlined design, offers a low center of gravity for greater stability and balance.

The Sugar Cane gets amazing reviews from users, and as the most highly rated, also gets our nod for best cane. If you feel more comfortable with a larger base quad cane, the Euroquad is another highly rated one.

Price: $36.95

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users

Light and sturdy

Awesome color and pattern choices

Stands well on its own

Cons:

Smaller quad base takes getting used to

Foam handle has a tendency to deteriorate faster

Less stable than some quad canes with larger footprints

Best Folding Canes 4. Top Rated Folding Cane: Switch Sticks Designer Folding Walking Cane

You want a convenient walking stick, but you also want to slip it inside your purse or messenger bag when you’re at a restaurant, the movie or anywhere else that you don’t want to mess with a larger cane. This super popular foldable cane from Switch Sticks can improve your mobility and comfort, while at the same time, being incredibly sassy, stylish and attractive.

This popular design is great for people who occasionally need a cane, but are still mobile and out running errands and shopping. It features a sleek and uniquely comfortable wooden handle. The compact cane design folds in four places, and is adjustable from 32-37 inches.

This cane has a slip resistant rubber tip, and a terrific wrist strap to prevent unintended drops. Perhaps what makes this cane so comfortable to use is that it weighs just 13.5 ounces, meaning less arm fatigue when your walking or carrying it. Yet even though it’s lightweight, it’s a heavyweight workhorse that supports up to 264 pounds.

This top rated tool is our pick for best collapsible cane.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users

Perfect for post-surgical needs

Folds into a compact size for easy stowing in a purse or messenger bag

Super fashionable designs

Cons:

Painted wood handle tends to chip and scratch easily

Unpadded handle could be more comfortable

Doesn’t collapse as easily as some

Needs a longer, stronger velcro strap to keep it folded well

5. Amazon’s Choice: Foldable Cane by Vive

This heavy duty folding cane by Vive is an incredibly versatile mobility aid. Its collapsible design lets you take it with you wherever you go, while a sturdy frame and ultra-grip rubber tip make it extremely safe and reliable. Made with premium grade anodized aluminum, it’s durable and yet lightweight.

The anti-marking rubber tip saves your floors and helps to prevent falls and keeps you safe. The sturdy folding cane supports up to 250 pounds, but it’s easily adjustable with brass pin locks in one-inch increments from 33-37 inches. The ergonomic cane grip is designed to contour to the shape of your hand, making it extra comfortable on long walks or if you’re standing for extended periods of time.

In addition to canes and walking sticks, VIVE also makes scooters and walkers.

Price: $16.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars

Tip offers good traction and doesn’t mark floors

Light weight but sturdy

Very reasonably priced

Cons:

Requires de-adjustment to fold compactly

May be more suited for small and medium builds

Handle grip not as cushy as some

Tip wears a bit rapidly

6. Ohuhu Folding Walking Stick With Adjustable LED Lights

The Ohuhu folding walking cane actually works like an extra human leg to keep you balanced and steady on your feet. With a 360 degree anti-slip pivoting base, it easily stands on its own, and provides easy walkability on all kinds of terrain. Super light weight and portable, it folds up in seconds and easily slips into the included handy carrying pack.

The anodized aluminum body provides maximum safety to handle up to 250 pounds. It’s also adjustable to five different height levels. With the simple push of a button on top of the cane, you can adjust the height in one inch increment from 32-37 inches.

The handle is ergonomically designed, so it’s contoured to fit the shape of your palm and relieve wrist pressure, and the rubber tip provides extra grip. But the thing I absolutely love about this cane, and the reason I got one for my mom, is the built in LED lights.

This is so cool because these adjustable lights on the handle are super bright and can be used to safely guide you in dark, light up your door knob, or the locks on your car doors. I love this innovation and think it’s a terrific option for you too. And, at just 13 ounces, you won’t get tired using it.

If you're a lover of the outdoors, a set of trekking poles might work better than a cane for daytime use.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Folds easily and comes with its own carrying bag

Adjustable LED lights in the handle light your way in the dark

Extremely well priced

Cons:

Small base does not feel secure enough to some

May not feel as sturdy as some

Some LED issues reported

7. Best Cane for Higher Weight Limits: Drive Medical Heavy Duty Folding Cane

This heavy duty folding walking cane from Drive Medical doesn’t skimp on style or strength. The bariatric T-handle grip is comfortable on the hand, with an easy grip. This cane is great for use on the go, and the sleek black finish is a look that works well for both men and women.

With a 500 pound weight capacity, this sturdy cane is one of the most robust on the market, and it will easily support you throughout your daily life. Unlike other heavy duty canes, this cane quickly and easily folds into four pieces to make transportation and storage a cinch.

It adjusts from 33-37 inches, and weighs in at 2.9 pounds. While it’s heavier than many, it’s also supports more weight than most. You can also convert this collapsible cane into a quad cane with a switch of the tip. Drive Medical’s quad cane tip adds stability and balance and is easily installed.

Price: $15.33

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Light weight but very sturdy

Supports up to 500 pounds

Resists scratching

Cons:

Heavier than many folding canes

Tip can be somewhat slippery on hardwood floors

May not be suitable for taller people

Some difficulties reported with cane joints once unfolded

Best Walking Canes with Seats 8. Switch Sticks Walking Cane with Seat

Finally, now you can rest when you need to with this two-in-one walking cane with a built in seat. This cane provides stability of a cane, with the convenience of a sturdy seat that easily unfolds to give you a break. It’s a great solution for outdoor events, waiting in lines, traveling and resting during walks or shopping.

This cane conveniently folds for easy storage on planes, in your car or around the house. It’s made with strong, but lightweight aluminum, and it supports up to 220 pounds. It is recommended for individuals from five feet tall to 5 foot 10 inches, and features a super soft handle that feels comfortable and easy to hold.

It has sturdy, slip-preventing tips so you or your loved one can avoid falls, and the comfy seat will have you sitting you at just 20 inches off the ground, which means it’s easy to stand back up without struggle.

Price: $37.81

Pros:

Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users

Light and easy to carry

Fun graphic design

Sturdy seat makes resting easy

Cons:

Not suitable for very heavy or taller people

Seat is somewhat small

May seem flimsy compared to some

9. Amazon’s Choice: Drive Medical Deluxe Folding Cane With Seat

This affordable cane seat provides a comfortable place to rest your weary self, when open, and a sturdy support cane when closed. It’s available in two easy to operate styles: adjustable height, and non-adjustable height. Either style will definitely make walking, or waiting, a much more enjoyable experience.

The adjustable version can be customized to meet your needs. The best walking cane with seat, it features strong aluminum construction and a tripod design, with vinyl contoured, tipped legs.

This cane weighs in at just 1.3 pounds, but can withstand a weight capacity of 250 pounds, making it suitable for most users. It’s a great way to accommodate your travel, rest in long lines, or just take a load off your feet on your afternoon walk.

For a wide range of life enhancing ideas, check out the mobility aids from Drive Medical here.

Price: $26.75

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Very light weight at 1.3 pounds

Amazon’s Choice

Feels stable when seated

Cons:

Can be difficult to open for elderly people

Leg screws have a tendency to loosen

Seat May sag with heavy use

Instructions for use not clear enough

10. Most Affordable Walking Cane with Seat: TotalWalk Two-in-One Walking Stick with Stool

When you can combine the ease of a cane with the convenience of a portable stool, your ability to get out and about more often is enhanced exponentially. The TotalWalk walking stick and stool is like having an extra leg, and chair, at the same time. Perfect for adults of any age, this walking stick can steady you, post surgery, or for the long term, if you need extra assistance.

It simplifies so many things, from your shopping trips to your wait in lines. The sturdy design incorporates very strong aluminum giving this cane durability and maximizing its shelf life. It can make getting in and out of the tub or shower much easier, and can even be used as a shower stool because of its non-slip rubber feet.

This clever cane supports people up to 250 pounds, and yet it folds up to conveniently stow in your closet, car trunk or under the bed. And it's definitely the most affordable in this category.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Rated 3.5 out of five stars by users

Easy to carry and walk with

Well designed and sturdy

Super affordable at the current discount

Cons:

Seat size is rather small

Seat seems slippery to some

Not intended for long periods of sitting

