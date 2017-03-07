10 Best Canes 2018: Which Is Right for You?

By now, you all know that I often talk about my beautiful 87 year old mom in my posts, particularly as it relates to the health, well being and independence for seniors. In the past few years, she’s taken to using a cane, and occasionally even a walker, to assist with her mobility and stability. These mobility aids have provided her security and safety, and given her more confidence to continue her active and busy life, so her insight on this topic was particularly important.
As I began to research and write this post, I was honestly amazed by the myriad of options for canes and walking sticks. What once was a standard wooden, curved handle cane has morphed into lightweight, but incredibly sturdy aluminum tool. Many of today’s canes fold into a nifty small size for simple carrying in a purse or messenger bag.
Some have LEDs to light your way in the dark, and can make unlocking your car a lot simpler. They can even expand, with portable seats that allow users to take a brief rest in long lines or at outdoor events. These make dealing with the day’s activities simpler, and they’re simply a lifesaver when it comes to managing airports, with their often substantial lines and delays.
More surprisingly, you can get these canes and walking sticks at incredibly affordable prices. The best cane can be an indispensable ally for elderly men and older women, as well as post surgical patients of every age who need a stability boost during recovery.
If you’re looking for some added peace of mind, get one of these canes as a gift for your aging parents. If you’re shopping for yourself, it’s pretty easy select the best cane or walking stick that meets your specific needs. And because almost all of them are adjustable for both height and weight tolerances, you can be sure you’ll get a customized fit. Here are my selections for the 10 Best Canes 2018.
Best Quad Canes
1. Vive Adjustable Quad Cane
1. Vive Adjustable Quad Cane
This adjustable quad cane provides great stability for anyone who needs a little support while getting around. The heavy gauge anodized body provides durability, but it’s also lightweight, while safely supporting up to 300 pounds. The cane’s four feet allow for greater weight-bearing, as well as increased stability while walking and standing.
This is especially important for older folks, when they’re walking on uneven surfaces. The adjustable grip handle reverses for either right or left handed use, and it features a handy wrist strap to avoid accidentally dropping or knocking the cane over.
This walking cane also offers great flexibility in terms of perfectly adjusting to one’s individual height. A premium brass pin locks in one inch increments, from 28-37 inches. Safe and sturdy, this cane comes with four slip-resistant, non-skid rubber tips, which ensure long tread life, and just the right amount of traction.
VIVE makes many medical devices to simplify everyday life. Their suction cup reacher-grabber tool is a must have for seniors, and a #1 Amazon Best Seller, too.
Price: $34.99
Buy the Vive Adjustable Quad Cane here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by users
- Adds steadiness while standing still
- Offers more sure footing on uneven terrain
- Extremely adjustable for custom fit
Cons:
- Some issues reported with adjustment pin
- Larger footprint of quad cane could be potential trip hazard
- Takes some getting used to
- Handle feels slippery to some
Find more Vive Adjustable Quad Cane information and reviews here.
2. Hugo Mobility Quadpod Offset Cane
While quad canes are popular with good reason, especially when it comes to stability, the little differences between them can be a big deal for their users. This height adjustable, QuadPod cane can accommodate most people between five feet tall and six feet, five inches. It’s durable as well as versatile, and it comes in three color options: smoke, ebony and aquamarine.
The QuadPod features an ultra stable cane tip, which is 54 percent lighter and 80 percent more compact than many large-base quad canes. Its unique quad design actually re-centers itself for maximum stability, plus it allows your cane to stand independently, a big plus over canes that fall over and have to be retrieved.
Hugo QuadPod canes incorporate push buttons to provide 12 precision height settings, supporting up to 300 pounds. The ergonomic, shock absorbing, cushion-top cane handle is designed to fit more comfortably in your hand, and it has a reflective strap for added nighttime safety.
This mobility aid is manufactured of heavy-gauge anodized aluminum to provide durability, while being light weight at the same time.
Look here for more quad canes, as well as standard canes and walking sticks from Hugo Mobility.
Price: $26.95
Buy the Hugo Mobility Quadpod Offset Cane here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users
- Makes it easy to walk on grass, gravel and snow
- Feels secure to users
- Stands nicely by itself
Cons:
- Quad foot is loud on floors and hard surfaces
- Not as stable as some quad canes
- Handle grip not popular with everyone
- Seems a bit heavy for smaller framed individuals
Find more Hugo Mobility Quadpod Offset Cane information and reviews here.
3. Top Rated Quad Cane: NOVA Medical Products Sugar Cane
If you’re going to sport a quad cane, you can do it in style with Nova’s Sugar Cane. This lightweight, small base quad cane provides both stability and balance, and it weighs just 1.15 pounds. It provides great traction and easy pivoting, on both flat or uneven and sloped terrain.
The soft foam offset handle is ideal for the wrist, and more comfortable on the hands. It’s easily adjustable for either right handed people or lefties. Because it comes in fun, and stylish colors and designs, it’s a step ahead in the smile category. The fun finishes are fade resistant too, so you’ll have long wear with this cane.
A locking knob provides additional safety and prevents cane rattle noise. This cane has a weight capacity of 300 pounds, and adjusts from 29 inches to 40 inches in height, easily making it one of the most adjustable quad canes on the market. The unique European streamlined design, offers a low center of gravity for greater stability and balance.
The Sugar Cane gets amazing reviews from users, and as the most highly rated, also gets our nod for best cane. If you feel more comfortable with a larger base quad cane, the Euroquad is another highly rated one.
Price: $36.95
Buy the NOVA Medical Products Sugar Cane here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users
- Light and sturdy
- Awesome color and pattern choices
- Stands well on its own
Cons:
- Smaller quad base takes getting used to
- Foam handle has a tendency to deteriorate faster
- Less stable than some quad canes with larger footprints
Find more NOVA Medical Products Sugar Cane information and reviews here.
Best Folding Canes
4. Top Rated Folding Cane: Switch Sticks Designer Folding Walking Cane
4. Top Rated Folding Cane: Switch Sticks Designer Folding Walking Cane
You want a convenient walking stick, but you also want to slip it inside your purse or messenger bag when you’re at a restaurant, the movie or anywhere else that you don’t want to mess with a larger cane. This super popular foldable cane from Switch Sticks can improve your mobility and comfort, while at the same time, being incredibly sassy, stylish and attractive.
This popular design is great for people who occasionally need a cane, but are still mobile and out running errands and shopping. It features a sleek and uniquely comfortable wooden handle. The compact cane design folds in four places, and is adjustable from 32-37 inches.
This cane has a slip resistant rubber tip, and a terrific wrist strap to prevent unintended drops. Perhaps what makes this cane so comfortable to use is that it weighs just 13.5 ounces, meaning less arm fatigue when your walking or carrying it. Yet even though it’s lightweight, it’s a heavyweight workhorse that supports up to 264 pounds.
This top rated tool is our pick for best collapsible cane. You can find more of Switch Sticks incredibly fun designer canes right here.
Price: $23.99
Buy the Switch Sticks Designer Folding Walking Cane here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users
- Perfect for post-surgical needs
- Folds into a compact size for easy stowing in a purse or messenger bag
- Super fashionable designs
Cons:
- Painted wood handle tends to chip and scratch easily
- Unpadded handle could be more comfortable
- Doesn’t collapse as easily as some
- Needs a longer, stronger velcro strap to keep it folded well
Find more Switch Sticks Designer Folding Walking Cane information and reviews here.
5. Amazon’s Choice: Foldable Cane by Vive
This heavy duty folding cane by Vive is an incredibly versatile mobility aid. Its collapsible design lets you take it with you wherever you go, while a sturdy frame and ultra-grip rubber tip make it extremely safe and reliable. Made with premium grade anodized aluminum, it’s durable and yet lightweight.
The anti-marking rubber tip saves your floors and helps to prevent falls and keeps you safe. The sturdy folding cane supports up to 250 pounds, but it’s easily adjustable with brass pin locks in one-inch increments from 33-37 inches. The ergonomic cane grip is designed to contour to the shape of your hand, making it extra comfortable on long walks or if you’re standing for extended periods of time.
In addition to canes and walking sticks, VIVE also makes scooters and walkers. Browse for them here.
Price: $16.99 (51 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Foldable Cane by Vive here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.6 out of five stars
- Tip offers good traction and doesn’t mark floors
- Light weight but sturdy
- Very reasonably priced
Cons:
- Requires de-adjustment to fold compactly
- May be more suited for small and medium builds
- Handle grip not as cushy as some
- Tip wears a bit rapidly
Find more Foldable Cane by Vive information and reviews here.
6. Ohuhu Folding Walking Stick With Adjustable LED Lights
The Ohuhu folding walking cane actually works like an extra human leg to keep you balanced and steady on your feet. With a 360 degree anti-slip pivoting base, it easily stands on its own, and provides easy walkability on all kinds of terrain. Super light weight and portable, it folds up in seconds and easily slips into the included handy carrying pack.
The anodized aluminum body provides maximum safety to handle up to 250 pounds. It’s also adjustable to five different height levels. With the simple push of a button on top of the cane, you can adjust the height in one inch increment from 32-37 inches.
The handle is ergonomically designed, so it’s contoured to fit the shape of your palm and relieve wrist pressure, and the rubber tip provides extra grip. But the thing I absolutely love about this cane, and the reason I got one for my mom, is the built in LED lights.
This is so cool because these adjustable lights on the handle are super bright and can be used to safely guide you in dark, light up your door knob, or the locks on your car doors. I love this innovation and think it’s a terrific option for you too. And, at just 13 ounces, you won’t get tired using it.
If you’re a lover of the outdoors, a set of trekking poles might work better than a cane for daytime use. Click here for Ohuhu’s selection of trekking poles.
Price: $19.99
Buy the Ohuhu Folding Walking Stick With Adjustable LED Lights here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users
- Folds easily and comes with its own carrying bag
- Adjustable LED lights in the handle light your way in the dark
- Extremely well priced
Cons:
- Small base does not feel secure enough to some
- May not feel as sturdy as some
- Some LED issues reported
Find more Ohuhu Folding Walking Stick With Adjustable LED Lights information and reviews here.
7. Best Cane for Higher Weight Limits: Drive Medical Heavy Duty Folding Cane
This heavy duty folding walking cane from Drive Medical doesn’t skimp on style or strength. The bariatric T-handle grip is comfortable on the hand, with an easy grip. This cane is great for use on the go, and the sleek black finish is a look that works well for both men and women.
With a 500 pound weight capacity, this sturdy cane is one of the most robust on the market, and it will easily support you throughout your daily life. Unlike other heavy duty canes, this cane quickly and easily folds into four pieces to make transportation and storage a cinch.
It adjusts from 33-37 inches, and weighs in at 2.9 pounds. While it’s heavier than many, it’s also supports more weight than most. You can also convert this collapsible cane into a quad cane with a switch of the tip. Drive Medical’s quad cane tip adds stability and balance and is easily installed.
Price: $15.33
Buy the Drive Medical Heavy Duty Folding Cane here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users
- Light weight but very sturdy
- Supports up to 500 pounds
- Resists scratching
Cons:
- Heavier than many folding canes
- Tip can be somewhat slippery on hardwood floors
- May not be suitable for taller people
- Some difficulties reported with cane joints once unfolded
Find more Drive Medical Heavy Duty Folding Cane information and reviews here.
Best Walking Canes with Seats
8. Switch Sticks Walking Cane with Seat
8. Switch Sticks Walking Cane with Seat
Finally, now you can rest when you need to with this two-in-one walking cane with a built in seat. This cane provides stability of a cane, with the convenience of a sturdy seat that easily unfolds to give you a break. It’s a great solution for outdoor events, waiting in lines, traveling and resting during walks or shopping.
This cane conveniently folds for easy storage on planes, in your car or around the house. It’s made with strong, but lightweight aluminum, and it supports up to 220 pounds. It is recommended for individuals from five feet tall to 5 foot 10 inches, and features a super soft handle that feels comfortable and easy to hold.
It has sturdy, slip-preventing tips so you or your loved one can avoid falls, and the comfy seat will have you sitting you at just 20 inches off the ground, which means it’s easy to stand back up without struggle.
Price: $37.81
Buy the Switch Sticks Walking Cane with Seat here.
Pros:
- Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users
- Light and easy to carry
- Fun graphic design
- Sturdy seat makes resting easy
Cons:
- Not suitable for very heavy or taller people
- Seat is somewhat small
- May seem flimsy compared to some
Find more Switch Sticks Walking Cane with Seat information and reviews here.
9. Amazon’s Choice: Drive Medical Deluxe Folding Cane With Seat
This affordable cane seat provides a comfortable place to rest your weary self, when open, and a sturdy support cane when closed. It’s available in two easy to operate styles: adjustable height, and non-adjustable height. Either style will definitely make walking, or waiting, a much more enjoyable experience.
The adjustable version can be customized to meet your needs. The best walking cane with seat, it features strong aluminum construction and a tripod design, with vinyl contoured, tipped legs.
This cane weighs in at just 1.3 pounds, but can withstand a weight capacity of 250 pounds, making it suitable for most users. It’s a great way to accommodate your travel, rest in long lines, or just take a load off your feet on your afternoon walk.
For a wide range of life enhancing ideas, check out the mobility aids from Drive Medical here.
Price: $26.75
Buy the Drive Medical Deluxe Folding Cane Seat here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users
- Very light weight at 1.3 pounds
- Amazon’s Choice
- Feels stable when seated
Cons:
- Can be difficult to open for elderly people
- Leg screws have a tendency to loosen
- Seat May sag with heavy use
- Instructions for use not clear enough
Find more Drive Medical Deluxe Folding Cane Seat information and reviews here.
10. Most Affordable Walking Cane with Seat: TotalWalk Two-in-One Walking Stick with Stool
When you can combine the ease of a cane with the convenience of a portable stool, your ability to get out and about more often is enhanced exponentially. The TotalWalk walking stick and stool is like having an extra leg, and chair, at the same time. Perfect for adults of any age, this walking stick can steady you, post surgery, or for the long term, if you need extra assistance.
It simplifies so many things, from your shopping trips to your wait in lines. The sturdy design incorporates very strong aluminum giving this cane durability and maximizing its shelf life. It can make getting in and out of the tub or shower much easier, and can even be used as a shower stool because of its non-slip rubber feet.
This clever cane supports people up to 250 pounds, and yet it folds up to conveniently stow in your closet, car trunk or under the bed. And it’s definitely the most affordable in this category. Another unique option to consider is a cane that converts into a sling seat.
Price: $18.99
Buy the TotalWalk Two-in-One Walking Stick with Stool here.
Pros:
- Rated 3.5 out of five stars by users
- Easy to carry and walk with
- Well designed and sturdy
- Super affordable at the current discount
Cons:
- Seat size is rather small
- Seat seems slippery to some
- Not intended for long periods of sitting
Find more TotalWalk Two-in-One Walking Stick with Stool information and reviews here.
See Also:
• Best Gifts for Seniors
• Best Gifts for Parents