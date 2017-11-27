Top 10 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Yoga Accessories

Cyber Monday deals are aplenty when it comes to sports. More specifically, though, Cyber Monday deals are aplenty for yoga. It’s become such a popular way to stay healthy because it caters to so many different demographics. People come from all different backgrounds, from the super athletic, to the hardly-mobile.

These yoga deals range from clothing to gear, like mats and stretching straps. So, if you’re in the market for any type of yoga accessories or apparel, then now’s your chance. Cyber Monday deals on yoga will be gone tomorrow…or even sooner.

Peep the best Cyber Monday yoga deals below to round out your yoga needs.

1. 21% Off Prolific Health Fitness Power Flex Yoga Pants Leggings

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals on yoga gear, the first thing that pops to mind is probably yoga pants. They’re the epitome of comfortable apparel, providing loads of stretch, and ease of movement. The Prolific Health Fitness Power Flex Yoga Pants Leggings come in more-than-20 colors–snag a pair for every day of the week. As a compression legging, they’re designed to help your muscles with recovery time.

Price: $17.31 (21 percent off MSRP)

2. 62% Off Reehut 1/2″ Extra Thick High Density NBR Exercise Yoga Mat

Yoga mats are available in just about every color and thickness imaginable. If you’re after a super-thick yoga mat, then you need to consider the Reehut 1/2″ Extra Thick High Density NBR Exercise Yoga Mat. In terms of Cyber Monday deals on yoga gear, this is an unbeatable price. Practice your yoga in total comfort with an extra thick mat. Choose from seven colors.

Price: $15.39 (62 percent off MSRP)

3. 58% Off Yoga EVO Elastic Stretching Strap With Loops

An important part of any yogi’s set-up is an elastic stretching strap. This assists you with going deeper into a stretch, or stretching further than your arms can reach. The Yoga EVO Elastic Stretching Strap with Loops come highly-recommended. In addition to the strap, though, you’ll also receive an eBook, video with exercises, and a carrying case. Grab this amazing Cyber Monday yoga deal before it’s gone.

Price: $13.95 (58 percent off MSRP)

4. 28% Off LuxFit Premium EXTRA THICK Yoga Ball

You might not have immediately considered an exercise ball for Cyber Monday deals. But, I’ve got quite the bargain on a yoga ball. For 28% off MSRP, you can use this awesome yoga accessory, to amp up your workout. The LuxFit Premium EXTRA THICK Yoga Ball includes a foot pump, and is super easy to clean after a sweaty yoga session. Get this yoga Cyber Monday deal before it’s gone.

Price: $13.56 (28 percent off MSRP)

5. 59% Off Youphoria Sport Microfiber Multi-Purpose Travel Towel

Cyber Monday deals on yoga gear is the perfect time to grab a yoga towel. You never want to spend money on them, when you could spend your dollars on something cooler, like a new mat. But if you save some cash here, you can get something awesome down the road. In terms of yoga towels, though, the Youphoria Sport Microfiber Multi-purpose Travel Towel is pretty awesome. It comes in a slew of colors and sizes, and it’s soft, yet fluff-free. Grab this yoga deal before it ends.

Price: $10.37 (59 percent off MSRP)

6. $70 Off Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband

Sometimes your brain runs a million-miles-a-second, and you just can’t turn it off. Even an intense vinyasa flow won’t do it. Allow the Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband to assist you in meditation. It transforms your chaotic mind, into a place of serenity, by immersing you in calming sounds. When your mind begins to wander, it intensifies the immersion. Moreover, it records each meditation session, allowing you to reflect and set goals. This is a Cyber Monday yoga deal you really don’t want to miss.

Price: $179.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

7. 30% Essential Oil Diffuser Riverock

If essential oils are a part of your practice, you may want to think about this Cyber Monday yoga deal: 30% off an Essential Oil Diffuser Riverock. Or, if you’ve considered adding EOs to your flow, now is the time to do so. It covers about 250 square feet, and houses a 100ml reservoir. Auto Shut-Off enacts after 4-5 hours of run-time at full-water capacity.

Price: $17.46 (30 percent off MSRP)

8. 40% Off Core 10 Women’s Icon Series

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to snag some yoga bras. Throughout the year, you end up wearing them out, and have to purchase them anyway. Save some cash on a Cyber Monday yoga deal, with the Core 10 Women’s Icon Series. It’s a mix of matte and shine, machine-washable, and it’s made of 79% Nylon, 21% Spandex. Perfect stretch, easy-to-wash, and looks super cute. What more could you want in a yoga bra?

Price: $23.40 (40 percent off MSRP)

9. $15 Off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

If you’re more of a stay-at-home-and-do-yoga type of person, rather than going to a class, then I’ve got the answer. As far as Cyber Monday yoga deals go, you don’t want to miss out on this one. The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $15 off, saving you 38% overall. With a Fire Stick, you can access YouTube and other programs for at-home yoga classes. Whether you dislike the environment of a class, or don’t have time for a studio, this baby is the perfect solution.

Price: $24.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

10. $25 Off Gaiam Evolve Balance Board for Standing Desk

If you’re sick and tired of sitting at your desk (or even standing), then here’s an amazing solution: Gaiam Evolve Balance Board for Standing Desk. This yoga accessory allows for constant movement, by requiring you to balance at all times. Both your mind and body stay engaged, which ultimately improves productivity. Don’t stop your practice at the mat–bring it with you to work. And, snag an incredible Cyber Monday yoga deal in the process.

Price: $53.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

