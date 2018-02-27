10 Best Gym Bags for Men 2018

The hardest part of working out…is getting to the gym. Sure, you might be a cross-fit guy who gets the heart rate going in high gear. You might be sweating through the beginning stages on your road to health and fitness. But we think it’s actually just showing up that is often the biggest hurdle. One great way to get ahead of the game is to prepare properly. To be organized. And the foundational way to getting your bad self good-to-go for gym work is having the best gym bag you can get. You want the right bag for the gear that you’re gonna need. Once you’ve got all that, it makes the workout better.

Men’s Best Gym Bags: Two Basic Styles

We’re breaking our list down into two basic styles of men’s gym bags:

Duffel Bag Style Gym Bag

Backpack Style Gym Bag

There are other types of gym bags, like the gym sack, or the briefcase style or a tote style. They all have their place and might work out just great for specific situations, but we’re going for more versatility. Something like the Grip Power Pads bag doubles as either a duffel or a backpack, but we’re getting a bit more specific in our suggestions.

Duffel Style Gym Bag – A classic duffel bag is oblong with one or two straps. That’s it. A men’s gym bag in the duffel style is, usually, a bag with compartments. Zippered pockets. Places for workout gear and electronic devices. A big bonus to the duffel style gym bag is that it can usually be used for travel, too. It makes a great weekend bag and has that additional room that you might need if you’re packing an extra change of clothes for heading back to the office.

Backpack Style Gym Bag – A backpack, traditionally, is a little more accommodating to just throwing in the workout gear, but with the backpack style gym bag, you’re going to get more versatility and, just like with the duffel style, more practicality out of the compartments, etc. A backpack style gym bag is great for simplicity: basically, all you’re gonna need is the workout gear when you’re just going to the gym and back. You don’t need extra room for another change of clothes or toiletries (although many backpack style gym bags can certainly accommodate these things).

Easy Three Minute Workout: The Video

Before you exercise your mind on which bag to cop, how about a quick reminder about what it’s all about? You’re a gym guy and you’re getting in shape! Whether you’re just starting out with the workouts or you’re a veteran, this three minute workout from Bowflex is super easy and gets the blood pumping. Even though it’s from Bowflex, it doesn’t require any workout machines. A good mat is recommended.

As you set out to pick the right gym bag, make sure you have a good idea of how much you’ll be storing in the bag on a regular basis. If you’re always, or occasionally, going to be including a change of clothes, an extra pair of shoes and a full complement of toiletries, make sure the bag you’re getting will work for that.

If you know you’re just going to be throwing in a towel, some workout gloves, and a notebook to keep track of your machines/reps/bicep size (you animal), get a bag that works accordingly.

We’ve included the dimensions of each bag, sometimes with the total cubic inches of interior volume. We’re sure you’re gonna love your new bag, no matter which one you choose from our list of the 10 Best Gym Bags for Men.

Men’s Gym Bags: Duffel Style

1. Adidas Defender II Duffel Bag

A classic look from Adidas and a men’s gym bag that pretty much has it all. The bag is 100 percent polyester 3D “Ripstop.” Features two zippered end pockets, one of which is a “shoe tunnel” that will accommodate shoes. The inside of the bag features one zippered pocket. Features a padded bottom panel. It comes in three sizes:

Small – 20.5″L x 11.75″W x 11″H (2,600 cubic inches interior volume)

Medium – 24″L x 13″W x 12″H (3,800 cubic inches interior volume)

Large – 29″L x 15″W x 12″H (6,000 cubic inches interior volume)

The Defender II comes in 25 different colors/designs and it gets really strong reviews. More than 1,700 reviews with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. If you’re more inclined to rep Nike, the Nike Brasilia 6 Duffel Bag is a great option and it has the same basic construction as the Adidas Defender. If you’re a Puma guy, the Puma Men’s Transformation Duffel would work well.

Price: $24.40 and up (depending on size/style selected)

Pros:

Very roomy

Hexagon Ripstop material

Shoe tunnel

Cons:

No “valuables” or device exterior zipper

Small size doesn’t include padded shoulder strap

2. NPUSA Military Molle Duffel Bag

This bag from NPUSA will work very well as a gym bag, and it certainly will double as a travel bag. It’s got the widest variety of pockets and enclosures of any other bag in the list. “Molle” refers to the variety of pockets and their straps, which are traditionally a military style usage. This men’s duffel bag features two front buckle strap pockets, two zippered front pockets, two medium zippered side pockets, two large zippered side pockets. Additionally, there are two front D-rings so you can adjust where and how you deploy the included padded shoulder strap. The main handle features a Velcro strap for better gripping. Material is 600D high density polyester. Comes in twelve different colors, shown in tan. Great reviews, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

Dimensions – 22″L x 12″W x 10″H

Price: $35

Pros:

Tons of storage pockets

Handles and shoulder strap

Interior waterproof PVC lining

Cons:

May have more storage pockets than simple gym use requires

3. Everest Gym Duffel Bag

This men’s gym bag features a “wet pocket” on the side of the duffel bag so you can store wet towels or shoes. Each of the two front zippered pockets also feature a mesh pocket on the outside of the zippered pockets. In between, there’s a padded water bottle holder. Additionally, there’s a large mesh pocket on the side. The main compartment’s zippered top features an additional clam shell zippered compartment built into the top.

Dimensions – 18″L x 11.5″W x 10.5″H (1,950 cubic inches interior volume)

Price: $28.95

Pros:

Wet storage compartment

Clam shell opening in top

Dedicated water bottle holder

Cons:

On the small side

No interior zippered pockets (other than large clam shell)

4. Under Armour Undeniable 3.0 Duffel

This one is an Amazon’s Choice product. As far as being a versatile men’s gym bag, the Undeniable 3.0 medium duffel is undeniably spot on, with one exception (no interior pockets). The 100 percent polyester material features an “element battling, highly water resistant finish,” according to UA. It features three zippered exterior pockets, including a large vented pocket for laundry or shoes. Also features a mesh pocket on one end. Has Velcro wrapped handle and padded shoulder strap, which can be attached a couple of different ways. The shoulder strap features UA’s “HeatGear” technology, which wicks moisture away. Also comes in small and large sizes. The large, which does feature a zippered interior pocket, is also an Amazon’s Choice product.

Dimensions – 24.8″L x 11.8″W x 12.9″H (3,417 cubic inches interior volume)

Price: $29 and up (depending on selection)

Pros:

Shoe pocket

Abrasion resistant bottom and sides

Roomy

Cons:

No interior pockets

5. Weweon Waterproof Duffel Gym Bag

The Weweon Duffel is a classic tube-shaped duffel. It features both a Velcro padded wrapped dual handle and a removable padded air-mesh shoulder strap. The material is waterproof nylon and the lining is also nylon. It’s got an end pocket that allows separate storage of shoes or wet items. (The shoe compartment is water and odor resistant.) The other end features a zippered storage compartment and there’s a mesh storage pocket on the inside of the bag. Additionally, there’s an exterior zippered pocket on the side. Comes in four different colors, shown in black. Gets very positive reviews with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average.

Dimensions – 23″L x 12″W x 12″H

Price: $26.99

Pros:

Separate shoe compartment

Stores very small when empty

Waterproof

Cons:

Unstructured construction

Men’s Gym Bags: Backpack Style

6. Adidas Alliance II Sackpack

The Alliance II Sackpack is a backpack style men’s gym bag made of 100 percent 600D polyester. It’s a single-compartment bag that features a drawstring closure and a large exterior zippered pocket that’s lined with soft tricot fabric. It has air mesh ventilation and two side mesh pockets that can be used for additional clothing/storage, or water bottles. It comes in 25 different colors/designs, shown in black.

Dimensions – 18″L x 13.8″W

Price: $15.28 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Drawstring closure/backpack straps

Air mesh ventilated interior

Cons:

No interior pockets

Smallish exterior zippered front pocket

7. Puma Men’s Epoch Backpack

The Puma Men’s Epoch is more of a traditional backpack and it has a great look, featuring the Puma cat logo on the front. It’s 100 polyester and is machine washable. This is an extra large capacity pack, in comparison with some of the other Puma backpacks. It does feature several internal and external pockets, as well as a backpack sleeve inside. It gets great reviews, with a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average. Shown in navy, the pack is available in four different colors.

Dimensions – 20″L x 14″W

Price: $48.99

Pros:

Laptop pocket

Plenty of zippered and slip pockets & water bottle pocket

Padded shoulder straps

Cons:

Not specifically water resistant

8. Weweon Gym Backpack

This is an Amazon’s Choice product. Weweon’s backpack features a drawstring closure and separate breathable, padded shoulder straps. The back panel is foam lined for comfort while wearing. Has a front zip pocket, two size mesh pockets and an internal zippered pocket. The material is tear-resistant nylon and it is waterproof. Also features an exterior strap for an additional attachment point, as well as a reinforced top grab handle. This is the largest backpack style gym back on the list.

Dimensions – 22.5″L x 16″W

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Ample pockets

Drawstring closure and separate padded shoulder straps

Cons:

Limited color selection

9. Soccerware Legendary Drawstring Sackpack Backpack Gym Bag

While we, personally, prefer a backpack with padded shoulder straps, many of the gym bags in the backpack style come with a drawstring closure where the drawstrings double as the straps. That’s the case with the Soccerware Legendary, too. However, it is definitely simple and quick on the draw for get-up-and-go-ness. These drawstrings, according to Soccerware, are ultra-thick padded cotton that is twice as thick as those used by some competitors. The Legendary is roomy enough to carry a basketball, if that’s your game. Features waterproof and rip-proof material and is designed to keep contents deodorized and bacteria free. Has a zippered exterior pocket that fits most smart phones, as well as two side mesh pockets for water bottles or gear. Also has two internal slide pockets. Comes in four colors, shown in black.

Dimensions – 19″L x 16″W

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Two exterior large mesh pockets

Interior slide pockets

Ventilated compartments

Cons:

Some may prefer traditional padded shoulder straps

On the small side

10. Starter BackPack with Laptop Sleeve & Shoe Pocket

If you’re looking for a backpack style men’s gym bag that has some of the features of the duffel style, this might be the gym bag for you. The Starter features a separate shoe pocket at the bottom of the pack, so you can store those stinkies — or anything else you want to keep separate from the main compartment. Features a zippered opening to the main compartment and separate adjustable, padded shoulder straps. It’s got two mesh water bottle pockets on the outside and several pockets, both zippered and slide-style, on the inside.

Dimensions – 20.4″L x 14.3″W

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Separate shoe compartment

Ample storage pockets

Zippered main closure

Cons:

Limited color availability

