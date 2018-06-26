10 Best Mobility Scooters 2018: Which Is Right for You?

An electric mobility scooter can transform daily life for those who struggle with ambulatory issues. If you’re aging, and simply need to cover ground more quickly, a scooter can assist you in getting around the house, grocery store or mall.

If you’re a younger person with a disability, you might be looking for something that’s faster and more powerful, but still offers the amenities of those large, stable scooters. You might also care a whole lot more about style, than how many groceries you can carry.

Today’s mobility scooters offer lots of options for everyone who needs assistance, but before choosing the model that’s right for you, be sure to check out these key features, to make sure your choice best fits your individual needs.

Maximum Speed – Determine how much power you’ll need. Mobility scooters have a wide range of speeds, from 3MPH to 18MPH. Obviously, terrain, road surface, and weight of the rider all play a role in how fast you’ll go. Big hills mean you’ll top out at a slower speed.

Range – You need to know how far your scooter will go on a single charge. We’ve selected models that vary from 7.2 miles to more than 45 miles.

Stability – It’s no surprise that four-wheel models are the most stable, however three wheel scooters are often more maneuverable, and have a shorter turning radius. Consider your desired use first, and don’t forget to pay attention to wheel size, and wheel makeup, which can add to the equation.

Comfort – Look for the model than can carry your weight capacity, features an adjustable steering column and seat, provides ample leg room, and has the kind of arm rests features you’ll want. You’ll find mobility scooters on our list that range all the way up to 500 pound capacity.

Assembly/Disassembly – The bottom line here is that you want something convenient to stow and go. Because some models are quite heavy, they may not be suitable for people with lift limitations, or those who travel frequently. We’ve included those specs whenever available.

Ground Clearance – This is the biggest issue for folks who want to ride on more than sidewalks and indoor floors. Higher ground clearance allows more flexibility when it comes to exploring the great outdoors on your scooter.

Looks – Sounds shallow, perhaps. But if you’re a disabled Vet in your 30s, your mobility scooter choice is likely to be far different than someone in their 70s. We’ve found a few boundary breakers just for you.

So let’s breakdown our picks for the Best Mobility Scooters, to give you some great choices that will enrich your days, ease your pain, and give you a newfound sense of freedom.

Best 4-Wheel Mobility Scooters 1. Amazon’s Choice: Drive Medical Scout Compact Travel Power Scooter

Power, stability and solid footing even in the outdoors mark the performance highlights of the Drive Medical Scout mobility scooter. With a padded swivel seat, and comfy armrests, anyone can easily operate this power scooter. The adjustable seat raises or lowers between 17-19 inches, for a custom fit.

The delta shaped steering handle makes maneuverability a snap, even for those with limited dexterity. Beefy front and rear eight-inch, non-marking, anti-tip, flat free wheels make for a smooth ride, up to 4.25mph. Because it’s easy to assemble and disassemble, this scooter is great for everyday use, but also breaks down fast, making it easy to pack for travel as well.

With interchangeable color panels, this scooter can be customized with either red or blue trim. The trim package also helps protect it from dings and scrapes. It operates on a rechargeable 24 volt quick-connect battery pack, so plug in charging is simple and fast.

Price: $699

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

The most affordable of those reviewed

Stable and solid on rough terrain

Easy to operate, even for those with limited dexterity

Cons:

Low ground clearance

Not as much leg room as some

Plastic wheels ride rougher than rubber

Best for smoother surfaces, versus outdoors

2. Top Rated: BUZZAROUND EX Extreme 4-Wheel Heavy Duty Long Range Mobility Scooter

Beefy suspension, a long battery life and an impressive range of 18 miles meant the BUZZAROUND EX was definitely on our list as a best mobility scooter. With a top speed of 5mph, it’s faster than many, but the large nine inch tires, provide a smooth ride, even on bumpy surfaces, and the four inch ground clearance is one of the highest available. A tighter turning radius makes for good maneuverability in cramped spaces.

This scooter comes equipped with two U1 batteries, meaning more riding with less charging. The 330 pound weight capacity makes it suitable for those with larger frames, and while this unit has an 18 inch seat, you can also order it with a 20 inch seat, which is recommended for larger folks. It also features more ample leg room and foot room for added comfort.

Easy to assemble and disassemble for home and travel use, this scooter comes with an accessory bundle included. Ultra-bright LED headlights and tail light make for safer travel if you’re caught out after dark. The comfy seat features padded arm rests, and this scooter also includes a handy front basket to make carrying all your necessaries simple and convenient.

Price: $1,575

Pros:

Beefy tires and suspension

High four inch ground clearance

Tight turning radius increases maneuverability

18 mile range on a single charge

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Assembly is a bit more complicated than stated

Heavier than some

No warranty information provided

3. Pride Mobility SC74 GoGo Sport 4 Mobility Scooter

The Go-Go Sport 4 is a heavy duty mobility scooter that delivers high-performance operation and easy disassembly for convenience on-the-go. This model is suitable for larger folks weighing up to 325 pounds, an adjustable seat to ground height of 20.5 to 22 inches. That adjustability makes for easier getting on and off.

With a speed maximum of 4.7mph, it’s definitely one of the faster scooters on the market, and the three inch ground clearance puts it in the center of the pack, for easy operation on smooth and rough surfaces. The 3″ x 9″ non-scuffing tires also deliver more comfort than hard plastic.

This scooter comes with interchangeable color panels in either red or blue. The frame mounted, padded seat is super stable for a secure feeling. It comes with many deluxe features, from a microprocessor based controller to LED lights and a convenient front basket, plus one of the best warranties we’ve found.

With just five parts, it’s easy to disassemble for travel, although some are slightly weighty, so help may be required. Dual voltage charging means keeping your scooter ready to go is simple from anywhere, and this scooter gives you up to 12 miles of operation per charge.

Price: $1,449

Pros:

12 miles per charge

Very easy assembly and disassembly

Larger tires make for a smoother ride

Great warranty compared to many

Cons:

Pretty darned spendy

Suspension is lacking compared to some

Some customer service complaints reported

4. Victory Sport 4-Wheel SC710 DXW Mobility Scooter

Faster, bigger and beefier. That’s what this Victory Sport mobility scooter delivers in spades. This scooter is serous about being heavy duty, with a 350 pound weight capacity – making it one of the largest. While this sassy electric blue color is awesome, you can also get this scooter in red as well.

Topping out at 8MPH, this is definitely the fastest scooter on our list, and the front double shock and rear single shock suspension will deliver a smooth ride on indoor and outdoor terrain. The 10 inch solid tires can taking a beating, without worry of flats.

The high back, lightweight seat features viscoelastic foam inserts for increased comfort on the ride. The Pride Mobility one hand feather touch disassembly makes it simple to stow and go. With a full list of standard features, including LED lights and a wraparound delta tiller, it also comes with an additional accessory of your choice – either a bag, bottle holder or basket.

Keep in mind, at 205.5 pounds, this is a heavier weight model, so if you’re not a speedster and you’re looking for a more lightweight mobility scooter, the GoGo Sport might be more to your liking.

Price: $2,199

Pros:

The fastest on our list, with 8MPH top speed

Beefy 10 inch tires

Front and rear suspension make for a smoother ride

High weight capacity up to 350 pounds

Cons:

Quite expensive

Heavier than many, meaning disassembled parts weigh more

May be more than the average user needs

Not suitable for wet weather use

5. Best Off-Road Mobility Scooter: Golden Technologies Patriot Heavy Duty Mobility Scooter

Let’s just say you want to take your scooter adventures off-road. The Golden Technologies Patriot is your bad to the bone solution. If at first you want to balk at the price tag, consider the features our other scooters simply can’t tout.

First, this scooter has a 400 pound weight capacity, the highest of any reviewed. Add to that the 8MPH top speed, and an 18 mile range on a single charge, and you can picture a new way to experience the scooter life. The four wheel, independent suspension is a bonus, but it’s the 6.75 inch ground clearance we’re most impressed with. That means you can tackle tough terrain on this mobility scooter.

It comes standard with an off road package that includes big 13 inch wheels, two bottle holders, a built in rearview mirror, and an adjustable tiller for a customized fit. Big LED lights mean extra visibility, and the 29 inch seat to ground clearance is impressive.

The scooter comes with a 20 inch seat, to accommodate most folks in complete comfort. If you’re looking for power, speed and complete flexibility to handle nearly any environment, those are all reasons to pick the Patriot as the best mobility scooter.

Price: $3,499

Pros:

Impressive 8MPH top speed with an 18 mile range

High weight capacity up to 400 pounds

Off-road ground clearance of 6.75 inches

Beefy tires and four wheel independent suspension

Cons:

Seriously spendy

Very heavy, making disassembly more of a challenge

Beefier than most users might need

Best 3-Wheel Mobility Scooters 6. E-Wheels EW-36 3-Wheel Electric Mobility Scooter

If form, function and fun are priorities, but speed and distance also play a role, this e-Wheels electric mobility scooter might just be the right choice for you. This sassy scooter can shoot up to 18MPH, thanks to an efficient transaxle brushless electric motor, making it perfect for a jaunt to the store or nearby coffee shop.

With a single charge, this cutie can take you up to 45 miles – far longer than any 4-wheel scooter can. It features a super comfy seat with armrests and a large rear mounted storage basket. This sweet scooter also comes equipped with a reverse switch, and a digital anti-theft alarm.

With on frame shock absorption, you can count on a smooth ride, and some owners claim even higher than 18MPH top speeds. The biggest selling point for this scooter, in addition to it’s great features, is that it well-serves a younger audience of people with disabilities. It looks as cool as any scooter on the street, but it’s built specifically with mobility in mind.

It features a 325 pound weight capacity, and includes a smart charger. With a locking glove box and locking under seat storage, this scooter also includes an anti-theft alarm system. It ships fully assembled, so there’s nothing for you to do but charge and go. You can also get this scooter in silver and red.

Price: $2,099

Pros:

Super sassy design is great for younger folks with disabilities

18MPH top speed with 45 mile range

Comfy seat with arm rests

Full suspension keeps the ride smooth

Cons:

A bite to the budget

Not as stable as a 4-wheel scooter

Tall profile makes it less packable

Brakes are more difficult for arthritic or weak hands

7. Pride Mobility GoGo Ultra X 3-Wheel Travel Mobility Scooter

This three-wheel mobility scooter from Pride Mobility has surprising amenities, in a lighter weight model that’s easy to assemble and disassemble for travel. The Gogo Ultra X has a maximum speed of 4MPH, making it perfect for use around the house, the mall, the grocery or your neighborhood park.

With a range of 7.2 miles on a single charge, this little scooter is a great option for those who like to get great performance at a reasonable price. The front frame-mounted seatpost, and comfy padded seat with arm rests, offers great stability.

This three wheeler can carry up to a 260 pound person, no problem. It has a convenient off-bard dual voltage charger that can charge your battery pack fast, and the auto-latching lockup mechanism means you can separate the fram easily with one hand. It breaks down into five lightweight pieces, with the heaviest weighing in at just 28 pounds.

With an adjustable seat and convenient carrying basket, this would be a perfect starter scooter, with just the right amount of ease, at a fairly reasonable price. If you’re feeling somewhat flush, and you’re looking for more amenities, the Go-Go LX with CTS comes with lots of advantages, as well as a higher price tag. For carrying weights up to 500 pounds, the Pride Maxima Heavy-Duty 3-Wheel Mobility Scooter comes in at about $2,800.

Price: $829

Pros:

Easily disassembles into five lightweight parts

Super maneuverable in crowded places

Well-priced

Nice tight turning radius

Cons:

Not as stable as a four-wheel scooter

Small basket size

Short wheel base can make it difficult to get on and off

Not well suited to rough terrain

8. E-Wheels EW-21 Chopper Trike Fat Tire 3-wheel Electric Mobility Scooter

You can kick your notions of a boring mobility scooter to the curb with this fat tire chopper trike from E-Wheels. This all terrain scooter can navigate over curbs, ditches, and rugged trails with ease. While it’s not really designed to carry groceries, this is serious transportation for someone who loves the outdoors, and doesn’t want to give up their freedom.

This boundary breaker has a 400 pound weight capacity, and a second seat so two people can enjoy the ride. With a maximum speed of up to 18MPH, depending on weight load and road surface, it can take to the streets or dirt roads for up to 30 miles per change.

This uber cool scooter is indeed about rugged good looks, as well as performance. It features Bluetooth speakers for onboard entertainment, and wide fenders to keep the dust from flying onto you or your spare passenger.

The 1000 watt brushless transaxle motor delivers plenty of power when and where you need it, and it comes with a 60V smart charger included. With 18.5 x 9.5 inch tires front and back, you’ll have ground clearance for more sketchy terrain.

Hydraulic disc brakes make for easy stopping, and rear suspension delivers a smooth ride. Plus this cool trike has a wicked three year warranty, making it the perfect package for someone who wants a whole lot more from their mobility scooter than a trip around the grocery store.

Price: $2,195 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Super cool chopper design

Impressive 18MPH top speed, and 30 mile range per charge

400 pound weight capacity, with two seats

Bluetooth speaker system

Cons:

A big cash outlay

Not the choice for the grocery store or mall

No speedometer

Steep hills can quickly drain the battery

Best Folding Mobility Scooters 9. Transformer Electric Folding Mobility Scooter

If you don’t need help getting around all the time, you might want to invest in a lightweight folding mobility scooter that’s easy to stow in your and go. That’s what makes this Transformer a perfect choice. At just 55 pounds, this lightweight unit can handle up to 300 pounds (minus the weight of the scooter battery.)

Comfortable and easy to use, you get the stability of four wheels. It has a maximum speed of 3.7MPH, and an impressive range of 13.5 miles on a single charge. What’s even more impressive is the ease of handling this cool electric mobility scooter.

Simply hit the remote control and this baby folds itself! That’s a wow factor in our book. It’s also airline friendly, and fully compliant with airline regulations for the carriage of Lithium Ion dry cell batteries. That makes it a perfect choice to take on vacation.

It features a tilt steering column that locks into place, for complete stability. With a comfortable seat, and arm rests that can be moved out of the way, this scooter is a super versatile choice.

Price: $2,195

Pros:

Lightweight yet has 300 pound weight capacity

Remote control folding option as well as manual

Four wheel stability and locking tilt steering

Airline friendly and regulation compliant

Cons:

Awfully expensive

No seat adjustability

Some battery life issues reported

Customer service is somewhat lacking

10. SmartScoot Lightweight Folding Mobility Scooter

When lightweight portability is the most important factor in choosing a folding mobility scooter, this rust free stainless steel model from SmartScoot is a sweetheart. At less than 40 pounds total, it breaks into three easy to manage parts for easy disassembly and storage.

Durable enough for travel, and easy enough for the grocery store or mall, this electric scooter features innovative Fold n Lock™ technology so you can collapse it in seconds, and stow it in the trunk or your SUV. With the heaviest piece weighing in at jut 27 pounds, it is manageable for most users.

The SmartScoot electric mobility scooter is powered by a removable, rechargeable Lithium Ion battery, and it’s made to travel up to 12 miles on a single charge. This scooter incorporates a forward and reverse mode, low, medium and high speed settings and battery strength indicator, which we think is a real safety plus.

It also features a weather resistant front wheel drive motor – unique, when most mobility scooters aren’t suitable for wet weather. This scooter has both a disc brake and parking brake, and the LED headlight and horn makes traveling after dark safer and easier.

It also has a fully adjustable steering column, seat, backrest, so customizing for your comfort is a snap. Even though this scooter is lightweight, it can accommodate up to 300 pounds.

Price: $2,299

Pros:

Weather resistant motor

Uber lightweight, at less than 40 pounds

Made of durable, rust resistant stainless steel

Easy to disassemble and store

Cons:

Brakes can be touchy

Expensive for a minimalist model

No suggested top speed, so you’re left guessing

Not enough leg room for taller riders

