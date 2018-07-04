5 Best Lightweight Wheelchairs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Getting around isn’t always so easy. Many of us take advantage our mobility. If you or a loved one is experiencing difficulty walking, wheelchairs are an effective, safe and trusted method for everyday travel. Since the wheelchair is a fundamental component of rehabilitative and long-term patient care, there are a lot of options out there. Here are five of the best lightweight wheelchairs on the market for any budget.

You may also find use from a wheelchair storage bag to hold purses, glasses, groceries and medical supplies. For even more passenger comfort, this wheelchair cushion with removable cover is a good choice, especially for the price.

I compared cost, features and reviews for you so you don’t have to. Before ordering, please check your door width to ensure to the wheelchair you choose will fit through your doors at home. Read on to find the best lightweight wheelchair for you, priced lowest to highest. Of course, the higher priced chairs are more durable and a worthy investment. You’ll only ever need one if you buy a good one.

1. Lightweight Wheelchair Transport Adult Folding with Handbrakes, Red by Medline

It’s important to note that this is a transport medical chair, not a wheelchair. Transport chairs make it simpler for caregivers to help you or your loved ones get around with comfort and ease. This chair needs to be pushed by someone else to move, but it’s much lighter and more compact than a regular wheelchair. Its back wheels are slightly larger for better handling.

Handbrakes and seat belt are for safety and this lightweight transport chair weighs in at only 23.5 pounds, while maintaining comfortable nylon upholstery, full length armrests and detachachable footrests. Supports up to 300 pounds and has a comfy, wide seat: 19″ W x 16″ D. Folds into 32″ H x 24″ D x 10″ W.

Price: $121.78. Free shipping.

Pros:

Folds easily and sturdily

Effortless to maneuver compared to other lightweight wheelchairs

Adjustments for just about everything

Doesn’t mark up floors

Best bang for your buck

Cons:

Unfortunately, quality transfer and wheelchairs are more expensive. Some users have experienced problems with the wheels, but have been able to return the defective product.

Handbrakes may be hard to press for some, but they are adjustable. Many negative reviews are from people who don’t utilize the adjustment features.

2. Lightweight Wheelchair with Flip-Back, Desk-Length Arms and Elevating Leg Rests for Extra Comfort, Gray, 18” Seat by Medline

This smartly engineered chair is simple but sturdy enough to support 300 pounds. Perfect for those who want a lightweight design for on-the-go travel, this Medline wheelchair is 33 lbs without leg rests. Enjoy easy access to flip-back desk arms and the comfort of elevating leg rests that remove easily. The backrest is adjustable and the seat is available in three different widths.

Price: $194.93-$249.05, depending on seat size. Free shipping.

Pros:

Flip-back, desk-length arms make it easy to navigate under tables and through doors

Raised leg rests elevate comfort and remove easily

Breathable nylon upholstery

Smooth-rolling mag wheels with low-maintenance flat-free tires

Good quality for the price

Cons:

Not the best for carpet; you would need to invest in a better quality wheelchair for that

Some experience problems fitting through doors

3. Lightweight Wheelchair with Full length Padded Armrests and Hand Brakes, Portable and Folding with Magnesium Alloy, 17.5” Seat, Red, 21 lbs by Hi-Fortune

An ergonomic manual wheelchair weighing just 21 pounds, this lightweight wheelchair uses the lightest yet strongest materials – magnesium alloy, which is stronger than your typical aluminum wheelchair. With a foldable and compact frame, any family member or caregiver can lift and store it with a convenient bag with hand strap.

Luxurious padded armrests and cushions connect to swing away leg rests. High solid and flexible front fork “hinge” design helps prevent obstacles. Rear hand brakes coated in non-slip rubber make it easier to control speed. If you are self-propelling, front hand brakes will stop with the push of a button.

The seat width of this chair is 17.5 inches. Weight Capacity: 220lbs.

Price: $499.99. Free shipping. $30 coupon offer currently on Amazon.

Pros:

No tools and virtually no assembly required

Total assembled weight is 21 pounds, the lightest wheelchair on this list

Fits through standard size doorway

Able to check the wheelchair in its bag onto an airplane

Gray wheels don’t scar floors with black marks

Cons:

Arms are not removable, but do flip back

4. Karman 25 lbs Ergonomic Wheelchair with Removable Footrest, 16 inch, Pearl Silver or Rose Red

This beautiful chair is lightweight and comfortable for anyone from children to adults. Weighing in at only 25 pounds, the patented S-Shape Seating System provides anti-slippage support. An ergonomic design conforms to the human body to increase stabilization, relieve pressure and lower the risk of scoliosis and pressure sores. The armrests are ergonomic, too: a wider arm pad offers support for the elbow.

Comfy cushions are equipped with Aegis anti-bacterial technology and stain-resistant material that eliminates and controls odors, stains, and natural deterioration.

The Karman wheelchair is especially ideal for those who also plan on self-propelling due to its effortless ergonomic hand-rim that enhances comfort, mobility and flexibility.

Price: $569.00. Free shipping.

Pros:

Narrower than other wheelchairs in its class, so able to fit in places that might otherwise be difficult. (This also makes it best for smaller people)

Very lightweight and foldable

With effortless self-maneuvering, this chair can provide long distance independence

Able to handle multiple terrains, including speedbumps and parks

Engineered with quality materials and more comfortable than a standard wheelchair

Cons:

No seatbelt

Arms are not removable

5. 2018 NEW FDA Approval Electric Power Wheelchair – weighs only 50 lbs with battery – supports 295 lb. Newly upgraded – more secure and stable

This electric lightweight wheelchair does it all for you or your loved one. Weighing only 50 pounds with the battery, the Innuovo power wheelchair is newly upgraded and more stable and secure than ever before. It supports up to 295 pounds and is easy to operate with a high-tech joystick that allows for one free hand.

Safety is among the biggest priorities with this chair. State-of-the-art features of this electronically propelled wheelchair include premium rear wheels, very durable construction and a stable foot rest. Only one hand is needed for quick stopping. The front wheel shock absorber supports a comfortable seat. This lightweight electric wheelchair will lasts for years and years, but it’s still light enough to pack up into a vehicle, on an airplane or in storage.

Price: $2,399.00. Free shipping.

Pros:

Elderly users find this wheelchair intuitive and easy to use

Takes up less space than a traditional wheelchair

Gives the rider much more independence by not requiring a caretaker or physical effort other than moving a joystick

Zero point turn radius. This means the turning radius is zero inches, the lowest possible; the wheelchair can turn within its own footprint.

Moves at the pace of a brisk walk

Cons:

A little sluggish to get started, but a quick brake

Other electric power wheelchairs can propel its user faster, but this chair compromises top speeds for portability and a lower weight.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.