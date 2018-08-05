5 Best Pre Workout Supplements (2018)

For me, the hardest part about working out is getting started. Later in the day I have no energy and before work, well, let’s not kid ourselves. It’s especially difficult for people who aren’t already fit to get active and stay that way with a successful fitness routine.
If it’s not getting started that’s the hard part, it’s DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness: my ultimate nemesis). Whether you’re just beginning an exercise plan or a seasoned pro, you’re going to get sore after some workouts. It’s pretty demotivating to keep it up if you’re just starting out and can’t move the next few days.
So scientists invented this thing called a pre workout supplement.
If you use a pre workout before your workouts, you will have less DOMS and therefore won’t associate working out with pain and suffering whenever you try to sit down after leg day. You also basically turn into Hercules.
Most of the best pre workout supplements have the same major components: BCAAs, stimulants, carbs and beetroot juice (yep — it’s been proven to dilate blood vessels and increase blood plasma nitric oxide levels. This helps people work out longer and score bigger gains.) Additionally, since you’re already supplementing, you should look into protein powders.
Creatine is also found in many pre workout supplements. Multiple studies show that Creatine safely increases strength and muscle mass. If you’re looking to gain muscle, it’s best to have a pre workout that includes Creatine to pump you up. The majority of pre-workouts will also contain caffeine and B-vitamins.
Amino acids increase energy levels as the building blocks of protein. Our bodies can’t produce essential branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) by themselves, so we need to get these through our diet or supplements like pre workouts! You can get BCAAs naturally through chicken, eggs, fish, beans, soy protein, cottage cheese, nuts and lentils.
So now that you’re a pre workout pro, you may be wondering: in the whole wide world of pre workout supplements, which one is the best?
What are the best pre workout supplements?
- Best All Around: VINTAGE BLAST Pre Workout | Check it out on Amazon – $37.99
- Best for Weight Loss: AminoLean Amino Energy + Fat Burner | Amazon – $16.99
- Best for Pumping Iron: LUMBERJACKED Pre Workout | Check it out on Amazon – $29.50
- Best Non-Stimulant: PUMPSURGE Caffeine Free & Nootropic | Amazon – $24.99
- Amazon’s Choice: Gold Standard Pre-Workout w/ Energy | Amazon – $28.99
1. VINTAGE BLAST Pre Workout : Two-Stage Energy Supplement by Old School Labs – $37.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
From the makers of one of the best fat burners out there (#3 on this list of weight loss supplements!), let me introduce you to the equally awesome VINTAGE BLAST Pre Workout! Their claim-to-fame is being the world’s first natural pre workout energy powder that acts in two stages to release exceptional results over time. The steady delivery rate works against dependency and helps you power through hard workouts and events. That’s what makes this pre workout our choice for best-in-class.
After a while, most pre workout supplements stop feeling the same as that first initial rush. It’s just like how you start needing more coffee the more you drink. Your body eventually adapts and soon you’ll barely feel the effects, if at all. This extended-release formula, however, maintains a stable and reliable performance-enhancing boost every time.
Buy VINTAGE BLAST Pre Workout by Old School Labs here.
2. AminoLean Amino Energy + Fat Burner by RSP Nutrition – $16.99+
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
The best pre workouts come in awesome flavors. This one can taste like Blackberry Pomegranate, Fruit Punch or Strawberry Kiwi. BCAAs & 5g of EAAs (essential amino acids) combine into a blend that provides focus, energy and natural weight loss as well as better muscle recovery. 125mg of caffeine (just over a cup of coffee) is sourced from natural green tea extract.
The scientifically formulated blend of CLA, L-Carnitine Powder, Green Tea Extract and Green Coffee Bean help maintain a lean physique year-round. Drink in place of your morning coffee, as an afternoon pick-me-up, or before a workout/strenuous event.
If you don’t want to lose weight or you love that ON feeling your brain wins from Nootropics, try their sister pre workout AminoFocus for limitless energy and razor sharp focus.
Buy the AminoLean Amino Energy + Fat Burner by RSP Nutrition here.
3. LUMBERJACKED Best Pre Workout Supplements by Kodiak Supplements – $29.50
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
Not only a name-winner, but a gain-winner too. LumberJacked is specifically formulated to bust out enhanced strength, energy, endurance, focus and pumps for the entire duration of your workout.
What makes LumberJacked cool is it lists all the premium ingredients and supplies them in optimal doses. With each serving, expect a nice, full dose of L-Citrulline, the best endurance, strength and pump activating supplement on the market. This amino acid allows increased nitric oxide production, heightened endurance, enhanced strength, massive pumps, and delayed fatigue. Save the fatigue for after your workout. Earn your rest!
Users report an immediate rush of power, strength and laser focus.
Buy the LUMBERJACKED Pre Workout by Kodiak Supplements here.
4. PUMPSURGE Caffeine-Free Pump & Nootropic Workout Supplement, Non-Stimulant by Jacked Factory – $24.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This pre workout amps you up without caffeine, which some consider to be a cheap choice of energy. Instead, enjoy razor sharp focus and insane pumps from innovative ingredients like Betaine, L-Citrulline and Taurine — brain enhancing nootropics. These will help to boost your nitric oxide and improve blood flow to get those strong gainz. Enhanced blood flow = easier nutrient delivery, muscle growth, intense circularity, and muscle fullness.
Take PUMPSURGE 30 minutes before your workout to experience the ultimate mind-muscle connection.
Buy the PUMPSURGE Caffeine-Free Pump & Nootropic Workout Supplement, Non-Stimulant by Jacked Factory here.
5. Gold Standard Pre Workout with Creatine, Beta-Alanine, and Caffeine for Energy by Optimum Nutrition – $25.87+ (flavor choices)
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
One of the best pre workout supplements comes from a trusted name in the Fitness World: Optimum Nutrition. Flavors like blueberry lemonade, fruit punch and green apple are formulated with 175mg of caffeine and 3mg of Creapure Creatine to get your energy pumping. The Gold Standard formula raises the bar and makes sure you’re lifting yours up to the last rep.
Buy the Gold Standard Pre Workout with Creatine, Beta-Alanine, and Caffeine for Energy by Optimum Nutrition here.
