5 Best Pre Workout Supplements (2018)

For me, the hardest part about working out is getting started. Later in the day I have no energy and before work, well, let’s not kid ourselves. It’s especially difficult for people who aren’t already fit to get active and stay that way with a successful fitness routine.

If it’s not getting started that’s the hard part, it’s DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness: my ultimate nemesis). Whether you’re just beginning an exercise plan or a seasoned pro, you’re going to get sore after some workouts. It’s pretty demotivating to keep it up if you’re just starting out and can’t move the next few days.

So scientists invented this thing called a pre workout supplement.

If you use a pre workout before your workouts, you will have less DOMS and therefore won’t associate working out with pain and suffering whenever you try to sit down after leg day. You also basically turn into Hercules.

Most of the best pre workout supplements have the same major components: BCAAs, stimulants, carbs and beetroot juice (yep — it’s been proven to dilate blood vessels and increase blood plasma nitric oxide levels. This helps people work out longer and score bigger gains.) Additionally, since you’re already supplementing, you should look into protein powders.

Creatine is also found in many pre workout supplements. Multiple studies show that Creatine safely increases strength and muscle mass. If you’re looking to gain muscle, it’s best to have a pre workout that includes Creatine to pump you up. The majority of pre-workouts will also contain caffeine and B-vitamins.

Amino acids increase energy levels as the building blocks of protein. Our bodies can’t produce essential branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) by themselves, so we need to get these through our diet or supplements like pre workouts! You can get BCAAs naturally through chicken, eggs, fish, beans, soy protein, cottage cheese, nuts and lentils.

So now that you’re a pre workout pro, you may be wondering: in the whole wide world of pre workout supplements, which one is the best?

What are the best pre workout supplements?

1. VINTAGE BLAST Pre Workout : Two-Stage Energy Supplement by Old School Labs – $37.99

Pros: Cons: Heightens your overall capacity to workout, enhances mental focus and drive, and reduces lactic acid buildup (soreness) without creating dependency

Helps you get the most out of your workouts while improving recovery

Third party tested and trusted

Yummy blueberry lemonade flavor, 0 calories (sweetened with stevia) YMMV; everyone is different and some people claim this works like a miracle for them. Some people claim it’s “just okay” — but not bad. 74% of reviews are 5 stars and 12% are 4 stars, so take it with a grain of salt. This preworkout is amazing.

Tart with stevia aftertaste

From the makers of one of the best fat burners out there (#3 on this list of weight loss supplements!), let me introduce you to the equally awesome VINTAGE BLAST Pre Workout! Their claim-to-fame is being the world’s first natural pre workout energy powder that acts in two stages to release exceptional results over time. The steady delivery rate works against dependency and helps you power through hard workouts and events. That’s what makes this pre workout our choice for best-in-class.

After a while, most pre workout supplements stop feeling the same as that first initial rush. It’s just like how you start needing more coffee the more you drink. Your body eventually adapts and soon you’ll barely feel the effects, if at all. This extended-release formula, however, maintains a stable and reliable performance-enhancing boost every time.

2. AminoLean Amino Energy + Fat Burner by RSP Nutrition – $16.99+

Pros: Cons: Many report no crash or jitters

0 carb, 0 sugar, 0 calories

Third party tested

Provides energy, focus, and weight loss ingredients: a comprehensive pre workout Contains sucralose

A few users reported stomach aches while using this product

The best pre workouts come in awesome flavors. This one can taste like Blackberry Pomegranate, Fruit Punch or Strawberry Kiwi. BCAAs & 5g of EAAs (essential amino acids) combine into a blend that provides focus, energy and natural weight loss as well as better muscle recovery. 125mg of caffeine (just over a cup of coffee) is sourced from natural green tea extract.

The scientifically formulated blend of CLA, L-Carnitine Powder, Green Tea Extract and Green Coffee Bean help maintain a lean physique year-round. Drink in place of your morning coffee, as an afternoon pick-me-up, or before a workout/strenuous event.

If you don’t want to lose weight or you love that ON feeling your brain wins from Nootropics, try their sister pre workout AminoFocus for limitless energy and razor sharp focus.

3. LUMBERJACKED Best Pre Workout Supplements by Kodiak Supplements – $29.50

Pros: Cons: Every ingredient listed (no proprietary blends)

Priced at a value for the ingredients

Doesn’t clump when mixing

Wins the name contest

Explained in one sentence: “Like eating a lightning bolt and riding a three headed dragon into a volcano” 225mg of caffeine. This could be a pro for some, but that’s like drinking 2.5 cups of coffee. You will probably crash after your workout (even though it says “no crash”) so I’d recommend this one after work.

Moisture makes it clump in the bottle

Some users report tingling/itchy feelings

Not only a name-winner, but a gain-winner too. LumberJacked is specifically formulated to bust out enhanced strength, energy, endurance, focus and pumps for the entire duration of your workout.

What makes LumberJacked cool is it lists all the premium ingredients and supplies them in optimal doses. With each serving, expect a nice, full dose of L-Citrulline, the best endurance, strength and pump activating supplement on the market. This amino acid allows increased nitric oxide production, heightened endurance, enhanced strength, massive pumps, and delayed fatigue. Save the fatigue for after your workout. Earn your rest!

Users report an immediate rush of power, strength and laser focus.

4. PUMPSURGE Caffeine-Free Pump & Nootropic Workout Supplement, Non-Stimulant by Jacked Factory – $24.99

Pros: Cons: Good for people sensitive to caffeine since there isn’t any. Also great for anyone who wants an evening workout AND sleep later. Works well enough to use at 4 a.m, too.

No proprietary blends; all ingredients listed

Manufactured in a modern USA cGMP facility

100% money-back guarantee, no questions asked Only comes in one flavor, but it tastes good (Cherry limeade)

Hardcore lifters may find they miss caffeine in their PWO

This pre workout amps you up without caffeine, which some consider to be a cheap choice of energy. Instead, enjoy razor sharp focus and insane pumps from innovative ingredients like Betaine, L-Citrulline and Taurine — brain enhancing nootropics. These will help to boost your nitric oxide and improve blood flow to get those strong gainz. Enhanced blood flow = easier nutrient delivery, muscle growth, intense circularity, and muscle fullness.

Take PUMPSURGE 30 minutes before your workout to experience the ultimate mind-muscle connection.

5. Gold Standard Pre Workout with Creatine, Beta-Alanine, and Caffeine for Energy by Optimum Nutrition – $25.87+ (flavor choices)

Pros: Cons: Not for beginners

No jitters or crash

Manages to avoid that artificial sweetener aftertaste Not for beginners

Has a lot of caffeine even for a pre workout, so it’s good for people who can really pump out sets in long workouts. Also should be taken earlier in the day for this reason.

One of the best pre workout supplements comes from a trusted name in the Fitness World: Optimum Nutrition. Flavors like blueberry lemonade, fruit punch and green apple are formulated with 175mg of caffeine and 3mg of Creapure Creatine to get your energy pumping. The Gold Standard formula raises the bar and makes sure you’re lifting yours up to the last rep.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.