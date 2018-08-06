6 Best Hearing Aids (2018)

I

t’s easy to take your hearing for granted until you start to lose it. People born with hearing impairments, victims of accidents/diseases and plain-old old age — there are many reasons for it, but it’s no secret that hearing loss is one of the most frustrating ailments to deal with for all parties involved.

Hearing aids aren’t just for people with hearing loss that impacts their day-to-day. Many successful musicians use hearing aids, especially the longer they work with sound and production. A small decline in hearing health can be devastating for a musician, especially if it comes in the form of high frequency hearing loss. (Be careful, musicians: professional musicians are 4x more likely to develop hearing loss!) Competitive gamers have also been known to use them.

Permanent hearing loss is usually pretty — well — permanent. However, in addition to using a hearing aid, you still may be able to improve your aural abilities. Here’s how (this is actually pretty interesting so read up):

Exercising (of course! This helps everything! Exercising promotes blood flow to the inner ear. Walk, run, garden, vacuum your house… anything that gets your heart rate up!)

If your hearing loss is related to exposure to loud noise, consider vitamins A, C, and E taken alongside magnesium. If your hearing loss is simply an effect of growing older, folic acid may help your ears stay sharp. (source with why & cited studies)

Eat a whole foods diet with lots of Zinc, Magnesium, Folic Acid and Potassium from natural sources.

Avoid junk foods and refer to bullet #1. The results of a 2013 study published in the American Journal of Medicine concluded that lower physical activity and a larger waist circumference were associated with a greater risk of hearing loss, especially in women.

Lower the volume!

Quit smoking. Recent research from the University of Manchester shows that smokers are 28% more likely to develop hearing loss than non-smokers. Doctors believe that the nicotine and carbon monoxide in cigarettes tightens blood vessels, essentially starving your inner ear of the oxygen it needs to keep hair cells in the cochlea healthy. Nicotine can also affect neurotransmitters in the auditory nerve, preventing them from correctly processing sound. As if you needed another reason to quit smoking!

But, even if you’re the healthiest person in the world, hearing loss still may catch up with you. Enjoy music again. Hear your grandchildren laugh. Communicate with your friends the way you used to. Improve every day with a device from this curated article of the best hearing aids in 2018.

What are the best hearing aids?

1. Digital Hearing Amplifier BHA-220 by Britzgo – $59.99

Pros: Cons: 500 hour battery life

Doctor and Audiologist designed

Inexpensive

Discreet & Adjustable You get what you pay for. For this price point, this is a worthy investment.

Some have a hard time fitting it in their ear (but it’s adjustable)

Amplifies ALL sounds. That includes already loud noises. Best not to use in a noisy environment.

Hearing aid prices can range from $20 at a drugstore to $5,000 or more. It depends on the quality of hearing you are willing to pay for. The most affordable hearing aid that we can recommend. Britzgo’s digital hearing amplifier is designed by doctors and Audiologists to ensure awesome and intuitive performance. Over-sized buttons are easy for older hands to operate, while a larger battery cartridge makes replacing the 500 hour battery a piece of cake. The 220 sports an adjustable ambidextrous hearing tube that’s capable of swiveling left and right — use it in either ear!

Enjoy four different environment modes that will help you hear in any surroundings. Voice boosters make sure you’ll never miss a word. Regain your freedom and live life without limits.

2. Empower Hearing Amplifier with Digital Noise Reduction, Feedback Cancellation & Enhanced Speech by LifeEar – $299.00 each; $599.99 for pair

Pros: Cons: Four different programmed modes

Fits perfectly behind your ear so you can barely see it — designed to be out of the way & with comfort in mind

Best for conversations

Risk-free 12 month warranty

Comes assembled and ready to use

Excellent customer support Not designed for people with severe hearing loss

Some users report tinny sound quality in noisy environments. The company seems to be willing to work with them to make it right.

Experience crystal clear sound without a prescription. LifeEar’s dynamic digital amplification is able to boost frequencies associated with the human voice while avoiding other loud, high frequency sounds. Eight batteries are included with this feedback-reducing hearing aid, along with tubing with different sized tips.

This is a fairly priced, mid-line hearing aid. The quality will be better than #1 but not nearly as good as the advanced technology you’ll find in more expensive or prescription hearing aids. Sorry, folks.

It’s best to invest in one really good pair with a warranty, anyway. You get one of your senses back. It’s worth it!

Available in Beige, Graphite, and Grey.

3. Digital Hearing Amplifier Open Fit – Small and Lightweight Device Designed for the Most Comfortable Listening Experience – for Adults and Seniors by Neosonic – $149.99 each; $298.00 for pair

Pros: Cons: Long battery life with durable shell

Intuitive & easy to use

Works on either left or right ear

Full refund within 45 days if not pleased. No risk purchase. Not for children

Better for having conversations than watching TV

Stop imagining and start listening. With Neosonic’s best hearing aids, pure digital sound quality with less than 1% distortion is coupled with 8 channels of layered noise suppression technology. Basically, this little machine is full of power and modern engineering that’s designed to boost conversations for all sorts of hearing loss. With 57 dB peak gain, anyone can use this hearing aid with success.

One channel would simply amplify all frequencies, like the first hearing aid on this list. This device has four channels, allowing it to boost what you actually want to hear. Pick from one of four listening programs: normal, noisy, outdoor or meeting.

This hearing aid is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. It’s a little smaller than their standard hearing aid, but not as small as their tiny yet powerful device that’s light as a feather and extremely discreet, but rings in at a higher price point of $299.99 (still an amazing price for what you’re getting).

4. Simplicity Hi-Fi 270 EP Best Hearing Aids for Mild-to-Moderate High Frequency Hearing Loss by General Hearing Instruments – $961.19 for pair

Pros: Cons: No “plugged-up” feeling

Works great in noisier environments

Control volume with a button

FDA registered

High quality, USA made solid-state components

90 Day trial period (take advantage of this) & 1 Year Warranty FDA approved for adults only

Comes only in pair

Music lovers and musicians, this one is for you. This hearing aid is Audiologist designed for musicians with mild-to-moderate high-frequency hearing loss. The microtube that sits in your ear is exactly what it sounds like — extremely small, blends in with any skin tone, and connects to a device that fits discreetly behind the upper portion of your ear.

It’s not just for musicians — it just works so precisely that it samples 44.1 kHz, while some of even the best hearing aids only sample at 20 kHz. The analog sound quality is astounding — in this case, better than digital. Musicians nerd out to this.

General Hearing Instruments claims this product has zero or low negative feedback. Negative feedback can ultimately result in an unnatural sound, so low negative feedback is a good thing. Richness in everyday sounds is improved as well as conversation. Before spending the money, learn more about this high-quality hearing aid on their website.

Comes with instructional DVD, cleaning tool, travel pouch, user manual and battery.

5. Encore Premium Hearing Amplifier with Telecoil and Adaptive Dual Directional Microphones to Improve Background Noise Reduction/Feedback Canceling to Aid Hearing (Beige) by Otofonix – $549.00 each or $1099.98 for pair

Pros: Cons: Cool, advanced hearing technology

Practically invisible when sitting behind your ear…comfortably

Switch between programs and control volume with one finger

Telecoil feature (read more below)

Only one reviewer didn’t leave a 5 star review, and that’s because they didn’t fit him comfortably. However, he said he would still recommend the product to others and that customer support was amazing. 5-7 day battery life

The most powerful and advanced hearing amplifier produced by Otofonix, the Encore is for adults and seniors seeking moderate to severe improvement in their hearing. Users will gain a max of 53 dB with 100% digital technology, 12-Band Processing and a 4 channel amplifier — which is what’s found in the most expensive prescription devices. Save your money and try this ready-to-wear option; there’s a full refund guarantee and excellent phone support anyway, so what’s to lose?

At this price point, you’ll start to see more modern features like adaptive dual directional microphones. These tiny yet mighty digital sound processors determine which sounds are behind you, around you, and which are directly in front of you. Focus on the conversation you’re having, not the one behind you. The 4 channel wide dynamic range compression reduces background noise while making softer sounds audible.

Don’t waste time messing with configurations. The Encore has four preset settings:

1. Normal Setting – Regular Listening

2. Noisy Setting – Reduces Background Noise (windy day, restaurant, etc.)

3. Very Noisy Setting – Further Decreases Background Noise

4. T-coil Setting – For use with hearing loops and T-Coil compatible cellular phones

A T-Coil feature offers use with a hearing loop system where only the sound from the source is amplified (used mostly in theaters, conference centers, churches and even smartphones). This baby deletes all background noise to give you a crisp, clear sound. Without Telecoil, the sound from the speakers is amplified too, which causes sound distortion and awful feedback. Trust me, we like Telecoil. It’s a neat piece of technology.

6. Opn 1 miniRITE 64 CHANNEL by Oticon – $2899.00

Pros: Cons: Water resistant

Direct iPhone capabilities — no intermediary device required

Pairs with TV Adapter 3.0 for 2.4GHz audio streaming solution for television. Again, no intermediary device is required.

IFTTT (If this, then that) functionality. This all-star hearing aid gives you the interesting power of the Internet of Things. If you’re not familiar with the IoT yet, you’ll hear about it a lot more in the coming years. Get ahead of the times and show off a little bit to your family… wink. IFTTT allows you to integrate your hearing aid with your home lighting, doorbell, alarm system, cell phone and more neat stuff that can make your life easier and safer.

Minimal to no sound distortion even in loud environments. I can see how some users may just not have the need or desire for the advanced functionality this device offers. However, for you techies out there, this is one is definitely for you.

The Granddaddy of all hearing aids. Oticon is very well known in the auditory world for its stellar performance and quality products. With 64 processing channels, it’s simply in another class. You’re paying for that quality, but again the investment is worth it. If you were offered 20/100 vision for $300 or 20/10 vision for $600, wouldn’t you prefer the better quality of life?

An environmental analysis runs more than 100x per second. This helps users achieve better speech understanding, reduces listening effort, and increases the ability to remember conversations. The majority of hearing aids focus on clarifying the voice of one individual speaker so the user can hold a conversation. The Opn allows you to hear multiple speakers equally and clearly, all at the same time. The holidays never sounded so sweet.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.