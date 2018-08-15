5 Best Pre Workout Supplements (2018)

For me, the hardest part about working out is getting started. Later in the day I have no energy and before work, well, let’s not kid ourselves. It’s especially difficult for people who aren’t already fit to get active and stay that way with a successful fitness routine.

If it’s not getting started that’s the hard part, it’s DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness: my ultimate nemesis). Whether you’re just beginning an exercise plan or a seasoned pro, you’re going to get sore after some workouts. It’s pretty demotivating to keep it up if you’re just starting out and can’t move the next few days.

So scientists invented this thing called a pre workout supplement.

If you use a pre workout before your workouts, you will have less DOMS and therefore won’t associate working out with pain and suffering whenever you try to sit down after leg day. You also basically turn into Hercules.

Most of the best pre workout supplements have the same major components: BCAAs, stimulants, carbs and beetroot juice (yep — it’s been proven to dilate blood vessels and increase blood plasma nitric oxide levels. This helps people work out longer and score bigger gains.) Additionally, since you’re already supplementing, you should look into protein powders.

Creatine is also found in many pre workout supplements. Multiple studies show that Creatine safely increases strength and muscle mass. If you’re looking to gain muscle, it’s best to have a pre workout that includes Creatine to pump you up. The majority of pre-workouts will also contain caffeine and B-vitamins.

Amino acids increase energy levels as the building blocks of protein. Our bodies can’t produce essential branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) by themselves, so we need to get these through our diet or supplements like pre workouts! You can get BCAAs naturally through chicken, eggs, fish, beans, soy protein, cottage cheese, nuts and lentils.

So now that you’re a pre workout pro, you may be wondering: in the whole wide world of pre workout supplements, which one is the best?

What are the best pre workout supplements?